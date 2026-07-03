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The Map Behind Trump’s Caribbean Circuit
A short video guide to my conversation with Rich on DR, Haiti, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Venezuela, and the old financial machine.
16 hrs ago
•
Vivify Mariposa
19
2
America Turns 250. The Old American System Is Returning.
Fireworks are not sovereignty. Production, tariffs, sound money, and self-government are.
Jul 2
•
Vivify Mariposa
24
13
5
10:28
Recuperando el Sex Appeal: De la Autodestrucción al Amor Propio
La diferencia entre el amor propio magnético y la búsqueda desesperada de validación
Jul 1
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Vivify Mariposa
2
1
Don’t Read the News. Read the Record.
Issue 5: Nobody Waited for the Fourth. News window: June 23 through June 30, 2026.
Jul 1
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Vivify Mariposa
29
1
5
June 2026
The Square Mile That Erased Dynasties: AI Discussion
A guided breakdown of Persia, the City of London, and the financial machine behind the conflict
Jun 30
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Vivify Mariposa
20
7
23:26
The Conversation Behind They Renamed Slavery
Why I keep using the word slavery.
Jun 29
•
Vivify Mariposa
13
4
The Map Behind Trump’s Caribbean Circuit
A short video guide to the article: DR, Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and the old City of London-IMF machine.
Jun 29
•
Vivify Mariposa
24
7
12:34
The Square Mile That Erased Dynasties
The Destruction of Persia and the Sovereign Threat
Jun 28
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Vivify Mariposa
44
1
13
Trump, RD, China, Rusia y el Enemigo Que Todos Comparten
La República Dominicana no es la historia secundaria. Es el ledger donde el nuevo circuito hemisférico de Trump se vuelve visible.
Jun 26
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Vivify Mariposa
3
1
Trump, DR, China, Russia, and the Enemy They All Share
The Dominican Republic is not the side story. It is the ledger where Trump’s new hemisphere circuit becomes readable.
Jun 26
•
Vivify Mariposa
52
9
12
Don’t Read the News. Read the Record.
Issue 4: A Republic, If You Can Keep It. News window: the road to America’s 250th, June 16 through June 22, 2026.
Jun 24
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Vivify Mariposa
23
3
6
The Caribbean and the Language of Control
How debt, political labels, and financial power reshaped the Caribbean
Jun 22
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Vivify Mariposa
14
1
9:52
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