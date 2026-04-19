Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
Apr 19

Wow! This is a must read!!

What has happened in Africa for many decades describes the template of evil, the soulless blackheart of greed and power centered in The City of London with its proxy puppets, via the ideology of control through corruption, in its One World Government scheme.

The divisions in our own country are a weaponized distraction from seeing this template. The Great Awakening is real. Articles like this are the medicine needed to heal the manufactured divide.

Thank you for this history lesson, Vivify! The present in context of how the world got this way is is the paradigm shift happening.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
Apr 19

London Bridge is going down

Going down

Going down

London Bridge is going down

No fair ladies

🎶🎶🎶

Origin of London Bridge Song

The song "London Bridge Is Falling Down" originated in **England**, with its earliest documented lyrics appearing in the *Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book* published in **London in 1744**.

While the formal recording dates to the 18th century, the rhyme is believed to have roots in the **Middle Ages**, possibly reflecting the frequent need for repairs to the actual stone bridge built between 1176 and 1209. Historical legends often associate the song with the **Viking leader Olaf Haraldsson**, who allegedly caused the bridge to collapse during an invasion in **1014**.

* **First Publication:** *Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book* (1744).

* **Historical Context:** The bridge, constructed under Henry II and completed under King John, required constant maintenance due to heavy traffic, fires, and decay.

* **Alternative Theories:** Some interpretations suggest the lyrics reference the plague or the execution of traitors, though the Viking collapse legend remains prominent.

* **Melody:** The tune most commonly used today was first recorded in the **United States in 1879**, distinct from earlier melodies.

From Brave search

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