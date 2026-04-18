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Her name was Ssuubi. She crossed the border between Uganda and the DRC carrying diamonds. She sold them for almost nothing to a dealer who drove them to the port in Mombasa. From Mombasa they were shipped to Antwerp and the Gulf states, where they were polished and placed in cases in high-end jewelry stores.

None of the people who touched those diamonds in Africa got wealthy. The person who found them in the ground. The person who sold them to Ssuubi. Ssuubi herself. The dealer who drove to Mombasa. All of them stayed poor.

Capital started accumulating the moment the ship left Africa.

That is not an accident. That is the architecture.

In 2003, the diamond industry created the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The stated purpose was to stop conflict diamonds from entering the market. Diamonds funding rebel wars against governments. The scheme gave buyers a certificate. The certificate said the diamond was clean.

The definition of clean was designed by the industry. A diamond is only a conflict diamond under the Kimberley Process if it funds a rebel movement against a recognized government. Diamonds mined by governments using child labor are clean. Diamonds extracted under military occupation are clean. Diamonds moved through corrupt officials with state protection are clean. Diamonds that pay security forces to shoot artisanal miners off their own land are clean.

In November 2025, the Kimberley Process held its annual plenary in Dubai. Every African diamond producing nation backed a proposal to expand the definition of conflict diamonds to include state violence, armed militias, and mercenary groups. The EU, the UK, Canada, and Australia blocked it. For the third consecutive year, no reform passed.

The Wagner Group launders an estimated $50 million annually in diamonds from the Central African Republic through Cameroon. Every stone carries a clean Kimberley certificate.

The 2025 plenary was held in Dubai. The UAE is the primary transit point for Wagner Group gold and diamonds from Sudan and the Central African Republic. The meeting to certify clean diamonds was held in the city that receives them.

Ssuubi’s diamonds left Africa certified. They arrived in Antwerp certified. The certification did not change what happened at the border. It changed the paperwork.

The First Extraction

Slavery existed in Africa before the first European ship arrived on the West African coast.

African kingdoms enslaved prisoners of war. Debt bondage existed. Conquered people served the victorious. The institution was brutal. It was not permanent. An enslaved person could earn freedom. Could marry into the family. Could rise in status. Their children were not automatically enslaved. The condition was not hereditary. It was not assigned by skin color. It moved with circumstance, not birth.

The Portuguese arrived in the mid-1400s. They did not bring slavery to Africa. They found existing trade networks and inserted themselves. They approached African kings along the West African coast, men already in the business of selling war captives, and made an offer. European manufactured goods. Metal tools. Weapons. In exchange for people.

The kings accepted. The trade began.

What changed was not the existence of slavery. What changed was the scale, the direction, and the purpose.

The Europeans built the triangular trade. Ships left Britain, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Spain carrying manufactured goods to West Africa. Those goods were exchanged for enslaved people. The enslaved were loaded into ships and transported across the Atlantic. The Middle Passage took six to eight weeks. The ships were designed to carry the maximum number of bodies in the minimum amount of space. Those who survived were sold in the Americas to work sugar plantations in Haiti and Jamaica, tobacco plantations in Virginia, cotton fields in Carolina, rice paddies in Georgia.

The plantation products were shipped back to Europe. The profits flowed into London, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Nantes, and Bristol.

Lloyd’s of London insured the ships. London banks financed the voyages. London merchants collected the margins. The Bank of England’s founding investors held interests in slave-trading enterprises. The wealth generated by African labor in American fields built the financial infrastructure that is still operating today.

An estimated 12 to 15 million people were taken from Africa across four centuries of the transatlantic trade alone. The full number lost to African communities, counting those killed in raids, those who died on the march to the coast, those who died in coastal holding pens before boarding, and those who died in the Middle Passage, is closer to 30 million. Those were not abstractions. They were farmers. Ironworkers. Traders. Weavers. Political leaders. Knowledge holders. Their removal collapsed economies, destabilized kingdoms, and turned African states against each other in competition to supply the trade.

