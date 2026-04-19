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The Machine Series | Article 2

Part I documented the architecture: how the trade began, how the borders were drawn, how the currency became the chain, how the prices were set elsewhere, how the loan became permanent, how corruption was required, and how the structure of the plantation reproduced itself through debt. The chains are gone. The structure that made the chains necessary is still running.

This is what the machine built on top of it.

The Money Never Stays

The African Development Bank calculates that $1.6 billion leaves Africa every single day through illicit financial flows.

It travels through a network the British government operates and has chosen not to reform. The British Virgin Islands. The Cayman Islands. Bermuda. Jersey. Guernsey. The Isle of Man. All British Crown dependencies or British Overseas Territories. All under UK law in key areas. The British government has the legal authority to mandate transparency in all of them. It has not done so.

The Corporate Tax Haven Index rates the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda as the three most abusive corporate tax havens in the world. All three scored 100 out of 100 on every indicator of tax abuse risk. The OECD, the rule-making body the United Kingdom helped design and continues to shape, rates all three as not harmful.

The United Kingdom facilitates 26% of global tax abuse through this network.

The stolen wealth of Nigerian governors, Congolese generals, Zambian ministers, Kenyan politicians, Angolan oil executives, and South African state capturers does not evaporate. It arrives in London as real estate. It sits in London banks as capital. It funds London investment vehicles as returns. The City built the laundry. It charges for the service. The laundry does not close.

Sub-Saharan Africa has lost more than $600 billion in net capital outflows since 1975. For every dollar borrowed externally, 80 cents left as capital flight in the same year. The continent was borrowing to replace what was being extracted, then borrowing again to cover the interest on what it had already borrowed.

The debt is the mechanism. The capital flight is the result. The tax haven is the destination. The London financial system is the common denominator of all three.

The mechanism is not complicated. It is just invisible by design.

A governor in Nigeria embezzles $50 million from state oil revenues. He cannot deposit it directly into a UK bank. Instead he registers a shell company in the British Virgin Islands. The shell company exists only on paper. It produces nothing. It sells nothing. Its only function is to hold assets and move money. The shell company then purchases a property in London. The property is registered to the company not to the man. Nobody asks where the money came from. The lawyers who set up the structure are not required to disclose the beneficial owner. The accountants who manage the accounts are not required to investigate the source of funds. The schools that educate his children in the UK are not required to ask how the fees are being paid.

By the end of the twentieth century, the City of London had built a business model around exactly this service. Financial institutions actively solicited money from all corners of the world under a deliberately light regulatory environment. The Crown dependencies and overseas territories provided the offshore layer. The lawyers and accountants in the square mile provided the legal architecture. The London property market absorbed the capital and converted it into assets that appreciated every year.

London’s financial system cleans an estimated £90 billion in illicit funds every year. The Unexplained Wealth Order was created in 2018 to force individuals to explain assets that exceed their declared income. It is almost never used. When the government loses such a case it must pay the defendant’s legal fees. The law was written to look like enforcement. It was designed to protect wealth.

Isabel dos Santos is the daughter of Angola’s former president. Angola is one of the poorest countries on earth. She became Africa’s richest woman. She has been charged with money laundering and embezzlement across multiple countries. She was living openly in London and Dubai while wanted. The assets remain. The charges remain. The wealth remains.

That is the system working as designed.

The Leaders Who Named It

Patrice Lumumba became the first democratically elected prime minister of the Congo in June 1960. He wanted the country’s mineral wealth to benefit Congolese people. He was removed from office six months later, handed to his enemies by Belgian and United Nations authorities, transported to Katanga province, and shot on January 17, 1961. His body was dissolved in acid. A CIA expense report, declassified decades later, shows the CIA station chief ordered an agent to visit the Katanga prison before the execution. The Belgian government has formally apologized. No one has been prosecuted. The Congo has been in managed conflict ever since.

The cobalt keeps moving.

Kwame Nkrumah built Ghana’s industrial infrastructure after independence and pushed for a pan-African economic union that would have allowed African nations to industrialize together rather than continue exporting raw materials to be processed elsewhere. A 1964 US State Department memo called for intensive psychological warfare operations to remove him. He was overthrown in a CIA-backed coup on February 24, 1966, while on a state visit. The coup happened the day after he landed in Hanoi.

Sylvanus Olympio of Togo announced monetary independence from France in 1963. He was killed that same year. Togo remained in the CFA franc zone.

