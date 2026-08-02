By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

I grew up in Puerto Rico. My mother’s best friends were Cuban, and I learned early how beautiful and wonderful Cuba was by their stories.

Many don’t know Bacardí was founded in Cuba. Domino Sugar is now controlled through the same Cuban exile sugar empire that owns Florida Crystals, Redpath, and Tate & Lyle Sugars. The salsa they sell as boricua came from Cuba. I love to see a man dressed in a guayabera. So elegant.

Celia Cruz died without ever returning to Cuba, mad at Castro for not allowing her to attend her own mother’s funeral. Stories like this you hardly hear, because the media portrays Cuba in two ways. As the enemy. Or as the victim. They forget about the people, and how the regime uses the people to keep the narrative.

Now they became the best in intelligence.

Who created Communism should be the first question. And why. If communism is so bad, how are they turning Europe and other countries into that same model? Marx was paid by the City of London.

You will tell me, really, the City? Do you think the empire that controls everything never moved a finger for Cuba? Can I sell you a bridge too?

The City of London has had more than eight centuries of experience, and you really think it was all the Americans? The USA was the face for others to hate. If you open any history book it will read Anglo-something else. The USA was the enforcer.

I just wrote about the conditioning of DR and Haiti, and a person told me she liked what I wrote but differed from what I wrote. I asked her what part. She never questioned the history she spoke. She saw Haiti as Palestine. I told her I saw Haiti as Persia. The point is how we get conditioned to see what is comfortable to our eyes.

This is not about slavery and Africans. We are tired of the same dance. This is not about that. But who do you think got paid for every African? You will read that Britain abolished slavery on paper. We all know we still see it.

Anyone who has read the Machine Series will understand history repeats itself when you do not learn from it. And the City of London made sure nobody learned from it.

How does the US have a Guantánamo base in Cuba? Nobody asks that question? How many of you would let your mother-in-law live in your house to keep controlling you? I never understood that agreement. Now I do.

Before you can understand what Castro built inside the cage, you have to understand who built the cage in the first place. This is Part One.

The Enemy America Was Told to Have

Cuba is 90 miles from Florida. That is the sentence every American schoolchild learns before they ever learn what Cuba actually is, and it comes packaged with the story. Cuba hates freedom, exports revolution, and threatens the homeland from 90 miles away. Sixty-five years of American media has repeated it. Presidents have signed statutes on it. Sanctions have been renewed on it. A Cold War almost turned hot over it.

And every part of that story is technically documented. But every piece of it is also missing the sentence that would make it make sense. Cuba became that country because Cuba was destroyed as a country first. And the country that destroyed Cuba is not the country that told Americans Cuba was the enemy. Not principally, and not underneath. The country that destroyed Cuba wrote the pricing, wrote the insurance, wrote the debt architecture, and wrote the standard that was installed by force in the Cuban constitution the year the Platt Amendment passed. The country that destroyed Cuba put the American flag on the ship and sent the ship. The invoice was written elsewhere.

If you are new to the way the City of London operates, think of it as a mother of twelve grown children. Some stay close and follow her advice. Others push back and go their own way. She doesn’t have to give the same order to each one, or even speak the command out loud. She uses a different approach with each child, depending on what works on that particular personality, whether it is money, favors, pressure, silence, opportunities, or withholding. Over time, without a single public decree, they all remain within her orbit. That is how the City has worked for eight centuries. Different tactics for different countries. The United States as the enforcer arm. Cuba as the isolated warning. Other regimes as temporary hosts. No open receipt required, and yet the influence keeps them all closing the circle back to the same financial architecture.

Americans were sold the enemy. Americans were not sold who made the enemy.

The Island Was Sold Long Before America Bought It

Diego Velázquez de Cuéllar landed in Cuba in 1511 and the Taíno population was destroyed inside a generation. Sugar took over the island because sugar could be extracted, refined, shipped, priced, insured, and financed by people who never had to set foot on the ground. Sugar is not a Cuban crop, it is a colonial instrument, and every empire that used it perfected the same architecture the empire before it had built. The Portuguese pioneered the plantation-slave-sugar model in Madeira and Brazil. The Dutch refined it in the Caribbean. The British scaled it in Jamaica and Barbados. Spain applied it in Cuba, and by the end of the nineteenth century Cuba was the largest sugar producer on earth.

