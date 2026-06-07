Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Mrs. B
Jun 7

Excellent. Makes so much sense now. I pray for Trump's safety and am so grateful he has the team he has ... We just might do this, huh? Thanks for another stimulating read!

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Carolyn
Jun 7

Oh so very very good..so true..so simple to see us you open your eyes

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