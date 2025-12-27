Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mario Gomez's avatar
Mario Gomez
Dec 27, 2025

Excellent and magnificent article bound to reality itself and how we every year see this events unfold and we don't pay attention to them sometimes others we just say that well that's fine just that's his or her way of thinking. Definitely there is a mental issue in this matter and you have untangled it with real words and with a brilliant exposure of this kind of victimhood !! Congratulations my friend! Keep it on! Keep it coming!

Reply
Share
Oni-Abolade Jesutofunmi's avatar
Oni-Abolade Jesutofunmi
Dec 27, 2025

This is so deep. The fancy words people use nowadays are alarming. They’re hiding and calling it peace. Nah, let’s call a spade a spade.

This is such a brilliant piece of writing. Well done❤️

Reply
Share
3 replies by Vivify Mariposa and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture