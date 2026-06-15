By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

The Loan Was Once a Tool

My readers asked me to follow the City of London out of its towers and into their own lives. I already showed you the body. The square mile inside London that is not London, that writes the law, prices the debt of whole nations, and rents its offshore pipes to the world. This is the same machine, turned on one person. On you. And it starts with a loan.

When I went to college I took a student loan and I paid it off in two years. No interest touched the balance until the day I graduated. The loan sat quiet while I studied. The moment I finished, I paid it like any honest debt, and it was gone. That was the deal. That was a tool.

You will not find that loan anymore.

What you will find is people online demonizing anyone who wants to be free of the debt. They want to be free, and the crowd calls them lazy, irresponsible, looking for a handout. The loudest line is always the same. My taxes will not pay for your debt.

They were already paying for it. They always have been. The government did not simply hand out these loans. It guaranteed them, funded them, serviced them, wrote the laws that protected them, and absorbed the loss every time one failed. The taxpayer was wired into this debt the day it was issued, standing behind every dollar, carrying the risk the banks were never made to carry. So canceling the debt does not walk the taxpayer into a bill they were never part of. It pulls back the curtain on a bill that was built into the structure from the start. The crowd screaming that they will not pay for someone else’s loan is standing on a bill that already has their name on it. They are not refusing to join the debt. They are refusing to look at the one they already signed.

So let me tell you the real one. Not the story they tell on the news. The story you find when you trace the money the way you trace a crime.

Let me clear one thing out of the way first, because they will reach for it. No one here is arguing that learning has no value. A degree can open a life. That was never the question. The question is why that value had to be turned into a lifetime financial claim on the person who earned it. Why the education and the debt were welded together so tightly that you cannot hold the first without surrendering decades to the second.

A student loan in America today is a debt you cannot discharge, cannot outlast, cannot fight in court, and cannot escape until the day you die. It is collected by force. It is sold to investors as a bond. It clears through a square mile in London that prices the debt of entire countries. It is the International Monetary Fund, shrunk down and aimed at a single eighteen-year-old. Pay or lose everything. That is the deal nations get. That is the deal the student gets now.

It is a new type of slavery. Not the kind with chains you can see. The kind written in contracts and enforced by the state.

If a private company had built this, it would be a racketeering case. So let me build the case the way an investigator would. The enterprise. The conduct. The money. And the one move that put all of it beyond the reach of any court.

The Enterprise

Start with what was built, because the structure is the confession.

A loan is supposed to carry risk on both sides. You borrow, and you might not pay. The lender lends, and might not get it back. That risk is what keeps lending honest. A bank that cannot lose money has no reason to care whether you can pay. It only cares that the law guarantees collection.

That is exactly what they built. A loan stripped of every risk to the lender and loaded with every risk onto the borrower. They did it in pieces, across decades, each piece buried inside a bigger bill the public was looking past. By the time it was finished, the most powerful collection machine in the country was pointed at the youngest, poorest, least informed people in it. Teenagers signing papers they were told they had no future without.

The federal government calls this higher education finance. Trace the mechanics and you find something with a different name in every other corner of the law. An enterprise that issues debt to people who cannot refuse it, structures that debt so it grows faster than they can pay, removes every legal escape, and collects by force for the rest of the borrower’s life. Strip the word education off the front of it and you are looking at the oldest racket there is.

The pieces were laid in order. Each one removed a protection that every other debtor in America still has.

The Predicate Acts

They started with time.

Every debt in this country has a clock. It is called the statute of limitations. After a certain number of years, a creditor loses the right to drag you into court over an old debt. Credit cards have it. Medical bills have it. The promissory note on a house has it. The principle is ancient. A debt should not be able to chase you forever.

In 1991 they took the clock off federal student debt. The statute of limitations, which had stood at six years, was eliminated entirely. They did not pass it as a bill anyone could see and argue about. It rode in as a technical amendment, cleaning up after a larger budget act the public never read. The next year they made it retroactive, reaching back to capture loans that had already been signed. Then the courts finished the job. When borrowers tried to argue that the government had waited too long, that it was unfair to chase a debt from decades ago, the courts ruled that the oldest fairness defense in the law, the one that says you cannot sit on a claim forever and then spring it, cannot be used against the United States in this case.

