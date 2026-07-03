Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

June 2026

The Square Mile That Erased Dynasties: AI Discussion
A guided breakdown of Persia, the City of London, and the financial machine behind the conflict
  Vivify Mariposa
23:26
The Conversation Behind They Renamed Slavery
Why I keep using the word slavery.
  Vivify Mariposa
The Map Behind Trump’s Caribbean Circuit
A short video guide to the article: DR, Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and the old City of London-IMF machine.
  Vivify Mariposa
12:34
The Square Mile That Erased Dynasties
The Destruction of Persia and the Sovereign Threat
  Vivify Mariposa
Trump, RD, China, Rusia y el Enemigo Que Todos Comparten
La República Dominicana no es la historia secundaria. Es el ledger donde el nuevo circuito hemisférico de Trump se vuelve visible.
  Vivify Mariposa
Trump, DR, China, Russia, and the Enemy They All Share
The Dominican Republic is not the side story. It is the ledger where Trump’s new hemisphere circuit becomes readable.
  Vivify Mariposa
Don’t Read the News. Read the Record.
Issue 4: A Republic, If You Can Keep It. News window: the road to America’s 250th, June 16 through June 22, 2026.
  Vivify Mariposa
The Caribbean and the Language of Control
How debt, political labels, and financial power reshaped the Caribbean
  Vivify Mariposa
9:52
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