Thomas Sankara became president of Burkina Faso in 1983. He sold the government fleet of Mercedes cars. He cut his own salary to $450 a month. He vaccinated 2.5 million children against meningitis, yellow fever, and measles in one week. He planted ten million trees to fight desertification. He redistributed land from feudal landlords to peasants. He refused IMF conditions. He said those who lend us money are those who colonized us.

On October 15, 1987, soldiers entered the building where Sankara was meeting with colleagues. He walked out to face them. He was shot twelve times. His deputy Blaise Compaore took power within hours and immediately reopened negotiations with the IMF and France. Declassified evidence implicates French intelligence and the CIA. The French government documents on the assassination remain sealed. Macron promised to release them in 2017. They have not appeared.

Samora Machel became Mozambique’s first president in 1975 after leading the liberation movement against Portuguese colonial rule. He nationalized health and education. He gave sanctuary and support to liberation movements across southern Africa and was one of the loudest voices against apartheid South Africa. On October 19, 1986, his plane went down in South African territory near the Mozambique border. Thirty-four people died. South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded that declassified transcripts strongly corroborate that apartheid security forces brought the plane down using a false navigational beacon. State Security Council minutes from 1984 document discussions of how to help overthrow his government. He had been returning from a summit on anti-apartheid strategy.

John Magufuli of Tanzania rejected WHO pandemic directives, expelled international health officials from his country, and refused to implement lockdowns or accept the institutional pandemic response. He died in office on March 17, 2021. The official cause was heart failure. He was 61 years old and had shown no public signs of illness.

Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi expelled WHO representatives, refused institutional compliance with international health organizations, and called the global pandemic response a political instrument. He died in office on June 8, 2020. The official cause was heart failure. He was 55 years old. His government had expelled the WHO team eleven days before he died.

Both were sitting heads of state. Both had publicly refused to follow the institutional script. Both died of the same cause within nine months of each other while their countries were under sustained international pressure.

African leaders historically accessed better healthcare abroad. Travel restrictions during the pandemic confined them to health systems the IMF had been cutting for thirty years. The machine did not need to act. It had already built the outcome.

The leaders who comply receive their Cayman accounts and their London educations for their children. The population pays the interest.

The pandemic made the pattern impossible to ignore.

Between February 2020 and February 2021, 17 of 24 in-office heads of state and national ministers who died of COVID-19 worldwide were African. A study published in BMJ Global Health documented the death rate among African political leaders as up to eight times higher than among the general population of similar age and gender.

In every case where a leader had refused or minimized the institutional pandemic response, their death was followed immediately by a complete reversal of policy.

Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi expelled the WHO team. He died on June 8, 2020. His successor declared COVID-19 Burundi’s biggest enemy within days and launched mass screening.

John Magufuli of Tanzania denied the pandemic, refused vaccines, and called Tanzanians who accepted them guinea pigs for untested experiments. He died on March 17, 2021. His successor accepted the vaccines within weeks.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 32 members of parliament died. Five percent of the entire legislature. Gone in one year.

The official causes were cardiac arrest. Heart failure. Respiratory complications. The pattern was the same in every country. Refuse the script. Die. The replacement follows the script.

The Proxy War Is the Enforcement Arm

Sudan sits at the intersection of the Red Sea, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, and North Africa. It holds gold, oil, and agricultural land. It has been in civil war since April 2023. An estimated 400,000 people have died. The displacement it produced is the largest humanitarian crisis on earth.

Weapons made in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and France are on both sides. The UAE and Russia back the RSF. Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia back the SAF. The Wagner Group exchanged weapons for Sudanese gold. Russia is building toward a permanent naval base on the Red Sea. The Sudanese are dying. The gold is moving through UAE processing facilities and appearing in international markets with clean paperwork.

Sudan’s debt-to-GDP ratio at the start of 2025 was 252%. Its total public debt is 2.5 times the size of its entire annual economic output. The IMF lists it as unsustainable. There is no restructuring path in sight. The war continues.

France extracted uranium from Niger for decades to power its nuclear plants. Niger remained one of the poorest countries on earth throughout. When Niger’s military government expelled French forces and demanded control over its own uranium revenues, France called it a coup. ECOWAS threatened military intervention. The uranium kept moving under less favorable terms for Niger.

The Sahel is the most lethal theater of militant Islamist violence in the world. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and Nigeria together account for more than half of all militant fatalities on the continent. Every one of those countries has resources. Every one of them has active foreign military, intelligence, or mercenary presence.

The DRC has been in armed conflict for three decades. The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, seized Goma in January 2025. Armed groups control mines in the eastern provinces. The minerals are extracted by artisanal miners earning dollars a day. They are processed in China. They power electric vehicles sold in Europe and North America. The cobalt is priced in London. None of the value stays in the DRC.

Ssuubi at the border understood it through lived experience without the financial terminology. The small stump in the path that does not trip you on the way out will trip you on the return.

The stump is not random. Someone placed it there.

The Berlin borders split communities by geography. Religion splits them by identity. The result is the same. Communities fighting each other cannot organize against the architecture extracting them both.

In Nigeria, 3,490 of 4,849 Christians killed for their faith globally in the year ending September 2025 were murdered in Nigeria. Boko Haram and its offshoot the Islamic State West Africa Province operate in Borno and Adamawa states in the northeast. Those states border Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. That is the same corridor where French uranium and foreign military interests have operated for decades. The Nigerian government said it plainly about the armed groups driving the killing: these people do not have a faith. They have a price tag.

In the Central African Republic, Christian and Muslim militias have been fighting since 2013. The Central African Republic holds diamonds and gold. The Wagner Group exchanged weapons for those diamonds. The diamonds left with clean Kimberley certificates. The bodies stayed.

In Sudan, the war between the SAF and the RSF runs through Darfur where gold deposits sit. Christians in Sudan are excluded from aid distribution by both armed factions. The gold moves through UAE processing facilities and enters international markets with clean documentation.

In the DRC, ADF militants affiliated with ISIS attacked Christian villages in North Kivu and Ituri provinces throughout 2024 and 2025. North Kivu and Ituri are cobalt and gold mining territory. The violence keeps artisanal miners displaced. Displaced miners cannot organize. They cannot refuse terms. They return to the tunnels on whatever terms the armed group controlling the site allows.

Race was the management tool invented after Bacon’s Rebellion to divide a unified labor force. It worked for three centuries. Religion is the same tool with a different name. Keep the communities fighting over identity. Keep the minerals moving. The mechanism is identical. Only the language of division changes.

The Berlin Conference did not need to invent the conflicts. It only needed to draw the borders that guaranteed them. The conflicts that followed were called tribal, then ethnic, then sectarian, then religious. Each generation of language concealed the same architecture underneath.

Somalia has the longest coastline in continental Africa. Three thousand three hundred and thirty-three kilometers along the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

When the civil war collapsed the Somali government in 1991 the country had no navy and no capacity to enforce its exclusive economic zone. Foreign industrial trawlers moved in within months. Chinese vessels. Iranian vessels. Indian, Pakistani, Italian, and European fleets. They used bottom trawling. They used dynamite fishing. They used nets that destroyed the ocean floor and eliminated breeding grounds. Somalia loses $300 million every year in illegal unreported and unregulated fishing. The waters that once teemed with yellowfin tuna, shark, mackerel, snapper and grouper were stripped bare by industrial fleets that came from countries with functioning governments and functioning navies.

Somalia had 90,000 artisanal fishermen. They returned to shore with empty nets. They could not feed their families. They had watched their ocean stolen in the same way the land across the continent was stolen. They picked up the only tool available. They took the ships.

The world called them pirates. It sent warships to protect the vessels carrying extracted resources through Somali waters. It sent no one to stop the trawlers that created the pirates.

One hijacker said it directly: we are not pirates. We are a community under siege.

Sadiq Mohammed Abdulle returns to shore with empty nets every day near Mogadishu. The big vessels with the equipment took everything. He has nothing.

That is not piracy. That is the machine naming its own victims criminals for resisting it.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram entered the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria in the middle of the night. They took 276 girls. Most were between 16 and 18 years old. They were studying for their final exams.

Michelle Obama held up a sign. #BringBackOurGirls trended for weeks. Celebrities posted photographs. The hashtag was seen by millions. It generated enormous emotional response and no recovery operation of any substance.

Then the cameras moved.

More than 100 of the original 219 who did not escape in the first days have never been found. Some were released in negotiated exchanges. Some escaped. Some were confirmed dead. Some came back pregnant with children born in captivity. More than 100 remain unaccounted for. They were taken in 2014. It is now 2026.

The families formed their own association. They have been protesting for over a decade. Some parents have died waiting. Some have received nothing. No body. No confirmation. No closure. They are still waiting.

The world gave them a hashtag. A few weeks of coverage. Then silence.

Chibok is in Borno State. Borno borders Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. That is the same corridor where French uranium interests and foreign military operations have run for decades. The girls were taken in the same geography where the machine’s enforcement arm operates. The hashtag gave the world a feeling of having done something. The girls are still missing. The minerals are still moving.

The fraud runs in both directions.

In Minnesota, Ohio, California, and Massachusetts, networks operating through nonprofit organizations submitted fraudulent claims across federal welfare programs including Medicaid, child nutrition, and housing services. Federal prosecutors in Minnesota described the scale as staggering. Of 14 programs under audit, more than half of $18 billion spent since 2018 may be fraudulent. The first case alone extracted $250 million. A significant portion of the money was wired to Somalia, Kenya, and the UAE. Al-Shabaab taxes all financial flows moving through territory it controls. The US Treasury opened a formal investigation. The machine named the Somali fishermen pirates for taking ships after their ocean was stolen. It built the conditions that produced the fraud and then expressed shock when the system was exploited. The deeper architecture of that system is documented in Patriotism Is Not a Dirty Word.

The Gem at the Center

South Africa sits at the southern tip of the continent. No other country on earth concentrates what it holds in one place.

Eighty percent of the world’s platinum reserves. Seventy-one percent of global platinum production. The world’s largest deposits of chromium, manganese, and vanadium. The largest known gold reserves on earth. Diamonds. Coal. Iron ore. Uranium. Titanium. The Bushveld Complex in the northeast is one of the most mineral-rich geological formations in human history.

De Beers, which controls the global diamond market, was founded in 1887 with financing from Nathaniel Mayer Rothschild. Cecil Rhodes became its first chairman. Anglo American Corporation, which controls vast portions of South African mining, was co-founded with J.P. Morgan money. The ownership structure of South African mineral wealth was built by the same financial architecture that built the City of London. The money went in the same direction from the beginning.

Black South Africans were excluded from skilled mining professions by law. The Mines and Works Act of 1911 restricted blasting certificates to white workers. Only a person holding a blasting certificate could be employed as a miner. The first African was not granted a blasting certificate until December 1988. One hundred years of the richest mineral deposits on earth. One hundred years of legal exclusion from the skilled work those deposits required.

Democracy came in 1994. The mining companies internationalized. Capital exited the country. South Africa’s economy grew 1.1% in 2025. Nearly one in two people under 30 are unemployed. The mines still operate. The platinum still moves to London where the price is set. The profits still flow to companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

South Africa lost AGOA trade eligibility in 2025 because its government sued Israel at the International Court of Justice. The most industrialized economy on the continent. The largest democracy in sub-Saharan Africa. The country with the deepest mineral wealth. Punished for having a foreign policy position.

A South Africa that uses international law against Western allies might use international law against mining contracts. The machine does not punish ideology. It punishes precedent.

The gem of the continent is also the most controlled piece of it. That is not coincidence. That is the machine identifying what matters most and holding it tightest.

What the Machine Needed to Run

The system required coordination between multiple players operating in the same direction with the same public language.

The City of London provided the financial architecture. The pricing mechanism. The tax haven network. The legal framework. The insurance monopoly. The exchange listings.

The IMF provided the debt instrument. The conditions. The leverage over sovereign governments. The legitimacy that made the conditions appear technical rather than political.

The United States provided the enforcement. The US Treasury holds the only veto at the IMF. No program, no condition, no debt restructuring happens without Washington’s approval. The United States holds 17.4% of IMF voting shares. Every major decision requires 85% approval. The math is simple. The veto has never needed to be used openly because it has never been challenged.

Wall Street provided the commercial extraction layer. When African governments could not access IMF loans they went to Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citigroup for Eurobonds at 9% to 14% interest. The higher the IMF-assigned risk rating, the higher the commercial interest rate, the faster the debt grew, the sooner the country needed IMF rescue, the more conditions were attached. The distress the IMF system produced was the product Wall Street sold.

USAID provided the cover. Civil society funding. Media programs. Governance initiatives. Political party support. The development language that made extraction look like assistance. In 2023 alone USAID spent $40 billion globally. A documented portion went to organizations that aligned African governments with Washington priorities. The humanitarian work was real. So was the political function.

The US military provided the physical guarantee. Bases in Djibouti. Presence in Kenya. Operations in Niger, Somalia, and across the Sahel. The counterterrorism framing was real. So was the function of maintaining the security architecture that protected resource access and kept governments inside the system.

All of it moved together. The debt created the conditions. The conditions opened the economies. The open economies allowed the extraction. The extraction generated the wealth. The wealth moved through the City of London. The tax havens cleaned it. The US veto at the IMF protected the process. USAID funded the organizations that called it development. The military protected the infrastructure that made the shipping possible. The whole machine ran with coordination so complete that most of its participants believed they were doing separate things.

