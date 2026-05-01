By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

I grew up in the 80s. No social media. No smartphones. No parental control apps. No politician telling my mother how to raise me.

We survived.

More than survived. We adapted to every technology that came after because we were raised to think, not to be monitored. I watched the personal computer go from a novelty to a necessity. I watched the internet go from a dial-up screech in the middle of the night to something that lives in your pocket. Gen X did not fear technology. We learned it, used it, and moved on to the next thing before most people figured out what the last thing was.

Now I watch politicians who cannot find the mute button on a Zoom call write laws about how children should use the internet.

And they are calling it child safety.

What Child Safety Actually Looked Like

Here is what child safety looked like in my house. When my children were old enough to have a phone, they paid for it. Not me. Them. Because when you pay for something you treat it differently. When they had computers I used monitoring software. Each child had their own login. Every word typed. Every site visited. Every conversation. Reports sent directly to me. Their phones too. I saw everything and they did not know it until I told them recently. They are millennials now. They survived that too.

The cable had parental controls. After 5pm the television would not turn on. That meant from 4 to 5 was homework time. Not because I asked. Because the TV physically would not work. They could try all they wanted. Nothing happened until I decided it did.

Then came MySpace. I knew every conversation. I had alerts set up. If they visited a site not appropriate for their age I got the notification before they finished loading the page. Not because technology made it easy. Because I made it my business to learn how.

I did not need a senator from a state I do not live in to do that for me. I did not need an app store to ask my permission before my child downloaded something. I needed to be a parent. So I was one.

When Facebook came, adults learned it. When Instagram came, adults learned that too. When Snapchat came with disappearing messages designed to hide things, adults who were paying attention learned what that meant and acted accordingly. The generation that grew up with no social media figured out how to protect their own privacy on every platform that came after. The ones paying attention figured out how to protect their children on those same platforms. Not because a law told them to. Because that is what parents do.

The Gap These Laws Are Actually Filling

The problem is not that parents today have less tools than I had. They have more. The problem is that parents today handed their children a phone to keep them quiet and called it connection. They gave a seven year old unrestricted internet access and called it education. They let the algorithm raise their children and now they want the government to fix what they broke. The same parents who cannot tell you what apps are on their child’s phone want Congress to pass a law protecting their child from those apps. The same parents making their children slaves to screens from the time they can hold one are outraged that the screens are addictive.

You do not get to outsource your parenting and then blame the platform for the outcome. That is not child safety. That is accountability avoidance with a political label on it.

That is the part nobody wants to say out loud. These laws are not filling a gap in technology. They are filling a gap in parenting. And instead of saying that, which would be honest and uncomfortable, politicians wrap it in the word children and dare anyone to argue.

Nobody argues. Because the moment you question the mechanism you become the person who does not care about children.

I have been following this fight for years. Not casually. Channels like Techlore that track digital rights legislation, privacy tools, encryption battles, VPN bans, age verification cycles across multiple countries. While most people were handing their children phones without a second thought I was watching governments build the infrastructure to make anonymity on the internet illegal and calling it child safety.

The people paying attention saw this coming. The pattern is not subtle once you know what you are looking for.

They Have Been Doing This Since 1954

That is how it always works.

In 1954 one psychiatrist testified before the Senate that comic books were turning children into criminals and deviants. His research was fabricated. Comics scholars documented the fraud decades later. The Senate passed the Comics Code anyway. Publishers went out of business. An entire creative industry was destroyed. Children were no safer. They just had fewer comic books.

In 1985 Tipper Gore held Senate hearings about music lyrics corrupting children. Warning labels went on albums. Musicians testified. An entire generation of parents was told that rock and rap were the problem. The music did not change. The children did not get safer. The labels remained and the precedent of government pressure on cultural content was set.

The argument that silenced debate was the same one being used right now. Think of the children. Question the solution and you become the enemy of the children. So nobody questions it. And the people writing the laws know that. They have always known it.

In 1996 Congress passed a law to protect children from the internet. Nine Supreme Court justices struck it down unanimously. Every single one. First Amendment violation. In 1998 they tried again. Eleven years of litigation. Permanent injunction. Never took effect. The judge who issued it wrote that we do the minors of this country harm if First Amendment protections, which they will with age inherit fully, are chipped away in the name of their protection.

