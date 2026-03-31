They told you the Civil War ended in 1865. They told you the plantation was dismantled. They told you the party that fought to keep slavery lost and the party that fought to end it won and that was that. History settled. Move on.

None of that is true.

The plantation did not close. It incorporated. Changed its management structure. Updated its branding. Hired new overseers from inside the communities it controlled. And kept collecting.

This is the story of how it happened, who built it, who profits from it, and why the island where it all started is still paying for being the first place that proved it could be stopped.

The City of London Is Not Britain

Before anything else, understand this one fact that changes everything.

The City of London is not the United Kingdom. It is a one square mile jurisdiction inside London that operates under its own laws, its own government, its own police force, and its own courts. It predates the British Parliament. It is not subject to the British Parliament in the ways that matter financially. It has its own Lord Mayor separate from the Mayor of London. It has representatives called Remembrancers who sit in Parliament and monitor every piece of legislation for anything that might affect City interests.

The City of London is the financial nerve center of the British monarchy’s economic power. Lloyd’s of London. Barings Bank. Rothschild. HSBC. The Bank of England. The London Metal Exchange. The London Bullion Market Association. These are not separate institutions operating independently. They are nodes in one network with one operating principle.

Sit between the buyer and the seller. Collect the fee. Do not take sides publicly. Take sides through the money.

A stable, unified America with a strong manufacturing base and no internal racial or political warfare is the worst possible customer for this model. A stable America does not need war insurance. Does not need reconstruction financing. Does not need the political risk premiums that Lloyd’s collects when a country is ungovernable.

A divided America is a permanent revenue stream.

The Civil War proved this formula in real time. Britain officially declared neutrality. Then British shipyards built Confederate warships. The CSS Alabama alone sank or captured 65 Union ships before it was destroyed. British banks floated Confederate bonds. British textile interests kept the Confederate cause alive diplomatically for three years because Southern cotton kept British mills running.

When the Union won, British financial interests did not abandon the formula. They institutionalized it. Reconstruction was deliberately sabotaged through the same financial networks that backed the Confederacy. Credit flowed freely to the Redeemer governments that restored plantation economics under a different name. The division between North and South, between Black and white, between industrial and agrarian America was not healed after 1865.

It was managed. Managed division is more profitable than resolved division because it never stops generating fees.

The Democratic Party Is the Plantation

The Democratic Party was founded in 1828. It was founded as the party of the plantation class. This is not opinion. This is the documented record.

It opposed the abolition of slavery. It supported the expansion of slavery into new territories. It fought the Civil War to preserve the plantation economy. After losing, it created the KKK in 1865 to restore through terror what it had lost through war. It wrote the Jim Crow laws. It filibustered civil rights legislation for decades. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed because Republican votes overcame a Democratic filibuster led by Southern Democrats.

The Republican Party was founded in 1854 by anti-slavery activists. Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. Republicans passed the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery. Republicans passed the 14th Amendment granting citizenship. Republicans passed the 15th Amendment granting voting rights.

This is not opinion. This is the documented record.

So how does the party that built the plantation now control the Black vote at rates above 85 percent? How does the party that created the KKK position itself as the protector of the people it terrorized?

The answer is the most successful propaganda operation in American political history.

The Narrative Inversion

The rewrite did not happen overnight. It was a decades-long project that accelerated after World War Two and reached completion in the 1960s.

The mechanism was the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Democratic Party under Lyndon Johnson passed the Civil Rights Act after a filibuster led primarily by Southern Democrats. Then the party claimed the entire credit for civil rights and spent the next sixty years telling Black Americans that Republicans were the Confederates.

The Southern Strategy narrative was the capstone. The claim that Nixon’s 1968 campaign used coded racial appeals to win Southern white voters, and that this represented the parties switching their racial identities. The problem is the evidence does not support it. The South did not flip Republican in 1968. It remained majority Democratic in state and local offices through the 1990s. Strom Thurmond switched parties. One man. The rest of the Dixiecrats stayed Democratic and their states stayed Democratic for another generation.

The narrative was manufactured and amplified through British-connected media institutions. The BBC framing of American racial politics shaped international and domestic perception of the Republican Party for decades. The Atlantic, deeply embedded in the Anglo-American intellectual establishment, carried the party-switch narrative as settled history. The Economist, with deep City of London connections, treated the Republican-Confederate equivalence as obvious.

