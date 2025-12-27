Every December, like clockwork, the same ritual unfolds across social media: people announcing they won’t be attending family gatherings because they’re “protecting their peace.” Because they’re “prioritizing their healing.” Because their family is “problematic” and they’ve “set boundaries.”

And maybe they’re right. Maybe their family is genuinely harmful. Maybe the distance is necessary.

But let’s talk about the other possibility, the one nobody wants to acknowledge: maybe they’re just hiding.

Not from abuse. Not from danger. From something far more threatening to a carefully constructed narrative: contradiction.

Because here’s what happens when you show up to a holiday dinner. Your cousin remembers the situation differently than you do. Your mother has a completely different version of events. Your sibling points out context you conveniently left out of your therapy sessions. Suddenly, the story you’ve been telling yourself for years, the one where you’re the wronged party and everyone else is the villain, starts developing cracks.

And for someone whose entire identity is built on being a victim, those cracks are unbearable.

I see this play out constantly on social media. Someone posts about spending the holidays “peacefully at home in silence.” They frame it as enlightenment, as having transcended the need for connection, as being so emotionally evolved they no longer require the messiness of human celebration.

Then watch what happens in the comments. Someone points out the contradiction: if it’s truly just another day, why announce it? If you’re truly at peace with your choice, why the need for public validation? If other people’s happiness genuinely doesn’t bother you, why post about how unbothered you are?

And the defensiveness that follows tells you everything. Because actual peace doesn’t need defending. Actual healing doesn’t require an audience. Actual solitude doesn’t need to be performed.

The person who says “Christmas doesn’t mean anything to me” while posting it publicly, tagging it, waiting for responses, that person isn’t detached. They’re seeking validation for their detachment. They want credit for not caring. They want applause for their emotional absence.

Some call it stoicism. But stoicism isn’t emotional suppression. Stoicism is about maintaining equanimity in the face of life’s full range of experiences, not avoiding experiences altogether. Marcus Aurelius didn’t refuse to attend state functions because they made him uncomfortable. He showed up and maintained his principles within the discomfort.

What we’re seeing isn’t philosophy. It’s resentment wearing philosophy’s clothes. It’s “other people’s happiness bothers me and I want to feel superior for my isolation” repackaged as wisdom.

Your Brain on Victimhood

Let’s get the science out of the way so nobody can accuse me of being cruel instead of accurate.

Your brain is adaptive. That’s the whole point of neuroplasticity. Whatever you practice, you strengthen. Whatever neural pathways you travel repeatedly become highways. This isn’t metaphorical. This is how your brain physically restructures itself based on repeated thought patterns and behaviors.

When you experience actual trauma, your brain does something specific: it prioritizes survival over accuracy. Your amygdala, the part of your brain responsible for threat detection, goes into overdrive. It starts seeing danger everywhere because missing a real threat could kill you, but seeing a threat that isn’t there just makes you cautious. From an evolutionary standpoint, false positives keep you alive. False negatives get you dead.

This is useful when you’re in actual danger. It becomes a problem when the danger has passed but your brain hasn’t gotten the memo.

Here’s where it gets interesting. When you repeatedly tell yourself a story about what happened to you, when you rehearse your trauma narrative over and over, when you interpret every current interaction through the lens of past harm, you’re not processing the trauma. You’re reinforcing it. You’re laying down thicker and thicker neural pathways that connect present moments to past pain. You’re training your brain to see threat even when threat isn’t present.

And your brain obliges. Because your brain doesn’t care about truth. It cares about patterns. It cares about prediction. If you keep telling it that you’re unsafe, that people will hurt you, that you can’t trust anyone, it will find evidence to support that belief everywhere you look. Not because the evidence is necessarily there, but because that’s what you’ve trained it to see.

This is confirmation bias at the neurological level. And it feels like insight. It feels like you’re finally seeing clearly. But you’re not seeing clearly. You’re seeing selectively. You’re seeing through a filter you built yourself and then forgot you were wearing.

Here’s the line nobody wants drawn: healing means building capacity to feel everything and function anyway. Victimhood means avoiding feeling and calling that function. One expands. One contracts. And your brain doesn’t care which one you choose. It just builds the highway you keep driving on.

The Narrative Problem

Victimhood is a story structure, and like all stories, it requires certain elements to function. It needs a protagonist who suffered. It needs antagonists who caused the suffering. It needs a clear moral framework where the protagonist is innocent and the harm was undeserved.

This story serves a function. It organizes chaos into meaning. It provides an explanation for pain. It offers a sense of identity when everything else feels unstable. For someone who actually experienced harm, this story can be a lifeline. It can be the thing that helps them understand what happened wasn’t their fault.

But here’s the trap: the story only works if it stays simple.