The kingdoms that sold captives received European weapons. Those weapons were used to raid neighboring kingdoms for more captives. The slave trade militarized African political competition from within. By the time the European powers gathered in Berlin in 1884 to divide the continent among themselves, three centuries of externally driven conflict had already done the work of weakening it.

Race came later. Not first.

In the early American colonies, European indentured servants and African laborers worked alongside each other, served fixed terms, and could earn freedom. In 1676 in Virginia, Bacon’s Rebellion brought poor Europeans and Africans together in armed revolt against the colonial elite. The uprising was suppressed. The colonial ruling class drew the conclusion that a unified labor force was dangerous.

The solution was to divide it permanently.

Within a decade, Virginia passed laws making African slavery hereditary and lifetime. European servants were given marginal privileges and a racial identity that set them above Africans regardless of economic circumstance. The category of race as a legal and social absolute was constructed to protect the plantation system from the threat of unified resistance.

Race was not the reason for slavery. Race was the lock put on the door after the business model was already running. It was a management decision. It became ideology. It became law. It became the story told to make a system of economic extraction look like a natural order.

Haiti understood this before anyone named it.

In 1804, enslaved Africans in the French colony of Saint-Domingue defeated Napoleon’s army and declared independence. It was the first successful slave revolution in history. France’s response was not military. Military force had failed. France sent a bill instead.

Paris demanded 150 million gold francs in compensation. The payment was owed, France said, to the slaveholders whose property had liberated itself. Haiti paid. It borrowed from French banks to do it. The debt was restructured and extended across generations. The last payment was made in 1947. One hundred and forty-three years after independence, Haiti finished paying France for the crime of freedom.

France was not punishing Haiti for being Black. France was punishing Haiti for disrupting the economic model. For proving that the people doing the labor could take back control of the production. The debt was the instrument of resubjugation when the army had failed.

The instrument changed. The direction of the wealth did not.

The instrument was never race. Race was the explanation added after the instrument was already running. The Portuguese did not cross the Atlantic because they hated Black skin. They crossed it because sugar required labor and labor cost money. Race was the answer to a business problem. How do you justify permanent hereditary bondage in a society that believed in Christian salvation and natural rights? You invent a category. You make the category biological. You make biology destiny. The people doing the labor become a different kind of human. Different enough to own. Different enough to work to death. Different enough that their children are born into the same condition automatically. That invention did not come from hatred. It came from accounting. The plantation needed a permanent labor supply that could not quit, could not organize, and could not claim the rights the owners claimed for themselves. Race solved all three problems at once. It was the most profitable idea in the history of capitalism. And it was never about skin color. It was about who controls the labor and who captures the value it produces.

De Beers was founded in 1887. Nathaniel Mayer Rothschild provided the financing. Cecil Rhodes became the first chairman. The same Cecil Rhodes whose British South Africa Company seized vast territories across southern Africa on behalf of Britain using diamond profits as capital.

The engagement ring as a symbol of love was invented in 1947. Not by tradition. By an advertising agency hired by De Beers. The slogan was A Diamond Is Forever. Before that campaign diamonds were not the standard stone for engagement. De Beers created the cultural expectation to create demand for their product. They converted a colonial extraction industry into a romantic obligation. They sold slavery as love.

Hollywood made Blood Diamond in 2006. The Kimberley Process to certify conflict-free diamonds was created in 2003. The film arrived three years after the certification scheme designed to reassure consumers. Blood Diamond was the advertising campaign for the cleanup. It acknowledged the problem in two hours and ended with a title card saying things had improved. In November 2025 the Dubai plenary failed for the third consecutive year to expand the definition of conflict diamonds to include state violence and armed militias. Wagner Group diamonds still move through Cameroon with clean Kimberley certificates. The title card was not accurate.

A diamond is not forever. The poverty it was mined from is.

Some people figured this out without a research team.

I refused diamond engagement rings on principle since I was young. Not because of a documentary. Not because of Blood Diamond. Because I knew what De Beers was built on. When people around me followed the tradition I saw the advertising campaign not the romance. A corporation that financed its operations through colonial extraction invented the idea that a diamond proves love. They did not discover a tradition. They manufactured one. And the world bought it without asking who paid for the mine.