The narrative served British financial interests perfectly. A Republican Party permanently tagged as the party of racism cannot build the cross-racial working class coalition that would challenge the financial architecture. A Democratic Party permanently positioned as the protector of minorities can use identity politics to keep its coalition intact while delivering economic policy that serves the City of London. Free trade. Open capital flows. No tariffs. No industrial policy. No economic nationalism.

Bill Clinton passed NAFTA. Barack Obama pushed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Both served the City of London’s interest in open markets and unimpeded capital flows. Both were sold as progressive policies. Both devastated American manufacturing workers, disproportionately including the Black and working class communities the Democratic Party claimed to protect.

The Modern Plantation States

Every Democratic-controlled city tells the same story with different zip codes. Same fingerprints. Same results. Same machine.

Chicago has been under Democratic control since 1931. 93 years. In 2023 alone, 617 people were shot and killed inside the city. The same party. The same policies. The same zip codes dying every single year. That is not failure. Failure implies they were trying to succeed. A plantation does not fail when the workers cannot leave. It is working exactly as designed.

Baltimore. Democratic mayors since 1967. Over 50 years of unbroken control. The city has lost 35 percent of its population since 1970. The ones who stayed are predominantly poor, predominantly Black, and voting Democrat at rates above 80 percent because they have been told the people destroying their city are the only ones who care about them.

San Francisco. The most progressive city in America by its own description. 8,000 homeless people on the streets. Open drug markets. The median home price is $1.2 million. The people pushing progressive policy cannot be touched by the consequences of that policy. That is the definition of a plantation owner. They set the rules. They live outside them.

Detroit. 1962 was the last time a Republican was mayor. The city filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in American history in 2013. $18 billion in debt. 40 percent of streetlights were not working. One third of residents lived below the poverty line. Sixty years of the same party. Sixty years of the same results.

The self-destruction is the product.

These cities are not failing despite Democratic policy. They are producing exactly what Democratic policy needs to survive. A city in crisis needs intervention. Intervention requires funding. Funding requires federal dependency. Federal dependency requires keeping the right people in power in Washington. A population in survival mode does not have time to investigate who created the crisis.

The violence is not a side effect. The violence is the argument. Every shooting in Chicago is a reason to demand more funding, more programs, more government presence. The money flows in. The conditions do not improve. The money flows in again.

The district attorneys in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Baltimore share one financial patron. George Soros funded their campaigns directly or through PACs. These prosecutors were installed with one function. Do not prosecute the people who keep the system running. Let the violence cycle. Blame the police. Defund the response. Expand the crisis.

Federal funding flows into Democratic cities through block grants, housing authority budgets, education funding, and social services. Local officials control the distribution. Contractors connected to local officials receive the contracts. A portion of that money cycles back into political campaigns. The politicians who secured the funding get reelected. The conditions that justified the funding do not improve because improving them would end the loop.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is municipal finance. It is public record. The contracts are filed. The campaign donations are filed. The outcomes are measurable.

The physical chains were inefficient. They required maintenance and they were visible. Visible chains create abolitionists. Invisible chains create voters who defend their own captivity and call it community.

The Fraud, the Corruption, and the Bodies

The plantation does not just buy votes. It closes mouths. And when closing mouths is not enough, it closes cases.

The Clinton political machine was built in Arkansas. A state with deep plantation roots, a deeply entrenched Democratic machine, and a tradition of political corruption that predates Bill Clinton by generations.

That machine went to Washington. And the people who died were not political opponents. They were witnesses, associates, investigators, and insiders. People who knew things.

Vince Foster. Deputy White House Counsel. Found dead in Fort Marcy Park in July 1993. Officially ruled suicide. His office was searched before investigators arrived. Files were removed. His name appeared in connection with Whitewater, the Rose Law Firm billing records, and multiple active investigations.

Ron Brown. Commerce Secretary. Died in a plane crash in Croatia in April 1996. Under investigation by an independent counsel at the time of his death. His personal attorney said he told her weeks before that if he was indicted he would not go down alone. An Air Force pathologist found what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the top of his head. No autopsy was performed because the crash was ruled an accident.

