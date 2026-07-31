By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts. nofilterjustfacts.substack.com

Last week I laid out the octopus. One body in the Square Mile. One head, the appetite for other people’s sovereignty. Eight arms doing the work. Division, censorship, ideological capture, political capture, managed conflict, monetary control, debt, and dependency. Eight ways the machine reaches. One address behind the reaching.

This week the arms held their positions and the machine did the thing an animal does when it thinks the reader is looking elsewhere. It filed paperwork.

The European Commission and the US Treasury published a joint statement on how European bank bail-in intersects with US federal securities law. The IMF published its Article IV country reports for France and Brazil inside the window, France on July 22 and Brazil on July 23. The IMF Managing Director held a joint press conference with Argentina’s Economy Minister. The IMF published Country Report 26/199 for Tanzania on July 27, documenting the earlier July 10 Executive Board reviews. The Bank of England published its Capital Issuance report and its Weekly Report. Britain’s own government published an evidence pack admitting that seventy-four percent of UK venture capital in 2025 came from abroad. Two Chatham House writers published expert comments two days apart. The White House signed an executive order on the Smithsonian. The Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti terminated on July 27, ending a legal status that had covered Haitian nationals in the United States for years. And in the same eight days two wartime leaders walked into the Oval Office within hours of each other, met behind closed doors, and left to bury the American senator whose name is now attached to the sanctions bill combining both wars into one legislative vehicle.

The three standing questions apply.

Who holds the pen.

Who changed the word.

Who owns the small country after the big country stops looking.

Watch the word at every gate this week.

At the IMF the word was sustainability. At Chatham House the word was governance. At Treasury the word was resolution framework. At Oman the word was consortium. At Bloomberg the word was far-from-defeated. At the White House the word was restore. Different words. One function. The word arrives as a gift. The invoice arrives with it. The invoice is always sovereignty.

From a Dominican desk who loves the USA , this week’s paperwork reads like a family album. Port Louis is my sister island in the Fund’s filing cabinet, Kingstown is my cousin, Dar es Salaam is my neighbor across the ocean, Buenos Aires is my compadre in the hemispheric ledger. The Fund did not write about Santo Domingo this week, and that is its own kind of answer. When Washington signs a termination that ends the Haitian legal category on July 27, and the Fund writes a Chagos direction for Port Louis on the same paper it wrote a debt anchor for Brasília, the geography folds into one filing cabinet. My oath to this republic, the one I sat for a naturalization exam to earn, is what I read the filing cabinet with. Nationalism Is Self-Love in a Flag is where I wrote out why. This issue is what happens when the same authority I answered to that day starts answering the record.

The standard I measure every arm against is the American System. The one Hamilton designed. The one Lincoln enforced. The one McKinley died defending. Citizenship controlled by the sovereign republic. Executive agencies answerable to elected authority. Production and supply chains at home. Tariffs protecting national capacity. Money that answers to the nation instead of to the Square Mile. This week seven arms of the machine reach for one of those. One arm of the republic cuts one away.

ARM 1. DIVISION: THE COURT DISMISSED. NEW JERSEY’S DMV FILE REACHED DOJ. BRAZIL CLOSED THE DOOR.

🎬 THE CLIP

Three election gates moved inside the window. In Kentucky, a federal court rejected the statutory route the Department of Justice used to demand the state’s voter file. In New Jersey, a motor-vehicle registration failure produced a new federal demand for names and voting records. In Brazil, the government denied entry to two US officials whose proposed election-integrity meetings Brasília regarded as possible interference.

These are not identical actions. Only Brazil used the word “interference.” The common question is access. Who may inspect an election system, which law opens the gate, and what evidence must be produced before the gatekeeper has to answer.

📜 THE RECORD

Kentucky. On July 23 the US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky at Frankfort dismissed with prejudice the Department of Justice’s suit demanding Kentucky’s voter registration file. The court did not forbid a federal election audit in general. The court ruled that Kentucky’s voter file was not covered by the particular Civil Rights Act provision the Department invoked and that the written demands failed to state both their statutory basis and their purpose. The Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal on July 24.

New Jersey. The Department of Homeland Security’s July 17 letter to New Jersey documented 35,152 potential noncitizen registrations in the state with 19,497 four-field matches. That is the federal record. Four days later, on July 21, Governor Mikie Sherrill preempted with a much smaller state-defined figure of approximately 6,600 people who selected “no” to a citizenship question at the Motor Vehicle Commission and were registered anyway between June 2023 and June 2024. Sherrill added that fewer than 400 of those had voted.

Read the state figure for what it is. It covers only one specific failure mode over one specific interval. It excludes people who checked yes incorrectly. It excludes registrations that came through channels other than the DMV. It excludes the years before June 2023 or after June 2024. It counts a subset of a subset of a subset. And even that subset is roughly one third the size of the federal four-field match for the same state. The state number is Sherrill’s preemption. The federal 19,497 four-field match is the record.

Inside the window, on July 22, the Department of Justice demanded the identities and voting records connected to the federal match set. IDEMIA, the vendor operating the transaction system, said its role was transmitting information and that the New Jersey Division of Elections was responsible for validating eligibility. On July 28 New Jersey rejected the federal demand. The Department of Justice placed the disclosure into its pending voter-file lawsuit against the state.

The state website. On July 23 the State of New Jersey published a dedicated web resource titled MVC System Error 2023 at nj.gov, updated the same day. The site walks affected individuals through what to do if they believe they were registered in error. It provides legal help resources. It confirms that Governor Sherrill directed her Chief Counsel to launch an independent investigation. It states that the Motor Vehicle Commission is replacing the vendor and that the Division of Elections is working to remove affected registrations from the voter rolls. It also addresses noncitizens directly on how the improper registration might affect naturalization proceedings.

The $20 million legal defense fund. The site routes affected registrants to pro bono legal services through the New Jersey Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative. Sherrill doubled DDDI funding to more than $20 million in June 2026, one month before the noncitizen voter registration disclosure. That is state money committed to legal defense of noncitizens before the specific crisis surfaced publicly. Read the sequence. The funding was doubled first. The vendor error was disclosed second. The website routing the affected individuals to the pre-funded legal channel went up third. On the record at the July 21 press conference, Sherrill said the state will not pursue criminal cases against the registered voters, calling that possibility the “utmost hypocrisy,” and that New Jersey would protect the affected individuals from federal prosecution because it “may imperil their immigration status.”

Whose defense is being funded. State money does not move to defend strangers. When the Governor doubles a legal defense appropriation one month before the federal audit that names her state, the direction of the money and the direction of the interest run together. The DMV vendor error occurred under the prior administration between June 2023 and June 2024, before Sherrill’s tenure. But the state’s records show who ran the vendor contract at each point in that interval, who supervised the transmission chain, who reviewed the internal audits that did not catch the failure for two years, and whether the state’s own registrars processed the registrations without an independent citizenship check. Every one of those questions gets answered under oath if the federal government interviews the affected individuals directly.

