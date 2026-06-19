By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

This weekend is Father’s Day. I wrote this for the fathers who showed up, and for the children who knew what that was worth.

Before I married the father of my children, I already had a plan for how we would raise them.

I would be the enforcer. He would be the one who spoiled them.

I was tired of watching mothers turn the father into the villain. I was ready to switch places with my own children, and I am glad I did, because he became exactly what I designed him to be. The children could get anything out of him. He melted for them.

But no decision was ever made by one of us alone. Every decision needed both signatures, and it happened behind a closed door. We argued the pros and the cons in private. Then we walked out and laid it in front of the children together, with the consequences already attached. Punishment was my job. Never his.

That was the design. We built it on purpose.

The Father Was Never Supposed to Be the Villain

There is an old script in too many homes. The mother runs the discipline, runs the fear, runs the no. The father gets handed to the children as the threat. Wait until your father gets home. He becomes the storm on the horizon. By the time he walks through the door he is already the bad guy, and he never agreed to the role.

I refused to run that script.

I took the hard side on purpose. I wanted my children to have one parent who was pure refuge, and I decided it would be him. Not because he was weak. Because I chose to carry the weight that makes a child flinch, so that he could carry the part that makes a child run toward the door instead of away from it.

People call that spoiling. It is not spoiling when it is engineered. It is division of labor. A child needs a wall and a child needs a soft place to land. We decided which of us would be which, and then we held it for years.

Two Doors and One Decision

The closed door was the whole machine.

A child is a negotiator from birth. A child will take a no from one parent and carry it across the house to the other, hunting for a yes. The only thing that defeats that is a home where there is no second opinion to find. So there was one answer, it came from both of us, and there was nowhere to take the appeal.

He spoiled them inside the rules we set together. I enforced the rules we set together. Neither of us undercut the other in front of a child, ever. That is not strictness. That is structure. A home that holds is not an accident. It is two adults who stopped being played against each other and started being one wall with two faces.

I Never Had a Father. I Had a Father Figure.

I never had a father. I had my stepfather. He came into my life when I was in fifth grade, and he spoiled me the way I would later let my children’s father spoil them.

He showed up. He was at my sixth grade graduation. He was at every play I was in all through elementary school. He did not send word that he was proud. He sat in the room.

He taught me everything I know about cars. He taught me how to fix anything that broke in the house. He taught me dominoes, and I still play, but I tell men I do not know how, because I would rather be the woman at the table than the one who beats them. Every sport he watched, I watched with him. Baseball. Basketball. All of it. I learned the games sitting next to him. He taught me how to make coffee. We had coconut palms in the yard and I climbed them to bring the coconuts down. Coconut ice cream is still my favorite, and now you know why.

He owned a gallera, legal in Puerto Rico in the seventies, and I learned that world too, the way a daughter learns whatever her father’s hands are busy with. I grew up surrounded by farm animals and knew them by name and by nature. I live in the city now. I am vegan now. The girl who grew up in the middle of all of that turned out like this, and I laugh about it, and I kept every piece of what those years gave me.

The last thing I remember him teaching me was how to never let a man get fresh with me. Then he died. It was very hard on all of us. I moved to New York.

He was in my life from fifth grade until I was fifteen. That was all the time we got. It was enough to set the image of what a father is into me permanently, and I have carried it ever since.

We were all girls in that house until my brother was born, when I was ten. I was the boy of the house anyway. I ran the neighborhood with all the boys. Maybe that is why I love being a woman as much as I do.

A man does not need to share your blood to father you. He needs to show up, and stay, and let you learn him. Mine did all three, and then he was gone, and it still counted.

They Told Women They Don’t Need a Man

A whole generation of women was conditioned to believe one thing. You don’t need a man. It was not a stray opinion they arrived at. It was trained into them, sold as strength, sold as freedom, repeated until enough of them believed the child in the house would not notice the empty chair.

The child notices.

And the daughters pay the most. A girl raised on you don’t need a man learns more than how to live without a father. She learns that hating one is fine. That never trusting one is fine. The conditioning does not stop with the mother. It is handed down, daughter to daughter, and called wisdom.

Let me be clear about who is saying this, because it matters. I am not arguing from weakness. I have always said that no man was ever born stronger than me. Not in physical strength. That was never the point. Mentally and emotionally. I developed that as a child, when I was surrounded by men. I was the tomboy of the family. I could hold my own with all of them, and I always could.

So when I tell you a father matters, I am not telling you a woman is incomplete without one. I am telling you a child is being robbed of one half of how the world works and being told to call the robbery independence.

A father is not a paycheck. He is not a backup plan. He is not a man you keep around in case you get tired. He is structure. He is a second way of seeing, a second kind of strength, a second voice in the closed-door decision that keeps a child from being raised by one exhausted person carrying both jobs at once.

You can do it alone. Women do it alone every day and I will never take that from them. But do not let anyone sell you the lie that alone was the goal. Alone was the damage. Somebody profited from convincing you it was the prize.

