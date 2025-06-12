"Mommy's sorry for asking you to put on pants, sweetie. Your feelings are so valid."

While you're apologizing to your toddler for the crime of basic expectations, Big Pharma is prepping their welcome packet. They know exactly what you're creating: the perfect lifelong customer.

Welcome to the Validation Factory, where parents churn out fragile kids so fast Big Pharma's got a welcome packet ready, and therapists are raking in checks. This isn't emotional intelligence—it's soft-core grooming for a therapy-dependent future.

The modern parenting movement has weaponized guilt so effectively that a growing segment of parents now believe raising resilient children is tantamount to abuse. They've been convinced that every boundary is trauma, every expectation is oppression, and every moment of discomfort is developmental damage. This isn't about parents who balance emotional validation with clear boundaries—they're doing fine. This is about the explosion of parents who've swung so far toward …