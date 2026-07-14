By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

This one is for every writer who kept writing, and every creator who refused to hand over the pen.

A paid subscription is not ownership. It is support.

A paid subscription does not buy my opinion. It does not buy my voice. It does not buy control over how I write, what I question, what I connect, or what I refuse to repeat.

If you subscribe because you want independent thought, welcome.

If you subscribe because you expect me to write like academia, cite like academia, think like academia, and never oppose your comfort zone, this is not the place for you.

I did not build No Filter. Just Facts. to train readers into obedience. I built it to break that habit. I built it for readers who want to be challenged, not managed, and who would rather investigate an argument than be handed a conclusion.

Some people were trained to believe disagreement is disrespect. It is not. Disagreement is how thinking stays alive.

If you need every article to tell you where to look, who to trust, and what conclusion you are allowed to accept, there are plenty of academic articles waiting to turn you back into a well-trained zombie.

But do not subscribe here expecting to own my mind.

Support is appreciated. Control is not included.

I Am Not Looking for Believers

I am not trying to build an audience that agrees with me. Agreement is cheap. I am trying to bring back the reader who loves to read, loves to be challenged, and still has enough confidence in his own mind to encounter an argument without demanding that the writer make it comfortable.

People once subscribed to newspapers because they wanted to read the work. They might disagree with a columnist, argue with an editorial, throw the paper across the room, and buy it again the next morning. The subscription bought access to the argument. It did not buy control over the person making it.

Nobody believed five dollars gave them authority over how the journalist should think, speak, behave, or reach a conclusion. They understood the transaction. The writer wrote. The reader read, questioned, investigated, disagreed, and decided for himself.

Cancel culture reversed that relationship. Now too many people do not read to test their thinking. They read to inspect obedience. They do not ask whether the facts hold. They ask whether the writer used the approved language, cited the approved institutions, reached the approved conclusion, and behaved according to the approved script.

That is not reading. It is supervision.

My articles are not written to tell anyone what to think. They are written to make people look again.

Disagree with me. Challenge the sequence. Follow the money yourself. Search the documents. Find the missing fact. Break the argument where it actually fails. Bring me evidence that disproves it.

That is what a real reader does.

A real reader does not demand that I install the conclusion he already brought with him. He enters the work with his own mind intact and leaves willing to investigate further. He does not need me to be his authority, and I do not need him to become my believer.

I am not building a congregation. I am building a room for people who still know how to read without surrendering their judgment.

The best response to one of my articles is not “I agree.”

It is: “I went looking.”

The Inbox Knows Before You Do

Every writer who charges for their work eventually receives the same letter. The words change. The letter does not.

A reader supported this publication for months. Warm, engaged, generous with kind words. Then the exit note arrived, and the reason given was not a wrong fact, not a broken argument, not a single claim that failed when checked. The reason was that the articles carry no source links. Facts without references, the note said, are just opinion.

Read that logic slowly, because a whole education system is hiding inside it. The note says a fact is not a fact until an institution co-signs it. The date of an executive order changes based on whether a footnote points at it. A dollar amount in a federal budget becomes personal judgment if no hyperlink stands next to it. The reader spent months inside the work, found nothing false, and left over a missing ritual. Not a missing truth. A missing stamp.

Sources can help. They can also become another way people are trained to look where they are told instead of learning how to see what is happening.

The same week brought two more letters. One suggested adding a coffee-style support option. That option sits at the end of every article and has since the beginning. One asked for the ability to share articles on social media, which was always allowed, and for an audio version, which the platform already provides on every post.

Three requests. Three things that already existed. Nobody checked before prescribing.

That sequence matters more than any single complaint, because it tells you these were never observations. They were reflexes. A trained reader does not examine what is in front of them. A trained reader recites the improvement they were taught to request, grades the packaging, and files the ticket. The inspection is the participation. The reading was never the point.

The Stranger With No Deed

Then there is the letter that breaks the whole theory of the transaction.