In 2025 the Supreme Court reversed the 1997 decision. The same argument nine justices rejected together just won six of them. Twenty-eight years of First Amendment protection for online speech. Gone. Because this time the infrastructure was already built and the industry behind it had too much money to lose.

The Trap Built Into Every One of These Laws

What nobody is saying is what these laws actually do.

Age verification sounds harmless until you ask one question. How does the system know your age without identifying you? It cannot. To separate children from adults the system must screen everyone first. That is the trap built into every one of these laws. The protection of children requires the identification of everyone.

To protect a child online you first have to know which users are children. To know which users are children you have to verify every user. To verify every user you collect identity from everyone. Driver’s licenses. Passports. Biometric scans. Face images. All of it flowing through third-party vendors that most people have never heard of and nobody is auditing.

AU10TIX is one of those vendors. Founded by former Israeli intelligence agents. Engineers from the same unit that built Pegasus spyware. They verify identity for X, TikTok, Uber, PayPal, Coinbase, LinkedIn, and Bumble. In December 2022 malware stole their administrative credentials. Those credentials were posted publicly in March 2023. In June 2024 security researchers found them and tested them. They were still accessible. Eighteen months of exposed credentials with access to passport images, license photos, names, birthdates, and nationalities for millions of users across every platform that trusted them.

AU10TIX said the credentials had been promptly rescinded and had no connection to production systems. The researchers showed them still accessible after that statement. Then AU10TIX acknowledged the situation while disputing the extent of exposure.

X said nothing. TikTok said nothing. PayPal said nothing.

Then in October 2025 a Discord vendor was breached. Seventy thousand government IDs confirmed stolen. The attackers claimed the real number was over two million. Those documents only existed because age verification laws required Discord to collect them. In November 2025 another vendor left one billion identity records sitting in an open database with no password required. One billion. Open. No password.

Two major breaches in two months. Not because these companies were careless. Because the law required them to build exactly the kind of target hackers dream about.

The age verification software market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2033. That is who benefits from every law passed in the name of protecting children. Not the children. The vendors selling the verification systems the laws require to exist.

When your password is stolen you change it. When your passport image is stolen you cannot change your face.

Who These Laws Actually Hurt

The children these laws claimed to protect are children whose parents handed their most sensitive documents to systems that cannot protect them. Children are already the most targeted demographic for identity theft because thieves open credit lines in their names and the fraud goes undetected for years. The infrastructure being built to protect them is making them targets in ways that will follow them into adulthood.

Nobody in these laws asked what happens to the child in an unsafe home. These laws give parental consent power to whoever holds the phone. The abusive parent gets the monitoring dashboard. The kidnapper gets the parental control tools. The system does not verify that the adult claiming to be the parent is safe. It only verifies that an adult exists. The child who needs to reach out anonymously for help cannot. Every account is linked to a parent who may be the exact person that child needs to hide from.

The predators these laws claimed to stop are not at the checkpoint. They use VPNs. They buy verified accounts. They use foreign platforms outside any jurisdiction. They use encrypted channels. They borrow someone else’s verified device. They adapted in the first week. The criminal does not obey the gate. The compliant parent hands over the driver’s license. The hacker gets a better target. The child still finds another door. That is not protection. That is theater with a data breach attached.

When Louisiana enforced age verification, traffic to one major adult site dropped 80 percent. The site’s own parent company said this does not mean minors were protected. It means they moved to unregulated sites with no oversight and often malware. The law pushed the problem into the darkest corners of the internet and called that a victory for children.

Then some states watched people use VPNs to bypass the age gates and proposed banning VPNs. One state’s bill required websites to block all VPN traffic and implement age verification simultaneously. A technical impossibility. Websites cannot identify whether a connection is coming from one city or another country. The practical result would have been every website shutting out every VPN user globally to avoid liability from one state. Remote workers. Journalists. Anyone using basic privacy tools. All gone. To protect children from a law that was not protecting them.

That is the sequence every single time. The law passes. The children find another way around it. The adults lose privacy trying to comply with it. The adults protect their privacy with tools. The state moves to ban the tools. The surveillance infrastructure expands. The children remain exactly as protected as they were before, which is to say, as protected as their parents make them.

The Addiction They Created and the Laws They Want to Fix It With

My children did not need a senator to keep them safe online. They needed a mother who paid attention. Who got the activity reports. Who knew every word before they did. Who let them buy their own phones when they were ready to take responsibility for them.

