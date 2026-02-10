I grew up in Guaynabo, Villa Caparra, Puerto Rico. I used to visit the old house of Juan Ponce de León, walk through the ruins where he conquered the island. I’d go to San José church on Carretera Número Dos. The 70s and 80s were a different Puerto Rico. Most of what I knew isn’t there anymore. Hurricane Maria destroyed it. Time changed everything else.

I still love that island with everything in me. I love the culture, the music, the beaches. And that’s exactly why I can’t stand what’s happening to it, or worse, what they’re letting happen to it.

Let me be clear: Puerto Rico isn’t struggling because of bad luck or natural disasters or some inevitable decline. Puerto Rico is being used. Deliberately. Systematically. Like a laboratory rat in an experiment where the researchers don’t even bother hiding the cage anymore.

And the most painful part? Most Puerto Ricans on the island are helping them do it.

The Island as Laboratory

You want to know what it looks like when a place becomes a testing ground for corporate and government experiments? Look at Puerto Rico.

They tested birth control on Puerto Rican women in the 1950s and 60s without informed consent. High-dose pills that caused severe side effects. Medical trials that treated my grandmother’s generation like disposable inventory. And they’re supposed to forget that because it was “a long time ago”? The same mindset that allowed that is still running the show.

They used Vieques as a bombing range for decades. Poisoned the land, poisoned the people, caused cancer rates to skyrocket. And when people finally forced them to stop, they didn’t clean it up properly. They just left. The toxins are still there. The health effects are still there.

They experiment with the Puerto Rican economy like it’s a case study in how much you can squeeze out of people before they break. Debt restructuring that somehow never restructures anything except who profits. Austerity measures that cut pensions and healthcare while Wall Street gets paid first. Always. Every single time.

And now? Now they’re the testing ground for disaster capitalism. Watch how fast you can privatize an electrical grid after a hurricane. See how many tax breaks you can hand out to crypto bros and hedge fund managers while local families can’t afford to stay in the homes their grandparents built.

They’re not citizens. They’re subjects. They’re data points in someone else’s spreadsheet.

Economic Strangulation: The Jones Act and Beyond

Here’s how they maintain control: the Jones Act of 1920 requires that all goods shipped between US ports must be carried on US-built, US-owned, US-operated ships with US crews.

Sounds patriotic until you realize what it means for Puerto Rico.

Every container coming to the island pays a premium. Economists estimate it functions like a 30% tariff on goods from the mainland. Food, medicine, building materials, everything costs more. Some studies from maritime industry groups claim the impact is minimal, but they’re the ones profiting. Meanwhile, Puerto Rican families pay the price at every grocery store, every pharmacy, every hardware shop.

And Puerto Rico can’t import directly from other countries without those goods first touching a US port and being loaded onto US ships. The island imports about 85% of its food. Why? Because the US systematically destroyed Puerto Rican agriculture to create dependency.

After Hurricane Maria in 2017, supplies sat in containers at the ports while people died. The Jones Act made it harder for foreign ships to help, and even when waivers were issued, the damage was done. Food rotted in warehouses while families starved.

That’s not incompetence. That’s policy. That’s how you keep a colony dependent.

Both parties enforce this. Democrats and Republicans alike protect the Jones Act because it benefits US shipping companies. But the Democrats are worse because they show up after disasters, perform concern, promise change, and do nothing.

The Billionaire Tax Haven

Everything is too expensive now. Not just because of shipping. Because they’ve turned the entire island into a tax shelter for billionaires while locals can’t afford to live.

Act 60, formerly Acts 20 and 22, offers tax incentives to attract wealthy Americans to Puerto Rico. The reality? Crypto millionaires in Condado paying almost nothing in taxes. Hedge fund managers in Dorado living like kings. Tech bros buying up property in Rincón and raising housing prices so high that locals have to leave.

San Juan median home prices hit $900,000 and climbing. For an island where most families earn a fraction of that annually.

And the Puerto Rican government? Rolling out the red carpet. Offering them everything. Because “economic development.”