Seth Rich. Democratic National Committee staffer. Shot twice in the back in Washington DC in July 2016. Nothing was taken. Wallet, phone, and watch remained on his body. Officially ruled a robbery gone wrong. The DNC hired a private investigator and then told the investigator to stand down.

The list runs to 50 names depending on the compiler. The ones that are documented share the same fingerprint. Proximity to an active investigation. Death at a critical moment. Manner of death that closes the case quickly. Files that go missing. Questions that stop being asked.

The Clinton body count entered mainstream culture as a running joke. People laugh because the alternative is sitting with what it means if it is true. The machine understood this. Calling it a conspiracy theory was not enough because the facts kept accumulating. So it became a joke instead. You cannot investigate a joke. You cannot hold a congressional hearing about a meme.

The humor is the burial.

The fraud underneath the deaths. Whitewater. The cattle futures trades where Hillary Clinton turned $1,000 into $100,000 in ten months. The Rose Law Firm billing records that disappeared and reappeared two years later in the White House residence. The Clinton Foundation receiving $145 million in donations from parties connected to the Uranium One deal while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State and the deal required State Department approval.

The Foundation raised $2.5 billion between 2001 and 2016. Donations collapsed by 90 percent after 2016. Not because the Clintons stopped caring about the causes. Because the Clintons stopped being in a position to deliver government access in exchange for donations.

That is not philanthropy. That is a toll booth.

And the toll booth did not stay in Arkansas. It did not stay in Washington. It went international. It went to the island where the plantation first learned it could be defeated. It went to Haiti.

Haiti: The Country That Won Its Freedom and Has Been Punished Ever Since

I am Dominican. I grew up knowing what Haiti was before they finished with it. This is not something I read in a report. This is something I carry in my culture, my family, my understanding of the island I come from.

Haiti is not the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti is a rich country that was robbed. And the Clinton Foundation is the most recent name on a very long list of robbers.

Haiti was once the richest colony in the Americas. The French plantation of Saint-Domingue generated more wealth per acre than anywhere else in the world. Then in 1804 the enslaved people of that colony did something the entire plantation class considered unforgivable. They won. They defeated Napoleon’s army. They declared the first free Black republic in the history of the world.

And the punishment started immediately.

Move one. Destroy the economy.

In 1825 the French King Charles X sent an armed flotilla of warships to Haiti with one message. Pay 150 million gold francs for the loss of its slaves, or face the consequences. Almost literally at gunpoint, Haiti agreed. French banks charged 40 percent of the capital in commissions and fees alone. Then Citibank moved in. Lobbied the US government to invade. The Marines landed in 1915. Citibank took Haiti’s gold reserves to New York. Haiti directed a quarter of its total revenue toward Citibank debt from 1922 to 1948. The last payment was made in 1947. To Citibank. Haiti paid that debt for 122 years. Every dollar that went to New York was a school not built, a hospital not built, a road not built. This was not bad luck. This was punishment for abolishing slavery.

Bill Clinton finished the job. He forced Aristide to accept IMF structural adjustment. He imposed rice tariff cuts that collapsed Haitian farming and drove the rural population into Port-au-Prince slums. The same move the machine makes in Chicago. Destroy the economic base. Drive the population into dependency. Then manage the dependency.

Move two. Control the reconstruction.

The 2010 earthquake killed over 200,000 people. $13.3 billion in reconstruction money arrived. The Clinton Foundation positioned itself as the primary manager. Here is what was built. The Caracol Industrial Park, far from Port-au-Prince where 1.5 million people were still in tents, anchored by a South Korean garment manufacturer paying workers $5 a day. 8,000 jobs against a promise of 65,000. The Haitian Senate concluded that Foundation contractors connected to Clinton donors received the majority of reconstruction contracts. Haitian businesses were excluded from rebuilding their own country. Same formula as every Democratic city. Federal money flows in. Connected contractors collect it. Conditions do not improve. The money flows in again.

Move three. Install the chaos.

