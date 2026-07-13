Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
4h

China also kills girls , had a one child policy and killed girls because boys were the favoured one child. It also harvests organs from religious slaves and this is all documented. So this is the first time I have seen your bias against religion. Which is good to know.

Otherwise, I love the things your articles teach me.

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1 reply by Vivify Mariposa
Suzanne Price's avatar
Suzanne Price
14h

Thank you, Vivify, for a meticulously researched, concise and enlightening essay, and thank you especially for making it free, as there are many of us in the so-called third world, who, due to exchange rate shenanigans and manipulations, are not able to afford paid subscriptions and need to have access to such critical information.

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