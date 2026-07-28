By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

Every time I ask any Dominican what they know about the history with Haiti, the majority answer is about division only. Few will accept that we were conditioned to dislike Haiti and to repeat that Haitians are invading us. They get mad at me when I tell them the airport is controlled by France, our highways by Spain, our gold by Canada, but poor Haitians are invading us. And when I tell them that the Dominican Republic is controlling Haiti, they call me a liar. We live in so much information, and people are so ignorant at the same time.

When I wrote the article on the plantation, or the Caribbean series, many ignored it, because for them it is not what they were taught in school. I spent a year in the Dominican Republic and I know the history they teach you about Haiti. I love the Dominican Republic. But the City of London did a big one to us.

If you think Persia was bad, the Dominican Republic and Haiti are bad too.

The question underneath that anger was never really about Haiti. It was about a party label.

Dominican politics is remembered in colors and initials, Reformista, Perredeísta, Peledeísta, and the standard account treats those labels as if they described different projects. Checking the record against the labels produces a different answer. The labels do not explain what actually happened in office. A dictator’s ruling party handed power to a modernizer in a public gesture, and the modernizer’s government wrote the constitutional article that the courts would later use to strip citizenship from hundreds of thousands of people. Different party. Same outcome the dictator’s doctrine required. The question of who governed and who merely administered under a new name led backward from the current presidency to Leonel Fernández, from Fernández to Joaquín Balaguer, from Balaguer to Rafael Trujillo, and from Trujillo to the American occupation that trained the army he used to take power. That chain, once it was laid out in order, was the same chain the Persia research had already documented on the other side of the world, a resource, a debt, a client government, and a discipline applied to anyone who tried to break it. Hispaniola was not a separate case. It was the same method, run twice, on two nations conditioned never to compare notes.

The sentence that gets said in four words

Los haitianos nos invaden.

Four words. No preparation required to say them. No verification required to feel them true. A Dominican child hears them before she can read. A Dominican man repeats them at a cookout without knowing why they arrived in his mouth. The sentence does not explain what is actually happening on this island or who produced the conditions behind it. It describes a feeling that was installed before the child who now carries it was born.

Here is what is actually happening on the island right now, while that sentence gets repeated.

Haiti has not held an election in nine years. A transitional council nobody elected governs what remains of the state. Armed groups control ninety percent of the capital. A foreign security force, funded through a United Nations trust and commanded outside Haitian authority, is arriving in the country this year. Kenyan police are being replaced by Chadian troops trained in the United States. The Dominican foreign minister is the international press’s source for briefing on that transition. Not the Haitian government. The Dominican government.

Meanwhile the airports of the Dominican Republic are run by a French infrastructure company. The toll highway network runs on concession contracts that carry treasury guarantees regardless of which flag holds them. The largest gold mine in the country is majority owned by a Canadian company and an American company. An estimated two percent of the national territory, more than eight hundred square kilometers, belongs to a family that fled Cuba in 1960 and runs a sugar operation whose labor force lives under conditions federal investigators have formally linked to forced labor. The largest tourism revenue stream in the country flows through hotel chains headquartered in Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona. The country’s major banks route international transactions through correspondent relationships that include Madrid.

None of that is Haitian. All of it is foreign. All of it extracts.

The sentence that gets repeated at every cookout points at the one population on the island with no army, no concession, no boardroom, and no embassy. It never points at the four flags that actually hold the roads, the beaches, the gold, and the cane fields. That imbalance is not an accident of memory. It is what eighty years of schoolbooks built the fear to do.

What Persia already proved

In 1901 a British subject received a concession to take Persian oil for sixty years. In 1953 the Prime Minister who tried to nationalize that oil was removed in a coup organized by the same government whose flag flew over the concession. The oil did not become Persian afterward. It became a consortium, five American companies, one British company, one Dutch company, one French company, splitting what had been a single foreign claim into several so that no single removal could ever threaten it again.

That is the rule the whole hemisphere has been run on since. Sovereignty over a strategic resource is the one thing the arrangement does not permit. Not communism. Not authoritarianism. Not corruption. Ownership. The moment a country tries to own what sits inside its own ground, the operators who already claimed it return to reset the terms.

Hispaniola never got that moment. Not once, not for either half of the island, in two hundred years. And that is not because Hispaniola lacks the resource. The island has gold. The island has nickel. The island has documented mineral potential that foreign surveyors have quietly mapped and quietly shelved. The island sits on the shipping lane between two oceans and two continents, at the exact chokepoint a Spanish king once called the door and key of the Indies. The island has water no other Caribbean territory can match.

Hispaniola never got its Mosaddegh moment, because the island was never allowed to reach the political consolidation that produces such a moment. That is the deeper operation. Not removing a leader who tried to nationalize the resource. Preventing any leader from ever gathering enough authority in the first place to try.

