Vivify Mariposa 🦋

Independent analysis for readers who prefer truth over theater.

This publication explores power, psychology, history, money systems, propaganda, and the patterns most people are trained not to notice.

Written in English and Spanish, for people who still value curiosity, depth, and independent thought.

No corporate script.

No partisan worship.

No dopamine headlines.

No recycled talking points.

Just sharp ideas, uncomfortable questions, and long-form work for minds that still want to think.

What you’ll find here

Investigative essays on history and hidden power

Psychology of manipulation, behavior, and influence

Money systems, control structures, and incentives

Cultural analysis beyond surface narratives

English and Spanish content

Why subscribe

Subscribe for direct access to new essays, archives, exclusive pieces, and future premium research.

Support independent work that answers to readers, not institutions.

Who this is for

People who sense something is off.

People who ask why.

People who would rather think than repeat.

Support the mission

Paid subscriptions help fund deeper investigations and consistent publishing.

You can also support here:

ko-fi.com/vivifymariposa

No Filter. Just Facts.