Meanwhile, people are living in the dark. Literally. Blackouts that last hours, sometimes days. An electrical grid held together with duct tape and prayers because fixing it properly would require investing in Puerto Ricans instead of courting outsiders.

The debt works the same way. Puerto Rico owes billions to vulture funds that bought the debt for pennies and demand full repayment. The government’s response? Cut pensions. Cut education. Cut healthcare. But make sure Wall Street gets paid.

This is extraction. This is colonialism with a Bloomberg terminal.

And Puerto Ricans keep electing the same politicians who sign off on this. The same parties. The same families. The same faces promising change while delivering more of the same.

October 30, 1950: When They Bombed Their Own Citizens

October 30, 1950. You won’t find this in most history books. But the United States military dropped 500-pound bombs on Puerto Rican towns: Jayuya and Utuado.

The Puerto Rican Nationalist Party, led by Pedro Albizu Campos, had been organizing resistance against colonial rule. They saw what was coming: the creation of the “Free Associated State” status in 1952, which was nothing more than colonialism with better branding. So they fought back. They declared independence in multiple towns across the island.

The response? Governor Muñoz Marín called in the National Guard. Two towns were bombed: Jayuya and Utuado. The New York Times reported that Jayuya looked as if an earthquake had struck it, with several blocks destroyed and most of the buildings charred by fire. U.S.-supplied P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes, the same ones used in World War II, dropped bombs on American citizens on American soil.

In Utuado, nine Nationalists surrendered. They were marched to the town plaza and told to remove their shoes, belts, and personal belongings. Then they were taken behind the police station where national guardsmen machine-gunned them. Five men died: Heriberto Castro, Julio Colón Feliciano, Agustín Quiñones Mercado, Antonio Ramos, and Antonio González.

Executed. After surrendering.

This wasn’t war. This was terror. This was a message: resist and they will destroy you.

And it worked.

Las Carpetas: The Surveillance State

After the bombing, between one thousand and two thousand people were arrested. Anybody who had any kind of political leanings toward independence was thrown into jail. But they didn’t stop there. They built an entire surveillance apparatus to make sure Puerto Ricans would never organize resistance again.

Enter “las carpetas,” the files.

Approximately 75,000 persons were listed as under political police surveillance, with over 151,000 entries covering individuals, organizations, vehicles, boats, and geographic areas. In an island of fewer than 4 million people, that’s the equivalent of nearly 11 million surveillance entries in the United States.

Nearly 75,000 Puerto Ricans. Their grandparents, their neighbors, professors, activists, independence supporters had files on them. The FBI and Puerto Rico Police tracked everything. Where they went. Who they talked to. What organizations they joined. What they read. What they said.

One university professor’s surveillance file tracked thirty years of his life and was so big he had to wheel it into his classes on a hand truck.

COINTELPRO operations began in 1960 against the Movimiento Pro Independencia and other Puerto Rican organizations both on the island and in the United States. They didn’t just track people in Puerto Rico. If they left the island and moved to New York, Chicago, Florida, they followed them. They created a category: “the subversive diaspora.”

Some people had surveillance outside their homes in 8-hour shifts, 24 hours a day. Neighbors were informants. Friends were informants. People found out that someone they considered like a second son had been informing on them when the files were declassified.

This is how you break a population. You bomb them. You kill them. You arrest them by the thousands. Then you watch them. You infiltrate their organizations. You turn neighbor against neighbor. You create a culture of fear so deep that even thinking about independence becomes dangerous.

The surveillance didn’t end when las carpetas were exposed in 1987. It just got quieter. More sophisticated. FBI documents from 2024 show the agency still monitors activist groups in Puerto Rico, discussing pro-independence organizations in domestic terrorism meetings. Surveillance is now electronic and digital. But the purpose remains the same.

Control through fear. Compliance through surveillance. Submission through memory.

They bombed Utuado in 1950. They’re still watching in 2026.

The Same Playbook They Used on Black America

This isn’t new. This is the same blueprint they perfected on Black Americans.