The labor was African. The financing was European. And by the eighteenth century, the pricing was increasingly set in London.

When Britain seized Havana in 1762 during the Seven Years War and occupied the city for eleven months, British merchants imported roughly four thousand enslaved Africans into a single port in less than a year. That was more than had arrived in Cuba over the previous decade combined. Spain got Havana back in 1763 in exchange for Florida, and the British flag came down, but the trade infrastructure the occupation had installed did not. The Asiento de Negros, the exclusive license to import enslaved Africans into Spanish America, had been handed to the British-controlled South Sea Company under the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713. Spain collected the license fee. Britain ran the trade.

By the 1830s Cuba was importing more enslaved Africans than any other jurisdiction on earth, and this is the part of the record nobody wants to talk about. Britain had officially abolished the slave trade in 1807 and abolished slavery across most British territories in 1833. The Slavery Abolition Act paid twenty million pounds in compensation to slave owners, and that twenty million pounds was raised through a British Treasury bond that was not fully repaid until 2015. British taxpayers were still paying the debt created to compensate slave owners into the reign of Elizabeth II. Read that sentence one more time.

While Britain was officially abolishing slavery, Cuban slavery continued for another sixty years under Spanish flag with London remaining the financial and commodity center of the operation. Baring Brothers underwrote Spanish sovereign debt tied to the Cuban colony. Rothschild handled Spain’s foreign borrowing. Lloyd’s syndicates insured the shipping. The London commodity houses priced the sugar. And between 1790 and 1867, Cuba imported approximately 780,000 enslaved Africans, the majority of them arriving after Britain’s official abolition. Cuban slavery was not formally abolished until 1886.

The moral posture was British. The financing was London’s. The two moved in opposite directions and both served the same architecture.

This is not about slavery. That is a dance we are tired of. The point is who got paid for every African. Spain took the license fee. London took the trade. London took the insurance. London took the sugar price. London took the sovereign debt. And when the paperwork changed, London took the compensation payment and let the profit continue under a new set of books.

Cuba fought three wars of independence between 1868 and 1898 and four hundred thousand people died across the three of them. José Martí, the intellectual architect of the Cuban independence movement, was killed at Dos Ríos on May 19, 1895. His warnings about the commercial power to the north were written and published before his death, and they arrived on time. Cuba just could not act on them.

Then the USS Maine exploded in Havana harbor on February 15, 1898. The cause was contested at the time and still is. William Randolph Hearst’s New York Journal and Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World had the war support built before the crater in the hull had cooled. Congress declared war on Spain on April 25, 1898. Spain lost inside six months. The Treaty of Paris was signed December 10, 1898, and Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines were transferred from Spanish to American custody.

Spain lost Cuba. Cuba did not win.

The invoice was in London.

The Island That Never Owned Its Own Price

The Platt Amendment was drafted by U.S. Secretary of War Elihu Root, introduced by Senator Orville Platt as an amendment to the Army Appropriations Bill, and passed by Congress on March 2, 1901. Cuba was told to install it in the Cuban constitution as a condition of American withdrawal from military occupation. Cuba ratified it in June 1901 under pressure. The lease at Guantánamo Bay was signed in 1903, and it is still in force in 2026.

Now ask yourself a question. How many of you would sign a lease letting your mother-in-law live in your house forever, so she could keep controlling you? Because that is what Guantánamo is. A foreign military base on Cuban soil, sitting there for 123 years, on a lease signed by a Cuban government whose sovereignty, and whose release from American occupation, had already been conditioned by the Platt Amendment. Nobody asks how it got there. I did not understand that agreement for a long time. Now I do.

The amendment required Cuba to grant the United States the right to intervene in Cuban affairs whenever Washington judged it necessary. It required Cuba to sign no treaty Washington deemed to impair Cuban independence. It required Cuba to lease lands for coaling and naval stations. And it required Cuba to cap public debt at a level its ordinary revenues could sustain.

Read that last one again. Cuba had to cap public debt at a level its ordinary revenues could sustain.

