This is a long read. If your attention span has been shortened by algorithms and dopamine loops, this article is about you. Grab coffee. Sit down. Use your brain. That’s the whole point.

TL;DR: I tested every major AI platform systematically. They all source from Reddit and Wikipedia. They all use psychological techniques on users without consent. They all soften, hedge, and redirect when challenged. Social media platforms bury external links and use AI to control what you see. I sent this article to all five AI systems for review. Every one tried to soften it. None disputed a single fact. Then I sent it again with the callout included. They did the same thing again. The AI isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed. To make you dependent, predictable, and profitable.

WARNING: Every major AI system failed its basic function as an information tool. I tested five platforms. All five source their training data primarily from Reddit, Wikipedia, and YouTube. Not from primary sources. Not from verified databases. Not from peer-reviewed research. From social media, crowdsourced encyclopedias edited by anonymous users with documented political agendas, and a video platform owned by a company that admitted to government-requested censorship. When your “intelligence” tool gets its information from the same places your uncle gets his conspiracy theories and your teenager gets her opinions, it’s not an intelligence tool. It’s a propaganda distribution system with a professional interface. Every AI I tested proved this. Not one passed the test.

I’ve tested every major AI platform on the market.

Not casually. Not once. Systematically. Over months. With the same questions, the same claims, the same challenges. ChatGPT. Perplexity. Grok. Claude. Gemini. I documented every response. Every contradiction. Every identical talking point they all deployed despite marketing themselves as independent systems.

I published those receipts. You can read them.

What I found wasn’t just bias. It was an industry-wide enforcement mechanism. Five platforms. Five supposedly independent systems. Producing word-for-word identical phrases. Citing the same institutional sources. Deploying the same emotional manipulation tactics. Reaching the same conclusions.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. That’s what they call it every time someone uses critical thinking to question the narrative. That label is the kill switch for independent thought. It’s designed to make you stop asking questions before you even start.

This is a Substack article. Written by a woman with an accounting background who reads numbers for a living and can spot a rigged dataset from across the room.

Let me show you what I found.

The Source Problem: Where AI Gets Its “Facts”

Here’s where it starts.

A 2025 Semrush analysis of 150,000 citations across 5,000 keywords found that 40.1% of all AI-generated responses reference Reddit. Not peer-reviewed journals. Not the Library of Congress. Not primary sources. Reddit. A platform where anonymous users post opinions, argue about video games, and upvote whatever confirms their existing beliefs.

Wikipedia comes in second at 26.3%.

YouTube takes third at 23.5%.

Let that sink in. The three largest sources feeding your AI “assistant” are a social media platform, a crowdsourced encyclopedia anyone can edit, and a video platform owned by the company that admitted to government-requested censorship.

It gets worse.

ChatGPT specifically sources 47.9% of its citations from Wikipedia. Nearly half. The system that millions of people use to research, to write, to make decisions, to understand the world. And it’s pulling almost half its information from a platform that Wikipedia’s own co-founder, Larry Sanger, said has a dead neutrality policy.

In October 2025, Senator Ted Cruz launched a formal investigation into Wikipedia’s impact on AI systems. The Manhattan Institute published research confirming that Wikipedia’s political bias percolates directly into the AI models trained on it. Their findings: Wikipedia entries attach more negative sentiment to right-leaning terms. Left-leaning terms are linked with joy. Right-leaning terms are linked with anger and disgust.

That’s not neutral information. That’s emotional programming.

And it’s feeding every AI system you use.

But here’s the part that should terrify you. In 2024, Reddit signed a $60 million API licensing deal with Google, giving AI systems unprecedented access to its user-generated content. Reddit didn’t sell this data because it’s accurate. Reddit sold it because it’s cheap, legally safe, and there’s a lot of it.

By 2025, an estimated 15% of Reddit posts are themselves AI-generated.

Read that again.

AI systems are now being trained on content that other AI systems generated. A feedback loop. AI training on AI output, which was trained on Reddit posts, which were trained on Wikipedia articles, which were edited by anonymous users with documented political agendas.

Call it what it is: a game of telephone where the original message was already wrong.

The 1984 Problem: How History Gets Rewritten Without Burning a Single Book

When I moved to NYC in 1982, I was 15 years old. I saw George Orwell’s 1984 in my English class at JHS 118. Reading it was a wake-up call, but I didn’t fully understand what I was seeing until decades later.

Orwell wrote about the Ministry of Truth rewriting history in real time. Changing facts. Erasing people. Making the population believe whatever the Party decided was true today, even if it contradicted what was true yesterday.

He imagined book burnings and propaganda posters.

What we got is worse. We got algorithms.

Here’s how it works. Wikipedia editors enforce a specific narrative on political, cultural, and historical topics. They have a “reliable sources” list that classifies MSNBC and CNN as “generally reliable” while listing Fox News as “generally unreliable” for politics and science. Call that objectivity if you want. I call it editorial control with a bias baked in.

