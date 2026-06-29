After publishing They Renamed Slavery, I joined Rich to talk through the article and the road behind it.

The point of the article is simple:

They did not abolish slavery.

They renamed it.

They called it grooming.

They called it trafficking.

They called it exploitation.

They called it safeguarding failure.

They turned it into CSE, an acronym clean enough to sit inside a government report without making anyone feel the weight of the crime.

In the conversation, we discussed how this language hides the machinery.

We talked about the UK grooming-gang scandals, where children were abused for years while institutions worried about being called racist. We talked about Epstein, the redacted files, the banks, the legal shield, and the way only one woman went to prison while the larger structure stayed protected. We talked about Boston, where the Church moved priests instead of protecting children. Different institutions. Same road.

The article is not about one scandal.

It is about how the crime survives by changing the words around it.

Once the language changes, people stop seeing the thing in front of them. Abuse becomes safeguarding failure. Slavery becomes trafficking. Witnesses become threats. Victims become difficult. Files become redacted. And the public is told the matter has been handled.

That is why I wrote They Renamed Slavery.

The interview expands on the article, but the article is the foundation.

Read it here:

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