The moment you introduce complexity, the moment you acknowledge that maybe your parents were doing their best with limited tools, that maybe your sibling was also suffering, that maybe you weren’t entirely blameless in how things unfolded, the story collapses. Not because the harm wasn’t real, but because harm rarely fits into neat narratives with clear villains and innocent victims.

Real life is messy. People hurt each other while also loving each other. People make terrible choices while also being limited by their own unprocessed pain. Families are systems where everyone is simultaneously affecting and being affected by everyone else. Nobody gets to be purely innocent, and nobody is purely guilty.

Except in the victim narrative. In that story, the roles are fixed. And for someone whose sense of self has become entangled with being the wounded party, any challenge to that story feels like a challenge to their entire existence.

This is why family gatherings are so threatening. Not because the family is necessarily abusive, but because family members remember things differently. They have their own stories. They have context you’ve erased. They have grievances of their own. And when all of those competing narratives show up in the same room, the clean story you’ve been telling yourself starts to fall apart.

Control and the Illusion of Healing

Here’s the difference between someone who’s actually healing and someone who’s performing healing while entrenching themselves deeper into victimhood: tolerance for discomfort.

Healing is not comfortable. Healing means sitting with the reality that life is complicated, that people contain multitudes, that you can be hurt by someone and still have hurt them back. Healing means allowing your understanding of the past to shift as you gain new information and perspective. Healing means accepting that your version of events is one version, not the definitive version.

Victimhood, on the other hand, cannot tolerate ambiguity. It cannot tolerate contradiction. It requires constant reinforcement of the narrative. This is why people deep in victim identity surround themselves with people who validate their story without question. This is why they curate their social circles so carefully. This is why they avoid anyone who might introduce doubt.

It’s not healing. It’s control.

Think about what happens when you skip the holiday gathering. You maintain complete control over your environment. You control who you interact with. You control what gets discussed. You control how your story is told because you’re the only one telling it. There’s no uncle who remembers you starting the fight. There’s no grandmother who points out you’re leaving out major details. There’s no cousin who gently suggests maybe both parties share some blame.

You get to be right. You get to be wronged. You get to be the protagonist of your own story without any competing narratives muddying the waters.

And your brain rewards you for this. Because your brain likes consistency. It likes prediction. It likes knowing what’s coming. Avoiding the family gathering means avoiding cognitive dissonance, avoiding challenges to your worldview, avoiding the emotional labor of sitting with complexity.

Your nervous system interprets this as safety. But safety and growth are often opposites. Safety keeps you where you are. Growth requires risk.

The Neuroscience of Familiarity

There’s a reason family triggers you in ways strangers don’t. It’s called memory reconsolidation, and it’s one of the most powerful mechanisms your brain uses to update old information.

Every time you encounter something familiar, your brain doesn’t just retrieve the memory. It briefly destabilizes it. The memory becomes malleable. And in that window, it can be updated, rewritten, or reinforced depending on what happens next.

This is why going home feels so activating. You’re not just visiting your family. You’re reactivating every neural network associated with your family. Every old wound, every old dynamic, every old role you played comes flooding back online. Not because your family is doing anything to you in the present, but because your brain is pulling up the past and making it feel current.

For someone actively working on healing, this is actually useful. This is the window where change can happen. This is where you can experience your family differently, notice that you’re not the same person you were, observe that they might not be either. This is where the old story can start to update based on new evidence.

But for someone entrenched in victimhood, this window is terrifying. Because if the memory becomes malleable, the narrative might shift. And if the narrative shifts, the identity built on that narrative might crumble.

So instead of engaging, they avoid. Instead of allowing the memory to reconsolidate with new information, they keep it frozen in its original form. They tell themselves they’re protecting their peace, but what they’re actually protecting is the story. And in protecting the story, they’re protecting the neural pathways that keep them stuck.

What Isolation Actually Does

Let’s be clear about something: solitude can absolutely be healing. Time alone to process, to rest, to reset your nervous system is not only valid, it’s necessary for most people.

But there’s a difference between strategic solitude and chronic avoidance.

Strategic solitude is temporary. It’s chosen. It has a purpose. You step away to recharge, and then you reengage. You use the time alone to build capacity for connection, not to permanently retreat from it.

Chronic avoidance, dressed up as self-care, is something else entirely. It’s a pattern. It’s a default. It’s choosing isolation not because you need rest but because connection requires things you’re unwilling to give: flexibility, vulnerability, the possibility of being wrong.

And here’s what chronic avoidance does to your brain: it reinforces the exact threat response we discussed earlier. Remember, your brain learns from repetition. Every time you avoid a situation that feels uncomfortable, you’re teaching your brain that the situation was actually dangerous. You’re confirming the threat. You’re strengthening the neural pathway that says “family equals danger” or “confrontation equals harm” or “being challenged equals attack.”

Your amygdala gets louder. Your prefrontal cortex, the part of your brain responsible for nuance and regulation, gets quieter. You become more reactive, more rigid, more convinced that the world is unsafe and you’re the only one who sees it clearly.

This is the opposite of healing. This is entrenchment.

And the cruelest part? It feels like wisdom. It feels like you’re finally listening to yourself, honoring your needs, setting boundaries. But you’re not setting boundaries. You’re building walls. And walls don’t just keep people out. They keep you in.

The Holiday Test

Holidays expose this pattern because holidays are fundamentally about shared experience. They’re about showing up, participating, tolerating imperfection. They’re messy and loud and full of people who see you differently than you see yourself.

For someone doing actual healing work, holidays are hard but manageable. They notice their triggers. They feel old patterns try to reassert themselves. They might need to step outside for air, set a real boundary when needed, leave early if it becomes genuinely harmful. But they show up. They try. They allow for the possibility that this year might be different, that people can change, that their own perception might have been incomplete.

For someone entrenched in victimhood, holidays are impossible. Because holidays require them to exist in a context where their narrative isn’t the only narrative. Where their pain isn’t the only pain. Where their version of events will be contradicted, complicated, or ignored entirely.

And that contradiction is unbearable. Not because it’s abusive, but because it threatens the foundation of their identity.

So they don’t go. And they announce they’re not going. And they frame it as self-care, as boundary-setting, as protecting their peace. And maybe sometimes it is. But often, it’s just fear. Fear of being seen as anything other than the victim. Fear of having to acknowledge complexity. Fear of discovering that the story they’ve built their entire sense of self around might not be as solid as they thought.

From the Wound or From the Love

I don’t write theory. I write what I live.

In 2011, I told my family that my uncle sexually abused me when I was a child. Many of them stopped talking to me. November was the confession. Christmas was the fallout. And instead of staying home, performing the grief they expected, proving I was as broken as they wanted me to be, I traveled to the DR and celebrated the holidays anyway.

They got mad. Not because I was absent. Because I was present. Because I refused to collapse. Because I wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of my isolation.

They did me a favor. Fourteen years later, I’m strong, happy, helping others. I’ve suffered, yes. But I became resilient. I forgave them. I forgave myself.

That’s the difference between surviving trauma and building an identity around victimhood. Trauma happened to me. I didn’t let it become me.

Then in 2025, I lost my aunt that I loved deeply in August. Then my sister in October. You think grief like that doesn’t hurt? You think showing up to holiday celebrations while carrying that weight is easy? You think I don’t understand the appeal of isolation, of shutting down, of deciding that if life brings this much pain maybe it’s safer to just stop feeling altogether?

I understand the impulse to shut down. I just don’t call it enlightenment.

Because here’s what I know: those people were joy. They were love. They were laughter and chaos and everything that makes life worth the risk of loss. And if I honor them by shutting down, by refusing to feel, by treating celebration like a betrayal of my grief, then I’m not healing from their absence. I’m compounding it.

I don’t celebrate from the wound. I celebrate from the love.

That’s what people performing healing don’t understand. Healing isn’t about protecting yourself from pain. It’s about building the capacity to feel pain and keep living anyway. It’s about holding grief in one hand and joy in the other and understanding they’re not opposites, they’re companions.

When someone says “life is more than emotions, it’s about enjoying every second,” then in the same breath says they’ve decided to turn off their emotions for the holidays, that’s not philosophy. That’s contradiction. Life includes emotions. Pain is an emotion. Memory is emotional. Love is emotional. Nostalgia is emotional. You can’t selectively numb.

Wanting to avoid feeling is just another form of repression. And calling it stoicism or self-care or boundaries doesn’t change what it is: fear wearing enlightenment’s mask.

What Nobody Wants to Hear

Trauma is real. Harm is real. Some families are genuinely dangerous, and staying away is genuinely necessary.

But not every uncomfortable family dynamic is trauma. Not every conflict is abuse. Not every moment of feeling triggered means you’re in danger.

And using trauma language to avoid the normal discomfort of human relationships, the normal messiness of family systems, the normal challenge of being known by people who remember you before you had your shit together, that’s not healing. That’s hiding.

The brain doesn’t care which one you’re doing. It just responds to patterns. And if the pattern is avoidance, the brain will make avoidance feel more and more necessary over time. The gap between you and everyone else will widen. The story will calcify. The identity will harden.

And you’ll be alone. Not because you’re healing, but because you’ve mistaken isolation for safety and stagnation for peace.

The people who are actually healing? They show up anyway. Not because they’re healed, but because they’re willing to tolerate the discomfort of being human around other humans. They know they’ll be triggered. They know it will be hard. They go anyway because they understand that growth happens in the presence of challenge, not in its absence.

The people who are hiding? They’ll tell you they’re choosing themselves. They’ll use all the right language about boundaries and nervous system regulation and protecting their energy. And maybe they believe it.

But their brain knows the truth. And eventually, so will they.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.