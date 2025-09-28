Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Chris Osborn
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I love the way you choose the words that connect to many feelings I have, (that helps me to better choose words to accurately describe my own feelings), while reading your articles.

“It’s found in the mirror, in the quiet moments when a woman looks at herself and chooses love over criticism, acceptance over perfectionism, confidence over insecurity”

Your quote above has so much truth in it and it applies to men as well I believe!

Thank you for sharing your thoughts and feelings through words.

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