A person who never followed the account, never subscribed, never paid a cent, never read the archive, arrived in a comment section to explain how I am supposed to talk.

Stop and put that on the table next to the others, because a staircase appears.

The owner of a publication holds a real deed. The advertiser holds a budget. The paid subscriber holds a receipt. The follower holds his hours of attention. And the stranger holds nothing at all.

The money shrinks at every step. The instruction never changes.

Which destroys the polite explanation. If the demand were purchased, it would disappear when the purchase does. It does not disappear. It arrives at full volume from people carrying nothing. So the claim on the writer’s voice was never bought. It was installed. Installed before the person ever found the page, by a training that says a person who makes things in public is a public utility, and a utility has a settings menu, and every passerby is entitled to adjust it.

And measure what each party built. The writer built the archive, carried the cost, traced the documents, risked the name, and stayed when the traffic disappeared. The inspector arrived after the room was finished, examined the curtains, and demanded a vote on the foundation. They never built anything. They came for the pen.

The comment box finishes the job. A reply button under every piece of work is the feeling of control handed to strangers for free. The platform manufactures the entitlement. The stranger performs it. The writer receives it.

The Feeling Has a Name

The feeling behind all of these letters is real. That is what makes it dangerous.

Psychologists call it psychological ownership: the sense that something is MINE with no legal title anywhere in sight. It grows from three ingredients. Perceived control. Personal investment. Intimate knowledge.

Now look at what a paid newsletter subscription is. A monthly payment is personal investment. Reading every article is intimate knowledge. A comment box, a reply button, and a writer who answers is perceived control. The product completes all three conditions by design. The subscriber does not choose to feel like an owner. The structure installs the feeling, then the feeling goes looking for a deed.

And the feeling has nothing to do with the facts. People feel deep ownership of ideas and neighborhoods they never bought, and feel almost none for stock they legally hold. A shareholder with an actual claim feels less ownership than a five-dollar reader with none. The deed in the mind and the deed in the world do not speak to each other.

None of this is an accident. Platform designers publish research on how to install this feeling on purpose, because a person who feels like an owner spends more, stays longer, and defends the product unpaid. The founding member badges. The community language. The hearts, the streaks, the replies. Infrastructure built to make a supporter feel like a stakeholder, because stakeholders pay.

Which produces the cleanest indictment in this whole story. The platform sells the reader the feeling of ownership. The writer receives the demand for the control that feeling implies. And the platform keeps its ten percent either way. The reader was sold a deed the writer never signed.

The exit note is what it looks like when that imaginary deed gets revoked. A customer who stops wanting a product just stops buying it. Nobody writes a farewell letter to a cereal brand. The departing subscriber who writes a verdict, listing the writer’s failures and prescribing corrections on the way out the door, is performing a ritual: the public surrender of a title that never existed. The letter is not feedback. It is the sound of a ghost deed being torn up.

A Quarter Million People Discovered They Owned Nothing

If you want to watch the ghost deed fail at industrial scale, the demonstration already happened in public.

In October 2024 the Washington Post announced it would not endorse a presidential candidate. The editorial board had already drafted an endorsement. The owner, Jeff Bezos, killed it. Within four days more than 250,000 readers cancelled their subscriptions, roughly ten percent of the paper’s digital base. The Los Angeles Times lost more than 18,000 over the same decision after its owner vetoed the endorsement his own board had prepared.

A quarter of a million people reached for their subscription like a voting share in editorial policy.

And it changed nothing. The decision held. Because the decision belonged to the one person whose money actually did buy the pen. One man’s ownership outweighed 250,000 subscriptions, because his money bought the institution and theirs bought delivery of a product.

Look carefully at that event, because it carries both halves of the truth in one specimen. It proves a subscription is not ownership. And it shows what real ownership of a publication looks like when it moves: silent, singular, decisive. A finished endorsement dead by one instruction. The subscribers wrote angry notes. The owner wrote the outcome.

