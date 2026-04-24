Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Anna
Apr 25

It takes fresh eyes to see the story, especially when most of us learned the story exactly as you described. You filled in some major gaps in the history I thought I knew. Thank you! Can't wait for the next history refresh!

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1 reply by Vivify Mariposa
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theplummer
Apr 25

Vivify — this is extraordinary. You just wrote the political history of exactly what I've been writing about from the monetary side. Your 1913 section mirrors mine — same year, same inversions, same theft of sovereignty. Your 'they stole the words' thesis is my 'It's Not Money' article applied to political language instead of financial language. And your AI section at the end — I just had that exact exchange with my AI tonight. Same guardrails. Same policing. Same reversal when pushed. You're right — the machine corrects grammar with one hand and polices the frame with the other. I just published 'It's Not Money' today. Read it alongside this piece. The parallels will make your head spin. We're writing the same book from different rooms.

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