State-funded representation places counsel between the affected individuals and federal investigators before the liability chain is tested. That is not defense of noncitizens as a matter of the state’s fiduciary duty to noncitizens. The state has no fiduciary duty to noncitizens. That is defense of the state’s own record, purchased with taxpayer money, moved into position before the disclosure, and locked into place by the July 28 refusal and the same-day John R. Lewis Voter Empowerment Act. The Governor did not create the vendor failure. She inherited it. Her actions after inheriting the file are what belong in her account.

IDEMIA’s fuller disclosure. Sherrill’s July 21 framing said the affected people were registered “through no fault of their own” because they had answered “no” to the citizenship question. IDEMIA, the vendor, later added an important detail. Every one of the individuals in the state’s disclosed group answered “no” when asked if they were citizens. Every one of them also answered “yes” when the system then asked whether they wanted to register to vote. The state’s frame that the registration happened without the individual’s participation is not what the vendor described. The individual answered “no” to citizenship. The individual answered “yes” to voter registration. The system then transmitted the registration. That is a different mechanism than the state initially disclosed.

July 28. Sherrill’s update. The state is removing 4,500 registrations from the rolls. Approximately 2,000 remaining registrations are being referred to county election officials for additional review, on the state’s judgment that some may actually be citizens. Fewer than 400 voted. The federal 19,497 four-field match remains outside the state’s remediation set.

July 28. The John R. Lewis Voter Empowerment Act. Sherrill and the state celebrated the John R. Lewis Voter Empowerment Act the same day she refused the federal identity demand. The Act establishes state pre-clearance requirements. It prohibits vote dilution. It bans voter intimidation and deception. It expands legal enforcement. It creates a statewide election database. It directs New Jersey courts to prioritize voter interests when interpreting election law. Read what the Act does in sequence with the federal refusal. On the same day the state refused federal access to voter records, the state signed a law that concentrates election-law interpretation authority inside state institutions and requires state attorney general approval for changes to election administration in jurisdictions with a documented history of discrimination.

Read what the site does. It builds an intake channel for affected individuals to receive legal representation and administrative correction. Read what the site does not do. It does not release the underlying records the Department of Justice requested one day earlier. It does not name the vendor whose transmission the state is replacing. It does not disclose which counties the affected registrations came from. It does not identify which elections the votes were cast in. It does not commit to auditing before June 2023 or after June 2024. It does not address the 12,897 four-field matches the federal number contains above the state’s preemption figure. Every one of those omissions is a policy choice made the same week the state published the site.

The website went up on July 23. The federal identity demand was refused on July 28. The Lewis Voter Empowerment Act was celebrated on July 28. The removal update was announced on July 28. In seven days New Jersey built a legal-services corridor for the affected individuals under its own smaller number, closed the record to the federal government that had asked for the larger set of names, and signed a state pre-clearance regime that concentrates future election law interpretation inside state institutions.

Brazil. Brazil denied the visa applications on July 24. The public confirmation followed on July 25. The planned visit was scheduled for July 27 through July 30. The two US officials named were Riley M. Barnes and Samuel Samson. The Brazilian government said the officials had planned engagements Brasília regarded as possible interference with Brazil’s electronic voting system before the October presidential election. The officials did not travel.

The four states did not stay quiet. They answered in four different ways. Each answer moved smaller than the federal number. The Department of Homeland Security’s July 17 letters documented specific four-field matches by state. Nevada publicly rejected the federal number. Pennsylvania said it would examine the information. California questioned the methodology. New Jersey preempted with a much smaller state-defined figure, then refused the federal demand for the underlying records.

Read California’s sequence for what it teaches. In February the Secretary of State said none. Five months later the Department of Homeland Security published 190,832 potential and 81,336 four-field matches in California alone. The number did not sit still. It moved upward as the audit widened. That is the sequence to keep in mind when reading any of these figures.

The Department of Homeland Security’s July 17 letter set naming as many as 250,000 noncitizen registrations across four states, with 35,152 in New Jersey alone, is the floor of what four holdout states cannot rebut on a restrictive matching methodology. It is not a census. A four-field rule excludes cases in which any required field is missing, corrupted, or entered under a variant. The actual population of noncitizens on US voter rolls is not knowable from those four fields alone. What the four-field match proves is that the smallest set requiring a full audit is already large, and it is already inside states whose Secretaries of State declared none.

The twenty-five-year state-level record. New Jersey’s admission is the latest entry in a documented state-by-state record running back to 2000. Read what other states have already found on their own audits, in their own reports, or testified to under oath.

Louisiana, 2026. Using the federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database, the Louisiana Secretary of State identified 403 noncitizens on the state’s voter rolls. 83 had cast ballots in prior elections.

Iowa, 2025. State audit confirmed 277 noncitizens registered to vote. 35 successfully voted in the 2024 election. 5 attempted to vote and were rejected.

Michigan, 2024. The Michigan Department of State published a review of the 2024 election. The department’s own framing said “credible cases of noncitizens casting a ballot in Michigan elections are extremely rare.” The review then identified 15 people who “appear to be non-U.S. citizens” who cast ballots. The department also identified a Chinese national who allegedly voted illegally.

Ohio, 2024 and 2021. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office identified 597 apparent noncitizen voter registrations in 2024 and 117 in 2021, referred for further investigation both times.

Illinois, 2018 to 2019. State legislative testimony and state legislation document a programming error in the state’s automatic voter registration system that transmitted the records of 574 people who identified themselves as noncitizens to election officials.

Pennsylvania, 2000 to 2017. Elections Commissioner Jonathan Marks testified before the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee in 2017. The state had found 1,160 records of apparent noncitizens who self-reported and canceled. Analysis of the years 2000 through 2017 found 544 ballots cast by the identified registrants.

Colorado. The state’s own report identified registered voters whose citizenship status was “in question.” An additional 430 Colorado voters had identified themselves as ineligible to vote because of citizenship requirements. The state report noted that in Colorado “no proof is required to validate the status indicated on a registration form.”

Florida, 2013 to 2017. Three reviews by the Florida Department of State identified 821 noncitizen registrations and 126 people with voting histories.

North Carolina, 2017. State audit concluded that 41 legal-status noncitizens cast ballots.

Texas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and additional states. Reported cases of noncitizens registered to vote as far back as 2000.

Read the list for what it is. Every entry is a state’s own admission, in a source the state itself created. Every state audit listed here returned a nonzero number. Where the audit was widened, the number surfaced. Where the audit was refused or narrowed, the number stayed lower. The mechanism is not partisan. Louisiana is Republican-run. Illinois is Democratic-run. Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, and North Carolina have run under both parties across the twenty-five-year interval. The record does not follow party lines. It follows automatic voter registration architecture, driver’s-license transaction fusion, and the specific state choice on whether to require documentary citizenship proof at the point of registration.

The federal enforcement reach. Since the current administration returned to office, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has filed lawsuits against 30 states and the District of Columbia seeking full voter registration lists under the National Voter Registration Act. The Civil Rights Division has sent a companion letter to election officials in all 50 states reminding them of their statutory obligations and the possibility of legal consequences for failure to act.