What Is Moving Now

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing all US foreign assistance. USAID was shut down. Staff placed on administrative leave. Programs suspended globally.

In Africa the impact was immediate. PEPFAR funded HIV treatment for 20 million people across Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia. Those programs froze. Clinics closed. Patients missed treatment. The freeze was partially reversed under pressure but the uncertainty did not leave.

The civil society organizations USAID had funded for decades to maintain political alignment lost their funding. The governance programs that shaped African policy toward Washington priorities were terminated. The development language that had covered the extraction for seventy years went quiet.

South Africa lost AGOA trade eligibility in 2025. The stated reason was its position on the Israel-Gaza conflict and its lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The leash called opportunity became visible as a leash.

The Sahel security architecture collapsed. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger expelled French forces. The US reduced its presence in Niger after the 2023 coup. The network of bases and operations that had protected French uranium interests and maintained regional compliance fractured. France lost its military foothold. The uranium revenues Niger had been sending to Paris stopped flowing on the old terms.

Trump raised tariffs on China to 145%. Chinese demand for African commodities fell. Copper from Zambia and the DRC. Iron ore from Guinea. Oil from Angola. The commodity exporters felt a trade war they had no part in designing.

The IMF programs continue. Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are still operating under the same structural adjustment conditions. The debt continues. The conditions continue. The City of London pricing mechanism continues. The British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda continue to receive the wealth that leaves Africa every day. The London Metal Exchange still sets the price of cobalt. Muntosh still earns $4 a day. The electric vehicle still sells for $40,000.

What changed is not the machine. What changed is the cover.

Shutting down USAID did not hurt Africa. It removed the cover story. For seventy years the development language gave the extraction a human face. Civil society organizations funded from Washington shaped African governments toward American priorities while calling it governance support. When that funding stopped the governments it was managing did not collapse. The extraction continued. That tells you what USAID was for.

Trump’s position on the IMF is not to dismantle it. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the IMF in 2025 that programs need stronger conditionality, faster reforms, and less repeat lending. He said the IMF should be willing to walk away from countries that will not change. Ghana has been in 17 IMF programs. Bessent’s stated position is that the 17th program should not exist. A country that needs 17 rounds of the same medicine either has the wrong medicine or someone profits from the patient staying sick. Bessent named the problem. He did not change the prescription.

What changed is the debt restructuring pressure. The US is pushing China to restructure its Belt and Road loans in countries at risk of default. Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia all borrowed from Chinese state lenders at rates that made the IMF look generous. American pressure on China to take losses on those loans is the one place where the machine’s direction could shift. Not because Washington is generous. Because Chinese lending at predatory rates competes with American financial infrastructure. The machine does not share its margin.

What is also moving is the enforcer role itself.

Since 1944 the United States functioned as the enforcement arm of the Bretton Woods architecture. The US Treasury veto at the IMF. The military presence across the Sahel and the Horn of Africa. USAID funding the organizations that kept governments aligned. That role was not charity. It was maintenance. The machine required an enforcer and Washington filled the position for eighty years.

Trump is not filling that position. The executive order that froze foreign assistance was not a policy adjustment. It was a withdrawal from the maintenance function. USAID is gone. The military footprint in the Sahel is reduced. The development language has been abandoned. When Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in early 2026 and London’s insurance market withdrew, Trump ordered US government backing for all shipping lines. London came back to the table. The full architecture of that move is documented in Patriotism Is Not a Dirty Word at nofilterjustfacts.substack.com.

What changed is that the United States has stopped paying for the cover story and stopped staffing the enforcement. Whether that creates space for Africa to renegotiate its position or simply allows a different enforcer to step in is not yet determined. But the role the US played for eighty years is visibly vacant. That has not happened before.

USAID disappearing did not stop the extraction. The extraction continued without it. That tells you which part was structural and which part was decorative. The development language was always a wrapper around the same mechanism that slavery used, that colonialism used, that structural adjustment used. When the wrapper was removed the mechanism kept running.

The machine is more visible now than it has been in a century. The players who used to coordinate are not fully coordinating. The language that made the system sound like assistance has been withdrawn. What remains is the architecture itself, operating in plain sight, without the framing that made it palatable.

The Narrative Is the Last Instrument

Racism has never been about skin color.

