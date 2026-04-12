Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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FreeFrench
Apr 12

Really excellent article except the filibuster is not part of the Constitution and is now being misused by both parties to block the MAGA agenda

Per Grok: No, the filibuster is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. It is a procedural practice and rule of the Senate, not a constitutional requirement or provision.

What the Constitution Says

The Constitution outlines how Congress operates but does not reference the filibuster (a tactic to delay or block a vote by prolonging debate) or any general supermajority vote requirement for passing ordinary legislation. Key points include:

Article I, Section 5 grants each chamber of Congress (House and Senate) the power to “determine the Rules of its Proceedings.” This allows the Senate to create its own internal rules, including those governing debate.27

The Constitution specifies a few explicit supermajority requirements (e.g., two-thirds votes to override a presidential veto, convict in an impeachment trial, ratify treaties, expel a member, or propose constitutional amendments). It is silent on requiring more than a simple majority for regular bills, and the Vice President’s tie-breaking vote (Article I, Section 3) implies that the Senate generally acts by majority once a quorum is present.2

No clause establishes or prohibits unlimited debate or a mechanism like the modern filibuster.

The framers generally favored majority rule for legislation, with supermajorities reserved for exceptional cases to prevent tyranny of the majority in specific high-stakes situations.13

How the Filibuster Developed

The filibuster evolved from Senate practices and rules, not the Constitution:

Early Senate rules allowed a simple majority to end debate (via a “previous question” motion), but this fell out of use after 1806, leading to a tradition of unlimited debate.

The term “filibuster” refers to tactics that delay or prevent a vote. Before 1917, there was no formal way to end extended debate.

In 1917, the Senate adopted Rule XXII (cloture rule) to allow a two-thirds vote to end debate. This was later changed in 1975 to a three-fifths vote (60 out of 100 senators) for most matters.1

Today, the “silent filibuster” often means a bill is blocked unless 60 votes invoke cloture to end debate; once debate ends, passage still requires only a simple majority (except in the specified constitutional cases).

Exceptions exist today, such as budget reconciliation bills and most nominations (where the Senate has used majority cloture via the “nuclear option” precedents).

Constitutionality Debate

Most legal scholars and historical practice treat the filibuster as constitutional because:

It stems from the Senate’s broad rulemaking authority under Article I, Section 5.

It technically regulates debate, not the final vote (which remains majority-based after cloture).

However, critics argue that in practice it functions as an unconstitutional supermajority requirement for ordinary legislation, conflicting with the Constitution’s majoritarian framework and the limited exceptions for supermajorities. Courts have generally avoided ruling on it directly, viewing it as a political question for the Senate.3

In short, the filibuster is a Senate-created tradition rooted in its procedural rules, not a feature of the Constitution itself. The Senate could change or eliminate it through its own rules (potentially by majority vote in some interpretations), though doing so is politically challenging.

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Emily's avatar
Emily
Apr 13

Beautifully done

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