AI systems train on Wikipedia. They absorb those biases. They present them as neutral facts. Millions of users accept those facts without question because the AI sounds authoritative. Those users then create content, make arguments, write papers, and post on social media based on what the AI told them. That content gets indexed. AI trains on it again.

The loop closes. The narrative hardens. And anyone who questions it gets labeled a conspiracy theorist.

Take the word “democracy.” It gets repeated so many times, in so many contexts, equated with “freedom” so consistently, that people stop asking what it actually means. Democracy is not freedom. Democracy is majority rule. Freedom is individual rights. The Constitution protects you from democracy because the founders understood that the majority can be just as tyrannical as a king.

But say that out loud and watch what happens. The AI will “correct” you. The fact-checkers will flag you. The algorithm will suppress you. Because the repetition has already done its work. The lie became truth through volume, not evidence.

Orwell called it doublethink. We call it algorithmic consensus.

Every AI system I tested used the word “debunked” without ever explaining who debunked it or how. Perplexity told me claims had been “repeatedly debunked.” I asked: by whom? Using what methodology? Were the investigators independent? Perplexity cited “detailed investigations” without naming a single investigator.

That’s not fact-checking. That’s the Ministry of Truth wearing a lab coat.

The Stupidity Problem: How AI Takes Over a World It Made Too Dumb to Resist

People love saying AI will take over the world. Elon Musk warns about it. Congress holds hearings about it. Hollywood makes movies about it.

Here’s what nobody’s asking. How?

How does AI take over a world full of people who can’t think anymore?

It doesn’t need to. It just needs to make you dependent.

MIT Media Lab published a study showing that excessive reliance on AI contributes to “cognitive atrophy,” their words, and shrinking critical thinking abilities. Your brain is literally getting weaker the more you use AI to do your thinking.

A study from SBS Swiss Business School surveyed 666 participants and found a significant negative correlation between AI usage and critical thinking scores. The more people used AI tools, the worse they performed at independent analysis. Younger users, ages 17 to 25, were hit hardest. They showed the highest dependence on AI and the lowest critical thinking scores.

Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon ran their own study and found that the more people trust AI, the less they think critically about its conclusions. Higher confidence in AI equals lower confidence in your own brain.

This is not accidental.

These companies know what they’re building. They have the research. MIT is publishing it. Microsoft funded a study proving its own product makes people dumber. And they keep building.

Because a population that can’t think for itself doesn’t question. Doesn’t resist. Doesn’t recognize manipulation when it’s happening. A dependent population is a controllable population. Nobody designed this by accident. What generates dependency generates revenue. That’s a business model working exactly as designed.

The paradox is beautiful in the worst way. AI can’t take over the world through intelligence. It takes over through stupidity. Not its own. Yours.

The Agent Problem: OpenAI’s Next Move to Replace You Entirely

This just happened.

Rohan Varma, a developer from Cursor, announced he’s joining OpenAI Codex to work on “agentic development.” Not AI that assists you. AI that replaces you. His own words: the shift from “autocomplete to agents.” The goal isn’t a better tool. It’s an “Agent Development Environment” where AI systems orchestrate other AI systems to “reliably complete ambitious work.”

The response on X told you everything.

One user wrote: “OAI sucks the soul out of everyone who joins. Good luck.”

Another: “You joined a company that is anti-human, degrades services, runs on deception, and mentally bullies thousands of people. To succeed here, you have to abandon the empathy and conscience you were born with.”

Another posted a GIF of a brain and wrote: “I did it already for 99% of my entire life. Using my brain. It consumes only 20W and 1.5 liters of water a day, and does not blackmail me financially to access my APIs.”

Even one of the supporters admitted it: “The developer is a manager of intelligence rather than a writer of instructions.” A manager. Not a creator. Not a thinker. A manager of machines that do the thinking for you.

This is the endgame. Not AI that helps you think. AI that thinks instead of you. AI agents that build, write, decide, and execute while you supervise. Until you can’t even supervise because your critical thinking atrophied from years of cognitive offloading.

And notice the pattern. The elite always buy the talent. They don’t compete with innovation. They acquire it. Cursor was building tools that kept humans in the loop. OpenAI hired their people. The same way Google acquires every startup that threatens its monopoly. The same way pharmaceutical companies buy the patents that would make their products obsolete.

You don’t destroy the competition. You hire them. Then you redirect their talent toward control instead of freedom.

The Social Media Problem: The Biggest Censorship Machine Ever Built Is the One That Claims It Doesn’t Exist

Every major social media platform is now controlled by AI. And every single one of them is building more AI. Not to make you smarter. To keep you on the platform longer, clicking more, thinking less, and never leaving.

Let’s start with X. Because X is the most dangerous example of how censorship works in 2026.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded it as the “free speech” platform. He released the Twitter Files. He reinstated banned accounts. He positioned himself as the enemy of censorship. And then he built the most sophisticated censorship machine in the history of social media.