Gangs now control 80 percent of Port-au-Prince. The same gangs that Haitian elites created and armed as political enforcers. The same elites who worked with the Foundation reconstruction apparatus. The same drug routes running cocaine from Venezuela through Haiti into the United States. In November 2015 Maduro’s own nephews were arrested by the DEA in Port-au-Prince carrying 800 kilograms of cocaine destined for New York. The Foundation was still operating in Haiti that same year. The cocaine route ran directly through Clinton-managed territory. Biden freed the narco nephews in 2022. They served seven years of an eighteen year sentence. Attorney General Pam Bondi said after Maduro’s capture that there are many unindicted co-conspirators. Many. Unindicted. Co-conspirators. Same as the Soros prosecutors installed in Democratic cities. Let the violence cycle. Blame the police. Expand the crisis. Collect the fees.

Move four. Remove anyone who tries to break the cycle.

In 2004 President Aristide demanded France return what was stolen. That same year he was removed in a US-backed coup. Obama blocked his return in 2011. He was the country’s most popular politician. The man who asked for the money back was removed. Jovenel Moïse began building agricultural infrastructure. He was building Haiti’s capacity to feed itself. He was exposing the drug trafficking networks connected to Haiti’s elite and their international partners. On July 7, 2021, 28 foreign mercenaries assassinated Moïse in his bedroom. Not one security guard was killed or injured. The man appointed Prime Minister shortly before his death was later accused by Haiti’s chief prosecutor of being connected to the assassination. He promptly fired the prosecutor. Proximity to exposure. Death at a critical moment. The investigation shut down. Same pattern as every name on the Clinton list.

Chaos is not a side effect of the plantation. Chaos is the inventory. You cannot collect fees on stability. You can only collect fees on crisis.

When you say America did this to Haiti, be precise. Not America. The machine. Woodrow Wilson. Bill Clinton. Barack Obama. George W. Bush wearing the Republican label while serving the same globalist financial interests. Different doors. Same building. Same extraction. Same formula they are running on American cities right now.

Trump is the first administration in modern history to start locking those doors. Cut USAID funding. Pushing for actual security force to break gang control. Every action targeting the extraction infrastructure rather than protecting it. That is why they fight him the way they fight him. Not because he is dangerous to America. Because he is dangerous to the machine that has been using America as its operational base for two centuries.

Haiti was not a tragedy. Haiti was a test.

Every tool deployed on that island was a prototype. The debt trap. The structural adjustment that destroyed domestic agriculture. The NGO dependency management that replaced self-governance. The installed presidents. The removed presidents. The drug routes funding the gangs. The gangs replacing institutions. The media narrative blaming the population for the poverty that was engineered.

They tested all of it on Haiti first because Haiti was small enough to control and isolated enough that nobody who mattered would notice.

Then they scaled it.

The debt trap became student loans and municipal bond dependency. The structural adjustment became NAFTA and TPP destroying American manufacturing communities. The NGO dependency management became the welfare architecture in every Democratic city. The installed governments became Soros prosecutors and NGO-funded city councils. The removed leaders became the pattern this article has been documenting since Hamilton. The drug routes became the fentanyl pipeline. The gangs became the zip codes dying in Chicago every single year. The media narrative became the party switch story keeping Black Americans voting for the party that built the plantation.

Haiti was the beta test. America was always the final product.

Until one man started refusing to let the test run to completion.

But before the machine could run any of those four moves, it needed one thing first. A story that made the punishment look like justice.

The 1804 Massacre: What the Narrative Hides

They taught the world that Haitians hated white people and massacred them. That is the story used to justify two centuries of punishment.

The reality is more precise and more damning to the people telling the story.

The massacre of 1804 excluded Polish soldiers who had defected from the French army to fight alongside the enslaved Africans. It excluded Germans who had not participated in the slave trade. These groups were granted full Haitian citizenship. The people who were killed were the people who had enslaved them and who posed a direct threat of reinvading and reinstating slavery.

Napoleon had already attempted genocide. French forces suffocated Black prisoners in ship holds by the hundreds. Six hundred were surrounded and massacred in a single incident near Cap-Français. The French committed these acts and lost. When Haiti won, the story was rewritten as Black savagery.

The propaganda started in 1791 and has not stopped. Every generation of media inherits the framing without questioning where it came from or who built it. The only people who ever committed genocide on that island were the Spanish. The only ones who attempted it again were the French.

The Dominican Republic and the Price of Choosing Spain Over Sovereignty

I carry this history personally.

