Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
11h

That fact that nobody can or wants to comment on the subject matter is probably due complete ignorance of what your essay is about. That which, was, the strategy all along. Slowly - then suddenly. There's no time for the populations to educate or react competently against such invasive extraction mechanisms. The negative media coverage and financial smokescreens regarding cryptocurrency and decentralized ecosystems was and still are the greatest threat to the legacy monetary systems if it were to have been adopted by the masses. And much like the same issues with the Internet introduction. The legacy media industrial complex did the same thing as the Internet age was rolled out.

When Internet banking became available; the Internet user became it's slaves...

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Ginny Murtaugh's avatar
Ginny Murtaugh
10h

In response to the comments below, the good news is the internet is here! Meaning we have the freedom to find news, facts, information that is pure, unadulterated and wise! I just listened to this podcast with Vivify and Cristian and it is full of wisdom and critical information. It takes time to get a message out, so keep putting out your information and people will eventually find it. I found it! Others will as well. Thank you for your wise presentation of current events, it is needed in our world. Truth speaks for itself and hopefully truth will rise to the top and spin will sink to the bottom.

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