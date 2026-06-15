Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
Jun 17

Another masterpiece of financial literacy.

💯💜💯

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J Boss's avatar
J Boss
Jun 21

Where I truly benefitted from this article is that I recognized my opposition to loan forgiveness was misplaced. And that the taxing of the forgiven amount is another hideous action from our compromised legislatures and courts.

This is another reason the trades as a career are returning. College aged kids cannot be converted to debt slaves do easily from a trade career.

Bravo!

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