This was not a scripted interview, and Rich did not simply agree with me. He challenged the connections, questioned the City of London’s role in Cuba, and asked for the receipts. I gave him 1901.

If the conversation feels confusing or all over the place, that is the point. The City of London never operates in a straight line. It appears in one country through debt, in another through sugar, in another through banking, sanctions, embassies, corporations, ideology, or political conflict. The visible actors change, but the financial architecture survives.

My mind follows the trail the same way the machine moves. I connect events that history presents as separate because separation is how the machinery remains hidden.

Cuba was never just a story about communism, Castro, or the American embargo. It was also a story about sugar markets, offshore corridors, protected financial networks, and an architecture built long before Castro entered Havana.

You may finish this conversation agreeing with me. You may finish it skeptical, as Rich did. But you will not finish it looking at Cuba, 1901, or the City of London the same way.

Watch the full conversation. Follow the connections. Then decide for yourself.

If this work makes you question the history you were taught, subscribe, share it, and support independent research.

Share

Vivify Mariposa 🦋