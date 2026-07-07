Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Ilana Moss's avatar
Ilana Moss
12h

I've never heard it explained this way before! Thank you 🙏

Basically... women's "lib" removed women from the home...where they had total control...to the job - where we became slaves to the corporations ( mostly). Now it makes perfect sense 😏

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1 reply by Vivify Mariposa
Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
15h

I was lucky, I had good parents, they led by example

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