COINTELPRO didn’t start with Puerto Rico. It started with Black liberation movements. The FBI infiltrated and destroyed the Black Panther Party. They surveilled Martin Luther King Jr. They sent him letters trying to get him to kill himself. They assassinated Fred Hampton in his bed.

They bombed Black Wall Street in Tulsa in 1921. Dropped bombs on a thriving Black community and burned it to the ground. Just like Jayuya and Utuado in 1950.

They experimented on Black people. Tuskegee syphilis experiments. Henrietta Lacks’ cells taken without consent. Medical testing on Black prisoners. Just like they experimented on Puerto Rican women with birth control.

They redlined Black neighborhoods. Denied them loans. Destroyed their property values. Then gentrified those same neighborhoods decades later and pushed them out. Just like they’re doing in San Juan, Condado, and Rincón right now.

They created a school-to-prison pipeline for Black children. Underfunded their schools. Criminalized their behavior. Filled prisons with Black bodies and profited from their labor. Just like they’re doing with Puerto Rican youth, closing hundreds of schools on the island.

They flooded Black communities with drugs, then declared a War on Drugs that was really a war on Black people. Just like they’ve flooded Puerto Rico with debt and declared austerity measures that destroy families.

The playbook is identical. Test. Destroy. Profit. Repeat.

And here’s the genius: they make people complicit in their own destruction. They get them to police their own communities. They get them to vote for their own oppressors. They get them to defend the system killing them because they’ve convinced them there’s no alternative.

Black Americans know this. They’ve been living it for 400 years. Every time Black people organize resistance, every time they build something, every time they try to free themselves, the response is the same: destroy it.

And what do they replace it with? Controlled opposition. Cultural products that look like resistance but function like pacification. Rappers talking about revolution while signing deals with corporations profiting from mass incarceration. Athletes kneeling while Nike makes billions.

Sound familiar? That’s Bad Bunny.

Both Parties Built This Cage

Here’s what they don’t teach in schools: this oppression was bipartisan. Democrats and Republicans both built and maintain this system.

President Harry S. Truman, Democrat, was in office when Utuado and Jayuya were bombed in 1950. Governor Luis Muñoz Marín, founder of the Popular Democratic Party, mobilized the National Guard to carry it out. His party controlled the Puerto Rican Senate when they passed the Gag Law in 1948, making it illegal to own a Puerto Rican flag, sing about independence, or speak about freedom.

Republicans have been just as complicit. They protect the Jones Act. They support the tax incentives that gentrify the island. They enforce the debt payments to Wall Street.

But the Democrats are worse because they lie about it. They show up after disasters with promises. They talk about “supporting our fellow Americans.” They wave flags and give speeches. They perform solidarity.

Then they do nothing. Or worse, they actively participate in the extraction while blaming Republicans.

The Democrats who gave us COINTELPRO gave us mass incarceration. The Crime Bill of 1994, signed by Bill Clinton, destroyed Black communities. Joe Biden wrote it. Kamala Harris enforced it as a prosecutor, locking up Black and brown people for minor offenses while the system profited.

The Democrats who promised to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left the island to rot. Supplies sat in warehouses. The electrical grid stayed broken. Then they showed up for photo ops.

Both parties built this cage. But Democrats perfected the art of oppression wrapped in the language of liberation. They bomb you, then offer you a flag to wave. They surveil you, then call it security. They impoverish you, then blame capitalism while enriching their corporate donors.

Compliance as Survival

I’m not saying everyone on the island is complicit. I know there are people fighting. Activists, organizers, people trying to wake everyone else up. But they’re outnumbered by people who’ve accepted this as normal.

People who watch their neighbors lose their homes to gentrification and shrug. People who see billionaires pay zero taxes while their family can’t afford medication and say “well, at least it brings jobs.” People who vote for the same corrupt politicians because “el otro partido es peor.”

That’s not pragmatism. That’s Stockholm syndrome.

And I get it. When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, when the power goes out and you don’t know if it’s coming back, when your kids’ school is falling apart, you’re not thinking about systemic change. You’re thinking about getting through the day.