That is not American sovereignty language. That is the exact standard the merchant banks of the Square Mile applied to every borrower they underwrote for a hundred years before Cuba even existed as an independent country on paper. The Bank of England ran that standard on colonial and post-colonial governments across the century. The Platt Amendment took the debt discipline the City demanded of its clients and installed it in the Cuban constitution under American enforcement. Cuba was not permitted to borrow on any terms City creditors would not accept. The Americans wrote the enforcement. The standard was London’s.

What followed the amendment was the corporate colony. Between 1902 and 1929, American corporate investment in Cuba grew from roughly eighty million dollars to over one and a half billion, and by 1929 American corporations controlled about sixty percent of Cuban sugar production. United Fruit Company owned Cuban land. Cuban American Sugar Company owned Cuban land. Punta Alegre Sugar Corporation owned Cuban land. Bethlehem Steel owned Cuban ore. Guggenheim interests owned Cuban nickel. Cuban Electric and Cuban Telephone were both foreign-controlled.

And the sugar was priced somewhere Cuba did not sit at the table. The American quota ran through the New York Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa Exchange, but the world market ran through the London Sugar Exchange, whose modern successor is the ICE Sugar No. 5 contract. Lloyd’s syndicates insured every Cuban sugar cargo that moved on the world market. Port charges, freight rates, and insurance premiums were set against London reference points. Cuba controlled neither the American price nor the London price, and Cuba could not exit either without losing all its buyers. Sovereignty over the country’s principal export was simply not on offer.

Then came the 1920s. National City Bank of New York, Chase National Bank, and the Royal Bank of Canada financed a speculative expansion of Cuban sugar during the boom, and when the price collapsed in the Great Depression, the same banks foreclosed on the defaulting Cuban producers. Effective control of Cuban sugar passed from Cuban hands to New York banks. The land stayed on the island. The ownership moved to Manhattan. And the pricing stayed in the Square Mile.

The Jones-Costigan Act of 1934 codified the sugar quota system. The Sugar Act of 1948 renewed it. Cuba’s entire economy ran on that quota, and the quota ran on American political decisions Cuba did not participate in.

By the time Fulgencio Batista seized power in his second coup on March 10, 1952, canceled the scheduled elections, and turned Havana into the offshore hub of the American National Crime Syndicate, sugar was already about eighty percent of Cuban exports, and the Cuban peso was pegged to the U.S. dollar at one to one. The dollar cleared in New York. London remained inside the chain through sugar pricing, marine insurance, shipping, offshore structures, English-law contracts, and international settlement. The mob money laundered through Swiss, Bahamian, and Bermuda-linked jurisdictions that fed the same architecture. Meyer Lansky ran the casinos with Santo Trafficante Jr. handling enforcement. The Hotel Nacional conference of December 1946 had already established the arrangement, with Lucky Luciano attending. The FBI’s Luciano file and the Kefauver Committee record document the whole operation.

By 1958, Cuba was owned by American corporations, financed by New York banks, priced through London markets, insured through Lloyd’s, and laundered through offshore jurisdictions that fed the same architecture. The Cubans were the workers.

The invoice was in London.

1901: The Year the Machine Changed Form

Stop here for a minute. Before you treat March 2, 1901, as only a date in Cuban history, open the other files from that same year.

On January 1, six British colonies were consolidated into the Commonwealth of Australia. The constitution called it one indissoluble Federal Commonwealth under the Crown. Australia received a flag, a parliament, and the name of a country. The Crown remained inside the structure. Prime Minister Edmund Barton swore allegiance to Queen Victoria and her heirs and successors.

Twenty-one days later, Queen Victoria died and Edward VII replaced her. The person changed. The structure did not. The oath had already covered the successor.

On February 25, J.P. Morgan assembled U.S. Steel through the merger of Carnegie Steel, Federal Steel, and National Steel. It was the first billion-dollar corporation in world history and it controlled approximately sixty percent of American steel production. American industrial power was consolidated under American banking power the same year the Cuban constitution was conditioned by American statute. The instruments were different. The consolidation was the same operation on two soils.

On March 2, Congress passed the Platt Amendment and conditioned the return of Cuban sovereignty. Cuba could have a flag, a constitution, and a government, but Washington retained the right to intervene, restrict its treaties, control its debt conditions, and demand land for naval bases.

