Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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The Crowd
Apr 18

https://nofilterjustfacts.substack.com/p/the-plantation-never-closed?r=6b8b9&utm_medium=ios

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Anna
Apr 9

This is absolutely the best explanation of our world history I have read to date. Thank you! When I tell conservative friends that the real enemy is City of London, they don't believe me. But I have found substack friends who do and are now subscribed to your substack. I say your writing is brilliant, but maybe a better characterization would be to call it reaching fresh air after being in a polluted underground cave one's entire life!

Thank you, thank you!

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