That is not a government program. That is parenting.

I can already hear the response. You were violating their privacy.

No. I was not.

Your children have no privacy in your home the same way you have no privacy on your work computer. You do not own that machine. You do not own the network it runs on. Your employer has every right to see every word you type on it and every site you visit. That is not a violation. That is the condition of using something that belongs to someone else. Your child does not own the phone. Does not own the computer. Does not own the cable box. Those belong to you. And with ownership comes responsibility. Yours and theirs.

The parent who says you are violating my child’s privacy by monitoring their device is the same parent who handed a seven year old a smartphone to stop them from crying in a restaurant. The phone was never a connection tool in that house. It was a babysitter. A pacifier with a screen. And now that child does not know how to exist without it.

The New York Post reported in 2023 that teachers were being punched in the face, pepper sprayed, and beaten unconscious by students whose phones were confiscated. A Stanford psychiatry professor called it what it is. When you take away the device a child uses to manage their emotions and self-soothe, they feel as if they are falling into the abyss. Rage outbursts are common. A psychologist who runs a digital detox program in Austin said many of his young patients are referred after getting physical with parents or teachers who tried to take their devices. He called it a nuclear meltdown. He called the phones digital heroin.

That mother did not create a child. She created an addiction and handed it a weapon.

These are the parents who want to take your privacy away. The ones who used a screen to replace themselves in their child’s life and now want the government to manage what they built. The ones whose children are so dependent on a device that removing it triggers violence. Those parents are not asking Congress to protect children. They are asking Congress to absolve them of what they created.

And Congress is happy to help. Because a parent who outsourced their job to a screen will outsource it again to a law. And a population that cannot parent without government assistance will not question what that government does with the infrastructure it builds in the process.

Who Is Writing These Laws and Why

The companies writing these laws are not innocent either. Meta spent $26 million on lobbying in 2025 alone. More than Lockheed Martin. More than Boeing. They deployed lobbyists across 45 states. In Louisiana, 12 Meta lobbyists worked a single bill that passed 99-0. A Meta lobbyist brought the legislative language directly to the bill’s sponsor. The company with the most to gain from shifting age verification to app stores rather than platforms wrote the law that shifts age verification to app stores rather than platforms. Then supported it publicly as child protection.

The same Meta that in its own internal research knew its platforms were harming teenage girls and buried the research. The same Meta that an Australian court ruled in April 2026 knew about child exploitation material on its platforms and failed to act. That Meta is writing child safety legislation and senators are signing it.

The same senators who in March 2026 voted 357 to 65 to keep their own sexual harassment records sealed. Records of misconduct settled with taxpayer money. Victims’ names they will not release. While they lecture the country about protecting children.

And the Department of Justice enforcing these child safety laws is the same Department of Justice that in 2008 gave Jeffrey Epstein thirteen months with work release for crimes against dozens of minors. The same department that in July 2025 issued a two-page memo saying there was no client list, no blackmail operation, he died by suicide, case closed.

Two pages. For years of documented crimes against children across multiple jurisdictions. Two pages and done.

But they will take your driver’s license before you read an article. They will collect your face before you watch a video. They will route your identity through a company with intelligence agency origins and leave the door open for eighteen months. And they will call that protecting children.

I raised mine with monitoring software and the expectation that they would eventually pay for their own phones. They turned out fine. They did not need politicians involved in their childhood. They needed a parent.

The children being used to pass these laws deserve the same thing.

Not a database. Not a vendor. Not a senator who cannot unmute himself.

The Floor They Are Building Under Your Feet

Then on April 13, 2026 came HR 8250. They named it the Parents Decide Act.

It does not just require age verification for apps. It requires identity verification to use any operating system. Apple iOS. Windows. Google Android. Samsung. Every operating system. Meaning there is no device you can own, no computer you can turn on, no phone you can use without first proving who you are to a government-linked system.

Once that layer exists there is nowhere left to step outside of it. Apps can be swapped. Accounts can be deleted. But the operating system is the floor everything else stands on. Control the floor and you control everything above it.

They named it the Parents Decide Act.

Parents decide nothing in this bill. The government decides who gets access to their own device.

I did all of that without a senator. Without a vendor. Without handing my government ID to an intelligence-connected company. Without putting my children’s faces in a database that gets breached every fourteen months.