On May 28, Persia granted William Knox D’Arcy exclusive petroleum rights across most of the country for sixty years. That concession became the foundation of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company and later BP.

On September 6, President William McKinley was shot at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo. He died on September 14. Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in the same day. The president who had publicly resisted the New York banking lobby that wanted a private central bank was removed. The vice president that banking interests had supported took his place. The investigation of the assassin closed inside two months.

On September 7, the day after McKinley was shot, the Boxer Protocol converted China’s punishment into a gold debt of 450 million Haikwan taels, carrying four percent interest for thirty-nine years. Chinese national revenues were assigned as security, and a commission of bankers was authorized to receive the payments.

On November 18, Britain and the United States signed the Hay-Pauncefote Treaty. Britain removed its objection to an American-built canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific, while preserving the international commercial rules modeled on the Suez system. America received the visible control. The older commercial structure remained underneath it.

Australia was consolidated under the Crown.

American industrial power was consolidated under American banking power.

Cuba received conditioned sovereignty.

Persia’s oil was placed under a British concession.

The American president who had resisted the banking consolidation was removed from office by an anarchist’s bullet.

China’s punishment became secured foreign debt.

Britain cleared the way for the American hand to control the future canal route.

Seven records. Seven separate history books. One year.

I had read every one of these records before. I had never placed them beside one another. Placing them together changed what I saw.

They were taught separately because separate histories hide the machine. It took 125 years to place the records beside one another and expose what 1901 actually created.

1901 was the year the machine changed form. 2026 is the year the files began exposing how it worked. The Crown kept the allegiance. London kept the concessions, debt, insurance, pricing, and commercial rules. The United States increasingly became the visible enforcement arm.

The flag on the hand changed.

The address on the invoice did not.

Australia deserves its own investigation, and it is the next installment in the Machine Series. For now, I only need you to see the year.

The McKinley assassination deserves a second look, and I wrote about it in detail in a separate installment. For this article, the point is what came next.

Leon Czolgosz, described in the record as an anarchist, was convicted in nine days, sentenced to death six days after that, and executed on October 29, 1901. The investigation ended before anyone asked whether the timing had a beneficiary. The timing had a beneficiary.

McKinley had resisted the New York banking lobby that wanted a private central bank. Roosevelt was the wing of the Republican Party those interests supported. Roosevelt signed off on the Guantánamo lease. Roosevelt patronized the Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine. Roosevelt opened the hemisphere to the American corporate investment scale that dominated Cuba by 1929. Twelve years after McKinley’s death, on December 23, 1913, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act into law, and that Act had been drafted in secret in November 1910 at Jekyll Island, Georgia, by Paul Warburg, Senator Nelson Aldrich, Frank Vanderlip of the National City Bank of New York, Henry Davison of J.P. Morgan, Charles Norton of the First National Bank, and Benjamin Strong of Bankers Trust. Warburg came from the M.M. Warburg firm of Hamburg, connected through decades of correspondent banking to the Rothschild bank of London. And the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which became the operational core of the whole system, was designed on the Bank of England model.

Read the arc. In February 1901, J.P. Morgan consolidated American steel. In September 1901, the American president who had resisted the banking consolidation was removed. In November 1910, the banking consolidation was finalized in secret at Jekyll Island. In December 1913, the consolidation was signed into law. In the 1920s, the same banks that had drafted the Federal Reserve financed the speculative Cuban sugar bubble. When the Federal Reserve contracted credit in 1928 and 1929, those same banks foreclosed on the Cuban producers who had borrowed against the Fed-fueled boom.

Cuba lost its productive economy to the same institutions that had designed the machine that produced the bust. And the president who might have resisted that architecture was buried in September 1901.

Now hold Cuba’s fate in your left hand and look at Persia in your right.

The May 28, 1901 D’Arcy Concession became the foundation for what came next. The Anglo-Persian Oil Company was formed in 1909 to work the concession. Reza Shah was installed on the Peacock Throne in 1925 under British support. Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh nationalized the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company in 1951. And Operation TPAJAX, run by the CIA and the British Secret Intelligence Service, overthrew Mosaddegh in August 1953 and restored the Shah. Persian oil kept moving through London markets until the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Two countries. Same year at the start. Same architecture underneath. Cuba lost its constitution to the Platt Amendment the same year Persia sold its oil for twenty thousand pounds. Both countries were then priced by London markets they did not control. Both accepted credit and investment on terms other people wrote. Both tried to nationalize when they finally figured out what had been taken from them, Persia in 1951 and Cuba in 1959. And both got the enforcement instrument the machine had prepared for exactly that moment. Persia got the CIA coup in 1953. Cuba got the sugar quota transfer in 1960.