But survival doesn’t explain the active defense of the system. It doesn’t explain people who attack anyone criticizing Puerto Rico like criticism is betrayal. It doesn’t explain turning cultural pride into a shield against accountability.

You can love Puerto Rico and still admit it’s broken. In fact, if you really love it, you have to.

The Family Business of Corruption

Puerto Rican politics is a family business. The same last names cycle through positions of power generation after generation. They all went to the same schools, belong to the same clubs, marry into each other’s families. And they all pretend they’re fighting for “el pueblo” while their bank accounts grow and the island crumbles.

The police force is corrupt. The permits office is corrupt. Contracts are handed out based on who you know, not what you can do. Everyone knows it. Everyone complains about it. Then everyone participates because “that’s just how things work here.”

The media is bought and paid for. Try finding investigative journalism that goes after real power structures. You won’t. Because the people who own the outlets benefit from the status quo. They’ll give you scandal and drama. But they won’t give you the full story of who’s selling the island piece by piece.

Community leadership? Half are getting paid off or positioned for their own political run. They show up for photo ops, talk about “preserving our culture,” then vote for the same policies destroying that culture.

But you can’t say any of this without being accused of hating Puerto Rico. Of being a traitor. Of not understanding “la lucha.” As if pointing out the problem is worse than the problem itself.

That’s how they keep it going. By making honesty unpatriotic.

Diaspora Performance vs. Island Reality

And then there are the people who left. Or who never really lived there. Who spend more time in Miami or New York or Orlando than they ever did in Caguas or Ponce or Mayagüez. Who wave the flag and blast the music and talk about how proud they are to be Boricua.

I’m not saying you can’t love Puerto Rico from afar. I do. But there’s a difference between love and performance.

These are the people who show up for the parties but not the protests. Who post “Yo soy Boricua” on Instagram but couldn’t tell you the current governor’s name. Who claim the culture when it’s convenient and ignore the reality when it’s not.

They talk over the people who stayed. The people actually living through the blackouts, the poverty, the corruption. They tell them how to feel, how to fight, what to prioritize. They romanticize “la isla del encanto” while people still there are drowning in debt and darkness.

Bad Bunny: The Psyop in Designer Clothes

Let’s talk about Bad Bunny. Because this is where people really lose their minds.

Bad Bunny is a psyop. Just like Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift tells young Americans to “vote” and feel politically active while never challenging actual power structures. Billionaire dating NFL players, performing at the Super Bowl, making people think democracy works while Wall Street runs everything.

Bad Bunny does the same thing for Puerto Ricans. He talks about independence, references the Gag Law in his music, mentions Eugenio María de Hostos who wanted to be buried in Puerto Rico only when it becomes a free republic. He waves the light blue independence flag in his videos. His 2025 album explicitly discusses gentrification, Vieques, colonial history.

Then he performs at the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl. The ultimate symbol of American empire and corporate control. Military flyovers. Flag worship. Corporate sponsorships. The celebration of everything that keeps Puerto Rico colonized.

You can’t headline the Super Bowl and claim to be revolutionary. Period.

That’s the tell. Real independence activists don’t want Puerto Ricans to be Americans at all. They want sovereignty. Bad Bunny wants Puerto Ricans treated better as Americans. He speaks against ICE, against mistreatment of Puerto Ricans, but he won’t challenge the colonial relationship that makes Puerto Ricans “Americans” in the first place.

That’s not independence. That’s asking for a nicer cage.

And look at what he does versus what he says. He supported Juan Dalmau, the independence candidate, in the 2024 gubernatorial race. Dalmau came in second place with about 31% of the vote. Sounds good, right?

Except in the status referendum, independence only got 11.8% of the vote. Third place. Statehood got nearly 57%. So while Bad Bunny was waving flags and making “political” albums, the majority of Puerto Ricans voted for deeper colonization.

Why? Because Bad Bunny isn’t organizing anything. He’s performing resistance.

