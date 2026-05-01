Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
May 2

You are so right. People have given up the job of parenting. Parenting is a hard and time consuming task. But you signed up for it when you had a child. This is the answer to why kids do what they do.

Reply
Share
Cristian's avatar
Cristian
May 2

In Australia they implemented a law to “protect” u16 year olds from the threat of social media. I was in Australia at the time this came into force - I remember asking a few children in the park how they felt about this - they laughed and said they’d already had a workaround. It made me laugh at the idiocy of the government and also how many parents didn’t see through it all for what the law was really about. I left Australia - I country I love because of how the Government takes on the parenting role - they forget that Adults are not children - they can apply judgement without parenting.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture