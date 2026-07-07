Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.

This conversation proved what my Father’s Day article was really about.

People keep arguing about fatherhood as if the issue is only whether a man exists somewhere, calls sometimes, pays something, or has his own home. That was never the point.

The point is family structure.

A father existing somewhere is not the same as a father being part of the daily formation of the child. A child raised with father and mother inside the home is not living the same reality as a child raised by one parent carrying the whole structure alone.

That does not mean the outside father does not love the child. It does not mean the mother did nothing. It means the structure is not the same.

My own life proves the difference.

My mother became a single mother after my stepfather died. Death took him. She did not erase him. She did not teach us that fathers were unnecessary. She did not call herself “the mother and the father.”

My stepfather was Puerto Rican. I am Dominican. He was not my biological father, but he was my father figure. From him, I learned what father structure means. He showed up, helped in the home, took me to school, and was present.

That is why I know the difference between a man existing somewhere and a man forming a child.

The conversation also showed how people avoid this point. They try to move it to race, paperwork, exceptions, statistics, divorce, death, or bad fathers. But none of that erases the main issue.

Family structure matters.

A mother can love, sacrifice, provide, and carry more than she should have to carry. That deserves respect. But she still cannot become the father.

That is not an insult to mothers. That is the truth about children.

The father was not erased because he was useless. He was erased because he mattered.

And the conversation proved that many people still do not want to admit it.

A child does not need a slogan. A child needs a home. A child needs a mother. A child needs a father. A child needs people who are present, not just people who exist somewhere.

That is what my article said.

And the conversation proved it.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋

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No Filter. Just Facts.