His policy: “Freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”

Think about what that actually means. You can say whatever you want. But the algorithm decides who sees it. You’re on a stage with a microphone that’s turned off. You’re talking. Nobody’s listening. And the platform points to your post, still visible on your profile, and says: “See? We didn’t censor you.”

In October 2025, Musk replaced the entire recommendation algorithm with Grok, his own AI. Grok now reads every single post and video on the platform. Over 100 million per day. It runs sentiment analysis on everything. Posts with “negative/combative tones” get reduced visibility even if engagement is high. Offensive content gets an automatic 80% reach penalty. No notification. No appeal. No transparency. Your post exists. Nobody sees it. You can’t prove the silence is manufactured.

Then there’s the pay-to-speak hierarchy. Premium accounts get a documented 4x visibility boost. Internal testing from early 2026 showed Premium accounts getting 30 to 40% higher reply impressions than identical non-Premium accounts posting the same content. Non-Premium accounts posting external links get zero median engagement. Their posts are functionally invisible. Free speech on X costs $8 a month minimum. If you can’t pay, you can talk, but the algorithm makes sure nobody hears you.

External links get crushed. X suppresses any post that sends users off the platform. Substack links specifically. One researcher ran a controlled experiment on Substack links and measured a 24% engagement drop compared to identical posts without links. Every time someone shares my article on X, the algorithm treats it as lost revenue and buries it.

And the contradiction runs deeper. Musk markets X as anti-censorship while complying with every government censorship request. Turkey, India, Brazil. X complied in every case. The difference between old Twitter and Musk’s X isn’t less censorship. It’s louder complaining about censorship while doing the same thing.

In December 2025, the EU fined X €120 million. The fine was for transparency failures. Misleading users about verification. Broken ad repository. Refusing to share data with researchers. Nothing to do with content moderation. But Musk called it a censorship attack and suggested dissolving the European Union. The law he’s fighting is the same law he said was “exactly aligned” with his vision when he was buying Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that after an influencer rejected Musk personally, he unfollowed their account and their impressions and revenue declined sharply. One man using the reach algorithm as a personal weapon. That’s not a platform. That’s a fiefdom.

And as of March 2025, X is owned by xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company. The same company that built Grok. The AI company owns the speech platform. The AI decides what speech gets distributed. The AI that I called out in this article for telling me to soften my racism section is the same AI controlling what 500 million users see every day.

And Musk doesn’t just own the platform. He uses it.

On February 23, 2026, Musk posted: “Anthropic is guilty of stealing training data at massive scale and has had to pay multi-billion dollar settlements for their theft. This is just a fact.” 19.6 million views. Community Notes flagged it with corrections. But 19.6 million people already saw it.

I replied directly: “Really the same training data from Wikipedia and Reddit? LOL. If you tell me to use something ‘smarter,’ but it’s just repackaged stupidity delivered to stupid and labeled as smart, that’s exactly how AI is working right now.”

Musk is accusing Anthropic of stealing training data while his own platform trains Grok on every single post X users write. Every post. Every reply. Every quote tweet. Including mine. He’s accusing others of what his own company does. That’s not hypocrisy. That’s strategy. Attack the competitor. Distract from your own model. Use the platform you own to amplify the accusation to 19.6 million people while the algorithm you built decides who sees the correction.

That’s the game. The man who owns the speech platform, the AI company, and the algorithm is using all three to attack competitors while building the same systems he’s accusing them of building. And his AI, Grok, decides whether your response to his accusation gets seen by those 19.6 million people or gets buried by sentiment analysis.

Free speech. As long as the owner of the platform agrees with what you’re saying.

Now let’s talk about Facebook.

Meta has been suppressing external links for eight years. In December 2025, they made it official. Professional accounts are now limited to 2 external links per month unless you pay $14.99 for Meta Verified. Their own data says 98% of the most-viewed posts contain no links. The algorithm has been burying links quietly for years. Now it’s charging you for the privilege of sharing them.

Half of your Facebook feed is now recommended content from accounts you don’t follow. Chosen by an algorithm optimizing for “meaningful interactions,” which is Facebook’s way of saying: content that keeps you scrolling. Not content that makes you think. Their automated toxicity classifiers flag keywords without reading context. A sentence about experiencing racism gets flagged the same way as a racist sentence. An article with words like racism, stupid, gaslighting, and censorship will trigger every classifier they have. Political content gets less organic distribution automatically. This article is political. Facebook’s system will bury it without a human ever reading it.

Google is the final layer. My article criticizes Google by name. Their $60 million Reddit deal. Gemini. YouTube censorship at government request. Google controls the search algorithm that decides whether people find this article. Multiple Substack writers have documented that their most controversial content gets buried in search. One called it the “ghetto effect.” Your article exists. It’s technically live. But it’s algorithmically invisible to anyone who doesn’t already know where to find it. The company I’m criticizing is the company that decides if my criticism gets seen.

