JP Morgan Does Not Want Crypto. It Wants the Rails.
The Banks Are Not Afraid of Blockchain. They Are Afraid of Being Bypassed.
This conversation started with crypto, but the real subject was control: banks, payment rails, tokenization, debt, and the old financial system trying to enter the new one before it becomes obsolete.
Most people are watching crypto like a casino: price up, price down, panic, repeat.
That is the distraction.
The real fight is not over Bitcoin’s daily price. It is over the financial rails. Who settles payments? Who controls deposits? Who decides what is safe? Who gets bypassed when money can move outside the old banking structure?
JP Morgan is not entering blockchain because it suddenly believes in financial freedom. It is entering because the old system understands what many ordinary people still do not: if the rails move, power moves with them.
That is why tokenization matters. That is why stablecoins matter. That is why the Federal Reserve, SWIFT, Treasury, Bitcoin reserves, and bank-backed deposit tokens all belong in the same conversation.
Go Deeper
This conversation touched more than crypto. It touched the machinery behind money, debt, banking power, and the institutions that learned how to control nations without wearing a crown.
For the deeper background, read:
This is the larger machinery behind the financial system, offshore control, banking power, and the square mile most people were never taught to question.
This is the historical door into the older American system, the fight over production, tariffs, banking power, and what came after McKinley was removed from the stage.
This connects to the debt section of the conversation: student loans, permanent repayment, and how young people were turned into assets on somebody else’s balance sheet.
Crypto was the subject on the surface. The real subject was control.
Vivify Mariposa 🦋
Before You Go
If this conversation helped you see the crypto story beyond price charts, panic headlines, and banking language, share it.
The old system survives because people are trained to look at noise instead of machinery. My work is about showing the machinery.
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Vivify Mariposa 🦋
That fact that nobody can or wants to comment on the subject matter is probably due complete ignorance of what your essay is about. That which, was, the strategy all along. Slowly - then suddenly. There's no time for the populations to educate or react competently against such invasive extraction mechanisms. The negative media coverage and financial smokescreens regarding cryptocurrency and decentralized ecosystems was and still are the greatest threat to the legacy monetary systems if it were to have been adopted by the masses. And much like the same issues with the Internet introduction. The legacy media industrial complex did the same thing as the Internet age was rolled out.
When Internet banking became available; the Internet user became it's slaves...
In response to the comments below, the good news is the internet is here! Meaning we have the freedom to find news, facts, information that is pure, unadulterated and wise! I just listened to this podcast with Vivify and Cristian and it is full of wisdom and critical information. It takes time to get a message out, so keep putting out your information and people will eventually find it. I found it! Others will as well. Thank you for your wise presentation of current events, it is needed in our world. Truth speaks for itself and hopefully truth will rise to the top and spin will sink to the bottom.