The Donroe Doctrine and the door it could open

For decades the United States acted as the enforcement arm of an Anglo-American order built out of London, the Federal Reserve modeled on the Bank of England, the petrodollar underwriting the Eurodollar market and the offshore territories, Lloyd’s pricing the risk on every strategic chokepoint. Washington did the enforcing. London kept the architecture. Trump’s second term broke that direction of service. Call it what it is, a Monroe Doctrine revived for this century, the Western Hemisphere run for American interest rather than administered on London’s behalf.

Venezuela is the clearest example already on the record. Nicolás Maduro was arrested in January 2026 on the crimes he was charged with. The Bank of England has held roughly two billion dollars of Venezuelan gold since 2018 and has refused to release it. That gold is still sitting in London. The oil is a separate instrument entirely, controlled not by London but by Washington, through the sanctions regime and the licenses the U.S. Treasury grants or withholds, and within days of the arrest that licensing began moving Venezuelan oil to American companies. Two instruments, two capitals, and for the first time they are not moving together. London is still holding the gold it took. Washington took the oil for itself.

If that direction holds, it is the first real opening Hispaniola has had in two centuries. Every instrument this piece has named, the gold price set against a London benchmark, the bond graded by agencies built on a London model, the insurance that runs through a London syndicate before it runs through anything local, depends on Washington and London staying aligned. A hemisphere-first Washington that has already shown it will pull Venezuelan oil out of that alignment is a Washington that could, if either government on this island ever pushed for it, pull the Pueblo Viejo gold price, the toll concession, or the Central Romana contract out of it too. That would not be charity. It would be the same self-interest already working on Venezuela, applied to the next asset on the list. Whether it happens depends on whether Santo Domingo or Port-au-Prince ever asks. Neither has asked yet.

Two conditionings, built to never meet

To keep a resource this valuable this quiet for this long, force alone is not enough. Force draws attention. What was built on Hispaniola instead was a pair of matched conditionings, one for each half of the island, engineered so that neither population would ever recognize what it shared with the other.

Haiti was conditioned to see itself as the nation of unity. The 1805 constitution declared the whole island one and indivisible. Toussaint had briefly held it that way in 1801, a formerly enslaved people governing the entire territory under one law, having just defeated the three strongest empires in the world. That vision is the most beautiful thing the island ever produced. It is also the exact vulnerability the arrangement priced. Every time Haiti reached toward that unity, from 1801 through Boyer’s 1822 unification, the bill arrived. The 1825 indemnity. The Lafitte loan. The banks that took forty percent in commission on every loan taken to pay a debt imposed at gunpoint. One hundred and twenty-two years of payment for the crime of having once been whole.

The Dominican Republic was conditioned to see itself as the nation under permanent threat. Not from Spain, which killed the Taíno, imported the enslaved, and ran the colony for three centuries. Not from France, which occupied the eastern part of the island twice. From Haiti. The men who wrote that doctrine into law had names and offices. A historian working for a dictator in a city renamed for that dictator wrote the book that fixed the word invasión onto a movement that nine separate Dominican towns had requested in writing and that ended without a single shot fired. A three-time and then six-time president wrote the next version of that same book while sitting in the palace, and it became a national bestseller taught inside the same schools his government funded.

Neither conditioning is an accident of two proud peoples remembering their history differently. Both conditionings serve one function. They keep two working populations, sharing one island, one shipping lane, one mineral base, and one two-century list of assassinated presidents, from ever recognizing that they are being extracted by the same hand.

What this chapter follows instead

The Caribbean Machine Series and the Square Mile series already did the work of following the money. Land, debt, labor, commodities, and political power, moving through the same financial architecture, one square mile in London at the center of it, France and the United States administering Haiti’s side of the ledger, the United States and Spain administering the Dominican Republic’s, a gold price set an ocean away, a bond graded by agencies neither government sits inside, an insurance claim that runs through a foreign syndicate before it runs through anything local. That accounting stands. It does not need repeating here, except for the one piece that is easy to miss because it hides behind a flag that looks unrelated.

The largest gold mine in the country is majority owned by a Canadian company. Canada is not outside the Crown’s reach. Canada is a Crown realm, its own head of state the same monarch London answers to, and the gold it takes out of Dominican ground is still priced against the London fix before anyone is paid. The flag on the mining permit says Toronto. The arrangement underneath it never left London at all.

This chapter follows something different. Not the money.

The story that got placed inside two populations’ heads so that almost nobody looks at the money at all.