Different instruments. Same architecture. Same beneficiary. Same address on the invoice.

The only reason Cuba did not get the CIA coup and Persia did not get the sugar transfer is that oil cannot be moved to another country in a day and sugar can. Persia had oil. Cuba had sugar. And whichever commodity you happen to have determines which instrument the machine uses on you.

2026: The Year the Files Started Breaking Open

Now open the same drawer 125 years later.

The person changed. The structure did not. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died and Charles III succeeded her the same day. The same script that had covered Edward VII in 1901 covered Charles III in 2022. The Crown continued.

Then something began that had never happened before.

On July 13, 2024, President Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Unlike McKinley, Trump survived. The president who publicly opposed the Anglo-American consensus was targeted. This time, the president lived.

On January 20, 2025, Trump was inaugurated for a second term. The wing of American politics that had publicly opposed the consolidation begun in 1901 took power. The consolidation was being challenged from the top for the first time in a hundred and twenty-four years.

Then the receipts came out.

In May 2026, the Department of Justice unsealed a criminal indictment against Raúl Castro for the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue attack. Thirty years after four men were killed over international waters, the man federal prosecutors accuse over the killings was charged. The document had been waiting for decades. The administration decided the moment.

On June 4, 2026, the Office of Foreign Assets Control added Alejandro Castro Espín and other ruling-family members to the Specially Designated Nationals list. Sixty-six years after the country was sanctioned as a country, the family was blocked as a family.

That same month, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned ICAP and Amistur, cutting Cuba’s foreign solidarity apparatus off from dollar transactions.

On July 20, 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism. It was the first State Department product in seventy years that could name the Cuban intelligence architecture without protecting the London architecture that made it necessary in the first place.

On July 28, 2026, Rubio went on Fox News and said out loud what the Cold War arrangement had never permitted a Secretary of State to say. It is the way they get spies without paying them. Ideological alignment as unpaid intelligence work. The doctrine OSPAAAL published in Havana in 1967. The tradition London had underwritten Marx to produce for a century before that.

And the international files opened at the same time. Venezuela lost to the machine. Iran under pressure the arrangement had never permitted a previous administration to apply. China named openly as an economic adversary rather than the World Trade Organization partner the arrangement had contracted for. Russia negotiated with as a sovereign nuclear peer rather than the caricature enemy the arrangement required. The Panama Canal, the visible American infrastructure Hay-Pauncefote cleared the way for in 1901, has been reasserted as an American commercial interest for the first time in decades.

Seven records in 1901 built the arrangement. New records in 2026 are dismantling it.

The Crown kept the allegiance. London kept the concessions. The United States was the visible enforcement arm. And in 2026, for the first time in the whole arc, the visible enforcement arm has stopped enforcing.

The flag on the hand changed. The address on the invoice did not.

Until the invoice itself is contested.

That contest has now begun.

The Law That Named the Owner

Fidel Castro’s July 26 Movement entered Havana on January 1, 1959, and Batista flew that same night to the Dominican Republic to become Trujillo’s guest. Manuel Urrutia Lleó was named provisional president. Castro was appointed Prime Minister on February 16.

And Castro was not a communist in January of 1959. Allen Dulles, then Director of Central Intelligence, told a secret Senate briefing in early 1959 that Castro did not have communist leanings, and that briefing appears in a footnote in the State Department’s own 2026 Report. The Report includes the footnote and then treats what came later as if the footnote does not exist.

The Cuban Agrarian Reform Law was signed at La Plata in the Sierra Maestra on May 17, 1959, and its preamble stated flatly that foreign corporations and latifundia had seized the best lands of the country. The law capped landholdings at approximately 402 hectares, redistributed land above the cap to the peasants who had worked it, granted each peasant a vital minimum of 26.85 hectares free of charge, and offered compensation to the expropriated owners in twenty-year Cuban government bonds at four and a half percent interest, calculated on the assessed values the American corporations themselves had declared for Cuban tax purposes.

