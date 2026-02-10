Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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The Crowd
Apr 18

They are in Panama and Costa Rica now doing the same thing

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The Crowd
Apr 18

I spent time working at Pharma companies in the Island. Watched all the Pharma companies pulled out after the Tax abatements ended. They created compliance and division with the false hope of the corporate good life. Than pulled the rug.

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