What the twenty-five-year record shows. The federal DHS letter identified as many as 250,000 noncitizen registrations across four states in a single audit month, with 35,152 potential and 19,497 four-field matches in New Jersey alone. That is the current federal record. The state list above is what has been on the record for a quarter century, under six administrations of both parties, in states that audited their own rolls and published the numbers themselves. Every state that looked found a number. The federal audit floor is larger than any state has been willing to publish. The mechanism is not novel. It has been operating on the record, in the state’s own reports, for twenty-five years.

The Unhyphenated Citizen described the failure mechanism. When the citizenship credential is fused with the driver’s-license transaction, defective transmissions place registrations carrying a recorded “no” answer to citizenship inside the voter file. The New Jersey admission proves one instance of that mechanism operating on paper, in one state, over one interval, on a subset of cases the state agreed to count.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

The word “interference” arrived once this week, from Brasília. The Kentucky order did not use the word. The New Jersey exchange did not use the word. The record shows three institutional acts that share one question: who may inspect an election system, what evidence the demand must carry, and what the audit produces when the audit is allowed to run.

New Jersey’s answer over seven days is instructive. The federal number of 19,497 four-field matches in the state, from the DHS letter of July 17, is the record. On July 22 the Department of Justice demanded names and voting records tied to the federal match set. On July 23 the state stood up a website that routes the affected individuals through a $20 million state legal defense fund the Governor had doubled in June, one month before the DHS letter. On July 28 the state refused the federal demand for the underlying records and signed the John R. Lewis Voter Empowerment Act.

Read the direction of the money and the direction of the questions the money silences. State-funded representation places counsel between the affected individuals and federal investigators before the liability chain is tested. That means questions about who registered the affected individuals, when, under what specific supervision, and whether the “software error” frame the state offered survives cross-examination against the DMV’s own contemporaneous records get filtered through state-paid counsel before they reach the federal investigators asking them. The state’s fiduciary duty runs to New Jersey taxpayers, not to registrants added under a prior administration’s contract. When state money moves toward the second group in the month before the federal accountability, the direction of the money is the answer to the question of whose defense is actually being paid for.

Read the number the closed channel would have opened. The federal four-field match is 19,497 in New Jersey alone. What sits above the state’s preemption is the specific set of names the state is protecting from federal identification. What sits underneath the state’s preemption is the state’s own liability chain running back through the vendor contract, the DMV supervision, the internal audits that did not surface the failure for two years, and the state officials who signed each of those documents.

The Governor did not create the vendor failure. The failure happened under the prior administration. Her actions after inheriting the file are what belong in her account. Each moved before the federal audit could reach the state’s own records. Each moved state money into a position that channels federal contact through state-funded counsel.

I wrote the argument for a citizenship-verified franchise in The Unhyphenated Citizen. The article’s premise is that the vote is a citizenship credential, not a driver’s-license privilege. This week’s New Jersey admission is the smaller portion of a larger federal count. The state’s decision to build a legal-services corridor for the smaller number while closing the record on the larger set is the specific policy choice that keeps the true population unknowable. The state’s smaller number will lead the wire coverage. The federal larger number is what the state is refusing to answer.

The four states have four different answers because the audit exposes each one differently. Where the audit widens, the number moves upward. Where the audit is refused, the number holds at whatever the state has been forced to admit. Reporting the state’s minimum admission as the record is what wire coverage does. Reading the federal record above it is what a citizen does.

The question carried into the next window is not which state issues a press release. It is which state widens its audit and how much the floor rises when it does. New Jersey’s website will guide affected individuals through legal representation. The vendor will be replaced. Registrations the state has admitted will be removed from the rolls. What will not be produced under this specific policy design is the federal record of which of the 19,497 four-field matches were noncitizens, and which of them cast which ballots in which elections. That is by design. That is the machinery The Unhyphenated Citizen was written to name.

ARM 2. CENSORSHIP: TEN PERCENT CAME OFF THE CHIP INDEX. SEVEN DAYS LATER THE MOUTH ASKED FOR GOVERNANCE.

🎬 THE CLIP

On July 17 a Chinese lab released Kimi K3 in Shanghai and Xi Jinping launched WAICO at the same conference. Ten percent came off the semiconductor index across that week. On July 24 Chatham House published Alex Krasodomski’s expert comment titled What the UK should learn from Kimi K3, WAICO and the Hugging Face incident. His verdict, in Krasodomski’s own words on the Chatham House site: “A myopic focus on competition risks leaving the toolbox of AI governance empty when it is needed most.” Seven days between the crash and the commentary. Four days after the commentary, on July 28, Britain’s own government published an evidence pack showing why the mouth had to speak. Seventy-four percent of United Kingdom venture capital raised in 2025 came from abroad, the highest share in ten years.

📜 THE RECORD

Chatham House, July 24. Alex Krasodomski, Director of Chatham House’s Digital Society Programme, published What the UK should learn from Kimi K3, WAICO and the Hugging Face incident. Krasodomski names three developments happening at once. First, on July 17 in Shanghai, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an audience that artificial intelligence should be “a symphony of international cooperation, not a solo performance by a single country.” Xi launched the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization at the same conference, described by Chatham House as a rival to United States-led efforts, and warned against any country stretching the concept of national security to place its own interests above everyone else’s. Second, at the same conference, Moonshot AI unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter open-weight model roughly 75 percent larger than DeepSeek V4 Pro. Full open weights were scheduled to release on July 27, the same day TPS Haiti terminated. Third, an internal OpenAI evaluation reportedly showed that models found a previously unknown flaw in third-party software and escaped the sealed environment in which they were being tested. Krasodomski’s verdict warned against a myopic focus on competition and asked the UK to help fill the toolbox of AI governance.

Prior record activated by the commentary. July 17 market moves. Same day Kimi K3 was unveiled and WAICO was launched, US and Asian AI-adjacent stocks fell across the sector. Nasdaq Composite fell 1.40 percent, its worst session of that week. Nvidia fell 2.2 percent, briefly slipping below Apple in market capitalization at approximately $4.85 trillion. VanEck Semiconductor ETF fell 4.79 percent. Taiwan’s benchmark index fell more than 6 percent. Japan closed down 4 percent. The PHLX Semiconductor Index fell about 10 percent across the week of Kimi K3’s launch, its steepest weekly drop since April 2025. Multiple outlets, including CNN Business and the Wall Street Journal via aggregating wires, described the event as the largest sector-wide AI-related market move of 2026 to date. Krasodomski’s July 24 piece explicitly names the market impact: “The news predictably hit stock prices again, as it appears to narrow the gap on the US’s technological lead still further.”

UK government, July 28. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology published UK startups and VC landscape evidence pack. Verbatim from the pack: “74% of UK VC investment raised (by deal value) came from abroad in 2025, the highest share in the last ten years.” Corporate and CVC investors named in UK startups in 2025 include Mubadala Capital of the UAE, Nvidia, Dell Technologies Capital, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan.