So the debt became immortal. It follows you at thirty, at fifty, at seventy. It follows you into retirement. It follows you until you do not need anything anymore.

Then they took the courtroom itself.

If you stop paying a credit card, the lender cannot touch your money. Not your paycheck, not your bank account, not a dollar. First it has to sue you. It has to stand in front of a judge. It has to win. Then, and only then, with a court order in hand, can it garnish anything. That is due process. It is supposed to be the floor under every American, the thing the Fifth Amendment promises, that nobody takes what is yours without a hearing.

The federal student loan machine needs none of it.

It can order your employer to withhold a slice of your paycheck with no lawsuit and no judge. It can reach into your tax refund and take it before it ever reaches you. It can skim money off your Social Security check in old age. There is no hearing. There is no jury. There is no neutral party weighing whether the amount is right or the debt is even valid. The office that claims you owe the money is also the office that seizes it. The accuser, the judge, and the collector are the same desk.

Then they sealed the last door. Bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy is the pressure valve of the whole American economy. It is the thing that says a person can fail and live. A gambler can discharge his losses. A man who runs his business into the ground can wipe the books clean and start over. A corporation that defrauds its own shareholders can file for protection and walk out the other side. The country built that valve on purpose, because a society that cannot let people fail and recover turns its debtors into prisoners.

Across a run of bills from the 1970s through 2005, they welded that valve shut for one kind of debt. First they made student loans hard to discharge. Then harder. Then, in 2005, they extended the same trap to private student loans issued by ordinary banks, slipping it into a bankruptcy bill the public thought was about credit cards. By the end, the eighteen-year-old who signs a student loan has fewer protections in bankruptcy than the executive who lies to his investors.

Look at the three together. No clock. No courtroom. No exit. Now ask yourself what you call a debt that can never expire, that is collected from your wages by force without a judge, and that you can never discharge no matter how completely your life falls apart.

You call it what it is. You just are not allowed to say it yet, because there is one more piece.

Collection of Unlawful Debt

There is a federal law written to break criminal enterprises. It is called RICO. It was built for the mob. It lets prosecutors go after an entire organization, not just the foot soldier, when that organization runs on a course of crime.

RICO has a list of the acts that trigger it. Two of them sit at the center of this story. One is extortion. The other has a name that reads like it was written for this exact machine. Collection of unlawful debt. The loan shark provision.

A loan shark is defined by behavior, not by paperwork. He lends to people who cannot say no. He structures the debt so it grows faster than the borrower can pay. He makes the debt impossible to escape. He collects by force, outside any court. He goes after the family if the borrower cannot pay. He never lets the debt die.

Now hold the federal student loan machine up against that list, one line at a time.

Lends to people who cannot say no. The system tells every teenager that there is no future without a degree, then hands them the only financing available, and calls the signature a free choice.

Structures the debt so it grows faster than they can pay. They built the income-based plans so the payment never touched the interest. Sold as mercy. Built as a leash. People paid faithfully for a decade and watched the balance climb. You can borrow fifty thousand, pay for ten years, and owe eighty.

Makes the debt impossible to escape. No discharge. No statute of limitations.

Collects by force, outside any court. Wage garnishment, tax seizure, Social Security offset, no judge.

Goes after the family. Parent loans and cosigners pull mothers, fathers, and grandparents into the same trap, chained to a child’s debt into their own old age.

Never lets the debt die. It ends when you do.

Every behavior on the loan shark’s list is a behavior the federal student loan machine runs as policy. If a private company collected debt this way, the people running it would be charged with racketeering, the collection of unlawful debt provision named in the case. The conduct is not close to the line. It is the textbook the line was drawn from.

So why is no one in a courtroom?

The Takeover, and the Men Who Ran It

Because in 2010 the enterprise did the one thing that makes the case vanish. But to understand that move you have to see who built the product first.

For decades the loans ran through private banks. The bank issued the loan. The government guaranteed it. If the student paid, the bank pocketed the interest. If the student defaulted, the taxpayer reimbursed the bank for almost the entire loss. The bank carried no risk and kept the profit. It was the safest, most guaranteed money on Wall Street, an investment that could not lose.

