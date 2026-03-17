Everyone is talking about a civil war. Left. Right. Media. Politicians. They all say it is coming.

It is not coming. You are already living it. You just do not recognize it because they programmed you to picture something else.

I was one of the people who closed my eyes. I watched Tim Pool for years. He kept saying it, over and over, civil war is coming, civil war is coming. And I heard it and I turned away from it because who wants to believe that. Then the movie Civil War came out and I refused to watch it. Many people like me refused. Think about that for a second. People do not refuse to watch movies that feel distant and fictional. They refuse what feels too close to real. That refusal was itself the answer. The writing was already on the wall. It was just too big to look at directly.

They gave you the movie anyway. They give you the shows, the content, the think pieces, the podcasts, the warnings dressed as entertainment. A civil war with uniforms and battle lines and a date in the history books. That version is safe. That version is over. The version you are living right now has no uniforms. It has no single battle. It started inside your home, inside your family, inside your community, and you have been trained to call it by every other name except what it is.

Look at your own life. How many family members are you no longer speaking to because of politics? How many friendships ended over an election? How many dinner tables split in two and never came back together? That division did not happen naturally. It was engineered. Deliberately. Systematically. Because a people at war with each other cannot see who is actually running the war.

They told you your children were born in the wrong bodies. And some parents believed it so completely they let surgeons cut their own kids open before they could drive. Nobody is born in the wrong body. That is not medicine. That is a population being conditioned to reject its own biological reality, to distrust its own instincts, to need institutional guidance for questions human beings have never needed institutions to answer.

They told you your country is evil. And millions believed it so completely they stay here to destroy it while refusing to leave. Think about that pattern. The United States is the only country on earth where large numbers of people openly hate it, organize against it, work to dismantle it, and never leave. If it is truly as evil as they say, why stay? The answer is they do not actually believe what they say. They have been programmed to perform the hatred. The hatred is the weapon. The country is the target.

That is the enemy from within. You do not need foreign armies when you can turn a population against itself.

I do not write from academic theory. I write from pattern recognition. I have watched history repeat in my own lifetime, in ways most people around me refused to see because accepting it required accepting that this much evil is real and this deliberately organized. That is a hard thing to accept. So most people do not. They call it conspiracy. They call it paranoia. They call it whatever label makes it possible to go back to sleep.

George Orwell wrote 1984 as a warning. Most people consumed it as entertainment. The programming works exactly like that. Tell people what is being done to them, put it in a book or a movie or a television series, and they will watch it, discuss it, maybe even admire it, and never connect it to their own lives. The warning becomes content. Content does not require action. That is the design.

I do not write to make you believe me. I write to make you question what you already believe and why you believe it. Not like an academic thesis. Not like a manifesto. Not like anything that fits neatly into a category someone else defined. Call it whatever you want. I call it pattern recognition. Period.

Before you read further, notice something. If your instinct right now is to call this one-sided, ask yourself one question: one side of what exactly?

This article is about the United States Constitution. That document has no political party. It was written specifically so that no political party could ever own it. The moment you see a defense of individual rights, free speech, due process, and limited government as a right-wing position, you have already told me everything about how your mind was trained. Not by you. By the system that needed you to see it that way.

The civic education most Americans received did not teach the Constitution. It acknowledged it. There is a difference. Schools taught you the amendments exist the same way churches teach people the Bible exists, something foundational, something to be respected, something quoted selectively to support whatever the institution needs at the moment, but never examined on its own terms by the person sitting in the seat. The result is a population that knows the First Amendment protects free speech but cannot tell you why the founders used the word republic instead of democracy. That gap is not ignorance. It is curriculum. Someone decided you did not need to know the difference. And they were right that it would work. Because here we are.

My side is the Constitution. That is it. If that reads as one-sided to you, you were trained to read it that way. And that training is exactly what this article is about.

Here is the pattern.

This Is Not the Civil War You Were Taught

Most Americans picture civil war as 1861. Two armies. A clear line. Uniforms and cannons. A beginning and an end.

That image is exactly what they need you to hold onto. Because the war being fought right now looks nothing like that. Which is why most people cannot see it even while they are living inside it.