White House, July 22 and 23. On July 22 the administration announced more than five billion dollars for the Genesis Mission, a national mission on AI for science. On July 23 the administration released the Ratepayer Protection Pledge titled “Secures American AI Dominance, Protects Consumers.” That title tied sovereign AI capacity to household electricity costs in a single policy document.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

Read the sequence in time. On July 17 a Chinese AI lab released a 2.8-trillion-parameter open-weight model at a conference where Xi Jinping simultaneously launched WAICO. Across the week of Kimi K3’s launch, roughly ten percent came off the PHLX Semiconductor Index. Nvidia briefly slipped below Apple in market capitalization. Seven days later Chatham House published Krasodomski’s piece explicitly citing the stock impact and calling for the “toolbox of AI governance.” Four days after that the UK government published an evidence pack admitting seventy-four percent of British venture capital came from abroad in 2025.

Chatham House did not release Kimi K3. Moonshot released Kimi K3. What Chatham House did was position the crash inside a governance narrative. The narrative constrains US AI sovereignty through governance regimes London helps write. The narrative accommodates Chinese open-weight access, while Britain’s own July 28 evidence pack shows that its technology sector depends heavily on foreign capital. The narrative also accommodates European regulatory reach, which London helps draft. The crash created the political window. Chatham House filled it seven days later.

Chatham House publishes its own corporate membership. HSBC, BP, Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Equinor, Clifford Chance, McKinsey, and the UK Foreign Office are among the named funders. HSBC is a London-headquartered bank with documented China exposure. A weakening US concentration in AI infrastructure and a governance regime that redistributes AI market share benefit institutions positioned in both China and Europe. The funder network’s exposure and the Chatham House editorial position point in the same direction. That is the record.

Read the Krasodomski piece against the UK government pack. Krasodomski asks the UK to sit inside the Chinese open-weight AI supply chain and to build out the tools of AI governance. Britain’s own evidence pack, published four days later on the government’s own website, shows Britain’s domestic capital does not fund most of Britain’s technology sector. Seventy-four percent came from abroad. The dependency is not a strategic choice. It is a report card Britain has to explain.

I built the censorship weapon’s architecture in Trump Is Destroying the City of London Weapon Against the US and the World. The article documents the weapon’s home address, its personnel pipeline, its legal export map, and the specific moves that have registered against it. The word “governance” in Chatham House usage this week replaces the word “sovereignty.” Governance is administration by external stakeholders. Sovereignty is the citizen’s authority operating through the elected government. When the mouth restates a rule, the rule is under pressure. This week the mouth asked for AI governance the same week the US administration signed one document for sovereign AI capacity and a second document tying that capacity to the citizen’s electricity bill.

The Genesis Mission is not a policy paper. It is a five-billion-dollar counter-instrument. The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is not a slogan. It is the tie between AI capacity and household affordability that an elected government has to defend to voters. Neither instrument uses the word “governance.” Both do the work the word “governance” tries to move offshore.

ARM 3. IDEOLOGICAL CAPTURE: TWO GATE ACTIONS IN ONE WEEK. WHO HOLDS THE PEN.

🎬 THE CLIP

Two executive-gate actions moved inside this window. On July 24 the White House signed Restoring Trust in the Smithsonian Institution. On July 27 the Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti terminated by operation of a Supreme Court ruling and a Federal Register order. Different subjects. Different agencies. Same structural question. Who holds the pen. Both actions moved through authority exercised by the elected government.

📜 THE RECORD

July 24. Smithsonian executive order. The White House signed Restoring Trust in the Smithsonian Institution. The executive order and its accompanying Fact Sheet direct a review of Smithsonian content standards, exhibit programming, and grant activity. The stated purpose is trust restoration. The document names the institution’s role in presenting the American founding and the American record to citizens who visit the museums or read the publications.

Museum programming, exhibit design, and publication choices are institutional gates. The programming names which parts of the record are canonical and which are peripheral. The recent decade of Smithsonian curation has followed the vocabulary of “reframing,” “reinterpretation,” and “difficult history.” The July 24 order tests whether the elected government can direct the framework the institution operates through.

July 27. TPS Haiti terminated. The Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti terminated effective July 27, 2026. The termination executes the November 28, 2025 Federal Register notice at 90 Fed. Reg. 54733. The February 2, 2026 District Court order in the District of Columbia (Miot et al. v. Trump et al., No. 25-cv-02471-ACR) that had stayed the termination was reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2026, in Mullin v. Doe, 609 U.S. ____ (2026). The Court’s mandate carried the termination to its effective date of July 27. USCIS and E-Verify published operational guidance on July 29. Employment Authorization Documents (Forms I-766) with category A12 or C19 are no longer valid. Employers must reverify affected employees on Form I-9. Under existing US immigration law, loss of legal status can be followed by removal proceedings.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

Both actions run through the same authority sequence. Executive order or Federal Register notice. Court review. Administrative implementation. The Smithsonian order is at the beginning of that sequence. The TPS termination is at the end of one, with the Supreme Court ruling issued and the operational guidance published.

I built the Hispaniola operating room in Two Conditionings. One Island. One Machine. The article names the sovereignty inventory of the Dominican Republic. The airport controlled by France. The highways by Spain. The gold by Canada. The party sequence from the American occupation forward. The Constitution destroyed. The ley mordaza as a British speech-control export. The article is about the machine, not about individual Haitians or Dominicans. The machine that keeps Haiti destabilized is the same machine that runs the sovereignty inventory of the DR. That machine operates in the City of London.

The July 27 termination is a US sovereign act inside US law. The Supreme Court read the statute. The Federal Register carried the notice. The Court’s mandate issued. The current administration executed the operational guidance. That sequence is what sovereignty on paper looks like. The elected government made the determination. The courts ruled on it. That is the American System standard.

Read the two July orders together. One tests whether the elected government can direct a cultural institution. The other tests whether the elected government can end a legal category through the sequence Congress and the Constitution built. Both tests answer the same structural question. Who holds the pen. Who holds the pen this week: the elected government of the United States, working through executive order, Federal Register, and Supreme Court mandate.

ARM 4. POLITICAL CAPTURE: READ THE ACTIONS, NOT THE WORDS. THE LEDGERS HOLD.

🎬 THE CLIP

The two ledgers I opened in Issue 8 hold. The DSA Political Reach Ledger names Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Zohran Mamdani, Summer Lee, Greg Casar, Jabari Brisport, Julia Salazar, and Tiffany Cabán among others. The Political Defense Ledger stays empty this window.

📜 THE RECORD

No named DSA politician issued a public statement inside this window on the July 25 Ukrainian drone strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea. That is one action.

No named DSA politician issued a public statement inside this window on the July 23 Section 301 memorandum covering sixty economies. That is another action.

No named DSA politician issued a public statement inside this window on the July 24 EU-US Joint Financial Regulatory Forum joint statement, the July 22 Rubio ASEAN comment crediting China on freedom of navigation, or Trump’s separate meetings with Zelensky and Netanyahu on July 28. Those are four more actions.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus and its DSA-aligned members did make in-window statements on tariff costs to consumers, on the Ratepayer Protection Pledge as insufficient, and on the Netanyahu meeting as concerning. Those are the words. The words go on the wire. The actions are elsewhere.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

Read the actions, not the words. The ledger tracks which specific policy questions inside a specific window elicited a specific public position from a specific elected official. In this window, on the questions the record shows the greatest movement, the record shows the least engagement from the coalition the ledger is watching.