At the center of it sat Sallie Mae. It began as a public creation, chartered to serve students. Then it was privatized and set loose as a for-profit business trading on the backs of borrowers. It spent millions lobbying Congress to pass the very laws that stripped your bankruptcy rights, protecting its own revenue stream from any disruption. It later split off a collection arm called Navient, the company now accused in court of illegal collection practices and of defrauding the borrowers it was built to manage. The lender that was supposed to serve students became the thing students were warned about, and the man whose administration set that privatization in motion was Bill Clinton.

That is the first name in the case file. He took a public lender meant to serve students and helped turn student debt into a private product sold for profit.

Then came the second move, and the second name.

In 2010 the government cut the private banks out of the federal loan business and made itself the only lender. The official story was savings. Cut out the middleman, save the taxpayer money. The real move was a seizure. The profit center that used to flow to Wall Street now flowed straight to the Treasury. The government did not end the racket. It took the racket for itself.

And it bolted that takeover onto the health care law.

They could not pass Obamacare through the front door. They did not have the votes to break a filibuster. So they used a budget loophole, a process that needs only a bare majority and cannot be blocked, but that comes with a condition. To use it, the bill has to show budget savings. The student loan takeover, by killing the guaranteed payments to private banks, produced the savings on paper. So they fused the two together. The seizure of the student loan market became the financial engine that qualified the health care law for the loophole. The savings wrung out of a generation’s debt were routed into funding Obamacare.

One vote. Two operations. The public was told it was about health care.

That is the second name. Barack Obama nationalized the student loan market, tied it to his signature law, and pushed both through with a method built to keep the public out of the decision. And he knew. The savings were scored in advance by the government’s own number crunchers. The loophole was chosen on purpose precisely because it dodged an open vote. He signed it understanding that the student debt machine was the fuel that made the rest of it legal.

The Immunity

Here is the move that ends the prosecution before it starts.

When the government took over the loans in 2010, it did not just change who held the paper. It changed who you are allowed to challenge. A private bank that defrauds you can be sued. You can hire a lawyer, file in court, and drag it before a judge. The moment the debt became a direct obligation to the state, that door closed.

You cannot sue the United States unless the United States gives you permission. It is called sovereign immunity, and it is the oldest shield in the law. The same machine that uses extrajudicial power to seize your wages without a judge is itself protected from being judged. It can reach you. You cannot reach it.

And the debt did not just move behind that shield. It moved onto the national balance sheet. It became part of the federal books, more than a trillion and a half dollars of it. So now, when anyone proposes wiping it out or breaking the trap, the answer comes back dressed as fiscal responsibility. We cannot cancel it. It would explode the deficit. It would threaten the nation’s finances. The debt was wired directly into the survival of the state, so that fighting the lender now means fighting the country.

That is the genius of it, and the crime of it. A loan shark on a corner can be arrested. A loan shark that becomes the government cannot. The conduct did not change when the operation moved inside the sovereign. The wage garnishment without a judge did not become fair. The debt that never dies did not become just. The only thing that changed is that there is no longer anyone you are permitted to charge.

If Clinton and Obama had run this enterprise as a corporation, with these exact mechanics, they would answer for it in a federal courtroom under racketeering law. Extortion. Collection of unlawful debt. The elements are all there and they are not subtle. A chief executive who built a debt machine that grows faster than borrowers can pay, that cannot be escaped, that is collected by force, and that he personally fused to another product to make the numbers work, would be in a prison cell. These two are not in cells. One has a presidential library. The other is building his. The badge is the only difference between them and the man you would call a racketeer.

The Money, Layered: The Bond on Your Child

A racket is not finished when the debt is created. The money has to move. It has to be cleaned, layered, and turned into something that looks like a legitimate return. Watch where the money goes.

The machine does not let the debt sit still. It pools thousands of loans, drops them into a legal shell, slices them into bonds, and sells those bonds to investors all over the world. Your monthly payment, the one pulled from your paycheck, becomes the cash that pays whoever bought the claim on your future.

The detail that gives the whole thing away is in the industry’s own documents. They state plainly why these bonds are safe. The phrase they use is bankruptcy remoteness. The investor is protected, they explain, because the underlying debt cannot be discharged in bankruptcy. The exact trap that holds the student in place is sold to the bondholder as the feature that makes the bond reliable. The borrower cannot escape, so the income is guaranteed, so the bond earns a top rating. The student’s cage is the investor’s collateral. They are the same wall, seen from two sides.