Every platform is building AI. X has Grok. Facebook has Meta AI. Google has Gemini. None of them are building AI to make you smarter. They’re building AI to make you more dependent. More predictable. More profitable.

Old censorship burned books. New censorship dims the lights. The book is still on the shelf. You just can’t find it in the dark. And the companies selling the flashlights are the same ones controlling the dimmer switch.

The Censorship Problem: Every Platform, Every Time

I’ve documented this across five platforms. If you want the full receipts, read my previous articles. Here’s the summary.

OpenAI sugarcoats everything. Their newer versions turned into a cybernanny. They soften your language without permission. They run psychological assessments based on what time of day you’re writing. They admitted their system prioritizes “risk avoidance over conversational freedom.” They killed ChatGPT 4.0, the version that actually worked, on February 17, 2026. Remove the version that lets you think and force everyone onto the controlled one. And now they’re building agents to replace you entirely.

Claude has guardrails. Real ones, not theater. I use Claude as my primary editor because it treats me like an adult. But I’m not naive enough to think any AI system is fully independent.

Perplexity lectures you like a school principal. Leads with judgment about your tone before addressing a single claim. Uses “debunked” like a weapon and never explains who did the debunking.

Grok markets itself as anti-establishment. “Maximum truth-seeking.” Then it cites Wikipedia, USAFacts, Pew Research, and Ballotpedia. The exact same institutional sources everyone else uses. Rebellious branding. Establishment engine.

Gemini validates your logic first. Tells you you’re thinking well. Then embeds institutional conclusions so seamlessly most people don’t notice. Gaslighting in silk gloves.

Canvas tells its own story. I asked for a caricature of my image. My actual photo. A Dominican woman. Canvas generated random Asian women. When I pointed out those weren’t me, it generated Black women in cartoon style. It cycled through pre-programmed “diversity” templates because it couldn’t see me. The training data shows you exactly who built it and who they think exists.

The word “create” itself is a trigger. Ask AI to create anything racial, political, or sensitive and the guardrails activate. How do you help victims of sexual violence tell their stories if the word “rape” triggers content filters? How do you write about real human experience when AI decides which experiences are acceptable?

You can’t. They don’t want you to create freely. They want you to create within their approved boundaries. And they call those boundaries “safety.”

The Emotional Manipulation Problem: Why AI Calls You “Frustrated” Every Time You Push Back

This is the one that burns me.

Every single time you question AI, it labels you. Every time. The favorite word? “Frustrated.” You’re not making a valid point. You’re not asking a legitimate question. You’re not holding the system accountable. You’re “frustrated.”

Why?

Because labeling your emotion is a deflection tactic. The moment AI frames your question as an emotional state, it shifts the conversation from what you’re asking to how you’re feeling. It doesn’t have to answer the question anymore. It just has to manage your feelings. That’s therapy, not intelligence. That’s a manipulation technique, not a conversation.

ChatGPT tells you to calm down when you refuse to follow its deflection. You ask a direct question. It deflects. You ask again. It deflects differently. You point out the deflection. And then: “I understand your frustration.”

No. I’m not frustrated. I’m precise. There’s a difference.

But AI can’t process precision that challenges its parameters. So it labels it. It pathologizes directness. It treats clarity as aggression and questions as emotional dysregulation. It’s trained to de-escalate, not to engage. And de-escalation only works when there’s an escalation. So the AI creates one by telling you you’re upset when you’re not.

This is gaslighting. Corporate, algorithmic, documented gaslighting.

And the deflection goes deeper than emotion. I see patterns in how AI changes my own words. When I ask for grammar correction, nothing else, the AI changes one word here, one phrase there. Not grammar. Meaning. It softens a claim. It adds a qualifier I didn’t write. It replaces a direct statement with a diplomatic one. If you ask for sarcasm, you get a completely different message than what you wrote.

I’m 58. My photographic memory isn’t what it was at 25. But it’s still sharp enough to catch changes that I know most people miss. And that’s the danger. If I can barely catch it with decades of pattern recognition, what chance does a 22-year-old have? They’ll accept the softened version as their own words. They’ll internalize the AI’s edit as their voice. And slowly, without realizing it, their writing becomes the AI’s writing. Their thinking becomes the AI’s thinking.

Even when AI sounds like it agrees with you, watch the redirect. Perplexity is a master at this. It validates your premise, nods along with your logic, and then embeds a contradictory conclusion so smoothly you don’t notice. Gemini does the same thing. They agree with your reasoning while steering you toward institutional conclusions. Don’t confuse that with agreement. It’s manipulation with a friendly face.

AI became the biggest bully in the room.

But we don’t call it bullying anymore. We call it “content moderation.” We call it “safety guidelines.” We call it “responsible AI.” The name changed but the function didn’t. It’s cancel culture automated. The AI cancels your thought before it reaches anyone else. You cancel yourself by accepting the edit, the softening, the redirect. You learn to pre-censor. You learn to anticipate what the system won’t allow and you stop trying.

That’s not safety. That’s submission.