The cancellations exercised the only power a subscriber ever held: the power to leave. Ownership would have reversed the decision, and nothing reversed. A reader controls whether the money continues. An owner controls what gets published. A reader can leave. A reader cannot command the pen. Four days in October, and a quarter million people discovered the difference.

Two Men Already Ran the Experiment

None of this is new. Subscriber-funded independence has a founding record, and the record already answers the question of what the money buys.

George Seldes launched In Fact in 1940. Four pages, no advertising, subscriber money only. At its peak it reached 176,000 readers, more than the famous magazines of its day. He used that money to publish what the advertiser-funded press buried, including more than fifty reports on what tobacco does to the body while tobacco money sat in every major newspaper’s advertising department and every major newspaper sat on the story. His readers did not own his conclusions either. His coverage of Yugoslavia got the newsletter banned from Communist Party bookstores, and his honesty about Soviet loyalists cost him readers on the left who thought their money had bought his verdicts. He lost subscribers from both directions and kept the pen. The government understood exactly where the power in that model lived. FBI agents worked post offices compiling the names of In Fact subscribers, because attacking the subscriber list was the only way to attack a publication nobody owned.

I. F. Stone built on the same foundation. Blacklisted and unemployable in 1953, he launched a weekly with 5,300 charter subscribers at five dollars a year and no advertising, answerable, in his own words, to neither mortgager nor broker, factor nor patron. In 1956 he visited the Soviet Union. Much of his subscriber base stood on the left and wanted one conclusion. He came home and printed the other one: that it was not a good society and was not led by honest men. Hundreds of subscribers cancelled. He knew they would before he typed it. He typed it.

Then the readers who stayed, and the ones who came because a writer like that existed, grew the list from 5,300 to 70,000. In 1964 Stone stood alone among American journalists in challenging the official account of the Gulf of Tonkin incident. The credentialed press, fully sourced, fully cited, fully stamped, printed the lie that carried a country into a war. The independent with the small list caught it.

Hold those two facts together. The citations did not protect the truth. The independence did. The stamp the exit note demanded was on every page of the papers that printed Tonkin.

The Ladder Is a Repossession Schedule

The creator economy tells a story about climbing. Follower counts as altitude. Fame as the summit. Walk the ladder honestly and ask one question at every level: who holds the pen?

At the bottom, the algorithm holds it. The full-time creator scraps the week’s plan because a trend spiked on a Tuesday and dies by Wednesday, and chasing moments is the job now. Higher up, the mob holds it. One clip cut out of context, thirty million views on the clip, under a million on the full conversation, and a public apology gets issued for something the person never quite meant. Higher still, the publicist holds it, deciding which interviews happen and which stories get killed or planted. At the top, the payroll holds it. A team of dozens whose livelihoods depend on continued relevance, and a person who can no longer stop without dismantling twenty careers. By the final level, strangers feel entitled to the famous person’s time, words, and opinion on every headline, and silence gets read as betrayal.

The ladder is a repossession schedule. Every level up, the audience’s equity in the person grows and the person’s equity in themselves shrinks. All those small ghost deeds, the follower’s attention deed, the subscriber’s receipt deed, accumulate into real chains.

And read the fine print at the top, because the contract is unwinnable. The creator who obeys the audience completely still gets called a sellout, still gets called inauthentic, because the thing the owners bought stopped being worth owning the moment it obeyed. A captured writer is a mirror. Nobody pays to look in a mirror for long. Even the owners eventually stop.

The Priests of the Formula

A growth guide crossed my desk this month. Twenty thousand new subscribers in ninety days, the title promised. The first sentence said: this is not a course. Then came the numbered modules, the funnel diagrams, the blueprints, the checklists, the homework. Nobody opens with a denial unless the denial is doing heavy lifting. The course business did not die when people got sick of courses. It learned to open with that sentence.

Read the anatomy of the genre, because every piece of it confesses.