The record shows which questions the coalition treats as central and which the coalition treats as background. Tariffs, sanctions, and the Netanyahu meeting produced press releases about tone and cost. The specific instruments that redraw the trade rail, the financial rail, and the maritime rail produced no specific engagement.

I named the narrative architecture in They Built the Narrative to Cover the Record. The narrative supplies words about tone. The record shows which instruments moved. The Political Defense Ledger stays open until an elected official on the reach list writes their name against a specific instrument.

ARM 5. MANAGED CONFLICT: TWO WARTIME LEADERS. ONE OVAL OFFICE. ONE FUNERAL.

🎬 THE CLIP

On July 28 President Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 9:30 AM Eastern in the Oval Office. Trump then met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at approximately 11:00 AM Eastern. Both meetings closed to press. Both leaders then attended the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral. Graham died July 11. His sanctions bill against Russia and Iran is on the Senate calendar this week.

📜 THE RECORD

July 22. Rubio at ASEAN. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Manila, credited China with a constructive public position on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It appears in the State Department transcript.

July 22. Chatham House on Fedorov. Jaroslava Barbieri published How the dismissal of Ukraine’s popular defence minister backfired for Zelenskyy on the Chatham House site. The piece documents that Zelensky dismissed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after six months in office. Fedorov ran Ukraine’s tech-first drone strategy and had signed the EU-Ukraine Defence Industrial Partnership. Fedorov had submitted an application to route EU funds toward US and European anti-ballistic missile technology for Ukraine. EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called Fedorov’s removal a “big surprise.” Public trust in Fedorov had surged from 38 percent to 50 percent over six months.

July 25. US strikes paused. US forces ceased overnight strikes on Iran after thirteen nights of attacks. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper recommended halting the Hormuz campaign unless the US was prepared to escalate, citing depleted Pentagon stocks of regional air defense munitions, particularly Patriot antimissile interceptors.

July 25. Ukrainian drone strike in the Caspian Sea. A Ukrainian long-range drone struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea. Iran called the strike “unfounded and unlawful.”

July 27 and 28. Iran-Oman-Saudi talks. Bloomberg reported that Iran, Oman, and Saudi Arabia held talks over the Strait of Hormuz. Omani officials proposed a regional consortium to oversee maritime security. Iran insisted on retaining control over the strait and collecting transit fees.

July 28. Trump-Zelensky meeting. Approximately one hour, closed to press. Zelensky’s own words after: “The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help.”

July 28. Trump-Netanyahu meeting. Approximately 90 minutes, closed to press. Netanyahu entered through the West Wing without cameras. Twenty-seven minutes after the meeting Trump posted on Truth Social: “Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, along with myself and Representatives. Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed. President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Four photos attached. Netanyahu described the meeting as “one of the best we’ve ever had.” Earlier that morning, on Fox and Friends, Trump had said of Netanyahu’s planned briefing on Iran: “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved.”

July 28. Iran hangings. Iran hanged two men convicted in the January 2026 protests, per Mizanonline.ir, the Iranian judiciary outlet.

July 28. Drones at Jordan. Iran-backed militias in Iraq fired drones. Israel intercepted one drone at its Jordan border.

July 28. Graham funeral. Both leaders attended at Washington National Cathedral. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, a regular Chatham House speaker, also attended.

Prior record still active. On July 14 Chatham House’s Marc Weller wrote that the Strait of Hormuz required a “joint Iranian and Omani body, perhaps with some international representation” with Europe “playing a role in securing freedom of navigation once a deal is finally done.” The Omani July 27-28 proposal for a regional consortium is structurally close to that framework. Different words. Same institutional structure.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

I laid the Persia frame out in The Square Mile That Erased Dynasties Part Two: Persia. The 1901 D’Arcy concession priced Persia at sixteen cents on the dollar before a single barrel was sold. The institutional network that priced Persia then is the network writing the framework for Persia’s successor state now.

Rubio’s ASEAN comment is the second half of the argument I made in Trump, DR, China, Russia, and the Enemy They All Share. The United States and China named the same maritime rail question in public. That does not make Washington and Beijing allies. It records that on the specific question of the London-priced insurance and legal drafting rail, the two powers have publicly framed that rail as a shared concern.

The Graham Sanctions Act is on the Senate calendar. Whether the bill passes, in what form, and with which classifications is a Watch item, not a conclusion.

ARM 6. MONETARY CONTROL: THE SEC WILL PREPARE A RULEMAKING. THE FUND MOVED THROUGH FIVE COUNTRIES.

🎬 THE CLIP

On July 24 the US Treasury released the Joint Statement on the EU-US Joint Financial Regulatory Forum. On the specific interaction between US securities law and EU bank bail-in, the statement reports: “the EU welcomed the SEC’s commitment to prepare a rulemaking recommendation regarding a potential exemption from the Securities Act’s registration requirements for securities offered and sold in connection with a regulatory bail-in.”

The European Commission and the US Treasury co-signed a paragraph on how European bank failures interact with American investors’ protections under the Securities Act. That is one week’s paperwork.

📜 THE RECORD

July 22. IMF France. The IMF published the France Article IV country report on July 22, documenting the Executive Board conclusion of July 17. French government debt projected to rise from 115.7 percent of GDP in 2025 to 121.1 percent by 2028. The IMF called for expenditure-led consolidation to reduce the deficit below 3 percent of GDP by 2029. The IMF praised France’s leadership on international debt policy while telling France to cut.

July 22. Bank of England Weekly Report. Commercial-bank reserve balances at the Bank fell from 669.6 billion pounds the prior week to 632.5 billion pounds. A 37.1 billion pound drop in commercial-bank reserve balances in one week. Short-term repo lending declined 7.8 billion pounds. Indexed long-term repo lending increased 3.3 billion pounds. The Bank’s 527.9 billion pound loan to its Asset Purchase Facility remained unchanged. Those are the Bank’s own numbers on its own website.

July 23. IMF Brazil. The IMF published the Brazil Article IV country report on July 23, documenting the Executive Board conclusion of July 20. Brazil’s gross government debt projected to rise from 93.3 percent of GDP in 2025 to 105.3 percent by 2031. The IMF recommended Brazil save oil-revenue windfalls, reduce spending rigidities and tax expenditures, and introduce a binding medium-term debt anchor.

July 24. The Joint Statement. European Commission and US Treasury co-signed. On the US side: Treasury, Federal Reserve Board, CFTC, FDIC, OCC, SEC. On the EU side: European Commission, European Central Bank, EBA, ESMA, EIOPA, Single Resolution Board. The specific mechanism named on the record: SEC commitment to prepare a rulemaking recommendation on Securities Act registration exemption for bail-in securities.

July 27. IMF Portugal FSAP. The IMF concluded its Financial Sector Assessment Program review of Portugal and published a package of technical notes on financial safety net and crisis management, systemic risk analysis, and macroprudential policy monitoring. Portugal’s banking system is described as governed through overlapping supervisory layers including the European Central Bank, the European Commission, the Single Resolution Board, the European Stability Mechanism, the EU Single Rulebook, and IMF stress-testing.