The DR declared independence from Haiti in 1844 after 22 years of Haitian occupation. The Haitian occupation abolished slavery in the DR. Boyer portrayed himself as a liberator. But Haiti itself was being bled dry by French debt payments and that economic damage bled into Dominican life for two decades.

Here is what the history books do not center: After winning independence from Haiti in 1844, Dominican political leaders did their best to hand sovereignty back. First attempting to establish a French protectorate. Then in 1861 inviting Spain to reclaim the colony. The Dominican Republic voluntarily returned to Spanish rule. The DR chose a white European colonial master over genuine independence.

The elite class that ran Dominican politics preferred familiarity to freedom. That preference has consequences that run to the present day. It shaped how the DR sees Haiti. How the DR sees itself.

And here is what it costs to say this out loud in a Dominican room.

You get called Haitian.

Not because you are wrong. Because the label is the punishment. In a society where Haitian has been loaded with everything the narrative trained people to fear, calling someone Haitian is supposed to end the conversation. It is the Dominican version of calling someone a conspiracy theorist in the United States. You do not have to refute the facts. You just have to make the person saying them socially toxic.

This is the plantation’s immune system. It does not need guards anymore. The prisoners guard each other. Anyone who questions the story about the neighbor gets labeled as the neighbor. The threat of the label keeps the story intact. The story keeps the division intact. The division keeps both countries weak and extractable.

Dominicans who understand this history do not hate Haiti. They understand that Haiti and the DR are both victims of the same system. The difference is Haiti fought back first and paid the highest price first. The DR has been paying a slower version of the same price ever since.

Two nations. One island. One machine collecting from both sides of the same border.

What Haiti Is Owed and Who Owes It

The accounting is not complicated.

France extracted 150 million gold francs from a nation of formerly enslaved people at gunpoint and collected payments for 122 years. French banks charged 40 percent in commissions and fees on every loan Haiti was forced to take to make those payments. British banks helped construct the debt instruments that made those payments possible and collected fees on the transactions. Then Citibank lobbied the US government to invade, took over Haiti’s national bank, moved its gold reserves to New York, and collected Haiti’s debt payments for decades. The United States refused recognition for 58 years, occupied the island for 19 years, then controlled its public finances until 1947 extracting 40 percent of national income. Three countries. Three financial institutions. One island. One crime. Punishment for abolishing slavery.

Haiti is not poor because Haitians cannot govern themselves. Haiti is poor because every attempt at self-governance that threatened the extraction architecture was removed. Aristide demanded reparations and was couped. Moïse was building agricultural independence and was assassinated. Every leader who moved toward genuine sovereignty paid the price that Hamilton, Lincoln, and Kennedy paid on the American side of the same system.

The media calls Haiti the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. The informal labor market in Haiti accounts for roughly 90 percent of total economic activity and is not counted in the GDP measurement used to make that claim. They measure Haiti with a tool designed to make Haiti look broken. Then they use the measurement to justify the interventions that keep Haiti broken.

Haiti does not need foreign aid. Haiti needs what was taken from it returned. That money returned to a Haiti with functioning institutions and broken gang infrastructure does not produce a refugee crisis. It produces the richest island in the Caribbean.

Which is exactly what it was before they started taking from it.

The Formula Distilled

The City of London built the slave trade. Financed the Confederacy. Constructed the debt trap that bled Haiti for 143 years. Built the Federal Reserve on the Bank of England’s blueprint. Sat between every buyer and seller of every commodity that powered every conflict that divided every nation in the Western Hemisphere for two centuries.

The Democratic Party is the direct institutional descendant of the plantation class that owned the Confederacy. It was created to serve British financial interests in free trade and cheap controlled labor. When it lost the war it rewrote the story. When civil rights made the old story untenable it claimed the civil rights movement it had spent decades opposing. When the Black vote became its primary asset it built the modern plantation. Not with chains. With dependency checks, identity politics, and the social punishment of anyone who questions the arrangement.

The plantation never closed. It incorporated.

The formula is simple. Create division. Finance both sides. Collect fees on the conflict. Install the management vehicle that keeps the division permanent. Remove anyone who moves toward resolution. Repeat.

