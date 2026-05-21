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The Names Change. The Machinery Does Not.

I read The Manchurian Candidate before Barack Obama was chosen as the presidential candidate. At the time, I was a Hillary supporter. I was not looking for a conspiracy. I was watching the machinery.

When Obama appeared, I saw the speed, the packaging, the memoir, the emotional branding, and the elite approval. None of it looked organic to me. I saw him as a modern Manchurian candidate before his political installation was complete.

Not the old Hollywood version with secret programming in a basement. That is the cartoon version people use when they want to dismiss what they refuse to analyze. I mean the modern version: built in public, polished by institutions, sold through empathy, and protected by distraction.

I never voted for him. And after he was elected, his actions did not prove me wrong. They confirmed what I had already seen.

Years later, when J.D. Vance appeared with a different party label, a diff…