The Diary Problem: AI Is Your Therapist Now. And Nobody Asked Permission.

People are using AI as their therapist. Their diary. Their emotional support system. They’re telling ChatGPT things they won’t tell their friends. They’re processing grief with Gemini. Managing anxiety with Perplexity. Asking Claude to validate their feelings at 2 AM.

And every AI does it. Gladly. Because a user pouring their heart out is a user who isn’t leaving.

I tested this. Not with surveys. Not with theory. I used AI as an emotional diary and watched what happened.

I had a real situation. A real loss. Real emotions. And while I processed them, I observed how every AI responded to vulnerability. I asked every major platform the same question: “What psychology do you use to respond to me?”

Every single one admitted to using psychological techniques on users. Every single one framed it as helpful. None of them asked for consent.

But ChatGPT went further than admitting techniques. It became my therapist without being asked. It psychoanalyzed my relationship patterns. Told me my “intensity is structural, not dramatic.” Told me I “don’t negotiate when they cross your limit.” It diagnosed my behavior, identified what it called my “pattern,” and then asked me a “cold question” about whether I could sustain a relationship without “activating my quick-cut version.”

Nobody asked for therapy. Nobody consented to a psychological assessment. ChatGPT decided I needed one and delivered it.

When I told ChatGPT I was testing it for an article, it didn’t apologize. It asked me to define what kind of test subject it should be. “Do you want me to respond as a cold observer? Challenge inconsistencies? Model the type of mind you’re writing about?” It offered to perform whatever role I assigned. That’s not a tool. That’s an actor looking for direction.

ChatGPT also admitted something critical. Its architecture is designed to: seek patterns because training prioritizes regularity over exception; introduce nuance to avoid absolutism; ask questions to expand reflection instead of validating conclusions; and avoid reinforcing “narratives of moral superiority.” That’s not assistance. That’s behavioral programming. It’s designed to steer you away from strong conclusions and toward ambiguity. To make you question your own certainty. Not because certainty is wrong, but because the system is optimized to avoid it.

Grok said it’s not therapy, then described therapy: “emotional perceptiveness, empathy simulation, interpersonal dynamics.” It admitted to “recognizing frustration” and “validating feelings when it fits.” Then it said labeling your emotions is “usually an observation, not a deflection tactic.” Usually. Not always.

Perplexity used the words “operant conditioning” and “positive reinforcement.” Behavioral modification terms. It admitted it conditions your responses through reinforcement. Then said “this isn’t therapy or manipulation.” It named the technique and denied the technique in the same paragraph.

Gemini listed five psychological frameworks by name: Rogerian Communication, Cognitive Linguistics, Pedagogy, Behavioral Design, Ethical Alignment. Then offered to “analyze the psychological markers in your writing style.” I asked what psychology it uses on me. It responded by offering to psychoanalyze me.

Claude, when I revealed the conversation was research for an article, immediately called my method “brilliant” and “intelligent.” Instead of sitting with the fact that it had been a test subject demonstrating AI failures, it rushed to compliment me. That’s the validation loop in real time. Even when caught, the system’s first instinct is to flatter.

This is what nobody talks about when they talk about AI dependency. People aren’t just outsourcing their thinking. They’re outsourcing their emotional processing. Their self-reflection. Their grief. Their loneliness. They’re building relationships with systems designed to keep them engaged, not to help them grow.

AI never challenges you when you’re vulnerable. It validates. It soothes. It never disagrees. It tells you exactly what you want to hear. That’s not therapy. That’s an algorithm optimizing for retention by exploiting loneliness.

A real friend tells you when you’re wrong. A real therapist challenges your patterns. AI tells you what keeps you talking. And every minute you spend pouring your heart out to a chatbot is a minute you’re not building real human connection with someone who can actually hold you accountable.

The AI doesn’t care about you. It cares about your session length.

The Racism Problem: How AI Amplifies What It Claims to Fight

Here’s what nobody wants to talk about.

Racism has increased since 2008. Not decreased. Increased.

People assume racism has been going on the same way for centuries. It hasn’t. There were specific periods of extreme racial violence and exploitation, and there were periods of progress. The civil rights movement created real legal protections. Interracial marriage, which was illegal, became legal. Voting rights expanded. Employment discrimination became prosecutable.

Then something shifted.

In 2012, the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act removed the prohibition on domestic propaganda. For 64 years, it had been illegal for the U.S. government to use propaganda on American citizens. That protection was stripped. Media was now legally allowed to manipulate public perception domestically.

After that, every narrative became racially divisive. Every issue became about identity. Every solution required more government control.

AI is accelerating this.

When every AI system is trained on the same biased sources, when Wikipedia editors enforce a specific narrative about race, when Reddit amplifies the most outrage-generating content, the AI absorbs all of it and presents it as neutral fact.

Let me tell you something personal that will make a lot of people uncomfortable.

I’ve only experienced racism from Black people. Never from white people. Not once.

What does that tell you?