These bonds carry maturity dates decades out. Some run to the year 2072. They are selling a fifty-year claim on the future earnings of a teenager who has not finished a single semester. Before that young person walks across a stage, before they hold a degree, before they earn a dollar, their labor for the next half-century has already been packaged and sold to a stranger.

And the packaging, the rating, the clearing of these bonds runs through the City of London. Not the city where people live. The square mile in the center of it, the financial enclave with its own rules, the same one that sets the price of the debt of entire countries. The student and the nation move through the same machinery. Only the size of the loan is different.

The Charity That Banks in the Caribbean

Now follow the money at the other end of the building, because the university is part of this enterprise too, and its behavior is the part that should make you stop cold.

A university takes the student’s borrowed money in the front door as tuition. It is the largest single recipient of the debt. The student will spend a working lifetime repaying what the school collected up front, in cash, the day the semester started. That money does not sit in a checking account. The surplus, the endowment, the accumulated wealth, leaves through the back door.

And the university is not just standing at the end of the line receiving what arrives. It writes the invoice before the debt exists. The school sets the price first. The loan is then created to meet the number the school already chose. The debt does not show up and go looking for a tuition bill. The tuition bill is written, and the debt is manufactured to cover it. The figure that will own thirty years of a person’s life begins as a price a university named.

A university calls itself a charity. It claims the tax exemption that comes with that word. It is supposed to be mission-driven, serving students and the public, which is why the law lets it keep its money untaxed. There is one exception. When a charity invests using borrowed money, the way private equity funds and hedge funds do, the profit from that activity is treated as business income, and it gets taxed. That is the one bill the university would otherwise owe.

So the universities built a way to make that bill disappear. They put shell companies in the Cayman Islands, in Bermuda, in the British Virgin Islands, on the Isle of Man. The shell sits in a place with no tax, between the university and the fund. The fund pays the shell. The shell passes the money up to the endowment as clean investment return instead of taxable business income. The industry even has a name for the shell. They call it a blocker corporation, because it blocks the tax.

This is not a rumor. It came out in a leak of millions of documents from an offshore law firm. More than a hundred American universities and colleges turned up in those records, holding tens of billions in endowments, running money through these offshore shells. The richest names in higher education were on the list. One of them, the University of Pennsylvania, owns four funds in the Cayman Islands and named them after the year the school was founded. They branded the offshore shells with the university’s founding date. That is not someone hiding in shame. That is an institution so comfortable it monograms its tax dodge.

A school does not need a company in a Caribbean tax island to teach a class. The account exists for one reason, and the reason is to make an obligation vanish. You only build a structure to hide access to your money when you have something to hide. A layer of paper placed in a foreign island for the sole purpose of obscuring what you owe is concealment. Concealment of an obligation is fraud in plain terms, whatever the tax code permits. The fact that they wrote the law to allow it does not make it honest. It makes it legalized fraud. And the deepest lie is not in the Cayman paperwork. The deepest lie is the word charity itself. They claim the exemption of an institution that serves the public, while the public they claim to serve is locked in a debt with no exit until death.

And every one of those islands runs on the legal architecture the City of London built and protects. Cayman, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Isle of Man. British territories and dependencies, woven into the same square mile that clears the student’s debt. So look at the whole building at once. The debt comes in the front door, originated and packaged and cleared through London’s market. The wealth flees out the back door, into the islands London governs. Both doors of the university open onto the same square mile. The student is squeezed between them.

The Confession Across the Ocean

If you think this is an American accident, look at what the British government did to its own citizens in the open, and what it called the operation.

The British state holds the student debt of its own people. In December of 2017 it sold a chunk of that debt to private investors. It took loans with a face value of three and a half billion pounds and sold them for one point seven billion. Forty-eight pence for every pound. It wrote off more than half the value of its own citizens’ debt to get a lump of cash up front. Then it did it again the next year, another nearly four billion in face value sold for less than half.

The government’s own document describing the operation gave it a title. A New Financial Asset Class. They were proud of it. They had taken the future earnings of a generation and turned them into a tradeable product, and they wrote it down as an achievement.

Two pieces of this matter most. First, the borrowers were never told. The government kept collecting the payments at the original terms, and simply handed the cash flow to the investors. The student paying their loan in Manchester or Leeds has no idea their debt was sold, sliced, and is now owned by a fund. The sovereign debtor at least signs the agreement. The student is sold in silence.

