Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Cristian's avatar
Cristian
Apr 19

Price setting by London is slowly being removed. This will break this awful empire that has extracted value at human cost for far too long.

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Renzo Toglia's avatar
Renzo Toglia
Apr 18

Of course we know that the centralized form of wealth manipulation by the City of London business model as described is what the Trump administration is systematically disassembling. Natural resources are sovereign http://assets.be Business must be win/win not extortion or exploitation.

This is the Trump administration credo.

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