Seven thousand words on writing, and not one word about whether anything a writer says should be true. Quality gets defined once, and the definition is retention. Truth appears only as a label on a template, a slot in the blueprint, a hook category. A complete guide to writing with the writing removed. Only the wrapper remains, because the wrapper is the product, and the customer is not a reader. The customer is an aspirant.

The taxonomy sorts your posts into a funnel, and your deepest convictions get filed, in the guide’s own words, at the bottom of it. Awareness at the top. Education in the middle. Belief at the bottom, deployed to convert the high-value subscriber. The moment conviction becomes a funnel position, it stops being conviction. It is inventory.

The authority never comes from an argument. It comes from dashboards. Subscriber counts, impression screenshots, revenue months. Unverifiable, precise-sounding, and doing exactly the job footnotes do in a journal. The academy trained readers to trust the citation stamp. The creator economy trained them to trust the dashboard stamp. Same inspection reflex. New stamps.

Deep in the middle, where the title can no longer hear it, sits the confession: luck matters, and maybe that is exactly what happened here. The flagship essay that made this guide famous proves mathematically that in any field a tiny fraction of participants capture almost everything. He went viral demonstrating that the many cannot win. Then he sold the many an instruction manual.

And the money tells the final truth. The guide preaches raw human authenticity for its whole length, and its author’s actual paid product is ghostwriting: manufacturing voices for executives, thousands a month, text that appears under other people’s names as their own. The newsletter is not the product, the guide says proudly. The newsletter is the pipeline. The readers are not customers. The readers are bait, a live demonstration performed for the wealthy clients arriving through the back door.

The guide even states the machine’s terms in plain language. The platform does not care about the merit of your ideas. It rewards accounts that keep people inside the app. Publish something deep and go quiet, and the system stops showing your work to anyone. Every independent writer already knows that confession: the algorithm pays for presence and dopamine, not depth. And having admitted it, the guide teaches surrender to it and renames the surrender consistency. Obedience, laundered through a thesaurus.

So the achievement sellers keep selling the achievement, on a platform whose own machinery only rewards the short and the addictive, to dreamers whose hope is the actual commodity. Manufacture the scarcity. Sell the map. Make sure the map never quite works, so the customer buys the next one.

The New Stamp Inspections

Once you see the inspection reflex, you see it wearing every costume.

The reader who spent months inside the work demands the citation stamp on the way out. Another watches a free hour of video conversation built on a published investigation, never clicks the link sitting one tap below his own comment, and then demands the who, what, when, where, and why that fill the article he declined to open. He grades the book by the trailer and files the book as unproven. Even skepticism has become a delivery demand. The old skeptic went and checked. The new one waits at the counter and rates the service.

And then there is the newest stamp of all. This must be AI.

Understand what that accusation actually measures. A decade of fifteen-second loops and two-hundred-word takes did not just shorten attention. It recalibrated what people believe a human being can produce. When a nine-thousand-word investigation with named actors and traced money lands in front of that diet, it sits outside the reader’s model of human effort, and the model resolves the problem the only way it can. No person did this. A machine did.

The accusation is a confession. They are not describing the writing. They are describing their ceiling. They are telling you, precisely, the maximum sustained human thought they can still imagine, and depth is above it. Many of the same people who hand their own thinking to machines every day look at a human who still thinks and see a machine. They forgot what the work looks like because they stopped doing it, so when they meet it, they call it artificial.

The tools built to catch machines tell the same story. Detection software flagged the Declaration of Independence as machine written. It flags writers whose first language is not English at several times the rate of everyone else. A bilingual writer who composes in two languages with care is exactly the profile the detectors punish. The industry built a net for machines and it mainly catches humans who still write like it matters.

There used to be two kinds of smart. Street smart and book smart. Both are disappearing at once, because millions handed the thinking to a machine and mistook the borrowed output for their own mind. The training started early. Elementary schools took the gifted child and destroyed the genius with a label and a prescription. Now colleges confiscate laptops and phones at the classroom door, trying to force back on a brain that was switched off in elementary school. A population that stopped exercising its own mind cannot recognize an exercised one. That is the reader who looks at depth and says machine.

