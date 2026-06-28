Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Anna
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This is the story I learned in pieces over many years about Iran. Well done.

The only thing I question is the small detail related to the death of Osama bin Laden. Many people, myself included, have heard he died years before the Obama ordered mission into Pakistan.

Otherwise, excellent timeline on Iran.

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