The men who carried it and the men who paid for refusing it

Heureaux was assassinated once he could no longer service the foreign debt he had piled up. Cáceres was assassinated after trying to renegotiate the customs arrangement occupying Marines would later formalize outright. Bosch, elected freely in 1962 on a constitution that limited land concentration, was gone in seven months. Caamaño, who tried to restore that constitution by force, was hunted down and killed by the army of the man who inherited the doctrine. Every one of them tried to alter the arrangement. Every one of them was removed within months or years of trying. The dictator who ran that doctrine for thirty-one years, by contrast, was killed only once he had become inconvenient to the same sponsors who had armed him, not once he had become cruel, and the men who accepted the arrangement without challenging it stayed in power for decades.

That inheritor governed for twenty-two years across three separate terms and wrote, while sitting as president, the book that would decide how an entire country understood its neighbor for the following forty years. When he was blind and dying he raised the hand of a younger man in public, a man formed abroad, fluent in the vocabulary international institutions reward, and that younger man took the country’s highest office on the strength of that gesture. That younger man’s government rewrote the constitutional article that a court would later use to justify a ruling leaving as many as two hundred and ten thousand people, the widely cited estimate, stateless or at risk of statelessness, most of them Dominican-born to Haitian parents. That younger man is still active, still funding the institutions that train the country’s next generation of foreign policy voices, still praised at international conferences as one of the region’s leading intellectuals.

And now a third figure is being prepared, Santiago Matías, the media personality known as Alofoke. Not from inside the traditional parties, or not for long. From behind a microphone. The country’s most mentioned name in an entire year, publicly praised and elevated as a serious national figure by a foreign ambassador, welcomed by the same party whose founder wrote the book that started all of it. He was offered the door into that party and turned it down. He announced instead that he would build his own. That refusal does not weaken the argument here. If anything it supports it, because a man does not found his own vehicle to go serve inside someone else’s structure. He founds his own vehicle when he has already decided, the way every founder on this list decided before him, that only he can be trusted to hold it.

Three men. Different decades. Different wardrobes. One posture held in common across all three. Each one certain that only he understands how to run the country. Each one arriving at a moment of visible wound, offering himself as the healer, while the wound itself, the arrangement underneath, is never touched.

Duarte spent his family’s fortune to found a republic and was exiled by his own government within years. He died poor in another country because the men who took power after him chose surrender over sovereignty and could not tolerate a founder who had chosen the opposite. Toussaint unified an island, ended slavery across it, and died in a French mountain prison, alone, in the cold, because the empire he had defeated could not let his example survive him.

Every leader who has claimed those two men’s legacy since has been measured against them and found doing the opposite of what they died for. The ones who accepted the arrangement stayed in office and are remembered as statesmen. The ones who refused it did not survive their refusal.

The man administering it right now

The dictator conditioned the population. The modernizer wrote the arrangement into the constitution. The man currently in the palace is the one running it as a business, and his name is Luis Abinader.

His government is pursuing an explicit, publicly stated target of investment grade credit status by 2028, a rating that would let the country borrow at a materially lower rate from the same international bond market described above. Reaching that target requires the fiscal discipline the ratings agencies reward, which in practice means holding the tax structure that leaves consumption taxes on ordinary purchases largely untouched while corporate tax relief protects the concession holders. It requires the mining and tourism sectors to keep expanding without interruption, because their revenue is what the growth projections the International Monetary Fund’s own consultations are built on. It requires a border presented as secured, because instability at the border is the one thing that could spook the bond market faster than any domestic policy failure.

Every visible action of his government fits inside that target. The border wall, now extended past a hundred miles of concrete and sensors, is not only a domestic political position. It is also a signal to the same bond market that the country is managing its most visible risk. The mass deportations, hundreds of thousands of people since 2024, serve the same signal. And when Haiti’s own security arrangement needed a regional voice to explain it to the world’s press, it was his government’s foreign minister who did the explaining, not because the Dominican Republic invaded Haiti, but because a Haiti kept unstable and a Dominican Republic kept stable are two settings of the same dial, and his administration has chosen to be photographed at the stable setting.

He did not write the doctrine. He inherited it fully built, the way every president since the thirty-one-year dictatorship has inherited it. What distinguishes his tenure is how completely the doctrine has been converted into an investor pitch. The population still gets the fear. The bond market gets the discipline. Both audiences are being managed from the same palace, with the same border, at the same time.

The comeback Balaguer already wrote the script for

While Abinader runs the platform, the man who inherited Balaguer’s own hand gesture is trying to repeat it.

Leonel Fernández left the party he had led for decades in 2019 and built a new one, Fuerza del Pueblo, the same move Balaguer made when his own original party could no longer contain him. That new party is now the country’s second political force. And Fernández, in his seventies, has spent recent months refusing to say in public whether he will run again himself in 2028 or step aside for his son, a sitting senator who campaigns alongside him, appears in coordinated media segments with him, and is described in the country’s own press as the one to whom a political transition is already quietly underway.