The Confederacy was not a Southern project. It was a British financial project executed on American soil using American grievances as raw material. The Democratic Party was not a Southern party. It was the political infrastructure that kept the extraction model viable after the Confederacy was defeated militarily.

And the City of London has been collecting its percentage the entire time.

That is the history. Now look at who finally noticed.

The Ending Has Already Started

People call it the elite. The globalists. The deep state. None of these labels are wrong. None of them are complete. Because the machine predates every American political category by four centuries.

Most people pointing at the globalists do not know where to look. They look at individuals. At Soros. At Gates. At Davos. These are real. But they are symptoms. The architecture is older and it is British.

Now look at what is being dismantled in real time.

The Donroe Doctrine. The stated goal is a hemisphere of sovereign trading partners. Not dependent colonies. Not extraction territories. Sovereign nations building their own economies and trading as equals.

Maduro captured. The Venezuelan drug and chaos machine removed from the hemisphere. USAID funding cut by 90 percent, pulling the money out of the NGO networks that kept Haiti and a dozen other countries in managed dependency. CBDCs banned, blocking the programmable money infrastructure the City of London needed to make every transaction traceable and controllable. The Federal Reserve pressured. A sovereign wealth fund built. Trade deals secured with El Salvador, Argentina, Ecuador, and Guatemala on American terms not London terms.

Every single one of these actions cuts a wire in the same circuit. Not because of ideology. Because of arithmetic. A sovereign hemisphere does not need the City of London sitting between the buyer and the seller collecting the fee.

Now look at the countries that still cannot see their own chains.

Australia. Canada. New Zealand. They fought in every British war. They built their economies, institutions, legal systems, and central banks on the British model. They still have the British monarch on their currency. They are in the Five Eyes intelligence network which means their intelligence agencies share everything with British intelligence as a structural default. Not as a choice made each time. As an institutional default built into the architecture.

They are independent nations that ask Britain’s permission in ways they have been conditioned not to notice.

The EU is the same story in different clothes. The European Central Bank. The Bank for International Settlements in Basel. The London clearing houses that process European financial transactions. The City of London sits at the center of European finance even after Brexit. Brexit did not remove the City of London from European financial architecture. It removed Britain from European political accountability while keeping the financial extraction infrastructure intact.

That is not coincidence. That is the machine protecting its revenue streams while shedding the regulatory burden.

And we have the power to end it. We have always had the power.

Haiti had the power in 1804 and proved it. The most powerful military in the world fell to people who had been enslaved and denied everything. They won because they understood that the only thing keeping them in chains was their acceptance of the chains. The moment they stopped accepting it the chains broke.

The DR had the power in 1844 and then handed it back to Spain because the elite class preferred a familiar master to the uncertainty of genuine sovereignty. That choice echoes through every generation.

The American working class has the power and has been kept from using it by the most sophisticated division machine ever constructed. Race against race. Party against party. State against state. Citizen against immigrant. While the fees collect in London.

Australia has the power. Canada has the power. New Zealand has the power. Every Commonwealth nation that still puts a British monarch on its money and routes its intelligence through British systems has the power to stop.

The Western Hemisphere has the power. The combined resources of North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean represent the largest concentration of oil, minerals, agricultural land, fresh water, and human potential on the planet. The City of London has extracted from it for four centuries by keeping it divided.

The machine is not inevitable. It is just old.

Four hundred years is a long time. Long enough that the extraction architecture looks like the natural order of things. Long enough that questioning it looks crazy. But old is not permanent. The British Empire looked permanent in 1900. The Confederacy looked permanent in 1860. The French plantation in Haiti looked permanent in 1800.

Every system that has ever told the people it controlled that resistance was impossible has eventually been proven wrong by the people it controlled.

Haiti proved it first. Paid the highest price for proving it. Has been punished for two centuries for the crime of being right.

The machine depends on your silence. Your compliance. Your acceptance of the story they built to keep you from asking who built the cage.

I am Dominican. I am American. I carry both histories. I know what this island was before they finished with it. I know what it costs to say this out loud in a Dominican room. I know what label gets applied.

I do not care.

The crab goes sideways while everyone else flows with the current. That is not rebellion. That is refusal to be carried somewhere you did not choose to go.

Stop accepting it. That is all it takes. That is all it ever took.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.