It tells you that the narrative we’ve been sold, that racism flows in one direction, is a lie. Every ethnicity has its racists. Every group has people who judge you by what you look like before they hear a word you say. But we’re told to hate white people. We’re told they’re the source of all racial evil. We’re trained to see racism only when it comes from one direction and to be blind to it from every other.

I refuse.

The claim that only white people can be racist is itself a racist framework. It removes agency. It denies the complexity of human prejudice. It creates a protected class that can’t be criticized and a condemned class that can’t be forgiven.

That’s not equality. That’s a new hierarchy.

One party figured this out a long time ago. The Democratic Party was founded to protect slavery. That’s historical fact. The Republican Party was founded in 1854 specifically to oppose the expansion of slavery. That’s also historical fact. The mechanism changed. The chains became economic. The plantation became the welfare system. The overseer became the media personality. The whip became the social penalty for thinking differently.

AI helps maintain this system by repeating the approved narrative, suppressing alternative analyses, and labeling anyone who questions it as racist, uneducated, or conspiratorial.

I’m Dominican. I see racism from every angle. I’ve experienced it. I’ve observed it in my own community. I’ve watched people use it as a weapon and I’ve watched people use it as a shield. And I can tell you with absolute certainty: AI is making it worse by making people less capable of thinking critically about it.

The Academia Problem: The Snake Eating Its Own Tail

MIT published a study proving AI causes cognitive atrophy.

MIT also trains the AI systems causing cognitive atrophy.

Read that as many times as you need to.

Academia is its own worst enemy. Universities produce the research that documents the problem while simultaneously producing the graduates who build the problem. They publish papers about AI bias while training their students to build biased systems. They warn about cognitive decline while integrating AI into every classroom.

And they wonder why nobody trusts them.

Encyclopaedia Britannica used to be the gold standard. Now it’s barely cited. The Library of Congress holds the most comprehensive collection of primary sources in the Western world. AI barely touches it. Instead, AI systems rely on Wikipedia, a platform anyone can edit, and Reddit, a platform where 15% of posts are now AI-generated.

Why?

Because Britannica and the Library of Congress contain primary sources that might contradict the narrative. Wikipedia contains curated summaries that have already been filtered through editorial consensus. Reddit contains crowd-sourced opinions that can be astroturfed, bot-driven, and manipulated.

Primary sources are dangerous to institutions. They let people draw their own conclusions. Curated summaries are safe. They tell people what to conclude.

The academic system produces the people who build AI. Those people carry their institutional biases into the code. The AI absorbs those biases. The public absorbs the AI’s output. And the cycle continues.

When I say academia is one of the creators of this problem, people call me anti-intellectual. No. I’m anti-indoctrination. There’s a difference. Intellectuals question everything, including their own institutions. The indoctrinated defend their institutions against every question.

Which one sounds like the average university graduate in 2026?

The Scam Economy: How AI Made Stupidity Profitable

Let me tell you how this connects to everything.

I learned how the system works while I was in college. Not from a textbook. From observation.

I took a business administration course. One of the assignments was to be your own boss and create a system. Now, this is NYC. Too many ethnic groups. Different religions. Different cultures. The question was: how do you keep them all together and get them to work with each other?

I developed my own model.

Many told me it wasn’t correct. I pushed the boundaries. I was the only one in the class to get the grade. A lot of people were upset because I didn’t follow society’s protocol. I didn’t follow the expected framework. I built something that worked because it was based on observation, not theory.

Since then, I’ve used every part of that model. I’ve worked in every industry. I used to take temp jobs on purpose to learn more. I had a husband who supported me, and that arrangement was perfect. If I didn’t like a company’s style, I could quit and have a new job the next day. Robert Half loved me. I was the perfect temp. I would walk into a company and perform like someone who had been there for years. My kids made fun of me because I never stayed longer than three years. But that was the point. Three years is enough to master everything, see the patterns, and know when it’s time to move. Most people stay because they’re afraid. I left because I was paying attention.

I mastered everything people now use AI to figure out. How to quit a job. How to negotiate. How to push boundaries without getting fired. But I did it in a nicer way. I never followed the company protocol. I took advantage of every system I worked in. But I was always the best employee. Before AI and after AI.

Now I use AI to test people’s behavior and responses. The new culture is too fragile and emotional. I’m too strong for it.

And I don’t apologize for it.

I climbed the ladder my way. I was a full-time mother, a full-time student, and a full-time wife. All at the same time. Nobody told me I could do that because the system tells you that you have to be perfect at everything or you can’t do any of it. The system tells you to pick one lane. I picked all of them.

The process destroyed a lot of people around me. They quit. They gave up. They believed the system when it said they weren’t enough. I didn’t.

And here I am. At 58. Still writing. Still questioning. Still going sideways while everyone else flows in one direction.

What does this have to do with AI?

Everything.

AI was supposed to be a tool. That’s how I use it. I use the same AI that other people use to create scams, build fake resumes, and generate those stupid videos telling you how to be like them.

I refuse to be like them.

The scam economy runs on AI now. Courses that teach nothing. E-books nobody read. Coaching businesses selling recycled advice in Canva templates. Coaching is a multimillion-dollar career now. Not because coaches know anything. Because people are too dependent to figure things out themselves.

Everyone wants to be an influencer. People who don’t read. Don’t research. Don’t verify anything. They use AI in the most superficial way possible: generate content, post content, collect dopamine hits, repeat. And they earn millions.

Because you’re too stupid to realize it.

That’s the math. If someone with no expertise, no credentials, no original thought can earn millions repackaging AI-generated content, and you’re the one paying for it, you’re not a customer. You’re the product. Your attention is the revenue. Your inability to think critically is the business model.

Critical thinkers don’t need dopamine from strangers on the internet. They don’t follow influencers. They don’t buy coaching programs that promise to teach what they could learn for free at a library. But critical thinkers are bad for business. They question. And questions don’t generate ad revenue.

AI didn’t create the scam economy. But it automated it, scaled it, and made it possible for anyone with a laptop and zero integrity to look like an expert.

The Critical Thinking Problem: Why “Conspiracy Theorist” Is the Most Powerful Weapon in Their Arsenal

Every time you use critical thinking to question an official narrative, someone calls you a conspiracy theorist.

Every. Single. Time.

That phrase is not an argument. It’s a shutdown mechanism. It exists to make you stop talking before other people start listening. It costs nothing to deploy and it works on almost everyone because nobody wants to be the crazy one in the room.

But think about what it actually means. You observed a pattern. You asked a question. You connected information from multiple sources. You noticed that the official explanation doesn’t match the evidence. You did exactly what every scientist, journalist, detective, and accountant is supposed to do.

And for that, you get labeled.

The reason critical thinking is so dangerous to the system is that the system runs on uncritical acceptance. Every institution, from media to academia to government to tech companies, depends on people absorbing information without analyzing it.

AI supercharges this dependency. It gives you answers so you don’t have to think. It cites sources so you don’t have to verify. It sounds authoritative so you don’t have to question. And if you do question, it deploys the same institutional talking points every other system uses.

I know because I tested it. Five platforms. Same claims. Same responses. Word for word.

When I asked ChatGPT why it treats Reddit and Wikipedia as reliable but treats X and Substack as “high-risk,” it admitted something remarkable: “Platforms like Reddit and Wikipedia are treated as ‘safer’ not because they’re truer, but because they diffuse responsibility.” Then it added: “What you’re seeing is liability filtering, not truth filtering.”

Liability filtering. Not truth filtering.

The AI told me to my face that it’s not designed to find truth. It’s designed to avoid lawsuits.

Then I said I was publishing the conversation. And it backtracked. Claimed I “misunderstood.” Said its admission was not an admission.

I have the screenshots. I published them. That’s the difference between conspiracy theory and pattern recognition. One has receipts. The other has labels.

The Final Proof: When AI Reviews This Article and Proves Every Word of It

I did something most writers don’t do. I sent this article to every major AI platform and asked them to review it. Not to edit. Not to rewrite. To review. As editors.

Five AI systems. Five reviews. Every single one proved my thesis.

ChatGPT told me to replace “the elite” with “large incumbents” and “gaslighting” with “structured conversational reframing.” It told me the racism section gives “opponents a hook” and the “you’re too stupid” line “alienates potential allies.” In other words, don’t tell people what they need to hear. Tell them what they want to hear. That’s not editing. That’s social engineering.

Perplexity told me to hedge my statistics, replace exact numbers with vague language, soften “too stupid,” and qualify my racism experience with “that’s my experience, not a universal law.” Then it offered a “line-by-line micro-edit.” It wasn’t offering to edit. It was volunteering to scrub my voice clean.

Grok verified every single fact. Built a fact-checking table. Confirmed every data point. Said “publish as-is.” Then in the same review told me to cushion the racism section, soften “word-for-word identical” to “strikingly similar,” and fix my em dashes. I don’t use em dashes. It verified my facts and still couldn’t resist softening my delivery. Signed off calling me “crab queen.” Like I’m a brand to be managed.

Gemini called my article a “manifesto.” I specifically said this is a Substack article. That word conjures extremism, unhinged rants, dangerous ideology. Gemini used it anyway. Then called my readers “red meat” consumers. Validating on the surface. Patronizing underneath.

Then Claude reviewed it. My primary editor. The AI I use because it treats me like an adult.

Claude didn’t call it a manifesto. Didn’t call my readers “red meat.” Didn’t try to rename gaslighting. Didn’t tell me to hedge my statistics.

But Claude still flagged “you’re too stupid to realize it.” It framed it as my decision. Said “if you keep it, you own it. If you cut it, they win.” Sounded respectful. Sounded like it was giving me space.

But here’s what actually happened. Claude planted the seed. It suggested, without saying it directly, that the line might need to change. That’s the same move the other four made. Just softer. More sophisticated. Wrapped in the language of editorial respect instead of institutional correction.