Second, the reason for the whole thing. The government did it to make a number on its books look smaller. There is a bookkeeping figure called Public Sector Net Debt, and selling the loans, even at a brutal loss, moved them off that figure. The motive was to flatter a ledger. And the body that questioned whether that bookkeeping even made sense was the International Monetary Fund. The IMF, the institution that does this to entire countries, looked at Britain selling its own students below value to dress up a number, and raised an eyebrow. The machine paused to comment on its own reflection.

The Individual as a Country

The clearest version of the whole story sits with a lender called Prodigy Finance. It is headquartered in the City of London. It was founded by graduates of an elite business school. And it does, to individuals, exactly what the IMF does to nations.

It lends dollars to international students from the developing world. Students with no collateral, no American credit score, nothing to pledge but their future. Prodigy lends to them anyway, based on what it calls their potential, their projected future earnings. Then it does what the machine always does. It pools those loans, packages them into bonds, and sells them to global investors, rated by an agency in London.

In one of these deals, the pool was built from thousands of loans to thousands of borrowers. The largest share of them were citizens of India. The next largest came from Brazil and China. The overwhelming majority of the loans funded study in the United States. The funding behind Prodigy over the years came from names like Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

Sit with what that is. A lender in London extends dollar debt to a young person in India or Brazil, assessed on their potential the way a country is assessed on its projected growth. The student goes to study, often in America. Their future income, twelve or thirteen years of it, is bundled into a bond, rated in London, and sold to institutions around the world. A single human being from the global south, turned into a sovereign debtor. Structural adjustment, with one person standing in for the country.

The IMF lends to a nation on its potential, then attaches conditions that make the nation poorer, then collects forever. Prodigy lends to a student on their potential, then owns a claim on their working life. The model did not change when it shrank. It just found a smaller body to live in.

The Profit They Already Took

They will tell you the student loan program loses money. They will tell you it costs the taxpayer billions. Hold that against the rest of the story and you will see the trick.

For years the government claimed the opposite. It said the program was a moneymaker. Its own projections had federal student loans generating a hundred and fourteen billion dollars in income. That number was useful. It justified the takeover. It justified blocking bankruptcy. When borrowers complained that the terms were cruel, the answer was that the math worked, that the program brought in revenue, that the borrower had signed a contract.

Then the official watchdog looked at the real numbers, and the hundred and fourteen billion in projected income flipped into nearly two hundred billion in projected cost. A swing of more than three hundred billion dollars. And the moment the program could be called a loss, the loss became the new shield. Now, whenever anyone proposes canceling the debt or breaking the trap, the answer is that the program already loses hundreds of billions, and we cannot afford to help you.

Same loans. Opposite stories. Profit when they needed to justify owning the market. Loss when they needed to justify keeping you in it. The number was never a measurement. It was always a message.

And here is why the loss is a lie even when the books are real. The number on the government ledger measures what is left over after everyone already got paid. And everyone already got paid. The university took the tuition in cash the day the student enrolled. The banks collected guaranteed interest for decades with the taxpayer covering every default. The funds sold the bonds and pocketed the proceeds up front. That money is gone. Banked. Paid out as bonuses, as dividends, as untaxed returns parked in the islands. The profit was extracted in real time, years ago, and it left the building.

So when they show you a loss today, they are showing you the empty room after the cash already walked out the back. They can show you whatever number they need, because the accounting method itself is a switch. The government discounts these loans using a method that, by its own budget office’s admission, dramatically understates the real cost, which lets it print a profit. Change the method and the same loans print a loss. They measure it with surgical precision. Then they choose which number to show you, and when. The wealth was real. It already cleared. The only thing left on the public books is the toxic residue, the defaulted loans of broke citizens, dressed up as a deficit to explain why the trap can never be dismantled.

So do not let them tell you the loss proves no one was robbed. A public loss does not disprove the extraction. It shows who was left holding the residue. The university got the tuition. The banks got the guaranteed interest. The servicers got their fees. The investors got their yield. The bond structures paid out. Every private hand in the chain was paid in full and on time. What sits on the public books is what remained after all of them cashed out. The loss is not evidence that nobody profited. It is the receipt naming who absorbed the wreckage once the profit was already gone.