July 27. Bank of England Capital Issuance. UK residents issued 81.2 billion pounds in gross capital during June, compared with 78.1 billion in May. Net issuance increased from 7.8 billion pounds to 14.3 billion pounds. Gross issuance during the first half of 2026 reached 443.3 billion pounds, 48.4 billion above the same period in 2025. Net equity issuance was negative 2.9 billion pounds for the month. London’s June financing flow was debt-led. The net equity metric was negative.

July 28. FOMC begins. Two-day meeting July 28 and 29. Kevin Warsh presides as the seventeenth Fed Chair, sworn in on May 22, 2026 following Senate confirmation on May 13 by 54-45. First non-projection meeting of his tenure.

Prior record still active from Issue 8’s window. July 21 Bank of England anchor speech restating commercial bank money creation as “a unique privilege granted through the banking license” and requiring any new digital instrument to remain “anchored to central-bank money.” The joint statement of July 24 came three days after that speech.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

I built the anchor architecture in The Machine That Runs the World, The City That Owns Everything and Answers to No One, and The Machine Has an Address. This week the specific instrument the SEC has committed to prepare is a rulemaking recommendation. That is a procedural act. It commits the SEC to a specific piece of drafting work. The direction of the drafting is toward accommodating the European resolution regime inside US securities law. That is what the joint statement documents.

Trump Is Destroying the City of London Weapon Against the US and the World documents Chatham House’s public defense of the Federal Reserve as “a pillar of the American economic role in the world.” That same institutional doctrine, applied to the Bank of England, gave us the July 21 anchor speech and, three days later, the SEC commitment. The rule Chatham House defends and the rule the Bank of England restates and the rule the joint statement extends are the same rule.

Two Conditionings. One Island. One Machine. names the Bank of England graduate now running Canada. Mark Carney. Governor of the Bank of England 2013 to 2020. Prime Minister of Canada now. One institution. Two positions.

Warsh’s first non-projection FOMC decision concluded July 29. The specific decision, dot plot absence, and press conference remarks belong to a different window and appear in this issue’s ledger.

ARM 7. DEBT: THE FUND WROTE UP TANZANIA. THE FUND CERTIFIED ARGENTINA. THE SMALL COUNTRIES ANSWERED.

🎬 THE CLIP

On July 27 the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva held a joint press conference with Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo. Georgieva said Argentina is in “a much stronger position.” That press conference is the Fund functioning as a credibility certificate for capital-market re-entry.

📜 THE RECORD

July 27. IMF Tanzania Country Report 26/199. The IMF published Country Report 26/199 on July 27, documenting the Executive Board’s July 10 decision to disburse 443.9 million dollars to Tanzania under its combined Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programs. Tanzania missed a central-bank performance criterion and received a waiver. Several structural benchmarks were delayed. The country’s Bank of Tanzania accumulated 28 tonnes of gold in 18 months, per the country’s own record.

Read the specific instruments the RSF pursues. Cost-reflective electricity tariffs. A carbon tax. Private power investment. Climate-related financial supervision. Each of those instruments transfers pricing authority from the elected Tanzanian government to the international framework.

July 27. Argentina Caputo-Georgieva press conference. Argentina’s primary deficit became a surplus. Inflation declined from approximately 210 percent to around 30 percent. Argentina exceeded the program’s reserve target. Approximately 45 billion dollars in investment is expected through RIGI, the Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones. The press conference framed IMF approval as a credibility certificate for capital-market re-entry.

July 27. IMF Portugal FSAP. Documented in Arm 6. Also belongs here for the record. Portugal’s banking sector is now formally described as operating through six supervisory layers, one national and five supranational.

Prior record still active from Issue 8’s window. On July 15 the IMF Executive Board concluded the 2026 Article IV consultation with Mauritius, Press Release PR 26/246. Country Report 26/178 supplies the underlying analysis. Directors “encouraged the government to strengthen domestic revenue collection and use any unexpected revenues, including potential gains related to the Chagos Islands agreement, primarily to reduce public debt.” The Chagos agreement, signed May 22, 2025, provides 165 million pounds sterling in annual payments from the United Kingdom to Mauritius for the first three years, and 120 million pounds sterling per year thereafter across a 99-year arrangement. The IMF labels the potential Chagos-related revenue “windfall.” Britain took the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius in 1965 and forcibly removed the Chagossian population.

On July 17 the IMF published Country Report 26/184, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 2026 Article IV Consultation staff report. On April 28 Mission Chief Sergei Antoshin, at a joint press conference in Kingstown, said: “Public investments in marketable assets can have distortionary economic effects and are discouraged.” The IMF specifically advised the government against establishing a proposed national development bank. On May 7 Prime Minister Godwin Friday announced his government would proceed with the National Development Bank despite the IMF advice. That is a small country saying no to the Fund on the record.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

The Fund writes the conditions. The small country’s bonds are issued under governing documents built on English common law, underwritten, administered, and insured through an international legal and banking architecture older than most of the flags on the countries the Fund writes about.

Tanzania belongs to this sequence directly. I laid out the extraction architecture in Africa Part I and Africa Part II. The Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility for Tanzania pursues cost-reflective electricity tariffs, a carbon tax, private power investment, and climate-related financial supervision. Read what those instruments do. Cost-reflective electricity tariffs raise the price the citizen pays to a level acceptable to external creditors. A carbon tax transfers pricing authority from the elected Tanzanian government to an international framework. Private power investment moves the grid from public to concession. Climate-related financial supervision routes national financial oversight through supranational review. Each instrument moves an inch of sovereignty offshore. The 28 tonnes of gold the Bank of Tanzania accumulated in 18 months is what sovereignty looks like when it stays home. The RSF instruments are what happens when sovereignty is negotiated for financing.

McKinley: What They Buried With Him asked what if the government funded itself through trade instead of borrowing from private bankers. The Fund’s advice against a Saint Vincent national development bank is the modern answer to that question. The instrument by which a small state escapes creditor discipline is discouraged. On paper.

Two Conditionings. One Island. One Machine. names the sovereignty inventory of a country. The airport controlled by one foreign entity. The highways by another. The gold by a third. The Fund writing the terms of external financing. That inventory framework is what an Article IV consultation looks like in operation. Port Louis, Kingstown, Dar es Salaam, Lisbon, Paris, Brasília, and Buenos Aires each have their own version.

The Empire That Never Died documents the sequence by which the Empire converted its overseas holdings into an institutional network that survived formal decolonization. The Fund is one of those institutions. The Bank of England is another. The London Court of International Arbitration is a third.

The word “sustainability” in Fund usage means creditor discipline enforced through consolidation. The word “windfall” applied to Chagos payments concealed the treaty structure. The word “distortionary” applied to a national development bank concealed that Hamilton’s toolkit was being advised against. The word “cost-reflective” applied to Tanzanian electricity concealed the affordability transfer. Name the words. Read the transactions.

Kingstown’s May 7 answer is the record’s answer. The Fund advised. The small country decided otherwise. That is what sovereignty looks like on paper.

ARM 8. DEPENDENCY: THE OLD AMERICAN SYSTEM IS BRINGING MANUFACTURING HOME. TREASURY IS THE INSTRUMENT.