The word race did not exist in any legal document before 1680. Slavery existed. Bondage existed. Conquest existed. None of it required a permanent biological category until the system needed one. When Bacon’s Rebellion in 1676 brought European indentured servants and African laborers together in armed revolt against the colonial elite, the threat was not racial mixing. The threat was unified labor. The solution was to make unity impossible. Virginia’s lawmakers built a wall between the groups using race as the construction material. European servants received marginal privileges. Africans received permanent hereditary bondage. The wall was not cultural. It was statutory. It was designed by accountants, not by bigots.

Race was an accounting solution to a labor cost problem.

The people who built that wall went on to build empires. The empires required the wall to keep standing. So they told a story around it. The story became religion. The religion became science. The science became law. By the time abolition movements dismantled the legal framework, the story had been running for two hundred years. It outlasted the system it was built to protect.

That story is now a business.

The victimhood narrative around race concentrates itself on one group and one historical period. It does this deliberately. Concentration is the mechanism. When the frame is Black Americans and the antebellum South, no one is looking at Muntosh. No one is looking at the 40,000 children in DRC cobalt tunnels. No one is looking at the women trafficked from Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Eritrea through Libya and into the sex trade in Italy, Germany, and France. No one is looking at the children conscripted as soldiers in the DRC, the Central African Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Muntosh is twelve years old. He digs cobalt in Kolwezi. He earns $4 a day. He breathes dust that destroys his lungs. His brother was buried in a landslide. He will not be called a slave. He will be called labor. Because calling him a slave would require the people profiting from his labor to be called slaveholders. And the victimhood framework does not point in that direction.

The women crossing from Nigeria into Libya are raped and sold on their way to Europe. They are called migrants. Because calling them what they are would require naming who profits from their transit. The trafficking routes run through the same corridors where USAID was funding civil society organizations and the EU was funding border management programs. The programs managed the flow. They did not stop it.

The children carrying weapons in CAR and Mali are called child soldiers. Because calling them enslaved would require addressing the men who conscripted them, financed them, and directed the violence that keeps the mining zones accessible to the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The word slavery is protected. It is a museum exhibit. It belongs to one period, one geography, one demographic. Anyone who tries to expand it is accused of diluting it. The people most aggressively protecting the narrow definition are not survivors. They are administrators of the narrative. They raise money on it. They build political careers on it. They use it to silence anyone who points at Muntosh and says the word.

I know this because I sat with the women it does not cover.

They came from Uganda. I volunteered every first Saturday of the month, not as a researcher, not as an observer. I showed up to sit with women in the middle of their suffering. Over time that becomes friendship. They told me what had been done to them as children. Sexual organs. Faces. Bodies. They told me how they lost their husbands. They told me that arriving in the United States felt like survival. They meant it. I eventually left and moved away. Some of those friendships are still there. They did not use the word slavery. The asylum system processing their cases did not use the word slavery. The word available to them was trauma. The word available to the system was refugee. The word that was never available was the accurate one.

The people screaming racism loudest are often using race to consolidate power. The mechanism is the same as every other instrument in the machine. Identify a lever. Apply pressure. Extract the resource. The resource in this case is political loyalty, institutional funding, and narrative control. Keep a population defined by historical grievance. Keep that grievance unsolvable. Keep them dependent on the administrators of the narrative. The extraction continues whether the commodity is cobalt or votes.

South Africa demonstrates both things at once.

Seventy-two percent of private farmland in South Africa is owned by white South Africans who make up 8% of the population. Four percent is owned by Black South Africans who are 81% of the population. That is the documented legacy of one hundred years of legal exclusion from land ownership. The Mines and Works Act of 1911. The Land Act of 1913. The Group Areas Act of 1950. These were not accidents of history. They were the architecture.

That is true.

Between 1990 and 2024, more than 2,000 people were killed on South African farms. The documented rate of farm murders among Afrikaner farming communities is three times the national murder average. The South African government stopped keeping disaggregated statistics on farm murders in 2007. Stopping the count is not solving the problem.

That is also true.

White farmers are being murdered. The South African government stopped keeping disaggregated statistics on farm murders in 2007. No count means no record. No record means no accountability. The murders continue. The silence is official.

Black South Africans are being murdered. The international press does not cover it. The bodies do not serve a useful story so they do not appear.

The killing that receives the least coverage of all is Christian versus Muslim conflict. When Christians are killed by Muslim armed groups the press goes silent. The bodies do not serve a useful story so they do not appear.

Both communities are dying. Neither is being counted honestly. Neither is receiving justice. The coverage that does appear is not about the dead. It is about which death can be converted into a political instrument at a given moment. When the instrument has been used the coverage stops. The bodies stay.

