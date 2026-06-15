Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Chris Osborn's avatar
Chris Osborn
Jun 15

I really enjoyed reading your article!

I love the way you use AI to show case that it is not sentient or all-knowing, but a reflection of the programmer.

Manipulated code in, creates manipulated answers out.

Thank you for sharing!

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1 reply by Vivify Mariposa
robert agajeenian's avatar
robert agajeenian
Jun 15

So, I tried it! Every computer is different with its own history and uses patterns, so I was curious. My machine did not give me what yours gave you. I got a mini-lecture about "no nation" has absolute sovereignty; all nations give up some to participate in the "global" financial system and other "global" relations (I guess); etc., etc., and so forth. So, I got one of those stupid self-important school marms whom I so much hated at the time lecturing me about the wonders "conditional national sovereignty " provides.

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