That is what the machine does best. It does not only extract the resource. It extracts the labor, converts the profit into culture, and sells the culture back to the people it took the resource from. The engagement ring is a product. The love attached to it is the advertising. The poverty underneath it is the architecture.

The same powers that ran the slave trade gathered in Berlin in 1884 and drew the borders.

The Map Was the First Weapon

In November 1884, representatives from fourteen European nations gathered in Berlin. They met for three months. They drew lines across a map of Africa.

No African was in the room. No African voice was heard. No African border, kingdom, ethnic territory, or trade route was consulted. The continent was divided based on what European powers wanted from it and which of them had already claimed pieces of the coast.

The lines they drew split the Somali people across five territories. They cut through the Maasai homeland. They placed the Ewe people of West Africa under three separate colonial administrations. They ran borders through the Tuareg territory in the Sahara, through the Lozi kingdom, through the Bakongo nation, through hundreds of communities that had governed themselves for centuries.

Those artificial nations were not accidents. They were infrastructure. Borders that kept ethnic rivals inside the same state guaranteed conflict. Conflict guaranteed instability. Instability guaranteed dependency. Dependency guaranteed the continued flow of resources outward and debt inward.

The DRC alone was split through more than 200 ethnic communities. It has been in various states of managed war ever since independence.

The cobalt keeps moving.

The Currency Is the Chain

In 1945, France created the CFA franc. It named it the Franc des Colonies Françaises d’Afrique. The French Colonies of Africa franc. The name was later changed. The mechanism was not.

Today 14 African countries use the CFA franc. Eight in West Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. Six in Central Africa: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon.

These countries deposit 50% of their foreign exchange reserves in the French Treasury. France holds veto power on the boards of both central banks. Paris sets the exchange rate. When Paris decides to devalue, the African governments using the currency have no vote.

In 1994, France devalued the CFA franc by 50% overnight. African governments were informed. They were not consulted. The purchasing power of 14 nations was cut in half by a decision made in Paris. Prices doubled. Wages did not.

Nine of these 14 countries are among the Least Developed Countries in the world. Niger, Central African Republic, and Chad ranked at the very bottom of the 2020 Human Development Index. Real incomes stagnated or fell in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, and Republic of Congo.

In 1962, Mali created its own currency and left the CFA zone. Its CFA-zone neighbors immediately raised trade barriers and isolated it economically.

In 1963, Sylvanus Olympio, president of newly independent Togo, announced plans to leave the French monetary zone and build an independent currency. He was assassinated by soldiers trained by France. One of the men who killed him, Etienne Gnassingbe Eyadema, became president of Togo and held power until his death in 2005.

Mali was strangled. Olympio was shot. Those were the rules about leaving. They were demonstrated in the same year. No further announcement was necessary.

The Price Is Set Elsewhere

Ssuubi’s diamonds traveled from her hands to Antwerp. The cobalt in the DRC travels to London first, where the price is set, before it travels anywhere else.

The DRC produces 70% of the world’s cobalt. The London Metal Exchange sets the price.

Muntosh is twelve years old. He is from Kolwezi in the DRC. He watched a landslide bury his brother while they were digging for cobalt. He was in the first grade at the time. He earns $4 a day. The cobalt he digs will be processed in China, where companies controlled by Chinese entities own or finance 15 of the DRC’s 19 cobalt-producing mines. It will become the battery in an electric vehicle. The vehicle will sell for $40,000 or more. The manufacturer will call it clean energy.

An estimated 40,000 children work in DRC cobalt mines. Some are as young as seven. They work in unventilated tunnels without protective equipment. They breathe cobalt dust that causes respiratory disease. They carry loads that deform their spines. Half the miners interviewed in a 2023 US Department of Labor report said they worked at sites where children worked alongside them.

The price of that cobalt is set in London. Muntosh has never heard of the London Metal Exchange.

Ghana, South Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe mine gold. The price of gold is set by the London Bullion Market Association, twice daily, by a group of major banks.