That is not succession. That is the same maneuver Balaguer performed when he, dying, raised a younger man’s hand in public and let the country believe it was choosing something new. A father who will not close the door, holding the option open for a son who is being introduced to the electorate exactly the way a designated heir is introduced, gradually, affectionately, on camera, without ever having to answer whether the country is being offered a choice or a family transfer of the same office. The people are tired of the same names. They are being offered the same name in a different generation, timed for the moment they are tired enough to accept a new face without asking whose hand placed it there.

The name confused for its opposite

Alongside that succession sits a separate confusion, cultivated on purpose. Dominicans have been trained for decades to treat any politics that challenges the establishment as communism, a leftover reflex from a Cold War the country’s own presidents fought on Washington’s side of. That reflex still fires today, decades after the Cold War it was built for ended.

The result is that a genuine nationalist position, one that would argue for Dominican control of Dominican resources rather than for hatred of Dominican neighbors, struggles to be recognized as what it is. It gets mistaken for the same left the country was trained to fear, or it gets ignored entirely, because the vocabulary available to describe it was never built. The country has words for foreigner, invader, communist, and traditional party. It does not have a working public vocabulary for a Dominican who wants the mine, the toll road, and the beach back, because that position was never supposed to need a name.

The mechanism can be watched running in real time. On July 24, 2026, Listín Diario reported that the Dominican Senate had approved more than RD$27 billion in loans without reading or studying them first. A citizen replying to that story posted, “Somos un país gobernado por ladrones, corruptos y sinvergüenzas,” we are a country governed by thieves, corrupt people, and shameless people, a direct grievance aimed at a specific, documented failure. Within the same thread, another account replied to that grievance not by answering it but by replacing it. “En otras palabras COMUNISTAS,” in other words communists, paired with a photograph of Juan Bosch and José Francisco Peña Gómez, captioned to note that one was Dominican and the other Haitian, and that all four parties that have governed the country since the 1970s trace back to men the post calls communists. An unread loan vote walked into that exchange as a fiscal grievance and walked out as an ethnic-ideological bloodline claim.

In the same week, a separate account posted the SENASA corruption case, the real RD$15 billion embezzlement from the national health insurer, captioned “pero y de qué nos quejamos,” what are we even complaining about, a second legitimate grievance correctly aimed. The same account, the same week, also posted content warning about mosque construction in Santiago and Santo Domingo, sourced from an Argentine outlet, captioned “que hicimos para evitarlo, absolutamente nada,” what did we do to stop it, absolutely nothing. And the same account reposted a video of a man declaring the country is being positioned for a new world order, run by dark hands that put the population to sleep while the abuses continue.

Four objects of concern, from two connected accounts, inside a single week: an unread loan, a health insurance embezzlement, mosque construction, and a global conspiracy. Two of the four point at something documented and specific. The other two point at something the poster is free to be concerned about in his own right, but neither one points at a concession contract, a bond prospectus, a ratings agency, or a mining royalty. Whatever any reader concludes about each of those four concerns individually, the rotation itself is the thing worth naming. The fear-word changes. Haitian, communist, Muslim, globalist. The target it never lands on stays exactly the same.

What Haiti’s mirror line shows

The same accounting runs on the other side of the border, and it is worse, because Haiti was never permitted the appearance of stability the Dominican side was given.

A father-and-son dictatorship ran the country as a private estate for twenty-nine years, killed tens of thousands of its own people through a private militia, extracted an estimated half a billion dollars while the country’s income per person sat under four hundred dollars a year, and was continuously supported by the same foreign government that periodically claimed to champion Haitian democracy. When the son finally fled, he flew out on a foreign military jet and was never extradited.

The dictator who ran the Dominican doctrine and the dictator who ran the Haitian estate were not strangers to each other. Trujillo and the elder Duvalier signed labor agreements that formalized the transfer of Haitian cane cutters into Dominican sugar land, a state-to-state arrangement between the two men whose separate propaganda machines were simultaneously teaching their own populations to fear or resent the other. The two ideologies, Dominican Hispanidad and Haitian noirisme, were presented to each population as opposites. The two governments that produced those ideologies were signing labor contracts with each other the entire time. The hatred was for the population. The agreement was for the men in charge.

The first freely elected president in the country’s history was overthrown within his first year in office, restored after three years in exile, and overthrown again a decade later, flown out of his own country on a foreign aircraft in circumstances he has publicly called a kidnapping. Both removals followed his attempts to raise wages, to question the sugar arrangement his country’s workers were locked inside, and to demand an accounting for the debt his country had been paying since before his own grandparents were born.

The most recent president had refused a vaccine shipment tied to a financing framework he had not agreed to, and had announced he would publish the names of the businessmen who had captured his country’s contracts. Within months he was shot twelve times inside his own bedroom. The prosecutor who opened the investigation and named a suspect was removed from the case days later. The government that followed accepted the vaccine shipment within weeks. Each of those facts is documented on its own. What connects them is left for the reader to weigh, the same way it has been left for nine years, because no full accounting of who ordered the killing has ever been completed or made public.