No law required it. No vendor profited from it. No senator took credit for it.

The politicians writing these laws did not protect children then. They are not protecting children now. They are building a permission system for the internet and using children to make sure you do not ask who gave them permission to build it.

A parent who shows up does not need HR 8250.

HR 8250 needs parents who stopped showing up.

The Finished Product. And Where America Is Headed

They did not protect childhood. They converted childhood into the excuse for an internet that requires permission before participation.

You do not have to imagine where this goes. The United Kingdom already got there.

The UK Online Safety Act became law in October 2023. Enforcement began July 25, 2025. Every platform hosting user content must now implement what Ofcom calls Highly Effective Age Assurance. The permitted methods: government ID upload, facial recognition matched to that ID, credit card verification, biometric age estimation using AI, mobile network operator checks, open banking data. Pick one. Hand it over. Or the platform faces fines of up to £18 million or 10 percent of global revenue, whichever is higher. For a company the size of Meta that number exceeds $16 billion.

VPN usage in the UK jumped more than 1,400 percent on the first day of enforcement. Not over weeks. The first day. Over 420,000 people signed a petition to repeal the law and forced a parliamentary debate. The government said there were no plans to repeal it.

The legal distinction the UK created is its own kind of trap. Using a VPN to bypass age verification is legal for individuals. But platforms face penalties for helping users do so. So the user can legally bypass the law and the platform is legally forbidden from acknowledging that.

The UK has no Constitution. No First Amendment. No document written specifically to put power in the hands of the individual and force the government to justify itself. What they have is a regulator that can fine a company into compliance, criminally charge its senior managers, cut off its payment processors, and block its internet access in the country. All in the name of protecting children.

You want to know what the end of this road looks like. It is already built. It is called the Cyberspace ID system and it launched in China on July 15, 2025. The same day the UK’s Online Safety Act enforcement began. Same date. Different country. Same infrastructure.

Under China’s system every citizen gets a unique internet ID number linked to their real identity. Every platform integrates with it. Every account connects to it. If every online account is linked to a single ID number, the government has the infrastructure to control who speaks, who is heard, and who gets shut off entirely. Not from one platform. From all of them. Simultaneously. With one decision by one agency.

China’s Cyberspace Administration ran a campaign in September 2025 to remove social media posts that expressed negative or pessimistic sentiments contrary to Beijing’s desired image. The internet ID system makes that enforcement automatic. You do not need to find the person. You already know exactly who they are. You already control every platform they use. You just turn the key.

They told the Chinese public the system was voluntary. Beijing has a way of making access to essential services reliant upon compliance.

They are telling American parents these laws are about protecting children.

Wake Up Before the Door Closes

So here is the question nobody in Congress is asking.

You bought that phone. You pay that bill every month. You own that device. And you are being told that before you can turn it on you need to prove who you are to a government system. Not because you did anything wrong. Because a politician decided your child needs protection from you.

The UK already said yes. Their citizens are being pushed toward face scans, ID checks, credit card checks, mobile checks, or open banking checks just to access parts of the internet. Five hundred thousand people signed a petition to stop it. The government said no. VPN downloads spiked 1,400 percent the first day. Lawmakers and regulators are already targeting the VPN workarounds.

China said it was voluntary. Six million people enrolled in the first phase. Every major platform integrated with the system. The government now has the infrastructure to control who speaks, who is heard, and who gets shut off entirely. One ID. One key. One decision. Gone.

America is next if you keep letting lazy parenting become the government’s excuse to build the same system here.

Your child does not need a senator. Your child needs you to put down the phone you use as a babysitter and pick up the responsibility you signed up for the day they were born. Monitor their device. Set the rules. Be the parent. Because every time you hand that job to a politician you hand them one more reason to build infrastructure that will control you long after your child is grown.

The UK is already there. China finished the blueprint. HR 8250 is the American version waiting for enough lazy parents to say yes.

You are paying for the phone they want to use against you. The only question is whether you are going to let them.

If you want to go deeper on the digital rights fight and how to protect your own privacy, two resources worth your time:

Techlore on YouTube tracks age verification legislation, VPN bans, and encryption battles across multiple countries in real time:

The Vigilant Fox covers HR 8250 and the operating system level digital ID push:

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

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