The machine does not care which community is dying. It only needs the dying to continue. Continued death produces continued fear. Continued fear produces continued division. Continued division produces continued extraction. The platinum moves to London either way.. The narrative that keeps communities fighting each other over identity is the same instrument in a different iteration. Race after Bacon’s Rebellion. Religion in the Sahel. Land in South Africa. The instrument changes. The function does not.

This is what is true and almost never said: the people who benefit most from the permanent victimhood frame are not the people suffering. They are the people managing the suffering. The organizations built on it. The political movements sustained by it. The funding streams that require ongoing grievance to justify ongoing disbursement. Solve the problem and the revenue disappears. The machine produces administrators of grievance the same way it produces administrators of debt. They are both overseers. They both require the condition to continue. They both receive their salaries from the structure they claim to be fighting.

The Black community in the United States has had a political infrastructure built around its grievance for sixty years. That infrastructure has produced some of the most powerful political figures in American history. It has not closed the wealth gap. It has not ended the prison disparity. It has not improved school performance in the ZIP codes where the grievance is most concentrated. What it has produced is a reliable voting bloc, a billion-dollar nonprofit sector, and a political language that cannot be questioned without career consequences. The grievance is managed. It is not resolved. Resolution would end the management contract.

This is not an argument that racism does not exist. Racism exists in every direction. What is not being said is that racism against white people is not documented, measurable, and almost entirely absent from the conversation. AI will not say it. The press will not say it. The institutions will not say it. The narrative only runs in one direction because the machine needs it to. What is also documented is who profits from that silence remaining intact.

In 1985 forty-five of the most recognizable names in American music recorded We Are the World. The stated purpose was famine relief in Africa. Ethiopia was starving. The images were devastating. The song raised $63 million. It won four Grammy Awards. It made the artists look generous and the cause look solved.

The documented reality arrived later. A significant portion of the funds reached the Mengistu Haile Mariam government in Ethiopia. Mengistu was running a forced resettlement program at the time. BBC investigations documented that aid money and aid vehicles were used to facilitate those relocations. People died in the process. The famine the song was written to end was partly engineered by the government that received the money.

The music industry received four Grammys. The machine received cover. The people in the song stayed hungry.

This was not an accident unique to one campaign. It is the operating model. Bono’s ONE Campaign spent more money on staff salaries than on African aid in documented years. Madonna announced a school in Malawi. It was never built. The funds were not fully accounted for. Oprah Winfrey opened the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa in 2007. It generated enormous international press about African uplift and one woman’s generosity. Within a year a dormitory matron was charged with sexually abusing students. Oprah flew to South Africa and issued a public apology. The school stayed open. The press coverage of the abuse was a fraction of the press coverage of the opening.

The savior narrative requires an Africa that cannot save itself. It requires suffering visible enough to generate donations and distant enough that donors never see where the money goes. It requires celebrities who need a cause and cameras pointed in the right direction at the right moment. The machine does not manufacture this. It only needs it to continue. The celebrity charity industrial complex is the development language with a recognizable face on it. It is USAID with a Grammy.

In March 2026 the UN General Assembly passed a resolution describing the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity and calling for reparations. One hundred and twenty-three countries voted yes. The United States voted no. Britain abstained. France abstained.

The votes are not the same thing.

Britain runs the British Virgin Islands. Its banks financed the slave ships. Its insurance company covered them. Its overseas territories receive the wealth leaving Africa every day. It sits on the IMF board managing the debt of the descendants of the enslaved. Britain abstained. A no requires a position. An abstention requires only silence. Reparations would require acknowledging that the extraction is ongoing. You cannot pay for something you are still doing.

France collected 150 million gold francs from Haiti for the crime of freedom and finished collecting in 1947. France controls the currency of 14 African nations. France sealed the documents on Thomas Sankara’s murder. France abstained for the same reason Britain did.

The United States voted no inside an administration that has withdrawn from or defunded 66 UN bodies and entities. It cut funding to the UN Human Rights Council, UNESCO, and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It slashed UN contributions by 83 percent in its FY26 budget. The US position on this resolution sits inside a broader rejection of the UN framework as a mechanism of globalist control. That is a different position than running the tax havens while voting to protect them. The facts are what they are. The reader can note the difference.

The same analysis applies to the narrative about Africa.

The frame the machine needs is this: Black Africans are victims of themselves. Tribal violence. Corruption. Failed states. The machine never built the states. The machine drew the borders, imposed the currencies, set the prices, attached the conditions, killed the leaders who refused, and then published reports calling the results governance failures. The failures are documented. Their cause is omitted. The narrative of African dysfunction requires the omission. Without it, the machine becomes visible.