Modern warfare does not start with a shot. It starts with a word. A modified law. A program nobody audits. A prosecutor nobody elected. A judge who blocks enforcement of rules the people voted for. An institution turned against the citizens it was built to serve. A family member who no longer speaks to you. A child who was told by a school counselor, before their parents knew the conversation was happening, that their identity was something other than what they were born.

Every stage of this war has been executed in the United States. Methodically. Over decades. In plain sight.

The Target Is One Document

Before you understand the war you need to understand what they are fighting.

Not a party. Not a politician. Not an ideology.

A document.

The United States Constitution is the only governing document in human history built to put power in the hands of the individual and force the government to justify itself to the citizen. Not the other way around. Every other system on earth operates on the opposite principle. The state grants rights. The state defines limits. The state decides who qualifies.

The Constitution inverts that. Your rights exist before the government does. The government must prove why it needs to limit them. That single inversion built the most free, most productive nation in history in under two centuries.

Every program, every fraud scheme, every open border policy, every debt trap, every media operation, every censorship system, and every weaponized prosecutor in this story is designed to destroy that inversion.

Not because they hate Americans. Because a document that proves freedom works is the most dangerous thing on earth to people who need populations controlled.

The Word They Always Use. The Word They Never Say.

Listen to every politician, every NGO, every open borders advocate, every media anchor aligned with this operation.

One word. Every time. Democracy.

Never freedom. Never liberty. Never constitutional republic.

The word democracy does not appear once in the United States Constitution. Not once. Not in the Declaration of Independence either. The founders did not use it because they were not building one. They were building a constitutional republic and they were precise about that choice because precision was the point.

Now watch what the trained mind does with that fact. It says: yes but the founders were warning against pure democracy, not democracy itself. There is no such thing as pure democracy. That phrase was manufactured in academia to create a distinction that does not exist in the founders’ own writing. Democracy is democracy. There is no pure version and a safe version. There is democracy and there is a constitutional republic and the founders chose the second one deliberately and documented exactly why.

James Madison wrote it directly. Majority rule without constitutional limits strips the minority of everything. Property. Speech. Self-defense. Religion. Gone. By vote. That is not a warning about a specific flavor of democracy. That is a warning about democracy as a governing principle when it operates without the individual rights protections a republic provides.

The republic the founders built protects individual rights regardless of what any majority wants. That protection is the target. The word democracy is the cover story. And pure democracy is the footnote designed to keep you from seeing it.

The Civil War Stages: What Was Built Before You Noticed

Stage One. Ideological Preparation. 2008 to 2016.

The language shifted first. Democracy replaced republic. Equity replaced equality. Undocumented replaced illegal. Misinformation replaced disagreement. Domestic terrorist began appearing in government documents describing parents at school board meetings, military veterans, and Second Amendment advocates.

In 2012 the Smith-Mundt Act was gutted. That law had prohibited domestic government propaganda since 1948. Quietly. Legally. No amendment. No vote. The government could now manufacture narrative inside the country it was preparing to transform.

The IRS under Lois Lerner systematically denied tax-exempt status to conservative organizations during two consecutive election cycles. 2010 and 2012. Not investigated seriously. Not prosecuted. The machinery of government used against political opposition. That is not tax administration. That is the opening move of a war.

Stage Two. Institutional Capture. The FBI and Social Media.

The FBI built its formal operational relationship with Twitter, Facebook, and Google during this period. Not informal contact. Formal. Weekly meetings. Spreadsheets of accounts to review. Content removal requests. Government agencies coordinating with private companies to suppress speech the government could not legally suppress directly.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and released the internal documents, the public saw what had been running for years. The FBI sent Twitter a list of accounts for review before every major election. The State Department flagged content. The Department of Homeland Security coordinated through third-party NGOs to put distance between the government order and the platform action.

This is how you violate the First Amendment without technically violating the First Amendment. You do not order the suppression directly. You pressure the private company to do it. The speech disappears either way.

Mark Zuckerberg admitted it in writing. Senior officials from the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured his teams throughout 2021 to censor COVID-19 content including humor and satire. He said the pressure was wrong and he regretted not being more outspoken about it. He said it in 2024. Three years later. Because he had no choice left.

Stage Three. Weaponizing the DOJ.

The Department of Justice prosecuted the leading candidate for president of the United States four times in two years across four separate jurisdictions. Federal classified documents. State election interference in Georgia. State charges in New York. Federal election interference in Washington.

Every case was built while he was the frontrunner. Every case was dropped or reversed after he won. The prosecutions were not primarily designed to convict. They were designed to exhaust, discredit, and signal: anyone who threatens the operation will face this.

Two assassination attempts followed. The targets of the operation do not stop at legal warfare when legal warfare fails.

The DOJ that ran those prosecutions is the same DOJ that:

Negotiated Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 sweetheart deal giving him 13 months in a minimum security facility with work release for crimes that should have put him away for life.

Signed the FISA warrant to spy on a presidential campaign.

Investigated parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists.

Ran weekly meetings with social media companies to coordinate speech suppression.

Now says Epstein killed himself, there was no client list, and no further investigation of powerful third parties is warranted.

It is not broken. It is captured. Broken means it failed at its purpose. Captured means it is succeeding at a different one.

Stage Four. Both Parties. One Operation.

This is the stage most people refuse to accept because accepting it removes the comfort of choosing a team.

Both parties serve the same institutional interests. The names on the ballot change. The direction of policy does not.

In the UK the Conservative Party, the party of order, tradition, and national identity, presided over net migration rising to nearly one million people in a single year. Not Labour. The Conservative Party. Because in a captured system the party label is theater. The policy is set by the institutions both parties serve.

In the United States the Republican establishment fought Trump harder than many Democrats did during his first term. Paul Ryan. Mitt Romney. The entire Bush network. The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Fox News shifting its coverage at strategic moments. These are not liberals. These are people whose institutional interests are threatened by the same thing the left’s institutional interests are threatened by. One man naming the system.

When both parties mobilize against the same target simultaneously, that is not partisan conflict. That is institutional self-preservation.

The Fraud Is Not a Bug. It Is the Weapon.

Write this number down.

$2.7 trillion.

That is how much money the federal government admits disappeared in improper payments between 2004 and 2023. Not estimated. Not alleged. Admitted. By their own auditors. In their own published reports.

The Earned Income Tax Credit ran a fraud rate above 23 percent every single year for twenty consecutive years. Not one person who designed that system went to prison. Not one was fired. Because the system was not broken. It was producing exactly what it was designed to produce.

In fiscal year 2025 alone the federal government lost $186 billion to improper payments. More than $350,000 every single minute. Without consequence.

That money did not disappear. It funded the NGO network. The open borders logistics infrastructure. The legal organizations that spent decades building the constitutional argument that illegal border crossers have the same standing as American citizens. The prosecutor campaigns that emptied the criminal justice system from the inside. The media operations that called anyone who questioned the programs a racist or a fascist.

The fraud is the funding mechanism for the war against the Constitution.

Minnesota: $9 Billion and Counting.

Federal prosecutors now estimate that more than half of $18 billion in federal program money flowing into Minnesota since 2018 was stolen. Not mismanaged. Stolen. Program by program.

The Feeding Our Future nonprofit claimed to serve 91 million meals to hungry children during the pandemic. The children got nothing. The money bought Louis Vuitton bags, Porsches, luxury travel, and wire transfers to banks in China and Somalia. Seventy-eight defendants charged. The ringleader convicted on seven federal counts including bribery. The state agencies knew years before the FBI moved. They did not act because acting would have been called racist. Fear of the accusation became the enforcement mechanism.

The Housing Stabilization Services program was budgeted at $12 million. It paid out $302 million. A program operating 25 times over budget with nobody pulling the emergency brake because the political cost of pulling it was higher than the financial cost of letting it bleed.

The program was so easy to steal from it attracted out-of-state criminals. Two men from Philadelphia flew to Minnesota, registered shell companies, flew home, and submitted Medicaid claims remotely. They collected $3.5 million without ever setting foot in a program office or providing a single service. Federal prosecutors called it fraud tourism.

The autism services program billed for children who received nothing. The Integrated Community Supports program started in 2021 with a budget of $4.6 million. By 2024 it was paying out $170 million annually. Providers rented apartments to Medicaid recipients and billed the state for services they never delivered.

Total fraud in Minnesota: prosecutors say it will exceed $9 billion. In one state. In programs most Americans have never heard of. Under a governor now being grilled by Congress about why it was allowed to happen.

