The Student Loan Racket

This video is the map behind the article.

Student loans were sold as opportunity, but the system underneath looks nothing like a normal loan. A normal loan has risk on both sides. A normal loan has a clock. A normal loan can be challenged in court. A normal loan can end. The modern student loan was rebuilt into something else: a state-backed debt machine with no real statute of limitations, no normal courtroom process before collection, and almost no bankruptcy exit.

The article follows how that machine was built in pieces. First, the protections were stripped away. Then the debt was made collectible by force through wage garnishment, tax refund seizure, and Social Security offset. Then the loan-shark behavior moved behind the badge, protected by government power and sovereign immunity.

It also follows the money. Universities write the invoice before the debt exists. The loan is manufactured to meet the price the school already chose. The student carries the debt for decades while the school receives the tuition upfront. The surplus wealth then moves through endowments, offshore structures, and the same global financial plumbing that prices the debt of countries.

From there, the article connects the student loan system to bond markets, the City of London, the British government’s sale of student debt as “a new financial asset class,” and lenders that treat individual students like tiny sovereign debtors. That is why I call it a Mini-IMF. The borrower is treated like a country: assessed on future income, placed under conditions, drained over time, and told the leash is opportunity.

This is not a soft policy debate about whether education has value. Education has value. That is why they built the trap around it.

The question is why learning had to become a lifetime financial claim.

A loan ends.

This was built not to end.

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