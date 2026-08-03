Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Marietjie's avatar
Marietjie
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Thank you for another well-researched document!

I do hope you will research the connection between the Machine and South Africa, the Anglo Boer war which ended back in 1902 following the betrayal of the Boers by their own general, Jan Smuts, to the theft by the ANC... The story of South Africa and London's manipulation is almost a carbon copy of the typical City-scheming world wide, with the usual well-planted enemies and 'rescue' responses, the assassination of HF Verwoerd back in 1966 - after they failed an earlier effort. He had the audacity to take the Republic of South Africa out of the Commonwealth back in 1961, and thus removed their grip on the gold and diamonds, and much more... Then came the take over by the ANC in 1994, after they tried for years while we had to fight them on the Angolese borders... The City's answer, besides controlling the National Party, was to create and control the ANC - with the necessary Communist and Cuban assistance... Mandela was their Golden Monkey sent to manipulate the masses... The fuel of their fire was blowing up the hatred between black and white. Destroying the heritage and self-rule of nearly a dozen different black ethnic groups, as well as white ethnic minorities, all for the so-called 'struggle' after creating that word 'aparthgeid'- they needed to gather the biggest possible electorate under one propaganda machine and one person who had sold his soul to the City - Mandela. Those who still believe him to be the 'saviour' should ask themselves how that image came to be, who fed them that BS...?

Where things are getting interesting, and you should probably take note, as I'm sure its not really well known in your news feed - President Trump has already placed the incompetent and criminal ANC government in his cross-hairs, promising to come and help the Afrikaners/Boers who have been and still are genocided... I am quite sure things will start moving quite fast soon...

The Straight of Hormuz will be followed by the Suez canal and the Red Sea closure - leaving the next port of call the Southern Tip of Africa, and one of the deepest harbours of the world which happens to be prime real estate for any wide awake leader of President Trump's calibre...

The covert war that's been brewing between the American system and the Empire's system will soon hit this corner, and become kinetic...

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