Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Foggy's avatar
Foggy
7h

The last time Western civilization was uniformly taught how to think and was exposed only to filtered knowledge of the world was called The Dark Ages. A lot of scientific inquiry was branded as heresy and was stamped out, records destroyed and purveyors persecuted because their work did not fit the narrative. I fear that AI used the way you articulately describe is walking humanity right into a new dark age which maybe suits wannabe feudal overlords that set it up!

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