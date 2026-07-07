By Vivify Mariposa 🦋

No Filter. Just Facts.

The best trick a power can pull is not making you hate the enemy. It is making you hate the victim and call it the enemy.

I sat down with Crypto Rich to walk through my Persia investigation, and the conversation did what a good conversation does. It pulled the argument off the page and put it in plain words. Then the comment section did something even more useful. It proved the point in real time.

Watch it. Then read what the reactions tell you about the machine we are all standing inside.

What we actually said

The City of London does not fight wars. It buys the man who will sell his own country, and it calls the sale progress.

It did India first. A civilization that was almost a quarter of the world economy, turned into a captive balance sheet by a corporate charter and a bought elite. Then it looked west and found Persia.

Persia sat on the oil and the road. In 1901 a British concession priced the whole nation at sixteen percent and kept the other eighty-four for London. In 1951 an elected parliament, led by Mossadegh, voted to take its own oil back. In 1953 the CIA and MI6 removed him by force and re-divided the oil among Western companies. The flag stayed Iranian. The ledger moved to London.

That is the crime. Not a clash of civilizations. A robbery, dressed as a rescue, enforced by a coup.

How Persia became the villain

The country that was robbed, blockaded, overthrown, and surrounded is the country you are trained to fear. The victim wears the villain costume.

Israel becomes the visible state. The Rothschild name becomes the visible bank. The Middle East becomes the visible fight. And the City of London stays exactly where it likes to be. Off camera. Give the crowd a face to hate so nobody asks who owns the building.

What the reactions proved

Read the comments and you can watch the confusion work.

Some rushed to blame Israel for everything. Others said the moment Israel was named they were done. Same machine, two directions. One hates the instrument, the other defends it, and neither one turns to look at the hand that built it.

Someone insisted the leader who tried to reclaim the oil was not really elected. That is the small door they leave open, because if you argue about the shape of a parliament, you never have to talk about who paid for the coup.

And more than one person said it moved too fast. That is fair, and it is also the design. The clean lie is easy to repeat. The true structure takes a minute. They are counting on you not having the minute.

The lies you are being told

You are told Persia is the threat. Persia was the target.

You are told this is ancient religious hatred. The borders were drawn in European offices after 1918.

You are told to blame the Middle East, blame the bloodlines, blame anything with a face. Anything except the faceless desk in the square mile that priced the oil, insured the tankers, funded the coup, and drew the map.

I do not follow the face. I follow the money. I follow the action.

That is why I saw the City of London. Strip away the costume and it is greed, arrogance, and power. Nothing more. And that is exactly why they need you staring at the wrong enemy.

If this made you see the strings, do not keep it to yourself. Send it to the person still arguing about Iran and Israel who has never once asked who owns the ledger after the fire is lit.

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Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

nofilterjustfacts.substack.com