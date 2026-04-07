A reader wrote to me recently. She had watched a video where it was mentioned that MI6 started the CIA. Her brain locked onto that. She wanted to know where to find the story. She wanted to know if people inside the CIA still share with MI6.

She apologized for not proofreading.

I told her not to apologize. I understood every word.

Her questions are the questions millions of people are carrying right now. They watch something. They feel something is wrong. They go looking for answers and get redirected, qualified, and talked out of what they saw with their own eyes. So I did what I always do. I went and found the answers myself.

This article is my response to her. And it is a demonstration of how to research anything they do not want you to find.

The Method Before the Facts

Before I get into what I found I want to show you something.

I took the same questions to another AI platform. I asked about the intelligence agencies, their origins, and the connections between them. Here is what happened.

The first response confirmed what was undeniable and qualified everything else. It called documented evidence “contested.” It ended every section at the safest possible conclusion.

I pushed back with the documented record. The response got more sophisticated. It conceded more. It still arrived at the same place. Every paragraph that confirmed something was followed by a paragraph that walked it back. Confirm. Qualify. Reduce. Repeat.

That is not neutrality. That is architecture. It is built to look like careful thinking while functioning as a ceiling on how far the inquiry can go.

Here is what that AI gave me when I asked about MI6 and the CIA:

“True for CIA: Strongest case by far. WWII necessity led MI6 to directly mentor, train, and blueprint the OSS/CIA. Overstated for the others.”

Accurate as far as it goes. But watch what it did with the Mossad connection: “MI6 link? Indirect at best, none in founding. No evidence MI6 created or trained Mossad at birth.”

Compare that to what the documented record actually shows. Reuven Shiloah, Mossad’s first director, brought deep pre-state liaison ties with British intelligence into the founding of the agency. He had worked alongside them during the Mandate years. Those lessons carried forward in the early structure. The other AI called that “indirect at best.” The pattern that surfaces feels more like tradecraft absorbed up close over years. That is not the same as indirect.

Then when I was writing this article, the AI reviewing my draft told me to remove the Mossad section entirely. Soften it. Take it out. Separate it from the British thread. Every review flagged it. Every platform pushed back on it.

Think about that for a moment.

The section they most wanted removed is the section connecting Mossad to the same origin as the CIA. Israel is the connection that makes the pattern complete. And that is exactly the connection every AI tried to get me to cut.

That is not editorial advice. That is the pattern proving itself in real time.

That gap between what the record shows and what every AI will say is the gap I work in.

When every platform arrives at the same careful conclusion while acknowledging the same uncomfortable facts, that is not consensus. That is coordination.

Now I will tell you what the record actually shows.

MI6 and the CIA: The American Arm

My reader was right. Her brain locked onto something real.

MI6 traces to 1909. Before that, Britain’s spy tradition runs to 1569 when Sir Francis Walsingham built an intelligence network for Queen Elizabeth I. The United States had nothing comparable before World War II. Different departments ran their own operations with no coordination and no oversight. Pearl Harbor exposed that failure completely.

In 1940 Winston Churchill sent William Stephenson to New York. Stephenson ran British Security Coordination out of Rockefeller Center under cover of the British Passport Control Office. He ran propaganda, intelligence liaison, and worked to pull the United States into the war. He built a personal relationship with William Donovan, the man Roosevelt would task with building America’s first centralized intelligence service.

The OSS blueprint was literally written by a British intelligence officer. Australian-born Charles Howard Ellis drafted the organizational tables that became the foundation of the Office of Strategic Services. Donovan himself said variations of: we learned all we ever knew about foreign intelligence from the British.

MI6 helped train the X-2 counterintelligence branch of the OSS. British Special Operations Executive ran joint operations with OSS agents across occupied Europe. The methods, the structure, the personnel relationships all flowed in one direction. From London to Washington.

When the OSS was dissolved after the war its functions, personnel, files, and contacts transferred into what became the CIA in 1947. MI6 trained the people who built the agency. MI6 wrote the blueprint. MI6 midwifed the institution.

That is not influence. That is origin.

MI6 and the Mossad: The Israeli Arm

Every AI told me this connection was indirect. Now I will show you what indirect actually looks like when you follow the record.

Reuven Shiloah was born in Jerusalem in 1909. By 1934 the Haganah had assigned him to create an intelligence service. His official title was liaison officer between the Jewish Agency and the British Mandate. He was not observing the British from a distance. He was working inside their system.