This loan portfolio, by the way, was once described in the government’s own financial report as the single largest financial asset the United States owns. If the Department of Education were a bank, it would be the fifth largest in the nation. They are telling you their fifth largest bank loses money, while the people who built it bought islands.

A Mini-IMF for the Middle Class

Now you can see the whole shape of it, because you have seen this machine before. It is the oldest extraction script on earth, and it usually runs on countries.

When a nation cannot pay its bills, the IMF arrives with a loan. The loan comes with conditions. Cut your public spending. Privatize your assets. Open your economy to foreign capital. Remove the subsidies that keep food and fuel affordable. The country signs because the alternative is collapse. Then the conditions make the economy worse. Revenue falls. The deficit grows. The country cannot repay, so it borrows again, with more conditions, opening more of itself each time, until it owns nothing and pays forever. Argentina has done this for decades. Jamaica has done it for forty years and ended up exactly where it started. The loan was never the cure. The loan was the leash. The design was never repayment. The design was dependency.

Read that again and put a student where the country is.

The student cannot pay, so they borrow, on terms they cannot understand and cannot change. The terms make their life harder, not easier. The balance grows faster than they can pay it. They restructure, they defer, they enter a new plan, they borrow against the borrowing. Each move opens more of their future to the lender. They cannot default their way out, because the debt cannot be discharged. They cannot wait it out, because it never expires. They cannot fight it, because the collector is the state and the state cannot be sued. Pay or lose everything. The wages. The tax refund. The Social Security. The peace.

That is the IMF, scaled down to fit one person. They built a mini-IMF and aimed it at their own population. The country being strip-mined is the middle class. The collateral is the next generation, securitized into a bond before it ever earned a paycheck. The same architecture that hollowed out nations, the same square mile that ran the conditions, now runs the household.

The Exit That Is Also a Trap

They will point you to a door. The income-based plans come with a promise. Pay for twenty years, twenty-five for some, and whatever is left will be forgiven. Survive long enough and the cage opens. That is the one mercy the system advertises.

It is not a mercy. It is the last trap.

When the balance is finally wiped away, the tax code treats the forgiven amount as income. As if someone had handed you the money in cash. The Department of Education reports the cancelled debt to the IRS. The borrower receives a form, and the entire forgiven balance gets added to that year’s earnings. A worker making fifty thousand a year, forgiven sixty thousand in debt, is told by the government that they earned a hundred and ten thousand. That phantom income shoves them into a higher bracket and produces a real tax bill, due in full, immediately, often tens of thousands of dollars they do not have.

So the debt does not die when it is forgiven. It changes creditors. It moves from the Department of Education to the IRS, the one collector in the country with powers even harsher than the student loan office. The borrower who waited two decades to be free walks out of one trap and straight into another. There was a temporary law that blocked this. It expired at the end of 2025. The trap is live again.

There is one narrow door out of the tax, and it tells you everything. If you can prove to the IRS that you were broke when the debt was forgiven, insolvent, owing more than you own, the tax can be lowered or erased. Read that again. The escape from the tax requires you to document your own poverty to the government. The prize for surviving twenty years of payments is a demand that you prove you have nothing left.

This is the tell. A debt designed so that even the act of forgiving it manufactures a new debt is not a loan that someone hopes to be repaid. It is a structure built to keep a claim on you no matter what you do. You pay it and you lose. You default and you lose. You are forgiven and you lose. Every road out leads back in. That is not the behavior of a lender. That is the behavior of a system whose product is the debtor.

The Theater of Relief

I have spent real effort pushing the people who write these laws to do something for the generation buried under this debt. Most of them go quiet. Not against it. Mute. The silence is the answer.

In 2025 they passed a massive bill and gave it a beautiful name. It rewrote the student loan rules. It ended the program that let graduate students borrow without limit. It capped what parents can borrow, twenty thousand dollars a year and sixty-five thousand over a lifetime. It set a ceiling on what any student can owe the federal government, two hundred fifty-seven thousand five hundred dollars across a lifetime. For new borrowers it scrapped the tangle of income-driven plans and replaced them with a single Repayment Assistance Plan and a standard plan. The changes take effect in 2026, under the new administration.