He doesn’t sing. He makes sounds. Repetitive sounds over manufactured beats while wearing dresses and skirts, calling it “breaking gender norms.” Meanwhile, he mocks and degrades women, turning femininity into a costume he puts on and takes off while actual women deal with the real consequences of misogyny.

And people eat it up. They call it resistance. They call it culture. They dance to it like it means something.

But where’s the real action? Where’s the organizing that challenges power structures? Where’s the disruption of the tax havens? Where’s the confrontation with Wall Street? Where’s the fight to repeal the Jones Act? Where’s the resistance to the surveillance state still operating?

It doesn’t exist. Because that’s not what Bad Bunny is for.

Bad Bunny is controlled opposition. He gives young Puerto Ricans just enough “resistance” to feel politically engaged without threatening anything that matters. He waves the flag. He makes the speeches. He references the martyrs. Then he goes back to selling out arenas at prices regular Puerto Ricans can’t afford, partnering with corporations gentrifying the island, enriching himself through the exact system he claims to oppose.

They created him for this exact purpose. To redirect the anger. To channel the frustration into something safe. Something marketable. Something that looks like resistance but functions like pacification.

Think about it. The independence movement that actually scared the United States, the one that got Jayuya and Utuado bombed in 1950, didn’t have corporate sponsors. It didn’t have streaming deals. It didn’t perform at the Super Bowl. It was organized by people willing to die for what they believed in.

Bad Bunny’s “resistance” gets Grammy awards and sold-out world tours.

He’s a puppet. A very rich, very successful puppet. The same forces exploiting Puerto Rico made him famous. Because a population dancing to manufactured sounds, worshiping manufactured rebellion, buying tickets to hear someone else talk about resistance, that’s a population not organizing actual resistance.

They’re mental slaves. When they’re moving to someone else’s rhythm, following someone else’s script, defending someone else’s profit margin, celebrating resistance that doesn’t threaten power, they’re not free. They’re performing freedom while the cage gets smaller.

The people who bombed Utuado wanted to destroy the independence movement. They failed. So seventy-five years later, they bought it. Packaged it. Sold it back to them with a beat and a designer outfit.

And they’re dancing to it.

What Real Love Looks Like

I grew up listening to real salsa. Ismael Miranda, Willie Colón, Cheo Feliciano. Music that had soul, that told stories, that came from something deeper than a marketing algorithm. Music that meant something to the people who created it and listened to it.

That’s the Puerto Rico I love. The one I remember from Villa Caparra in the 70s and 80s. The one that produced real artists who sang about real struggle, real joy, real life. The one where I could walk to San José church on Carretera Número Dos and feel connected to something bigger.

That Puerto Rico is disappearing. Hurricane Maria took some of it. Time and greed took the rest. More locals pushed out. More land sold off. More lies accepted as truth. More people defending the system crushing them because they’ve been taught that criticism equals betrayal.

I left because I loved it too much to watch it destroy itself and pretend everything was fine.

Real love for Puerto Rico doesn’t look like flags and festivals and defending reggaeton artists who wouldn’t know real struggle if it hit them in their designer sunglasses.

Real love looks like telling the truth even when it’s uncomfortable. Especially when it’s uncomfortable.

Real love looks like calling out the corruption, the compliance, the willful ignorance that keeps the machine running.

Real love looks like saying: they deserve better than this. They deserve better than blackouts and debt and politicians who treat them like cash cows. They deserve better than tax havens for billionaires while families can’t afford to stay. They deserve better than a shipping law that strangles their economy. They deserve better than performative pride that protects the powerful instead of challenging them.

And if saying that makes me a traitor, fine. I’ll be a traitor who tells the truth over a patriot who protects a lie.

Because I love Puerto Rico. The real Puerto Rico. The one that deserves honesty, not propaganda. The one that deserves accountability, not excuses. The one that deserves freedom, not just the performance of it.

And until they’re ready to face what’s actually happening, not what they wish was happening, not what they perform is happening, but what’s actually happening, nothing changes.

The cage just gets prettier while they dance inside it.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.