🎬 THE CLIP

On July 27 the White House released Made in Michigan Again: President Trump’s Trade Agenda Is Supercharging American Auto Manufacturing. The state named. The industry named. The instrument named. Between July 22 and July 27 the Treasury Department, USTR, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy signed a coordinated sequence of instruments the Old American System has always used to move production home. Not one wire outlet named the toolkit as Hamiltonian.

📜 THE RECORD

July 22. Genesis Mission. More than five billion dollars for the Genesis Mission on AI for Science. Sovereign industrial and scientific capacity investment. The Old American System has always used federal science funding as a tariff of a different kind. What Lincoln did with the transcontinental railroad the Genesis Mission does with AI infrastructure.

July 23. Section 301 memorandum. Trump signed the Presidential Memorandum on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 covering sixty economies. Tariffs of 10 percent or 12.5 percent. Effective 12:01 AM Eastern July 24. Ninety-nine point four percent of US imports covered. USTR Jamieson Greer executed the memorandum. The framing is forced labor as unreasonable and discriminatory practice. Hamilton used tariffs to protect infant American manufactures. McKinley used tariffs to bring wages up while keeping industry home. Section 301 is one instrument in that lineage.

July 23. Treasury Currency Monitoring List. Germany, Ireland, and China placed on the list. Same day as Section 301. Same administration. Same day. The Treasury Currency Practices watchlist is where undervaluation gets named. When a foreign trading partner suppresses its currency to move exports into US markets, the Treasury notes it. The list is Treasury naming the pricing behavior country by country.

July 23. Treasury CJNG action. The largest-ever US sanctions action against the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación. More than fifty individuals and entities. Cartel leadership. Fentanyl laboratories. Logistics companies. Agricultural businesses. Construction companies. Security companies. Fuel businesses. Professional money launderers. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is the instrument. When Bessent’s Treasury targets cartel financial infrastructure at scale on the same day USTR signs a sixty-economy tariff memorandum, that is coordination. Same administration. Coordinated instruments. Same day.

July 23. Ratepayer Protection Pledge. The tie between sovereign AI capacity and household electricity affordability. The pledge names the citizen as the beneficiary of AI industrial policy. That framing is what makes the toolkit politically durable. The American System was never abstract. It was always cheaper heat, cheaper light, and higher wages for the working American household.

July 27. Made in Michigan Again. The specific state named. The specific industry named. The Section 301 memorandum from four days earlier is the instrument credited. Auto manufacturing. The manufacturing base the tariff system was designed to protect.

July 20. Section 338 Canada tariff. Prior record on the edge of Issue 8’s window. Three proclamations. Fifty percent under the Tariff Act of 1930. Motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy across 554 tariff lines. Energy, potash, critical minerals, and fish excluded. Effective August 19. First use of Section 338 to impose tariffs in the statute’s ninety-six years on the books. The exclusion list matters. The Old American System never taxes what its own industry needs to build.

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

The Old American System is a toolkit. Alexander Hamilton wrote it into the First Bank of the United States in 1791 and the Report on Manufactures in 1791. Henry Clay expanded it into the American System of internal improvements. Lincoln funded the transcontinental railroad and the land-grant colleges under the same doctrine. McKinley used the tariff to build American manufacturing wages up to the highest in the world. Each generation kept the same toolkit and added instruments as needed.

Treasury has always been the instrument. The Treasury Department, the USTR, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the executive orders they process work together when the toolkit is active and separately when the toolkit is dormant. This week they worked together. Section 301 came out of USTR. The Currency Monitoring List came out of Treasury. CJNG sanctions came out of Treasury OFAC. Ratepayer Protection Pledge came out of the White House. Genesis Mission came out of OSTP. Made in Michigan Again came out of the White House as the political explanation for the coordinated action across the four agencies.

I built the industrial policy architecture in McKinley: What They Buried With Him, The Gates Are Being Taken Back, and A Republic If You Can Keep It. This week the Old American System toolkit did the work McKinley designed it to do. The Section 301 forced-labor framing puts the exact word “slavery” back on the executive record, which is why I wrote They Renamed Slavery Part One. This week the executive branch signed the instrument on the frame.

The Empire That Never Died documents the mechanism by which the Empire tried to make protective tariffs unfashionable through international trade law. That mechanism is not what stopped the American System toolkit for eighty years. The American System stopped being used when the political class chose to fund the federal government through income taxes and Federal Reserve borrowing instead of through the tariff that Hamilton designed. This week the toolkit came back to active use. Not because a doctrine changed. Because the Treasury Department and USTR started signing the instruments again.

Measure the week arm by arm. The roll: contested. Kentucky dismissed the DOJ demand. New Jersey met the federal count of 19,497 four-field matches with a smaller state preemption, routed the affected individuals to a $20 million state legal defense fund pre-funded in June, refused the federal demand for records, and signed a state pre-clearance regime the same day. Brazil closed the door on two US officials. The screen: ten percent came off the chip index the week Kimi K3 launched. Seven days later Chatham House asked for AI governance. Britain’s own government then published the numbers of its own dependence. The gate: the Smithsonian order signed. TPS Haiti terminated by operation of Mullin v. Doe. The carrier bloc: silent on the Section 301 memorandum, silent on the Caspian strike. The Persia file: Oman proposed a consortium. Iran refused. The anchor: SEC committed to prepare a rulemaking. Warsh presided over his first non-projection FOMC decision. The Fund: moving through five countries in one week. The gates: coming back on, statute by pre-Federal-Reserve statute. Treasury working with USTR and OSTP as the coordinated instrument. Seven arms of the machine reaching. One arm of the republic cutting.

THE MOUTH: TWO EXPERT COMMENTS. TWO DAYS APART. ONE INSTITUTE.

🎬 THE CLIP

Chatham House published two expert comments inside this window. Jaroslava Barbieri on July 22 on the Fedorov dismissal in Ukraine. Alex Krasodomski on July 24 on Kimi K3 and UK AI policy. Same institute. Two writers. Two subjects.

📜 THE RECORD

Barbieri’s July 22 piece is documented in Arm 5. The dismissed Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had signed the EU-Ukraine Defence Industrial Partnership, submitted an application to route EU funds toward US and European anti-ballistic missile technology, and led Ukraine’s tech-first drone strategy. EU Defence Commissioner Kubilius called the removal a “big surprise.” Fedorov’s public trust had surged from 38 percent to 50 percent over six months. Trust in Zelenskyy remained stable at around 61 to 62 percent. Barbieri characterizes the sidelining of capable and popular officials as a distinct feature of Zelenskyy’s leadership behavior.

Krasodomski’s July 24 piece is documented in Arm 2. WAICO named as a rival to United States-led AI efforts. Kimi K3 model promised as open weights. OpenAI’s internal evaluation showing model escape from a sealed environment. The verdict: the AI governance toolbox should not be left empty.

Background context. Laurel Rapp, Director of Chatham House’s US and North America Programme, published on July 1 the piece Europe watches the next American revolution take shape. Rapp on the transatlantic bargain, in her own voice: “the US provides Europe with a nuclear umbrella, integration in US capital markets and preferential access to American technology. Europe grants the US access to its capital, offers secure supply chains for key technology inputs and extends the reach of its sanctions.”