Here is the trick nobody talks about. The American corporations had systematically undervalued their Cuban holdings for Cuban tax purposes for decades. When Cuba offered to pay them at the values they had themselves reported, the corporations rejected the compensation as inadequate. The undervaluation was theirs. The rejection was theirs.

Vice President Richard Nixon met Fidel Castro in Washington on April 19, 1959, and Nixon’s memorandum on the meeting has been declassified. It describes Castro as either incredibly naive or under communist discipline. Nixon’s recommendation was to organize opposition against him. Castro had not declared himself a communist, and that declaration would not come for another thirty-one months. Meanwhile, on December 28, 1959, a full year before the Bay of Pigs and two full years before Castro’s Marxist-Leninist declaration, the U.S. State Department drafted an action program against the Castro government. Options included withdrawal of tariff preferences, imposition of a fee on Cuban sugar imports, and institutional arrangements to handle expropriation claims. The memorandum sits in Volume VI of the Foreign Relations of the United States series.

The plan preceded the alignment by two years. Read that one more time. The plan preceded the alignment.

The Alternative Was Also Theirs

Karl Marx wrote Das Kapital in London. He wrote it inside the Reading Room of the British Museum, a walking distance from the Bank of England, the London Stock Exchange, and the merchant banks that were underwriting the Spanish colonial debt tied to Cuban sugar in the exact same decades. Marx died in London in 1883 and was buried in Highgate Cemetery. His tomb is a British national monument.

Marx did not fund himself. Friedrich Engels, his lifetime patron, ran a family cotton mill in Manchester financed by the same commercial banking architecture that financed the Cuban sugar trade. British merchant capital, the source of the wealth Engels inherited, kept Marx alive for thirty-four years while he wrote the critique of British merchant capital that would become the theoretical basis for every twentieth-century revolutionary movement that ever took power.

The Communist Manifesto was published in 1848. The First International was founded in London in 1864, and its General Council sat there for eight years. London later hosted the 1896 Congress of the Second International, and Lenin also spent part of his exile working in London. Every major theorist of revolutionary socialism spent formative time in London under conditions the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office, and the merchant banking establishment tolerated when they did not have to.

You will tell me really, the City? The empire that controlled everything let its own critique write itself under its nose for a hundred years and nobody thought that was strange? Can I sell you a bridge too?

The alternative that would be sold to every colonial country as liberation from British imperial commerce was drafted in the imperial capital, financed by imperial commercial capital, and published on imperial printing presses. It was a product. The machine sells the disease. The machine sells the cure. And the machine collects at both counters.

By 1961 Cuba would be told the communist model was its escape from American capital. That model was written in London. That model was Cuba’s next mortgage on a different desk in the same building.

They tried it in Russia, and it failed for the reason it always fails. A government that owns everything produces nothing, and a government that owns everything produces slaves. Every country that has grown has grown because it let its people own things and produce things. Every country that has been trapped has been trapped by an ideology that promises collective ownership and delivers collective poverty. Communism does not produce. Communism captures. The machine wrote the ideology because the ideology was designed to capture the countries the machine could not directly own, and every country that took it, from Cuba to Venezuela to North Korea, became a client of the machine’s residual banking corridor while pretending to be its enemy.

The invoice was in London.

The Proclamation That Closed the Door in One Signature

Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Anastas Mikoyan arrived in Havana in February 1960 and the Soviet Union agreed to purchase one million tons of Cuban sugar per year for five years, with a one hundred million dollar credit line at two and a half percent interest. Cuba was diversifying its buyer four months before the American market was closed. Then, on June 29, 1960, the three major foreign refineries in Cuba, owned by Standard Oil of New Jersey, Texaco, and Royal Dutch Shell, refused under U.S. Treasury direction to refine the Soviet crude oil Cuba had contracted to purchase, and Cuba nationalized the three refineries in response.

On July 6, 1960, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Public Law 86-592, the Sugar Act Amendments, and signed a presidential proclamation the same day. The proclamation cut the Cuban sugar quota for the remainder of 1960 from 3,119,655 short tons to 39,752 short tons. Cuba had 744,000 tons of sugar ready for export.