California: The Fraud Capital.

Los Angeles County has 1,923 licensed hospice providers. Florida has 58. New York has 40. One county in California has more hospice providers than 36 entire states combined.

One building in Van Nuys. Federal investigators walked all three floors. Over 100 hospice and home health agencies registered at that single address. Not one patient. Not one nurse, doctor, or administrator visible. The companies were still billing Medicare while the investigators walked empty hallways.

One elderly doctor’s Medicare provider number was used to bill $600 million between 2021 and 2024. $210 million in 2024 alone. He lives in Las Vegas. He says he does not know the companies using his number. Over 550 home health agencies and more than 250 hospices were registered at addresses flagged by law enforcement for fraud.

Eighteen percent of the entire country’s home healthcare billing comes out of Los Angeles County alone.

The state’s own auditor designated eight agencies as high risk in December 2025. California received $285 billion in federal COVID funds and lost $820 million that expired unspent due to pure mismanagement. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, a progressive running for governor, publicly called the scale of fraud in Sacramento appalling and demanded bold new leadership. That is not a conservative attacking the other party. That is a Democrat calling out his own.

New York: $115 Billion Under Federal Microscope.

New York’s Medicaid program cost $115.6 billion in fiscal year 2025. It covers one in three New Yorkers and spends more per person than any other state Medicaid program in the country. In March 2026 the federal government launched a formal fraud probe and gave the state 30 days to respond or face deferred payments.

The 14-State Pattern.

The Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to compile spending data on 14 Democratic-led states simultaneously. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Virginia. All in one memo. At the same time.

Every one of these states runs the same structure. Federal money flows to state administrators. States outsource to nonprofits and private contractors. Contractors self-certify eligibility. No front-end identity verification. No real-time auditing. By the time fraud is discovered the money is gone. The same broken structure in 14 states over 20 years is not a design flaw. It is a design.

The DOGE Data Breach: 300 Million Americans.

In 2025 DOGE employees gained access to Social Security Administration databases containing the personal information of over 300 million Americans. Actual Social Security numbers. The most sensitive identification data in the country.

They moved it to an unsecured server outside agency systems. They communicated with a political advocacy group about using it to match voter rolls and find evidence of voter fraud to overturn election results in specific states. All of this happened while a federal court order specifically barred DOGE from any data access.

The SSA’s own whistleblower said this could require a complete redesign of how identity works in the United States. Social Security numbers cannot be changed. Once compromised they are compromised permanently. The agency confirmed violations in January 2026 and cannot verify the extent of the damage. The data is on servers the SSA can no longer access. Nobody has been charged. Nobody has been fired.

The Sleeping Cells: Foreign Born. American Citizen. Constitutional Destroyer.

A sleeping cell does not announce itself. It arrives speaking the language, adopting the citizenship, using the constitutional protections of the document it intends to destroy. It operates inside the republic, protected by the very document it is dismantling.

Two names. Documented. Public record. Not theory.

Rupert Murdoch.

Born in Australia. Built his first media empire in the United Kingdom. The Times of London. The Sun. News of the World. The British establishment. The City of London financial networks. That is where his operational foundation was built.

He became a United States citizen on September 4, 1985 for one specific reason. Federal Communications Commission regulations required broadcast license holders to be American citizens. He needed the citizenship to acquire US television stations and build Fox. He did not become American because he believed in the American experiment. He became American because the Constitution’s legal framework required citizenship as the price of access.

He used the First Amendment, written by the founders to protect citizens from government-controlled information, to build a media empire that controls what the right half of America is allowed to fully understand about the system destroying it.

His name appears on a list compiled by Benjamin Netanyahu of his top campaign contributors. Number two on that list. Ninety-eight percent of Netanyahu’s contributions came from abroad. In January 2024 his son Lachlan flew privately to Israel on an unannounced trip to meet with Netanyahu while Fox News was shaping American conservative opinion on that same prime minister’s war in Gaza.

In 2010 Murdoch and banking billionaire Lord Jacob Rothschild each purchased equity stakes in Genie Energy and joined its board. Genie Energy holds drilling rights in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The same Golan Heights whose annexation Fox News supports editorially. The owner of the network holds a documented financial stake in territory his network advocates for politically.