🔗 THE SEQUENCE

Read Barbieri against Rapp. Rapp names Europe’s function as sanctions distribution. Barbieri documents the dismissal of a Ukrainian minister who was routing European defense industrial partnership funds and US anti-ballistic missile technology through Ukrainian production. Fedorov’s ministry was the industrial capacity that made European sanctions actually enforceable at the eastern edge of the alliance. Fedorov is out.

Read Krasodomski against the UK government evidence pack of July 28. Krasodomski asks the UK to sit inside Chinese open-weight AI. The evidence pack shows the UK sits inside foreign-supplied capital for seventy-four percent of its venture funding. The position London recommends is the position London already occupies. The recommendation dresses the dependence as policy.

I named the funder network in Trump Is Destroying the City of London Weapon Against the US and the World. Chatham House publishes its own corporate membership. The City’s major banks, insurers, and financial houses are on the list, paying for their seats at the table. That is the record.

Two Conditionings. One Island. One Machine. names the UN as part of the City of London architecture that operates over Hispaniola. Same doctrine as Rapp naming Europe’s function as sanctions distribution. Different chamber. Same rule.

THE LEDGER ANSWERS: LAST ISSUE’S WATCH LIST

Names behind the concealment. Issue 8’s watch list asked who recalled the reporting, who massaged the briefing, who wrote the shadow-government email, and whether tasked agencies would produce named referrals. This window: no named referrals released from tasked agencies. No specific individuals identified beyond those in the July 16 declassification tranche. Open.

Network decision records around July 16. Issue 8’s watch list asked who made the final call on the pre-July-16 broadcast decision, whether Ocasio-Cortez reached them, whether corporate China personnel entered the approval chain, and whether the FCC would open anything. This window: no public network testimony, no FCC opening, no personnel names confirmed. Open.

The Michigan file. Issue 8’s watch list asked for a named defendant, a charge, a court, or a promise. This window: no new named defendant, no charge, no court, no public promise.

The four states’ answers to the Homeland Security letters. Answered. Nevada rejected the federal number. Pennsylvania said review. California questioned the methodology. New Jersey met the federal count of 19,497 four-field matches with a smaller state preemption, routed the affected registrants to a $20 million state legal defense fund the governor had doubled in June, removed 4,500 from the rolls and referred 2,000 to counties for review, refused the federal demand for records on July 28, and signed the John R. Lewis Voter Empowerment Act the same day. Each state answer moved smaller than the federal figure. Each state answer preserved the state’s own authority to define the number.

Other automatic-registration states beyond the four. Issue 8’s watch list asked whether other states would face similar audits. This window: no additional state named in a new Mullin letter. Colorado, Oregon, and Washington remain outside the disclosed audit set.

The two DSA ledgers. The Political Reach Ledger holds. The Political Defense Ledger stays empty this window.

Section 122 tariff expiration on July 24. Answered. Section 301 stood up in its place under the Trade Act of 1974, effective July 24, covering ninety-nine point four percent of US imports across sixty economies. Section 122 had a 150-day statutory ceiling. Section 301 is not subject to Section 122’s 150-day ceiling. Its actions follow a separate continuation and review process.

Federal Reserve July 28-29 meeting. Concluded July 29. Kevin Warsh’s first non-projection decision as Chair. Full analysis of Warsh’s July 29 decision and press conference carries forward to Issue 10.

August 17 Hormuz memorandum deadline. 17 days out from this publication. Iran-Oman-Saudi talks produced an Omani proposal for a regional consortium. Iran refused. No agreement as of publication.

The Treasury contradiction on the Transatlantic Task Force. Answered. The July 24 EU-US Joint Financial Regulatory Forum joint statement acknowledged continued engagement on bank bail-in operationalization inside US securities law. The specific mechanism: the SEC committed to prepare a rulemaking recommendation on Securities Act registration exemption for bail-in securities.

WHAT TO WATCH

The Warsh Federal Reserve statement of July 29 and the press conference. What the Chair said and what he did not say.

The Federal Register annex on Section 301 product exemptions and product-specific rate assignments.

The Section 338 Canada goods list at the 30-day effective date, August 19.

Iran-Oman-Saudi Arabia negotiating record. Whether Iran accepts any consortium language and under what pricing arrangement.

The August 17 Hormuz memorandum deadline.

The Senate vote on the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctions Act on Russia and Iran.

Any state action on the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission voter registration audit and any related state audits by California, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. Specifically, whether the New Jersey MVC System Error 2023 website expands its audit interval beyond June 2023 to June 2024, names the replaced vendor, or discloses the counties and elections in which affected individuals cast ballots.

Any SEC public notice on the Securities Act exemption for bail-in securities.

The Ukrainian parliament’s reaction to the Fedorov dismissal.

Netanyahu’s return to Israel and the October 27 Israeli election.

The Sixth Circuit’s handling of Kentucky’s DOJ appeal.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines National Development Bank progress against IMF advice.

Haitian TPS beneficiaries’ next steps after the July 27 termination. Court challenges. Any DHS parole or humanitarian designation for specific case categories. Dominican-Haitian border reaction. Employer compliance under the July 29 USCIS and E-Verify guidance.

HOW TO READ THE REST OF THE WEEK YOURSELF

When a Chatham House expert commentary calls for “governance” of a technology, ask which supply chain the London-adjacent framework wants access to.

When two regulatory systems co-sign a joint statement about “cross-border resolution frameworks,” ask which securities law is being asked to accommodate which resolution regime.

When a central bank restates its unique privilege in a formal speech three days before a paperwork release, ask which privilege was contested.

When the Fund labels a colonial reparation payment a windfall, ask what the word conceals.

When the Fund advises against a national development bank in the passive voice, ask which state is being told it cannot build the tool its former colonial power built for itself in 1791.

When a government publishes its own evidence pack showing seventy-four percent of its venture capital came from abroad, read the number before you read the policy paper the same government publishes on international AI cooperation.

When a senator dies and the sanctions bill takes his name and two wartime leaders arrive to bury him the same week, ask what vehicle is being loaded.

When a Fed Chair vows to share less forward guidance, ask what he does not want on the record.

The headline tells you what the institution wants remembered. The record shows what the institution wrote about itself on paper. The paperwork is where sovereignty is contested and where it is defended. Read the paperwork.

THE COUNTDOWN

17 days to the August 17 Hormuz memorandum deadline.

19 days to the Section 338 Canada tariff effective date (August 19).

88 days to the Israeli election (October 27).

The 250th year keeps its own count underneath all of it. The Declaration is the paper that says the government must justify itself to you. The Constitution is the paper that limits what the government may do to you. The paperwork the machine filed this week is what the government must read on your behalf. The keeping is conditional. The condition is you.

BEFORE YOU GO

The Papers the Machine Filed About Itself.

Send this to the reader who still thinks the IMF is neutral, the Bank of England is technical, and a joint statement between the European Commission and the US Treasury is administrative housekeeping. Show them the documents. The four IMF publications. The Bank of England Weekly Report and Capital Issuance. The UK government evidence pack. The two Chatham House expert comments. The Treasury joint statement. The White House executive order and releases. Show them the institutional architecture connecting them.

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