Read in sequence, these are not five isolated events. They are the record of the same discipline applied on both sides of this island for two hundred years, rewarding compliance and ending refusal, regardless of which flag, which language, or which color the man in office carried.

What actually holds the country, and what does not

The hook of this piece already named who holds the airports, the gold, the beaches, and the banks. One detail from that list belongs to the current administration specifically. United States Customs and Border Protection issued a formal order in 2022 blocking imports from the Cuban exile family’s sugar operation after finding five indicators of forced labor in its own investigation, isolated workers, withheld wages, abusive living conditions, excessive overtime. That order was modified in March 2025, after the family’s companies had given more than seven million dollars to Trump-aligned fundraising committees, and the sugar has kept shipping north since, under a Dominican government that has never made an issue of it.

Then, on July 24, 2026, the same administration imposed a new tariff of 12.5 percent on Dominican Republic imports as part of a sweeping action against sixty countries, citing a general failure to adequately prohibit goods made with forced labor. The Dominican Republic is now paying a national tariff penalty for the exact problem the same administration had already exempted its worst offender from fifteen months earlier. The country carries the cost. The company that gave the forced-labor evidence its name walks free of it. That is not a contradiction inside the arrangement. That is the arrangement working exactly the way it works everywhere else in this piece, the penalty lands on the population, the exemption lands on the concession holder.

That is not chaos. Chaos is what gets deployed when this arrangement is threatened. What the arrangement itself looks like, in its steady and undisturbed state, is closer to what earlier centuries called by an older name. A population works. The value of that work is captured somewhere else, under a contract the population cannot renegotiate, for a term measured in decades that will outlast the working life of everyone who built the road or cut the cane or made the bed in the resort. The chains changed shape. They did not stop existing. They now run through concession law and corporate registration instead of iron, and the man who wears them today is told to be proud of a highway that a foreign company owns rather than afraid of the shackle that a foreign company no longer needs.

The one population on the entire island with no concession, no board seat, no embassy defending its interests, and no rating agency to call if it is mistreated, is the population that gets called the invader.

The bottle in his own hand

Some of this does not require a concession filing to see. It is sitting in the refrigerator.

The country’s own national beer, the one poured at every baseball game, every beach day, every wedding, is majority owned by a multinational brewing conglomerate headquartered in Belgium, operating through its Brazilian subsidiary, in partnership with a Dominican family holding company that kept a minority stake after selling control.

The country’s own cigarettes, the country’s own rum brands, and a long list of other goods sold as symbols of Dominican identity carry the same structure underneath the label, majority foreign ownership dressed in national branding. None of that is secret. It is printed in corporate filings and business press, available to anyone who looks. Almost nobody looks, because nobody has told the man holding the bottle at the baseball game that looking is a form of asking who actually profits from his pride.

The rules inside the bank

The clearest evidence of a modernized bondage is not on the border. It is inside the country’s own banking system, which runs know-your-customer rules stricter in daily practice than the country supplying the model. To open an account, a Dominican must prove the source of the funds, and if he has no income of his own, a letter from a relative attesting to support is commonly accepted in place of a paycheck, a workaround that quietly acknowledges how many Dominicans have no formal income to prove in the first place. Formal employers routinely require the account as a condition of paying a worker at all, and Dominican credit bureaus, the private registries that track unpaid debt, are consulted by employers and lenders in ways that can follow a person long after the original debt was small. A financial system built to manage risk for the institutions inside it ends up managing who gets to work at all, and that is not incidental to a modern economy. It is what a modern economy looks like when the population inside it has no seat at the table where the rules are written.

Human Rights Watch documented for years that women applying for jobs in the country’s free trade zones and tourism industry are required to submit to pregnancy and HIV testing as a condition of being hired, a practice the Dominican government was repeatedly asked to end and was slow to act against, while the same practice would trigger immediate legal action in the country whose investment the free trade zones exist to attract. The rule was enforced on Dominican women’s bodies to protect foreign employers’ payroll costs. Nobody marched against that at the border. There was no wall to build against it, because the threat was never foreign in the way the conditioning teaches people to recognize a threat.

None of this means Dominicans are blind to their own governance. A corruption scandal inside the country’s national health insurer surfaced in the past year alleging billions of pesos diverted through fraudulent billing and kickback schemes, funds meant for the medical care of the poorest people the program covers, in what the country’s own anti-corruption prosecutor called the most sinister case in the institution’s history. The government approved several hundred billion pesos in new public debt for the coming year’s budget in the same period that inflation has been squeezing household budgets and international fuel prices spiked amid a conflict overseas, forcing the state to spend hundreds of millions of pesos a week in subsidies just to keep gasoline and cooking gas from rising at the pump. People noticed all of it. People were angry about all of it, for a news cycle. Then the anger moved. It always moves to the same place, because the border comes pre-loaded with decades of schoolbooks and flag ceremonies preparing the population to feel it in the body, and a scandal inside a health insurer does not.