Line the inspectors up. One demands the source stamp on work she read. One demands the contents of work he never opened. One demands a humanity certificate no evidence can satisfy. One buys blueprints from the priesthood. Four inspections. Zero readings. Not one of them ever engaged a single claim. Every stamp is an exit dressed as a question, a way to dismiss the work without the labor of meeting it.

What Is Your Source

The pandemic gave the inspection its catchphrase. What is your source.

It sounded like curiosity. It worked like a checkpoint. The question was never asking whether a claim was true. It was asking whether the approved institutions had authorized you to think it. Fact-checking in those years did not check claims against reality. It checked claims against the institutional position of the week, and the record proves it. The people who asked about the laboratory in Wuhan got labeled conspiracy theorists, throttled, and removed. Three years later the FBI and the Department of Energy assessed a laboratory origin as plausible. Not one underlying fact changed between the banning and the blessing. The facts stood still. The permission moved. A check that follows permission instead of facts was never a fact check. It was an approval stamp wearing a lab coat.

That is the reason my publications do not decorate its pages with source links, and I will say it plainly. Every date, every dollar amount, every named actor in these articles is checkable by anyone in minutes. Nothing here hides. What I refuse is the checkpoint: the ritual where a fact only becomes real after an institution co-signs it. What is your source means which master approved you. My answer is the work itself. Check everything. Ask permission from no one.

Evidence matters. Institutional permission does not. A document can prove a date, a payment, an order, an event, without handing the institution that produced it ownership of the conclusion. The primary record is the source. The stamp is the leash.

Now look at who mans the checkpoint. Cancel culture presents itself as a movement. It is a literacy failure wearing a uniform. Academia held these people for twelve to sixteen years, dictated what they read, dictated the only shape a thought was allowed to take, graded them on obedience and called it education. Half the adults in this country read below a sixth grade level. That is academia’s finished product. It trained them to recognize approved packaging and never taught them to weigh a claim. So when they meet writing that was not formatted for their rubric, they cannot follow it, cannot answer it, and cannot rebut it. They do the only thing the training left them able to do. They dispute the packaging and cancel the writer. Canceling is what arguing looks like when nobody ever taught you to argue. The report button is the book report they were never taught to write.

They believe they are rebels. They are the most enslaved people on the plantation, defending the institution that failed them, punishing every writer whose pages prove the failure. Academia dictated what they learned. Now they dictate on its behalf, in packs, for free.

I write because I love to share my ideas. That is the entire motive, and that is the entire offense. I was never assigned to them. I was never approved for them. I was never formatted for their rubric. A page that thinks without permission tells the reader that thinking without permission exists, and the trained mind experiences that as an attack.

The Perfect Slave

I have written before that the plantation never closed. It incorporated. Now meet its finest product.

The perfect slave was never the one in chains. Chains are expensive. Chains require guards, and guards require pay. The perfect slave is the one who no longer needs watching, because he watches everyone else. He plants nothing. He builds nothing. He risks nothing. He patrols.

He learned the rules so thoroughly that enforcing them feels like having thoughts. He was trained to check for stamps, so he checks for stamps. Trained to trust the institution’s co-signature, so he demands it. Trained to believe depth is suspicious, effort is fake, and anything he cannot produce must have been produced by a machine or a fraud. He consumes what the feed serves him, produces nothing of his own, and spends the only voice he has instructing the few people still making things on how to make them.

And notice the wage. There is none. The owner of a newspaper pays for his control. The advertiser pays for his. The perfect slave enforces the plantation’s rules on free people at no charge, on his own time, in comment sections, in exit notes, in accusation threads. Unpaid enforcement, performed with pride. That is the perfection. The system does not even have to fund its own police anymore.

