Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Michael Warden's avatar
Michael Warden
7h

"I always said the only job of government is security. Not to control your life, your health, where you work, and how much you are paid. The moment you introduce that, you lost control."

This should be the motto for every person on the planet, guiding us through these tumultuous times and leading us to an entirely redifined world.

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
2h

George Washington warned us of avoiding "permanent alliances" and I always think of it.

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