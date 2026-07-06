Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Kim Cody's avatar
Kim Cody
41m

Your point about most American citizens not being able to pass the exam made me wonder how does one who was born here, did not take a civics class but would like to be able to pass the test, get the materials to study for it? Thanks for your words and I much appreciate the distinction between patriotism and nationalism. Understanding the meaning of words is essential these days, all days for that matter. Best regards!

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