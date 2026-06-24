Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
Jun 24

Great article as usual. I’m learning. I noticed Obama used the word democracy a lot when he opened his atrocity.

Sadly I doubt very much carney will move for Canada, but what does a move with the city actually look like?

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TheRafter's avatar
TheRafter
Jun 24

A longtime question still unanswered.

Why can’t Cuba be free?

Eastern communist countries were liberated overnight without a bullet shot, Cubans watched hopefully, thinking their turn was coming and all it came was more poverty, repression and indifference.

It’s been 67 years of Caribbean communism and no solution on sight for a real sovereignty.

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