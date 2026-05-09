Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Lucy Wyatt's avatar
Lucy Wyatt
May 10

I commented on Crypto Rich's interview with you and he said he would pass on my comments.

You have conflated the Square Mile with the financial institutions - which is no longer the case. It was never the banks that ran the City of London. The Square Mile is run by the Guilds - hence Guildhall. It is they who installed the Remembrancer in Parliament. Guilds like the Grocers, the Drapers, the Goldsmiths etc.

You won't find bankers among the Aldermen who actually run the Square Mile.

Many of the banks left after Big Bang in the 1980s. They are now in Canary Wharf which is outside the Square Mile. The reason they left was because the City authorities changed the building ratios [I know because I worked for stockbrokers in the 1980s. I was physically there.]

'City of London' works as a synonym for 'financial institutions' but not as an accurate description of how the space works.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
May 9

Another ball hit out of the park, Vivify! Brilliant!

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