South Africa holds 80% of the world’s platinum. The price of platinum is set in London.

Zambia and the DRC produce the copper that wires every building on earth. The price of copper is set on the London Metal Exchange.

Morocco holds 70% of the world’s phosphate, essential for fertilizer. The price is set by markets Morocco does not control.

101 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have mining operations across 37 sub-Saharan African countries. Together they control over $1 trillion worth of Africa’s most valuable resources. The contracts governing those operations are written in English law. Disputes go to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. ICSID operates under World Bank rules. Its rulings favor the investor. Its decisions bind the state.

In 1963, physicist Derek J. de Solla Price proved mathematically what power already knew intuitively. In any complex system, the square root of the total number of participants ends up controlling half the output. One node. Disproportionate control. Not because of conspiracy. Because that is what uninterrupted compounding produces. One hundred and one companies out of millions operating globally control half the mineral wealth of an entire continent. Price’s Law did not design this. It just explains why it was always going to look exactly like this.

The DRC reviewed all its mining contracts in 2008 and found them unfair. The companies took the challenge to ICSID. English law governed the outcome. The mines kept operating.

Raw bauxite fetches $65 per ton. Processed into aluminum it commands $2,335 per ton. Africa ships the bauxite. The $2,270 per ton difference accumulates where the processing happens. That is the commodity trap. It has a legal framework around it so it cannot be called theft.

Muntosh still earns $4 a day. The cobalt he digs travels from Kolwezi to a processing facility in China. It arrives in a battery inside an electric vehicle assembled in Germany or the United States. The vehicle sells for $40,000. The manufacturer calls it clean energy and charges a premium for the sustainability of the product. The sustainability premium does not reach Kolwezi. It does not reach the tunnel where Muntosh watched a landslide bury his brother. It does not reach the 40,000 children working alongside him. The commodity trap does not only steal the margin. It converts the suffering into a selling point. The cleaner the energy claim, the higher the price, the further the distance between the value and the person who produced it. That is not a supply chain problem. That is the architecture.

The Loan That Never Ends

The IMF was created at Bretton Woods in 1944, before most African countries existed as independent states. The voting structure has barely changed since. The 46 countries of sub-Saharan Africa hold less than 10% of the vote on the IMF board. Two executive directors represent all of them. The countries being restructured have almost no say in the terms of their restructuring.

47 of Africa’s 54 countries owe money to the IMF. Only Botswana, Eritrea, and Libya have never taken an IMF loan.

Africa’s total external debt crossed $1 trillion in 2024. It was $500 billion in 2020. It doubled in four years.

African countries borrow at an average bond yield of 9.8%. Germany borrows at below 1%. The spread is called the Africa premium. African countries default at lower rates than other developing regions. The premium is not about risk. It is about who sets the price.

Egypt spends close to 75% of government revenue on interest payments alone. Three quarters of everything the government collects goes to creditors before a single teacher is paid.

Zambia’s external debt payments are 51.1% of government revenue. Malawi’s are 43.2%.

Six of the ten African countries in ActionAid’s study spend more than 18% of national budgets on debt service. At that level, analysis shows public spending cuts become acute and unavoidable.

In 2025, 32 African countries spent more on servicing external debt than on healthcare. Africa paid $89 billion in external debt service that year. That is twice the foreign direct investment the continent received.

The conditions attached to every IMF loan are always the same. Cut government spending. Privatize state assets. Remove food and fuel subsidies. Open the economy to foreign investment. Freeze public sector wages. The IMF calls these conditions projections. ActionAid reviewed 37 actual IMF loan documents across 10 African countries. The projections are coercive targets. Governments that miss them lose access to the next disbursement.

In eight of ten countries studied, the IMF projected the fiscal deficit to decrease. In all ten, the inflation rate was projected to decrease, driven by interest rate hikes and spending cuts. In eight of ten, the public sector wage bill was projected to be cut or frozen. The two countries allowed modest increases still ended up spending below both the global and regional average on public sector workers.

The conditions arrive before the country’s crisis is understood. They leave after the crisis has deepened. The same document. Different capitals. The prescription does not change because the goal does not change.