And the machine is not designed to be seen.

When evidence surfaces anyway, the machine removes it.

In 1966, an Italian director named Gillo Pontecorvo made The Battle of Algiers. It documented what France did during Algeria’s war for independence. French colonial forces torturing prisoners. Killing suspects. Crushing a population fighting for its own land. The film was co-produced by Saadi Yacef, a former FLN military leader who fought for Algerian liberation, was captured by French forces, and survived. He produced the film, appeared in it, and lived to see it suppressed. France never issued a formal ban. It did not need to. The general public and every cinema in France boycotted it. They called it anti-French propaganda. No law. No order. No troops. The culture protected itself. The film was effectively invisible in France for nearly four decades. It did not air on French television until 2004. In 2003, the Pentagon screened it for military officers and policy experts in the middle of the Iraq War. US counterterrorism analysts studied it to understand how a country can win every battle and still lose. The Black Panthers studied it. The IRA studied it. Everyone who was fighting the machine studied it. The country that built the machine spent forty years making sure its own people never saw it. France, the same country that controls the currency of 14 African nations, that assassinated Sylvanus Olympio for trying to leave the franc zone, that sealed the documents on Thomas Sankara’s murder, did not need a courtroom to suppress the record. It needed only silence. The narrative requires the omission. Without the omission it becomes visible.

In 1987, Richard Attenborough made Cry Freedom about Steve Biko, the Black anti-apartheid leader beaten to death in South African police custody in 1977. The government said he died on a hunger strike. A journalist investigated and found the police had killed him. The government banned the journalist, making it illegal for him to publish anything or leave the country. He fled disguised as a priest. The film was made from his book. South Africa’s censorship board approved it without cuts. Then South Africans started watching it. The attorney general threatened newspapers with prosecution for printing advertisements because Biko and the journalist were officially banned persons and spreading their words was illegal. A bomb went off outside a Johannesburg theater during a screening. Bomb threats shut down showings across the country. The police commissioner ordered all copies seized. Officers raided theaters at night while the film was still playing, shut down the projectors, and took the reels. Biko’s own writings were still banned inside South Africa at the time. They banned the man. They banned his words. They banned the film about the man whose words they banned. Then they walked into theaters at midnight and took the reels.

The narrative is not only managed through language. It is enforced through raids.

What is visible now: a twelve-year-old in a cobalt tunnel in Kolwezi. A woman on a boat in the Mediterranean who left Lagos for Italy because the trafficking network offered her passage. A child with a gun in Bambari in the Central African Republic because an armed group offered him food. A nurse in Bombali District sleeping in the hospice because the IMF required the wage bill cut that eliminated the nurses’ quarters.

All of them are producing something for someone.

None of them are called slaves.

The instrument that prevents the word from being used is the narrative. The narrative is the last instrument because it is the most durable. You can dismantle a plantation. You can default on a debt. You can overthrow a government. You cannot dismantle a story people believe is justice.

The people who built the machine understood that from the beginning. They did not build race because they hated. They built it because they needed a story that would make the accounting invisible. Five hundred years later, the accounting is still running. The story is still protecting it.

And the ship is still leaving.

This article does not tell you what to conclude. It shows you where to look. If you need someone to connect these dots for you, that is the system working exactly as designed. If this article made you uncomfortable, good. Discomfort is what remains when the narrative stops working. Start looking. The pattern is already there.

Ssuubi carried diamonds across the border. She sold them for almost nothing. The dealer drove them to Mombasa. The ship left. Capital started accumulating when the ship left Africa.

The ship is still leaving.

The City of London is still setting the price.

The IMF conditions are still attached to every loan.

The only thing that changed is that fewer people are pretending otherwise.

Africa holds 30% of the world’s mineral reserves. 40% of its gold. 90% of its chromium and platinum. 70% of its cobalt. 79% of its phosphates.

Four in ten Africans live below the poverty line.

The continent is not underdeveloped. It is the site of the most sustained and coordinated extraction operation in human history. The instruments have changed across five centuries. The direction of the wealth has not.

They did not forget Africa. They built their system on it.

What happens when that system becomes visible is not yet written.

The Machine Series continues with: Article 3: Asia. The Miracle They Manufactured. And Who Collected the Fee When It Ended. Coming soon at nofilterjustfacts.substack.com

The full Machine Series is available at nofilterjustfacts.substack.com. Each article documents a different geography. The same architecture. The same direction of wealth.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts. nofilterjustfacts.substack.com

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