Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Jacqueline Rix's avatar
Jacqueline Rix
Jun 19

Thank you for this powerful article. I always wondered why there were so many divorces starting from the 70s on. I was a product of one of them with 3 children. I fell into their trap!

Who would have known that a city, one square mile, on a small island I was born on, would be so powerful as to maneuver our lives. Women’s lives.

This should be taught in classrooms starting in junior high, as I don’t think women know how to be females anymore. Your model is perfect, even after separating. There’s still Respect.

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1 reply by Vivify Mariposa
Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
Jun 19

I was lucky, I had two very good parents who led by example

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