Ghana is in its 17th IMF program. The previous 16 did not prevent the 17th.

The government of Ghana gave subsidies to rice farmers in the north. Communities that had farmed for generations were producing enough to feed the country. The World Bank and the IMF told Ghana to cut the subsidies or lose access to loans. Ghana cut them. The farming communities collapsed. Ghana now imports rice at prices the same farmers cannot afford. The loan money left Ghana the moment it arrived because it was spent on imported food. The northern communities are the poorest in the country. Children as young as nine walk south to Accra and Kumasi looking for work. Most do not come back.

Kenya entered an IMF program in 2021. The conditions required removing capital controls. Corrupt officials used the newly opened channels to move billions out of the economy. The IMF required those channels. In 2024 youth-led protests against IMF-backed tax hikes killed at least 39 people, injured hundreds, and resulted in 627 arrests. Kenya is currently under another program. The conditions remain.

Rex Masai was 29 years old. He showed up the first day of the protests on June 25, 2024. Kenyan police shot him dead. The Finance Bill he was protesting existed because the Kenyan government had to satisfy IMF loan conditions. After the deaths the IMF communications director apologized for the bloodshed. Then said the conditions still stood.

Zambia defaulted in 2020. The IMF arrived and required the fiscal deficit to swing from 6% of GDP to a surplus of 3.2% within three years. Fuel subsidies were eliminated. The Farm Input Support Programme that had sustained millions of rural farming families since 2002 was cut from 3% of GDP to 1%. Analysts concluded that cut directly caused the hunger crisis that swept Zambia in 2024. The Kwacha lost almost 100% of its value in 2020. Throughout the power cuts that followed, the foreign-owned copper mines received uninterrupted electricity at favorable rates.

Zambia’s IMF program also reduced corporate income tax from 35% to 30%. The largest corporations got a tax cut. The poor got higher VAT.

Jane is 34. She ran a vegetable stall in Lusaka’s Garden Compound. The IMF program required cutting fuel subsidies and farm input subsidies. Bus fares went up. Her suppliers raised prices. Her customers stopped coming. She feeds four children on what is left. Across the country, the foreign-owned copper mines received uninterrupted electricity through the same power cuts that closed her stall.

Zimbabwe teachers earn below the poverty line for a family of five. The IMF advised Zimbabwe to cut its public sector wage bill. Zimbabwe was already spending 17% of GDP on wages. The IMF gave identical advice to Nigeria, which was spending 1.8% of GDP. The conditions were the same. The countries were not.

The conditions are not designed to fix the specific problem. A prescription that is identical regardless of the patient is not medicine. It is policy.

In Zambia, Tanzania, and Ghana, immunization rates fell during IMF adjustment periods. Governments cut health budgets to meet IMF deficit targets. Doctors and nurses emigrated. The countries that trained them could not replace them.

In 2001, African Union governments signed the Abuja Declaration, pledging to allocate at least 15% of national budgets to healthcare. By 2021 the regional average was 7.4%. Less than half the pledge. Seven countries spent less per person on healthcare in 2021 than they had in 2000, after two full decades of IMF programs.

Madagascar cut per-person healthcare spending by 62%. Benin by 62%. Eritrea by 55%. Central African Republic by 44%. Chad by 37%. Sudan by 36%.

Twenty years of programs. Six countries spending less on their people than before the programs began.

Sierra Leone has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 0.03 per 1,000 people. The WHO recommends 1 per 1,000. To meet that standard, Sierra Leone would need to increase its number of doctors 29 times over, and its nurses 11 times over. The IMF’s consistent advice to Sierra Leone since 2016 has been to cut its public sector wage bill to 6% of GDP.

Mariatu Turay is a nurse in Bombali District, Sierra Leone. The makeshift labour room at her facility can hold one patient. When there are two deliveries at once, the reception area becomes a labour room. She sleeps in the hospice because there are no nurses’ quarters. She leaves her children for a week at a time. She is afraid her daughters will be approached by men who can offer them money that she cannot. She earns what the IMF’s wage bill target allows.