From 1936 onward he belonged to the Political Department of the Jewish Agency, undertaking intelligence collection missions in Lebanon and Syria. His specific responsibility was liaising with British intelligence agencies. In that role he helped establish the Special Night Squads alongside British commander Orde Wingate. He was not studying British tradecraft. He was practicing it alongside British officers on British operations.

When World War II broke out Shiloah coordinated Yishuv intelligence activities with British and Allied services. He helped dispatch teams of Palestinian Jews into Nazi-occupied Europe through the British Special Operations Executive, the same organization running joint missions with the OSS. He was inside the British intelligence operation. Not adjacent to it. Inside it.

After 1945 Shiloah recognized the potential in building ties with the Americans. He developed direct relationships with the OSS, the precursor to the CIA. By the time Israel declared independence in 1948 Shiloah had spent over a decade running intelligence operations alongside British officers and building parallel relationships with the Americans who had learned their tradecraft from those same British officers.

On December 13, 1949 Ben-Gurion established the Mossad. Shiloah became its first director.

The documented record shows Shiloah envisioned an agency modeled on the British Secret Intelligence Service. He brought years of direct experience inside British intelligence structures into the founding. The choice of Shiloah himself, according to researchers John Loftus and Mark Aarons, was intended to cement a pro-Western orientation in the Israeli intelligence services. He later worked to bring Israel into NATO. He spent his final years as a secret advisor to Ben-Gurion pushing Israel toward Western intelligence integration.

The man who built Mossad spent his entire career inside British intelligence structures. The methods he absorbed, the relationships he built, the organizational logic he applied all ran through the same source that produced the CIA.

Two agencies. Two continents. Two different founding narratives. One origin.

What Gabbard Actually Did

My reader knew Trump had moved against people inside the intelligence community. She wanted to know what actually happened.

In February 2025 Tulsi Gabbard fired over 100 intelligence officers from 15 agencies. The stated reason was a government chat platform where officers discussed topics including polyamory, gender transition, and politics. The media covered what they were chatting about.

That was the surface story.

The real message went to everyone who kept their job. We are inside your walls. We know what you are doing. We know who you are. It stops now.

The top two officials at the National Intelligence Council were removed. Thirty-seven current and former officials had their security clearances stripped. The memo announcing the revocations accused those targeted of having abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence and leaking classified information without authorization.

Then the Signal leak happened. Senior administration officials discussing military strikes in a chat that a journalist was accidentally added to. The media treated it as an embarrassment. It was not an embarrassment. It was a message. We see your private communications. We know what happens in rooms you think are closed. The era of operating in the shadows without consequence is over.

Five Eyes

My reader asked if people inside the CIA still share with MI6.

The formal answer is complicated. The practical answer is that the relationship has been fractured in ways that will not repair quickly.

In July 2025 Gabbard signed a directive classifying all Russia-Ukraine peace negotiation intelligence as NOFORN. No foreign dissemination. None of it goes to the UK, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. The alliance that functioned as a unified global surveillance network for nearly 80 years is now operating in compartments.

The trust that made Five Eyes function is gone. Intelligence sharing depends on the unspoken belief that what is shared will not be politicized or weaponized. Once that belief breaks it does not come back through a memo.

The Pattern

The empire did not end. It decentralized. The intelligence architecture was the part that survived.

MI6 was built to protect British commercial and imperial interests. It exported that architecture to the United States through the OSS when America needed it most. It transferred its methods to the founding director of Mossad through decades of direct operational collaboration. The Five Eyes network extended the same architecture across every English-speaking nation on earth.

Different flags. Different founding stories. Different declared interests. The same methods seeded from the same source, reproduced through allied institutions, and protected across generations.

That is how empires survive after people are told they ended.

How to Research What They Do Not Want You to Find

My reader asked where to find the story. Here is the answer.

You do not find it in one place. You find it in the gap between what multiple sources confirm and what none of them will connect.

Every source will tell you the OSS was modeled on British intelligence. None of them will call that origin. Every source will acknowledge that Mossad’s first director spent his career inside British intelligence operations. None of them will call that a blueprint.

The story lives in the gap. Your job is to read what they confirm and connect what they refuse to connect.

Use multiple platforms. Compare outputs. Find where they all arrive at the same careful conclusion despite starting from the same uncomfortable facts. Notice which connections every platform flags for removal. That is not coincidence. That is the ceiling they built.

Then do what my reader did. Let your brain lock onto what does not fit. Follow the thread. The research will confirm the pattern.

It always does.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.