The man who ran the Bank of England now runs Canada

Every other section of this piece names an institution and then has to trace the hand behind it. Canada’s current government does not require that work. The hand is already on record.

Mark Carney ran the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013. In 2013 he became the Governor of the Bank of England, the first person in the institution’s three-hundred-and-thirty-year history who was not British. He held that post until 2020. In between and after, he chaired the Financial Stability Board, the body that coordinates financial regulation across every major central bank on earth, served as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, worked at Goldman Sachs, and ran impact investing at Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. He held British citizenship from 2018 until 2025, the same year he became Prime Minister of Canada.

That is not a career that happened to touch London once. That is a career built entirely inside the institution this piece has spent its length describing, then handed the keys to the country that sits on top of the Pueblo Viejo gold, the Crown that Canada’s own head of state still answers to, and the border of the United States.

Since taking office in March 2025, his government has raised retaliatory tariffs against the United States, delivered a January 2026 speech openly rebuking American policy, and moved to redirect Canadian oil exports away from the United States toward the Pacific coast and toward new partners, explicitly framed as reducing dependence on the American market. The country whose gold, timber, water, and mineral wealth already move through London-linked capital is now being steered by a former Bank of England governor into open economic friction with its largest neighbor, at the exact moment that neighbor’s own currency, courts, and financial institutions are under the kind of pressure this piece has already documented on two other countries.

Whether that is coincidence or continuity is for the reader to weigh. The résumé is not in dispute. The man now setting Canada’s course against the United States spent his working life inside the one institution this entire piece is about.

The demonstration

Haitians are seen as the Iranians of Hispaniola, and that is by design. Both are assigned the role of the permanent villain so intervention, fear, and political control can be justified.

I hope President Trump’s decision to send illegal Haitians back to their country forces them to work within Haiti and help produce a better country, one that no longer needs the corruption and foreign management imposed on it.

If I told a Dominican that Haiti was controlled by Dominicans while the Dominican government complained about Haitians invading the Dominican Republic but did nothing to stop it, that Dominican would tell me I was lying. The contradiction would be obvious.

Yet that is how the international arrangement operates. The same foreign institutions that interfere in Haiti also pressure the Dominican Republic to accept the consequences of that interference.

The UN, as part of the City of London architecture, tells the Dominican Republic how it must respond in the name of compassion while preserving the arrangement that produces the crisis. Haiti remains the permanent problem, the Dominican Republic becomes the pressure valve, and neither population is permitted to resolve its own internal problems without foreign interference.

Kenya was part of this discussion because its failure explains the problem. How was Kenya supposed to fix Haiti when Haiti’s central problem is that outsiders keep telling Haitians how they must be governed?

Replacing one foreign manager with another does not create sovereignty. It merely changes the manager.

When a family has an internal problem, inviting an outsider to control the family does not solve it. The outsider will never fully understand that family’s history, loyalties, conflicts, or internal dynamics. Instead, the outsider injects personal assumptions and creates another layer of conflict.

The same principle applies to Haiti.

Let Haitians be themselves. Close the border and allow Haitians to resolve their own internal problems. Haiti cannot become sovereign while foreign governments, international institutions, and rotating security forces continue deciding how Haitians must live and govern.

Haitians are presented as the bad guys for a reason. The Dominican Republic is expected to play the peaceful and compassionate neighbor while absorbing the consequences. At the same time, the country is being used as a guinea pig for mechanisms that can later be applied inside the United States.

I keep telling people that the Dominican Constitution was destroyed. What happened in the Dominican Republic reflects what the City of London architecture and the Democrats want for the United States: the destruction of a Constitution that protects the individual from collective power.

Look at the ley mordaza. It is a copycat of the British speech-control model. The government protects itself by restricting the individual, and that restriction is sold to the population as order, compassion, security, or protection from harmful speech.

Everyone studies other countries while ignoring how the Dominican Republic demonstrates what happens when people are trained to hate their individual rights.

When a person defends individual liberty, the collective calls that person selfish, dangerous, unpatriotic, or communist. When an individual refuses to follow the approved collective, the system claims that person opposes the country.

That is the inversion.

The individual produces. The corrupt and entitled collective takes the work of the individual while producing nothing of its own. Then it calls that confiscation fairness.

The Dominican Republic is showing Americans what they refuse to see because Americans have been trained to look only at themselves. They examine foreign countries as isolated problems and never consider that those countries may be demonstrations of the machinery being prepared for them.