The IMF knows about Mariatu. It reviewed the Sierra Leone wage situation. It advised the cut anyway.

Africa produces fewer than 1% of the vaccines it uses. The continent receives 2% of global renewable energy investment despite having the world’s highest solar and wind capacity. The infrastructure built during colonialism was designed to extract. That is still what it does.

The Corruption Is Not a Bug

The IMF has published reports on African government corruption for four decades. Every program includes governance conditions. Transparency benchmarks. Anti-corruption requirements.

The corruption continued. The loans continued.

The pattern has a logic.

A government that genuinely served its people would look at IMF conditions, which require cutting health workers and selling state water utilities, and refuse. A government that serves itself will sign anything in exchange for access to the money and the legitimacy the IMF’s approval provides.

The IMF needs a signatory. The corrupt official is the perfect signatory. He will freeze the teachers’ salaries. He will eliminate the fuel subsidy. He will sell the state refinery to a foreign company. He does not pay the consequences. His children are not in the public schools. He does not queue at the public hospital. The loan gives him access to resources he can redirect.

The World Bank’s own research found that aid money flows out of recipient countries at roughly the same rate it flows in. The correlation between aid disbursements and capital flight in the same year is direct and documented.

Nigeria’s leaders embezzled $400 billion over 39 years of military rule. That figure equals all Western aid to Nigeria during the same period. The money did not stay in Nigeria. It passed through accounts in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Islands. London’s financial system received it, processed it, and invested it. Nigerian politicians and their associates created hundreds of NGOs specifically to capture and redirect donor funds. Research documents the pattern: proposals submitted, grants won, money deposited into private accounts.

In the DRC, provincial officials and armed group commanders collude to control artisanal mining sites. Minerals move across the border into Uganda and Rwanda, enter the legal supply chain at processing checkpoints, and arrive at manufacturers in China and South Korea with clean documentation. The child who dug the cobalt earned $4. The official who facilitated the exit opened a BVI account. By the time the battery is assembled, the trail is legal.

In Malawi in 2013, officials exploited a gap in the government financial system and redirected $250 million to private companies in exchange for services that were never delivered. The money left. The IMF program continued.

Senegal’s new government, elected in 2024 on a platform of sovereignty and transparency, audited the data its predecessor had reported to the IMF and found errors. The IMF suspended Senegal’s $1.8 billion credit facility in response. The government that lied to the IMF got loans for years. The government that told the truth got suspended.

The system does not function despite corruption. It functions because of it. A clean government that redirected resource revenues toward its own population would renegotiate the mining contracts, leave the CFA franc zone, and refuse the loan conditions. It would be an obstacle. A corrupt government that signs the conditions, opens the mining concessions, and deposits its commission in the Cayman Islands is a participant in the machine. It keeps the machine running.

The IMF knows this. The corruption reports it publishes are not warnings. They are status updates. The overseers are in position. The machine is running.

The Architecture Did Not Change. Only the Instruments.

On the plantation the enslaved produced. The profit left. The producer received subsistence.

Mariatu Turay is a nurse in Sierra Leone. She sleeps in the hospice because there are no nurses’ quarters. She leaves her children for a week at a time. She earns what the IMF wage bill target allows. Sierra Leone needs 29 times more doctors than it has. The IMF has advised Sierra Leone to cut its public sector wage bill every year since 2016.

The nurse produces. The profit leaves. The nurse receives subsistence.

The instrument is a loan document. The result is the same.

On the plantation there was an overseer. Someone positioned between the owner and the enslaved. Given marginal privileges in exchange for enforcing the system on the people around him. He did not own the plantation. He made it function without the owner being present.

The corrupt African official who signs IMF conditions is structurally identical. He does not own the system. He is its local enforcer. He freezes the teacher salaries. He sells the water utility. He removes the fuel subsidy. His children are not in the public schools. He does not queue at the public hospital. In exchange he receives his Cayman account and his London real estate. The system functions without Washington being present at every transaction.

