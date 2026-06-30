This audio discussion is based on my article The Square Mile That Erased Dynasties: Part Two, The Destruction of Persia and the Sovereign Threat.

I used AI here as a tool to help turn the article into a discussion format, but the source, the research frame, and the structure come from my work.

Source: Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.

This discussion breaks down why Persia was never just a country in the Western ledger. It was the sovereign threat.

The public is trained to blame the visible enemies: Israel, Iran, religion, bloodlines, flags, and personalities. But when you follow the money, the map changes.

You begin to see the structure:

Israel as the western blade.

Jordan as the buffer.

Syria as the corridor.

Lebanon as the fuse.

The UAE and Gulf as the south-shore landlords.

Iraq as the crowbar.

Pakistan as the room for hire.

And behind the map, the City of London as the hidden financial brain.

This is not a normal history discussion. It is a systems audit.

The question is not only what happened.

The question is who controlled the oil, who priced the risk, who owned the routes, who wrote the rules, who collected from the fear, and who stayed hidden while the public was handed a visible enemy.

Listen to the discussion, then read the full article.

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Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.