You Cannot Be the Father, No Matter How Much You Carry

There is a line women say now, and they say it with pride. I am the mother and the father.

No. You are not.

You cannot be a father. That role required being born male, and no double shift, no exhaustion you are right to be proud of, changes what you were not handed at birth. You can carry the whole house on your back. That is real, it is hard, and it deserves respect. It is still not fatherhood. It is one parent doing two jobs because the other is missing, and a missing thing does not stop being missing because you got good at covering the hole.

Paying for a child is not fathering a child. Supporting a family is not the same as being the man a child runs to. When you take the title anyway, you are not honoring yourself. You are deleting the thing your child actually lost and telling them nothing is gone.

Watch who says it loudest. So often it is a woman who never had a father of her own. She grew up with the same hole, never named it, and now she is handing it down and calling it strength. She is repeating the only home she ever knew and selling it to her children as a virtue.

Then the child struggles, and she goes looking for the cause. She blames the man. She blames all men. She never stops on the one person she refuses to examine. Herself.

And the culture backs her. It tells the single mother it was his fault, never hers. It hands her a story where she is the one who was wronged and never the one who chose. When a man says otherwise, he gets called an enemy and waved off before he finishes the sentence. So it falls to a woman to say it out loud. I am a woman. I am saying it.

When He Does It, It Is Abuse. When She Does It, She Is a Karen.

Every time someone defends erasing the father, they reach for the same three words. Abuse. Addiction. Violence. Always his. So let us talk about those words honestly, because they were never his alone. Women are all of that too.

We do not say it. We built a whole language to avoid saying it. When a man rages, controls, drinks himself stupid, or puts his hands on someone, we call it what it is. Abuse. When a woman does the exact same things, she gets a nickname. She is a Karen. She is crazy. She is difficult, stressed, a strong woman having a hard time. The behavior is identical. Only the label changes, and the label is built to protect her.

So here is the part nobody wants to print. If you are the woman who loves to announce that you are the mother and the father, go look in the mirror and ask who is actually standing there. The bully who plays the victim. The narcissist who does the damage and then performs the wound. The one who needs everyone to believe she was wronged so nobody stops to ask what she did.

There are violent men in this world who were raised by single abusive women. Everyone wants to know who made that man. Look in the same mirror. You did. You raised him in it. You showed it to him every day and then called yourself a hero for surviving the home you were running.

The woman who did it all by herself, the way she never stops reminding you, did not just raise a child alone. She broke him. She broke her daughter too. Then she sent both of them out into the world already damaged. The son who does not trust women. The daughter who does not trust men. The distrust everyone keeps complaining about between the sexes did not fall from the sky. It was raised, in houses, by people who refused to look in the mirror.

You Can See It in My Children

The difference between that home and mine comes down to one word. Design. Everything we were, we handed to them on purpose. You can see it in how they move through the world.

Their father loved sports, and my son took all of it. He played basketball and baseball straight through high school and made varsity. We both loved fitness, and both of my children took that too. They grew up on it. The healthy body, the exercise, the food that actually feeds you. They learned it from both of us, early, before they were old enough to choose anything else.

Their father is six foot four. I am five foot five. My son grew taller than his father. My daughter came out exactly my height. Two parents, written into two children, standing in the world.

And my son grew up protective. He guarded his sister to a degree that still makes me laugh. No kid in the neighborhood was allowed to so much as speak to her. He walked behind her so nobody could check out her body. He would not allow disrespect toward her, or toward me, from anyone.

That does not come from nowhere. That is what grows in a boy raised with a male figure in the house instead of without one. A lot of women look at that and call it controlling. They call it abusive. It is not. Protection is not possession. Protection is the instinct to stand between what you love and what disrespects it. It is normal masculine behavior. The female nurtures. The male protects. Both of my children got both, because both of us were there.

I love that kind of protection. I will not apologize for loving it.

I Have a Strong Character. I Am Still Not the Man.

I was told a long time ago that a woman makes the men in her life. Not with speeches. With what she accepts and what she refuses to tolerate. The men around you become what you allow them to be.

If you decide you are the man, if you want the control, you will not end up with a partner. You will end up with a follower. And a follower is not a man you can lean on, because you already took the job he was supposed to do.

If you want to feel protected, doing everything yourself is not how you get there. You have to let him protect you. Let him pamper you. I love that, and there is nothing weak about loving it. It is beautiful.

I have a strong character. Anyone who knows me knows that. And my partner knows I will never try to be the male in the relationship. I can be all the way myself and still let a man be all the way a man. That is not weakness. That is how you keep one.

We Separated. The Partnership Did Not.

We were together twenty-five years. Then we separated. We are still friends, and that says plenty about both of us.

I do not see that kind of respect in most people who divorce.

The partnership did not end when the marriage did. It still runs. My children will call me and tell me something their father did that they do not like, and I will get on him about it as if they were five years old again, and he will own it or apologize. He does the same to me. We stopped being a couple and stayed a team as parents.