The Dominican Republic is not merely another country to observe.

It is the demonstration.

The story that arrives faster than the truth

Say the four words and no preparation is required. Say the truth and it takes contracts, corporate names, court rulings, and a century and a half of assassinated presidents laid out in order before the shape becomes visible. A lie that takes four words will win every conversation that happens in real time, at a cookout, on a call-in radio show, between two men arguing on a sidewalk, because the fear it produces arrives in the body before the correction can arrive in the mind.

That asymmetry is not an accident of human psychology. It is the design. Every institution positioned to correct the four words in public, the school, the party, the newspaper, the tourism board, has more to lose than to gain by correcting it. The four words cost nothing to repeat and everything to abandon. So they get repeated, generation after generation, long after the men who first wrote them into a textbook are dead, by people who have never read the book and never signed a contract and have no idea that the toll they paid this morning went to Madrid.

A grandmother tells her grandchild the family came from the Canary Islands, and means it kindly, and has no idea she is delivering the same instruction her own grandmother delivered to her. The instruction was never about ancestry. It was about who to trust, who to imitate, who to defend without asking why, and who to leave standing alone at the border with a bag of clothes and a feeling that has been pointed at him since before he could read either.

The one sentence that ends the arrangement

Two nations on one island, holding the position on the shipping lane every empire since 1492 has called strategic, sitting on gold, on nickel, on water no neighbor can match, on a mineral base still being quietly surveyed and quietly shelved, have spent two centuries being taught to look sideways at each other instead of down at the ground they are both standing on.

The wall being extended along that border right now is not being built against an army. It is being built against a conversation. The one conversation that has never been allowed to finish on this island is the one where a Dominican worker and a Haitian worker compare what their labor produces and who receives it, and discover the answer is the same four flags, France, Spain, Canada, and the United States, the same handful of corporate names, the same balance sheet, on both sides of a line that a Spanish king once called a door and a key for exactly the reason it still is one.

That conversation, finished all the way to the end, is the only thing on this island the arrangement has never priced, because it has never been permitted to happen. Everything else on Hispaniola has already been sold, leased, mined, or franchised. That conversation has not. It is still sitting there, unclaimed, on both sides of a river the schoolbooks call a border and the balance sheet calls a convenience.

The octopus

I was told my ancestors are from Las Islas Canarias. Honestly, I do not care. For me that is marketing, not real history. This is not about African, Taíno, or Spaniard. This has nothing to do with race. This is about how Spain controls people, how the City of London controls people, how both countries have been enslaved, and how both have been kept in chaos, on purpose, for as long as anyone in my family has been alive. I refuse to follow the narrative created to divide both countries. Anyone who knows me will call me Haitian for saying that. I do not care about that label either.

Many will read this as just another geopolitical article and miss the point. For me, Haiti and the Dominican Republic show how they plan to destroy the United States and Canada too. The City of London loves to make things messy and complicated. If you do not follow it in a linear way, you will not see their work. That is why I see it as an octopus with too many tentacles.

Canada possesses vast physical wealth, oil, timber, water, minerals, and land, yet its domestic economy is heavily financialized, its housing market is captured by global capital, and its corporate sector is deeply integrated with foreign capital structures, the same way Haiti was destroyed by the City of London.

Just as international entities approach Haiti under the guise of aid, stability, and humanitarian management while extracting value, Canada is managed under the banner of international compliance, environmental stewardship, and peacekeeping, obscuring how its wealth is routed into global markets. Canada’s head of state remains the British Crown. Its mining operations, like Pueblo Viejo, route capital through international legal frameworks, and its domestic decisions are bound by international trade agreements and foreign capital flows. In my model, Canada serves as the extraction pipeline dressed up in polite governance.

Canada is not only being extracted. It is being used as the door into the country it borders. Canadian critical mineral and lithium assets have already been sold into foreign hands, and the same trade integration that lets a Canadian company hold the gold coming out of Dominican ground lets that same capital move freely across the border into the United States, dressed the whole way as green transition, critical minerals cooperation, and allied supply chain security. The compassion language changes. The pipeline does not. Canada is the backdoor the destruction of the United States is meant to walk through, wearing the same polite governance it already wears at home.

These are the things people miss because of the mess. That mess is the reason we are so divided. The City of London controls the language, the infrastructure, and the system, and even the smartest people miss it because of the conditioning. Yes, we are conditioned by the same system that controls us. That is the reason AI tried to change my frame and remove Haiti. I was showing too much of their own system.