Debt bondage is among the oldest forms of slavery in human history. The debtor borrows. The interest accumulates faster than the debt can be repaid. The debtor works to service the interest. The principal does not fall. The obligation becomes permanent.

Ghana is in its 17th IMF program. The previous 16 did not end the debt. Ghana followed the conditions each time. Cut the wage bill. Removed subsidies. Privatized assets. Opened the economy. The debt grew. The IMF arrived with a new program and the same conditions.

Zambia pays 51.1% of its government revenue in external debt service. More than half of everything the country earns goes to creditors before a single teacher is paid or a single road is repaired. The austerity conditions shrink the economy. The shrinking economy generates less revenue. The debt-to-revenue ratio worsens. Another loan becomes necessary. Another set of conditions is attached.

That is not a cycle. It is a structure. It was designed to be self-perpetuating.

The colonial economy was also designed this way. The colony produced raw materials. The metropole processed them. The finished goods were sold back to the colony at a premium. The colony was deliberately prevented from building the processing capacity that would allow it to keep the value it generated.

IMF conditions recreate this through different instruments. Remove tariffs. Open the economy to foreign investment. Privatize state industries. Reduce government spending on industrial development. Every wealthy economy in history built itself through state-directed industrialization. The United States. Germany. Japan. South Korea. The IMF conditions applied to Africa for fifty years have systematically blocked that path.

Raw bauxite leaves Africa at $65 per ton. Aluminum returns at $2,335 per ton. The $2,270 difference is the colonial margin. It is now protected by World Bank arbitration rules instead of a colonial governor. The instrument changed. The margin did not.

Haiti chose freedom in 1804. France did not send another army. The army had already failed. France sent a bill. One hundred and fifty million gold francs owed to the people whose property had freed itself. Haiti borrowed from French banks to pay it. The debt was retired in 1947. The poverty it created never left.

The IMF did not invent this logic. It inherited it, institutionalized it, and gave it a Washington address.

The form updated. The flow stayed one-way.

The WHO sets the standards. The UN sets the goals. The IMF cuts the budgets that would meet them. In 2001 African governments signed the Abuja Declaration committing 15% of national budgets to healthcare. By 2021 the regional average was 7.4%. Every country that fell short was under an IMF program requiring wage bill freezes and spending cuts. The IMF then declared itself fully committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It published that commitment on its website next to the same loan documents requiring the cuts that made those goals unreachable. The WHO sets the target. The IMF removes the budget to reach it. The UN publishes the report showing the gap. Nobody stops the conditions.

In March 2026 the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the transatlantic slave trade and calling for reparations. The United States called it highly problematic. Britain and France did not pay reparations. They sit on the IMF board that manages the debt of the descendants of the enslaved.

The UN resolutions are non-binding. The IMF conditions are contractual. One is a document. The other is a debt.

Muntosh is 12 years old. He earns $4 a day in a cobalt mine in Kolwezi in the DRC. The UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery published a report in 2025 on financial sector actors enabling modern slavery. The financial sector actors enabling it are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The cobalt Muntosh digs is priced on the London Metal Exchange. The profit leaves Africa through the British Virgin Islands. The UN published the report. The machine kept running.

The difference between a declaration and a contract is who enforces it. The IMF enforces its contracts. The UN publishes its declarations. Africa pays the difference.

Germany rebuilt after World War II under IMF-era rules that capped its debt payments at 5% of export revenues and allowed it to repay in its own currency. Those protections were written into the 1953 Agreement on German External Debts. They were never offered to Africa. When Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Malawi signed their loan documents the terms were the opposite. No caps. No currency protection. Conditions that required cutting the budgets of the poorest people to protect the margins of the wealthiest creditors. The IMF’s own economists admitted in 2016 that these policies increased inequality and failed to produce growth. They published the admission. Then sent the next mission with the same conditions. Poor countries are not failures of the system. They are proof that the system is working exactly as designed. The laboratory never closes. The subjects never consent. The results are published every year and called a report.

The chains are gone. The structure that made the chains necessary is still running.

The first extraction took people.

The current one takes everything else.

Part II. The Richest Continent on Earth

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