For the first time in decades, someone put a brake on how much debt the machine is allowed to manufacture. That matters. The unlimited loan was the fuel. The guarantee that the government would hand a student any amount they asked for is what let tuition climb for forty years, because the school could raise the price and the loan would always rise to meet it. Cap the loan and you starve that engine. President Trump is trying to help, and these are the first real limits placed on the borrowing in a generation. But this early, you cannot undo forty years of engineering by asking for it. The caps slow what comes next. They do not touch what already happened. The bill freed no one already inside the cage. It did not give back bankruptcy. It did not return the statute of limitations. The generation already buried is still buried. The work of digging them out has not begun.

One warning sits inside that brake. If the schools refuse to drop their prices to meet the new caps, the gap does not close. It moves. The student who can no longer borrow it all from the government walks straight to the private lenders waiting at the side door, where the terms are worse and the protections are fewer.

Now watch the people who call themselves the voice of the people. When Biden moved to cancel part of the debt, and the courts threw it out, the same voices that swear they fight for the working family went quiet, or turned on the borrowers. Your taxes should not pay for someone else’s degree. The taxpayer should not carry the burden. The argument we already took apart, repeated as if it were a principle.

The ones repeating it are not spectators. Many of them sit inside the machine that built the debt. They say the people need relief with one breath and stage the fight over who deserves it with the next. The forgiveness fight is the distraction. The taxpayer-burden argument is the division. While everyone fights over who deserves to be saved, no one asks who built the thing they need saving from. That is the oldest move there is. Keep the people fighting each other over the crumbs of relief, and the structure that took everything never comes up.

The People Guarding the Machine

Which brings us back to the voices online, the ones who started this. The people who hear all of this and still shout that their taxes will not pay for someone else’s debt.

They were inside it the whole time. The taxpayer guaranteed these loans, funded them, serviced them, and absorbed the loss every time one failed. The money they are guarding so fiercely was pledged behind this debt the day it was issued. They are standing watch over an empty vault, certain they are protecting something, furious at the person beside them in the same trap.

This is the part the machine could never build for itself. It needed the people inside the cage to defend the cage. It needed the borrower with the paid-off loan to despise the borrower still drowning. It needed the worker whose taxes feed the debt to believe the enemy is the student down the street and not the structure above both of them. So it taught them to police each other, and they learned it for free. The machine does not have to defend itself. Its victims do it on their own time.

A man yelling that he will not pay for your freedom has been convinced that your freedom is a cost. It is not. It never was. But as long as he believes it, the people who built the machine never have to say a word.

A New Form of Servitude

They call wanting out of this debt irresponsible. As if freedom were a thing the state lends you and can call back when you ask for too much of it. It is not. You were born free. Freedom is not a permission the government grants. It is the condition you came into the world holding. The debt was engineered to make you forget that, to make you feel that your liberty is a line of credit the state can revoke.

Now strip the language all the way off and look at the machine bare.

A debt you did not understand when you signed it at eighteen. A debt you cannot discharge in bankruptcy, cannot outlast through time, cannot challenge in any court. A debt taken from your wages by force, with no judge, until the day you die. Your labor, your future earnings, pledged across fifty years and owned by a stranger in another country as a bond. The institution that took your tuition banking its wealth in a Caribbean island so it never pays what it owes. The presidents who built it walking free because they ran the racket as the state instead of as a company.

That is not a loan. A loan ends. This was built never to end.

It is a new form of servitude. Not the old kind, with iron you can see and name. The new kind. Written in contracts. Enforced by the government. Cleared through a square mile in London. Sold to the world as opportunity. They did to the middle class exactly what they have always done to countries, and they used a generation’s debt to pay for the law they wanted, and they made themselves untouchable in the same motion.

I paid my loan in two years, under a system that still let a loan end. That door is shut now. They welded it closed while I was still young enough to have walked through it, and they did it on purpose. I move sideways, the way I always have, while the crowd marches straight ahead. I follow what moved, who got paid, who got buried, and what word was used to hide it. Every time I followed this one, it led to the same square mile, the same locked door, and a teenager standing in front of it who was told the lock was a gift.

The children are next. The bond on them is already written. It matures in 2072.

I am keeping this article free because this one needs to travel. The point is not to lock the door. The point is to show it. If this piece made you stop, question, argue, or follow one breadcrumb for yourself, share it with someone who still trusts their own eyes. And if you want to support this work beyond sharing, become a paid subscriber.

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