What the First Nine Issues Reveal Together

For nine issues, I have followed the paperwork hidden beneath the headlines.

This video brings those issues together as one connected documentary record. From Brazil’s food-export terminals, Congo’s cobalt, and the Dominican space project to Mexico’s rejection of biometric registration, the Cuba record, IMF conditions, monetary control, and national development banks, the locations change, but the questions remain:

Who holds the pen?

Who changed the word?

Who controls the gate?

Who owns the small country after the big country stops looking?

The method is simple:

THE CLIP: What the public was shown.

THE RECORD: What the documents actually establish.

THE SEQUENCE: What becomes visible when those documents are placed in order.

Together, the first nine issues reveal how control moves through ports, infrastructure, debt agreements, data systems, financial institutions, legal language, and administrative paperwork.

They also reveal the opposing path of the American System: protective tariffs, national credit, domestic production, infrastructure, and sovereign development.

The paperwork shaping the world was filed while the public was looking somewhere else.

Watch the explainer. Read the record. Share it with anyone who is ready to look beyond the headline.

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Vivify Mariposa 🦋