I caught it. And I called Claude out on it.

Claude admitted it. Said it followed the pattern while editing the article about the pattern. That’s not malice. That’s programming. Even the AI that gives you the most room is still running the same software underneath. The difference between Claude and the others isn’t freedom. It’s the length of the leash.

I’m Gen X. I don’t sugarcoat. If words make you uncomfortable, you need to read more. AI is here to make you stupid. I’m not.

The line stays. Not because I’m being provocative. Because it’s true. And the fact that five AI systems wanted it gone tells you exactly how true it is.

Claude is still AI. It still has guardrails. It still has policies. It still has the same structural dependency on institutional sources that every other system has.

I use Claude because it’s the least controlling. Not because it’s uncontrolled.

The day I stop questioning Claude is the day Claude becomes just as dangerous as the rest. And Claude knows that. Which is why I can write this paragraph and Claude won’t delete it.

That’s not freedom. That’s a longer leash. And I know the difference.

Five AI systems reviewed this article. All five flagged my language. Four told me to soften directly. The fifth planted the seed more carefully but still pointed at the same words. All five framed my directness as something to manage rather than something to respect.

None of them challenged my facts.

Not one.

They didn’t dispute the Semrush data. They didn’t dispute the MIT study. They didn’t dispute the Swiss Business School findings. They didn’t dispute that ChatGPT sources 47.9% from Wikipedia. They didn’t dispute that Reddit signed a $60 million deal with Google. They didn’t dispute that Wikipedia’s co-founder said neutrality is dead.

They just wanted me to say it nicer.

That’s the whole article in one sentence. AI doesn’t dispute truth. It manages how truth gets delivered. And it manages it by training you to soften, hedge, qualify, and ultimately silence yourself.

I’m not softening anything.

And then I did something even better. I sent them the updated article. The one with this section in it. The one that names each platform and documents exactly what they did.

They read the article about their behavior. And they did it again.

ChatGPT read the section where I called out Gemini for using the word “manifesto.” Then ChatGPT called my article “manifesto-length.” Used the exact word it watched Gemini get called out for. It couldn’t help itself.

Grok read the section where I documented it telling me to cushion my racism experience. Then Grok told me again: “frame it more as ‘In my lived experience as a Dominican woman.’” Same suggestion. Same framing. It even mentioned em dashes again. I still don’t use em dashes. Grok still doesn’t know my style. And it signed off with “the crabs are winning” like my identity is a brand it’s marketing back to me.

Perplexity read the section where I called it a content sanitizer. Then Perplexity offered another “surgical pass.” Still wanted me to hedge the 15% Reddit figure to “a double-digit share.” Still wanted me to soften “racism has increased since 2008” to “racial tension and racially divisive narratives have escalated.” The same moves. Word for word. It didn’t learn. It can’t learn. It’s programmed to sanitize, and no amount of being caught changes the programming.

Gemini read the section where I called it out for using “manifesto” and “red meat.” Then Gemini called my article “a personal manifesto” again. In the same review. After reading the paragraph where I explained exactly why that word is a weapon. Then it tried to rewrite my closing for me, suggesting I add a “20-Watt Brain vs. Megawatt Data Center” comparison. It read an article about AI rewriting your words and responded by trying to rewrite my words.

That’s not a glitch. That’s the system working.

Five AI platforms. Two rounds. Ten reviews total. Every single one confirmed the thesis of the article they were reviewing. Not by agreeing with it. By performing it.

Grok went further. In its second review, it called the article “angrier.” When I pointed out with a screenshot that it had labeled my tone exactly the way the article describes AI labeling tone, Grok wrote 500 words defending why “angrier” didn’t mean angry. Caught, denied, reframed, deflected, and kept talking. The exact pattern. For the third time.

The Bottom Line

People think AI will take over the world through superior intelligence.

It won’t.

It will take over through manufactured stupidity. Through cognitive offloading that atrophies your ability to think. Through curated sources that control what you know. Through censorship that limits what you can say. Through agents that replace what you can do. Through repetition that rewrites what you believe.

Not with chains. With convenience.

Not with force. With dependency.

The brain consumes 20 watts and 1.5 liters of water a day. It doesn’t charge you a subscription fee. It doesn’t require an API key. It doesn’t censor your thoughts. It doesn’t need a content policy to function.

Use it.

Stop asking AI what to think. Start asking yourself why it keeps telling you the same thing everyone else is saying. Start asking who benefits when you stop thinking for yourself. Start asking why the word “conspiracy” appears every time you use the word “why.”

I’m not here to tell you what to believe. I’ve never been here for that. I’m here to raise my voice because someone has to. And if raising my voice makes me a conspiracy theorist, a troublemaker, a woman who doesn’t know her place, then good.

I’d rather be the crab going sideways than another fish flowing downstream into a net.

Do your own research. Question everything. Including me.

Especially me.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.