This AI Video is based on my article “The Machine Series: The Caribbean and the Language of Control.”

The Caribbean was not confused by accident. It was taught the wrong political dictionary on purpose.

This conversation follows the labels people repeat, the debt they ignore, the parties they defend, and the financial machinery that keeps producing the same result underneath different names.

Dominican Republic is at the center because that is where the machinery becomes visible: political parties, IMF programs, sovereign bonds, sugar, remittances, constitutions, and the language of development and stability.

Cuba became the warning.

Haiti became the debt-punishment model.

Puerto Rico became creditor-first governance.

Jamaica became the IMF cycle.

Dominican Republic became the operating room.

This is not an essay. It is an article that makes people think.

The label changes. The result does not.

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