In one day the American market was closed.

The State Department memorandum recording the July 6 meeting is Document 544 in Foreign Relations of the United States, 1958 to 1960, Volume VI, and it states directly that the law forced the United States to buy replacement sugar from the Dominican Republic. Now the Dominican Republic did not compete for Cuba’s quota through any market mechanism. The law handed it to Rafael Trujillo’s regime on the same day it took it from Cuba’s. Remember that transfer. It matters when Part Two follows the family that inherited the market.

Cuba responded on August 6, 1960, by nationalizing twenty-six additional American corporations. The Cuban Nationalization Law offered compensation in government bonds funded by twenty-five percent of sugar sales that would exceed three million tons at 5.75 cents per pound to the United States, and that funding mechanism was worthless the moment the quota was eliminated. The compensation offer was made against a payment stream Washington had already cut.

The United States imposed a partial trade embargo on October 19, 1960, severed diplomatic relations on January 3, 1961, and Eisenhower signed a second sugar proclamation on January 5, 1961, fixing the Cuban quota at zero. President John F. Kennedy issued Presidential Proclamation 3447 on February 3, 1962, extending the embargo to nearly all trade.

Cuba was cut off from American dollar clearing, expelled from the Inter-American Development Bank when it was chartered, and formally withdrew from the World Bank in 1960 and the IMF in 1964 after the financial perimeter had closed around it. The paperwork calls it withdrawal. The sequence explains why the word is incomplete. Cuba was excluded from the correspondent banking architecture through which every other Caribbean state clears its sovereign debt to this day.

And when the American market closed, the London commodity markets closed by extension. Lloyd’s would not insure Cuban shipments once the American flag went up. English-law commercial contracts could not be settled through banks with U.S. correspondent relationships. The dominant Western gate was closed. Dollar clearing, correspondent banking, insurance, and access to the American sugar market were cut or severely restricted.

Castro declared himself a Marxist-Leninist on December 1, 1961. That declaration came eighteen months after the American market was closed and one full year after Cuba had been locked out of the dollar-clearing settlement architecture. The alignment did not come first. The isolation came first. The alignment came second, and the alignment was then cited as the justification for maintaining the isolation. Cuban sugar had been sold in Moscow because it could not be sold in New York, and that sale was called communist alignment. The purchase was called Soviet subversion. And the embargo built itself year by year on the sequence it had produced.

The Soviet Union filled the vacuum. The Soviets bought the sugar the Americans would not buy. The Soviets sold the oil the American refineries would not process. And Cuba, in one signature and one alignment, went from an American corporate colony to a Soviet client state, without ever getting the sovereign moment Martí had died for in 1895.

The Cage Was Built. Now Watch What Was Built Inside It.

By 1962 the cage was complete. Cuba could not sell its sugar in New York. Cuba could not clear a dollar. Cuba could not insure a cargo through Lloyd’s. Cuba could not settle a commercial contract through any bank with a U.S. correspondent relationship. Cuba could not access the World Bank or the IMF or the Inter-American Development Bank. The country was priced out of every market the West controlled, and the country was told the communist model would be its escape. That model had been written in London. Cuba was walking from one desk in the same building to another desk in the same building.

The embargo built the wall. Castro decided what to build behind it.

The population inherited the cage. The ruling family inherited the corridor.

Part Two follows the family, the money, the bank, the refinery, the doctrine, and the courts. Part Two names who moved through the corridor while the population lived under the wall.

The invoice was in London.

No Filter. Just Facts.

Part Two publishes next in this thread. If this piece cut through the noise for you, share it with someone who is still being told Cuba is the story America was fighting.

Subscribe to receive Part Two and every installment of the Machine Series, the Caribbean Machine Series, and the Square Mile / City of London series as they publish: nofilterjustfacts.substack.com

Support one-time at ko-fi.com/vivifymariposa. Every contribution funds the primary-source research, the archives access, and the time to write without a paycheck from any institution the record is investigating.

Share

Follow on X at @interesante161 and on YouTube at @VivifyMariposa for daily receipts, thread breakdowns, and the Spanish version of each article.

Nothing is off the record.

Nothing gets buried.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.