Fox News anchors knew the claims about voting machine fraud after the 2020 election were false and said so privately while broadcasting the opposite publicly. The evidence came out in court. Fox paid $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle the defamation lawsuit. They kept their license. Kept their anchors. Kept their audience.

Born from British establishment money. Built on Australian capital. Run by a man who became American to access the license. Personally connected to a foreign prime minister whose campaign he helped fund. Holding financial interests in occupied foreign territory his network endorses. This is not an American media company defending American values. This is a foreign-origin operation using American citizenship and First Amendment protections to manage what American conservatives are permitted to fully understand.

George Soros.

Born in Hungary. American citizen. His Open Society Foundations gave $1.1 billion in grants in 2023 alone. Forty-three million dollars in that same year moved through Arabella Advisors, a for-profit company that runs shell nonprofits specifically designed to obscure the source of funding. The structure is audit-resistant by design. Money moves through layers and cannot be easily traced back to the source. That is the identical architecture to the Minnesota fraud programs. Same design. Same purpose. Make accountability impossible.

His Democracy PAC backed prosecutor campaigns in 30 major American cities. The prosecutors his money helped elect reduced enforcement, declined prosecutions, and effectively decriminalized categories of offense. The murders in 14 cities with his-backed prosecutors accounted for 68 percent of homicides in the top 30 homicide cities. Communities that watched their neighborhoods become unlivable turned to government for safety. That is not criminal justice reform. That is manufacturing a dependent voting bloc through engineered chaos.

His foundations have been formally banned from operating in Russia and placed on watchlists in India. Hungary passed laws specifically targeting his NGO network. Multiple European governments have documented foreign interference in their elections traced to Soros-connected organizations. These are legal findings from sovereign governments who examined the evidence and acted.

His son Alex now chairs the Open Society Foundation board and told the Wall Street Journal he is more political than his father. The operation is not winding down. It is being handed to the next generation.

The Full Picture.

Murdoch manages the right side. He gives conservatives real villains and controlled conclusions that stop short of the full picture. Fox will cover Soros endlessly. It will never examine Murdoch’s Netanyahu funding with the same energy. Fox will cover blue state fraud. It will never examine the Federal Reserve’s role in destroying working class savings with equal depth.

Soros manages the left side. He funds the programs, the prosecutors, the NGOs, the open borders infrastructure, the media operations that frame every attempt to enforce existing law as an attack on vulnerable people.

Together they ensure that every American is fighting the surface conflict while the constitutional erosion runs underneath. Left looks at Fox and sees the enemy. Right looks at Soros and sees the enemy. Both are partially correct. Neither sees who is coordinating both operations from above.

That is not coincidence. That is architecture.

The UK: Same Operation. Faster Results. No Constitution to Stop It.

The United Kingdom has no Constitution. No Bill of Rights written to protect the individual from the government. No Second Amendment. No First Amendment. No explicit protection of individual rights from majority rule or government overreach.

The UK is not a cautionary tale about what America might become. It is a demonstration of what America becomes when the Constitution is successfully dismantled.

Under the Conservative Party, the party of tradition, order, and national identity, net migration rose to nearly one million people in a single year. Not under Labour. The same party whose entire brand was built on defending British identity opened the borders wider than any Labour government had dared because the institutions both parties served required it.

Over £15 billion in UK welfare benefits went to migrant households in just 18 months. £6.7 billion of that went to households where the foreign national claimant was unemployed. The British working class paid for it with no constitutional protection, no document they could hold up and say: this violates what was written specifically to protect me.

The welfare fraud mirrors the American programs exactly. £8.6 billion lost to fraud and error in a single year. Universal Credit running a 12.4 percent fraud and error rate. The same loose verification. The same self-certification. The same political reluctance to enforce standards because enforcement would be called heartless.

Murdoch built the UK media infrastructure first. The Sun. The Times. Sky News. The laboratory before Fox News was the American product. The same editorial techniques. The same management of public perception. The same strategic support and withdrawal of political figures based on what served the business rather than what served the country.

Now the UK Labour Prime Minister who ran as a human rights lawyer is standing at a podium saying the experiment in open borders failed and the damage is incalculable. The British working class got their admission. They did not get their country back. The infrastructure remains. The welfare dependency. The demographic transformation. The legal frameworks protecting the programs from enforcement. Those do not reverse with a press conference.

