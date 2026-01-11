Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Inisfad's avatar
Inisfad
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This: Trust your own ability to evaluate claims without outsourcing judgment to systems designed to manage it.

All AI is doing is scrubbing the (acceptable sources of) the internet for information that you can research yourself. Using AI basically guides you to accepting its (often mainstream) sources as the validation of any query. I will use AI to give me information on how to, for example, repair my washing machine. But I will not rely on it in order to fashion my world view.

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