That is why our grandchildren get to enjoy both of us, even though we are not together. We grew apart. Our children, grown now, hold us together.

When I moved into my new apartment, my ex helped me. So did my son. So did my partner. The three of them carrying my things up the stairs together, like a nice happy family. That is what is possible when the romance ends and the respect does not.

I know exactly who I am. To me a relationship is a partnership. And you decide what kind you want to have.

This Is How You Destroy a Country

Pull back from my family and look at the whole thing at once, because what happened inside the home was never separate from what was being built outside of it.

This did not start in your house. It started in one square mile most people will never think about. The City of London. Not the city you are picturing, not the traffic and the apartments and the rent. The square mile inside it. The financial engine that writes the rules the rest of the world ends up living under. Some people call it the cabal. Some call it the globalists. Some call it the elite. Different names, same square mile, same hands on the same levers.

The City has no use for a family that holds itself together. A rooted family is a problem on its balance sheet. It shares one roof, one budget, one set of tools. It passes things down instead of buying them new. It leans on each other instead of leaning on credit. A man and a woman raising children together need less, owe less, and answer to no one above them. That is the worst customer there is, and worse than that, it is a thing that does not need to be managed, which makes it a threat to everyone whose power depends on doing the managing.

A person standing alone is the opposite. Alone, you rent instead of own. Alone, you borrow to cover what a partner used to cover. Alone, you are easier to bill, easier to track, easier to frighten into buying your way back to safety. They even said the goal out loud. You will own nothing and you will be happy. People heard that and nodded along, because the media had already trained them to nod at whatever it handed them. A family owns things. A family holds ground and passes it down. A family is exactly what own nothing was written to dissolve. So the family had to come apart, because the family was the one thing that did not need them. And the fastest way to take a family apart is to take out the man.

I have written about the City before. How it moves. Who it answers to. What it owns. There was always one piece I had not put on the page, the same piece almost everyone leaves out. The father.

Here is why he had to be the one they took. The mother nurtures. That is real, and a child suffers without it. But the father is where a child gets character, and where a child gets respect. He teaches the son how to respect, and how to become a man worth respecting. He teaches the daughter what to expect from a man, how she is supposed to be treated, how to respect herself so she never settles for less. You do not get that from a mother. It was never her job, and it was never built into the role. Take the father out of the house and you do not only remove a paycheck or a second pair of hands. You remove the one person who installs respect in a child. A generation raised without respect is not a tragedy to the people at the top. It is a product. A population that was never taught to respect itself is the easiest one there has ever been to govern.

You remove the father first. Then you convince the woman she is better off carrying all of it, the money, the discipline, the protection, the raising, every role at once, and you hand her the word empowerment to make the load feel like a prize. You convince the man he is optional, unwanted, a problem to be managed, and a man told that long enough goes soft. He stops protecting. He stops providing. He stops showing up, because he was told nobody wanted him there in the first place.

That woman I called a Karen earlier, the one who stands up and announces she is the mother and the father and then blames every man in reach, did not come from nowhere. The City built her on purpose. She is not a glitch in the design. She is the design working exactly as intended. A woman convinced she needs no man, raising children who will grow up believing the same, is not a free woman. She is the most reliable unit of control they ever manufactured.

Look at what that leaves. A woman doing the work of two people and breaking under the weight of it. A man with nothing to protect and no reason left to be strong. A house full of children with no father figure in it, growing up certain that chaos is normal, because chaos is the only thing they have ever been shown.

Now multiply that house by millions. That is not a private sadness anymore. That is a country with no spine. Fatherless homes do not only break children. They raise a whole generation that cannot hold anything together, because no one ever stood in front of them and showed them how a thing gets held.

This is not a side effect. This is the method. You do not need an army to bring down a strong country. You take the father out of the home, and the home falls, and enough fallen homes make a fallen nation. Then you stand on top of the rubble and blame the men you pushed out of it.

The Picture Most Children Will Never Get

I sit in the park now with my granddaughter. She loves her grandfather. You can see it on her the second he comes into view.

I watch the other children there too, the ones running to their fathers, climbing them, showing them things, certain they will be caught. It is a simple picture. It is also a picture a lot of children will never get to be in, and most of them will never be told what was taken from them or who decided it should be.

Fatherhood was important to me, so I built it into my home on purpose, before I ever signed anything, before the first child arrived. I taught it to my children. Now I watch it move one more generation down, in a park, on an ordinary afternoon, in a little girl who has no idea she is living inside a decision two people made for her before she existed.

They taught you to call him optional.

Look at the child who got one, and the child who did not, and decide for yourself whether that was ever true.

This is for the men who chose to be fathers without a court order forcing them to. The ones who live for the weekends with their children. The ones who keep showing up while a woman treats them like a bank account instead of a human being who loves that child too.

I see you. I respect you.

This one is for you.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts. nofilterjustfacts.substack.com

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Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.