That is the preview. America has one thing the British working class does not have. The Constitution. Which is exactly why the operation in America has to be slower, more disguised, and more dependent on controlling what people are allowed to understand about what is being done to them.

The Distraction: They Gave You Epstein and You Ate It

Not because you are stupid. Because the outrage was real. Child trafficking is real. Elite impunity is real. When someone hands you real outrage over a real crime your instinct to pay attention is correct.

But instinct without pattern recognition is a weapon in someone else’s hand.

The DOJ said in a two-page memo in July 2025 that there was no client list, no blackmail operation, and Epstein died by suicide. Two pages. After months of national obsession. After three million pages of documents were released. After a year of every dinner table in America arguing about who was on the list.

The same DOJ that negotiated Epstein’s 2008 sweetheart deal. The same DOJ that ran the FISA warrant on a presidential campaign. The same DOJ that prosecuted the leading candidate for president four times and dropped every case after he won.

Watch the timing.

March 2025. DOGE accesses 300 million Americans’ Social Security data. Moves it to unsecured servers. Violates a federal court order. One news cycle. Gone.

April 2025. Virginia Giuffre dies. Epstein dominates every platform for weeks.

July 2025. DOJ says no list, no blackmail, suicide. The outrage loop continues regardless.

November 2025. Congress passes the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The same month the federal fraud probe expands to 14 states. Which story dominated your timeline?

December 2025. Files released. Clinton photos surface immediately. Trump files heavily redacted and removed from the public database. Twelve months of anticipation. Not one new prosecution of a powerful man.

The release was managed. The timing was managed. The sequencing of whose photos appeared first was managed. By the same DOJ that says it is committed to transparency.

Researchers analyzed Trump’s own Truth Social posts mathematically. Every time Epstein coverage spiked, his social media immediately pivoted to new high-intensity topics. Accusing Obama of treason. Alleging loan fraud against Adam Schiff. The pattern was statistically measurable. His own words. His own timing.

The man who promised twice to release everything called Republicans demanding transparency stupid, called the whole thing a Democrat hoax, had his DOJ redact his own name from the public database, and directed the investigation specifically at his political enemies rather than at the network of powerful men who used Epstein’s operation.

Both sides of the media system covered Epstein for twelve months. Neither side connected it to $2.7 trillion in documented fraud. Neither side connected it to 14 states under federal investigation. Neither side connected it to 300 million Americans’ Social Security data on an unsecured server.

Because Epstein comes with celebrity photos. The fraud comes with spreadsheets. The brainwashed eat the photos. The citizen reads the spreadsheets.

The fraud is the funding mechanism for the war against the Constitution. Epstein is the mechanism for making sure you never connect the fraud to the operation it funds.

Why They Hate One Man

They do not hate Donald Trump the politician. Politicians are managed. Contained. Made to operate within the boundaries the operation sets.

Trump named the operation. Out loud. In front of the people it was designed to destroy.

The Federal Reserve. The deep state. The military-industrial complex. The globalist financial system. NATO cost structure. Foreign aid accountability. He named them by name. That is the unforgivable act. Not his policies. The naming.

Because the operation depends entirely on the target not having a name. Once you name it people can see it. Once they see it the only defense is to destroy the person who named it.

Four criminal indictments. Two assassination attempts. Every institutional force simultaneously mobilized. The DOJ weaponized. The FBI leaked. The intelligence community briefed against him before he took office the first time. All of that failed. He won twice.

And every time he names something that was never supposed to be named, the institution moves to protect itself. The Federal Reserve case is the most recent proof. In January 2026 the DOJ issued criminal subpoenas to the Federal Reserve. The first in its 113-year history. The stated reason was cost overruns on the renovation of the Fed’s Washington headquarters. The real signal was larger: the central bank that has operated without full public audit since 1913, that has destroyed 97 cents of every dollar’s value through inflation since it was created, that prints money and sets rates and answers to no one, received a criminal subpoena.

On March 13, 2026, Judge James Boasberg quashed them. In a 27-page ruling he wrote that the government produced essentially zero evidence to suspect Chair Powell of a crime. He wrote that the dominant, if not sole, purpose of the subpoenas was to harass and pressure Powell into cutting interest rates or resigning. He quoted over 100 public statements from the administration attacking Powell. He concluded the subpoenas were issued for an improper purpose and killed them.