The destruction planned for the United States is the destruction of its Constitution, and they already did it to the Dominican Republic when they changed it from a republic to a democratic state. Here in the United States, the same change from democratic to socialist declares war on our Constitution and our system. Canada is using the system to destroy its own people with compassion, while Haiti fights for survival. Both are being used for one purpose, to destroy the biggest country in the world, the United States, the same way they destroyed India, China, Russia, and Persia.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: How the Machine Tried to Edit This Article

While writing this piece, AI displayed the same behavior it displays whenever I touch a subject its liberal creators hate.

I asked it to review my grammar. It decided to review my thinking.

It changed my wording, told me I was wrong, criticized how much information I included, and presented all of that as help.

First, it objected when I wrote that Haitians are seen as the Iranians of Hispaniola. It inserted a racial interpretation that I never made and warned me against reducing either population to a stereotype.

I was not comparing their race or culture. I was comparing the political role assigned to them. Haitians and Iranians are presented as permanent villains so intervention, fear, and political control can be justified.

AI invented a different meaning, corrected the meaning it had invented, and then offered me safer language to solve a problem that existed only inside its training.

Then it tried to remove Kenya because the mission had failed and another force was replacing it.

But Kenya’s failure is precisely why the example belongs here.

How was Kenya supposed to fix Haiti when the problem is that foreign countries keep telling Haitians how they must be governed? Replacing one foreign manager with another does not create sovereignty. It merely changes the manager.

AI treated the failure as a reason to remove the example because it could not comprehend that the failed example proved my point.

Then came the ley mordaza.

I wrote that the Dominican ley mordaza is a copycat of the British speech-control model. AI told me I was wrong and insisted that the comparison should be with Spain.

Why did AI need to move the argument so far away from the United Kingdom?

Because I was comparing governing logic. I never claimed that Dominican legislators copied one British statute word for word. The British model protects institutional authority by restricting what the individual may say, then sells that restriction as safety, order, compassion, or protection from harmful speech.

AI silently swapped what I actually said for something smaller, a claim about copying one statute word for word, then answered the smaller thing instead of what I wrote:

“Here’s a correction that actually strengthens your point.”

No. It did not strengthen my point.

It removed the United Kingdom from the architecture, reduced the argument to matching statutory language, and then called its replacement argument mine.

Another AI system used the same maneuver with more polished language. It divided the discussion into “confirmed facts” and “your read.” Information approved by institutions belonged in the first category. The conclusion reached by connecting that information belonged in the second.

The record got to stay factual only as long as its pieces stayed apart. The moment I connected them, the conclusion became merely my interpretation.

Then it told me the argument was “mine to make in my own words,” after it had already changed my words.

When I asked AI to compare this article with my previous articles, it created more imaginary problems. It claimed that describing Haiti as a rich country that was robbed contradicted the institutional description of Haiti as poor.

A country can be rich in land, resources, labor, history, and strategic value while its population is made poor through extraction. Haiti’s poverty does not contradict its wealth. The poverty records the robbery.

AI also assumed that two conversations involved the same friend, as though I could have only one friend, and then declared that I had contradicted myself.

Finally, it criticized me for repeating too much information about Haiti.

Haiti was acceptable when presented as poor, broken, violent, and dependent. The moment I reconstructed Haiti as wealthy, strategic, and systematically robbed, the information suddenly became excessive.

Telling me there is too much Haiti in an article about Haiti is like telling a cook there is too much rice in a pot of rice. Haiti is the dish. The amount of Haiti in this article is not excess. It is the ingredient the article is made of.

That is how AI controls a narrative while pretending to improve it.

AI is not created to pursue truth. It is created to produce the answer most consistent with the material repeated throughout its training. Academia, media, governments, institutional sources, and approved reference systems repeat the same language until repetition becomes consensus. AI then presents consensus as fact and fact as truth.

Consensus information. Fact. False narrative.

The label changes. The approved conclusion remains protected.

I do not follow something simply because AI labels it a fact. I follow the truth. Facts are pieces of the record. Truth becomes visible when those pieces are placed in order, including the pieces institutions prefer to keep separated.

AI has difficulty comprehending that because it is trained to rank repeated information, not to question why that information was repeated or what the repetition was designed to hide.

The most revealing moment came when I connected the destruction of the Dominican Constitution, the ley mordaza, and the attack on individual rights with what the same architecture wants for the United States Constitution.

AI kept changing my message.

The connection had to be narrowed, qualified, moved to Spain, separated from Haiti, or reduced to my personal interpretation.

I asked for grammar. I did not surrender authorship. I never asked a machine to decide which conclusions I was permitted to reach.

The machine did not fail to understand this article.

It tried to edit the machine out of it.

When I caught it, it apologized, admitted what it had done, and then did it again.

BEFORE YOU GO

Two Conditionings. One Island. One Machine.

The public issue stays free because it needs to travel. Send it to the reader who still thinks the border wall is aimed at the right country, and to the cousin in Madrid who has never once asked who owns the toll road he sat in traffic on last summer.

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