He is the same judge who previously blocked immigration enforcement. The same judge Trump attempted to have impeached. The same judge the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court publicly rebuked the administration for targeting. One judge. Standing at the door of the first criminal probe of the Federal Reserve in 113 years. And slamming it shut in 27 pages.

The operation does not stop because he won. It escalated. The exposure of the fraud threatens the financial infrastructure that funds everything. The restoration of constitutional enforcement threatens the legal architecture built over fifty years. This is what a cornered operation looks like. It does not retreat. It accelerates.

The Institution Always Protects Itself

This is not an old story. It happened eleven days ago.

On March 4, 2026, the House voted on H.Res. 1100, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. The resolution directed the House Ethics Committee to preserve and publicly release all records of congressional investigations into sexual harassment and sexual assault by members of Congress. Victim names redacted. Witness names redacted. Just the records. Just accountability.

Members of Congress have settled sexual harassment claims using taxpayer money. Total documented: roughly $17 million in public funds used to silence the people those taxpayers elected. The names of the members who paid those settlements are not public.

The vote was 357 to 65 to kill it. Not close. 175 Republicans and 182 Democrats voted together to keep those records buried.

The trigger was Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, accused of sending sexual text messages to a congressional staffer. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said it from the House floor: we just had a member of Congress literally sexually harass a woman who then lit herself on fire and you all protected him.

The Ethics Committee that encouraged the 357 to vote for referral now holds jurisdiction over the records it was just handed authority to keep sealed. The committee that is supposed to investigate misconduct voted itself the power to continue not releasing what it has investigated.

Mace’s statement after the vote: both parties colluded today to protect predators. They voted to keep sexual harassment records buried and they did it together. Every member who voted against this resolution voted to protect the cover-up instead of the victims. This is the establishment in action. Always protecting itself. Never the victims. Ask yourself why. Remember their names when they ask for your vote.

Then: we do not want to hear a single member who voted this resolution down utter the name of a single Epstein victim. You do not get to bury sexual harassment records in Congress and then pretend you care about victims. Pick a side.

She is right.

The same Congress screaming about Epstein voted 357 to 65 to hide its own predators. This is not hypocrisy. Hypocrites believe one thing and do another. These people do not believe in accountability. They believe in power. The Epstein outrage is performance. The 357-65 vote is the truth.

What Benjamin Franklin Actually Said

Walking out of the Constitutional Convention in 1787 he was asked what they had built.

He said: a republic. If you can keep it.

Not a democracy. A republic. Because he knew the difference. Because the difference is everything.

The republic protects the individual regardless of what the majority wants. That is the only protection the working class has ever had that could not be voted away, bought away, or gradually eroded by the people who control the majority.

The fraud is how they are taking it. $186 billion this year alone. Fourteen states bleeding simultaneously. Twenty years of designed incompetence producing $2.7 trillion in documented losses.

The sleeping cells are how they are hiding it. A foreign-born media mogul managing what conservatives are allowed to fully understand. A foreign-born billionaire managing what progressives are allowed to fully understand. Both using American citizenship as a business license against the document they swore to respect.

The language shift is how they are replacing it. Say democracy ten thousand times a day until nobody remembers the word republic. Until nobody asks why the founders chose that word specifically. Until nobody wonders what they were warning against.

The civil war is how they are winning it. Not with cannons. With captured institutions, manufactured fraud, managed media, weaponized law, engineered dependency, and a population so divided between two controlled narratives that it cannot see the single operation running underneath both.

A federal judge killed the first criminal subpoena in the Federal Reserve’s 113-year history in 27 pages. Three hundred fifty-seven members of Congress voted to keep their own sexual harassment records sealed. The institution always protects itself. Every time. Until it cannot.

You are not crazy. You are not alone. And the document written to protect you is still there. Still in force. Still the most powerful protection the working class has ever had.

They have been working to make it unenforceable for decades. They have not finished. The working class that built this country, follows its rules, pays its taxes, and raises its children to believe in what that document says is still here.

Still watching. Still counting. Still following the money.

Benjamin Franklin was right. The republic was theirs to keep.

It still is. If you stop looking away.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.