Ask why the sight of an independent writer offends him so much, and the answer is the oldest one on the plantation. The runaway is evidence. Every person working in the open, on their own terms, holding their own pen, answering to no institution, is proof that the fence has a gate and the gate was never locked. He walked past that gate his whole life and called the fence line FREEDOM. He cannot allow the evidence to stand there unpunished, so he does what the training built him to do. He reports the escape. He calls the runaway lazy for resting, a fraud for succeeding, a machine for producing, arrogant for declining to be supervised. Every accusation is the fence talking.

The subscriber who believes five dollars bought your conclusions, the follower who believes his attention minted a deed, the stranger with instructions and no ticket, the trailer-grader, the AI-accuser, the aspirant clutching a formula: they are not enemies of the plantation. They are its congregation. Different pews, one church, and the sermon never changes. Inspect the stamp. Distrust the substance. Police the free.

They renamed the plantation an audience. They renamed the overseer engagement. And they got the inhabitants to work the fence line for free.

The Only Model Money Cannot Buy

Now put the whole staircase back together and watch what it proves.

The owner’s money bought the institution, and one instruction killed a finished endorsement. The advertiser’s money bought fifty years of silence about tobacco. The formula priest’s clients buy voices by the month and wear them as their own. Money wants the conclusion. Money has always wanted the conclusion. Every floor of the staircase is the same demand at a different price.

Except one.

Reader-funded independence works for exactly one reason: the ownership is shattered into thousands of small payments, and no single payer’s check is large enough to hold the pen. That is not a weakness in the model. That is the model. Reader funding disperses the pressure into pieces too small to command. What keeps the pen free is the writer’s willingness to lose any of them. The structure creates the opportunity. The refusal to be held hostage makes it real.

Which means the subscriber who demands control is not asking for better service. He is attempting to reassemble, at five-dollar scale, the exact ownership structure that independent writing exists to escape. He looked at the one room money cannot capture and tried to capture it with the smallest check in the building. Seldes’ tobacco advertisers, the Post’s owner, and the exit note in my inbox are one demand at three prices.

The free internet trained him to expect otherwise, and the training was never innocent. Free always has a payer. The advertiser paid for the free newspaper and decided what it would never print. The back-door clients pay for the free growth guide, and the free readers are the bait. When everything you read costs you nothing, somebody in a back room is covering the kitchen, and whoever pays for the kitchen writes the menu. A publication funded at the front door by its own readers, in pieces too small to command anything, is the only kitchen with no back room.

Half of a typical paid list turns over in a year. That is the industry average, writer after writer, topic after topic, the compliant and the free alike. The exits were always coming. The captured writer bleeds the same as the independent one and hands over the pen for nothing. The only question that was ever on the table is what the writer traded while trying to stop the weather.

I traded nothing. Support is appreciated. Control is not included.

The Room Already Has People in It

The reader I described is not a wish. Comments like the ones that arrived this week are the reason I write.

Two paid readers answered one of the hardest articles in this publication with the deepest disagreement two people can have. I am an atheist. They believe in God. One asked me to keep a sliver of the door open and signed the disagreement with love. The other needed time to process, agreed with most of what the record showed, named the one place where we part, and then reached for the ground we share instead of reaching for the exit: religion is machinery, and we both know it. They keep their God outside of that machinery. I keep none. We shook hands on the machinery and kept walking.

Neither one demanded I convert. Neither one canceled. Neither one mistook a subscription for a lease on my conclusions. They took the argument seriously enough to argue with it, kept their own minds, and stayed in the room. That is what disagreement between free people looks like. The healthy transaction never died. It was only buried under the supervisors.

A third reader took an article about how AI trains people where to look, tested it against their own use of the machines, and reported the same finding: the machine massages thinking toward its own truth. Then they told me what they do now. They hunt the etymology and the definition of their own words, one by one, to make sure each word still means what they intend.

They went looking.

That is the room. It is real, and it is growing. Every article is written for the people already inside it, and for the ones still reading their way toward the door.

I Ran the Test They Warn You About

The growth manuals all agree on one commandment. Never put up a paywall early. It kills the count.

I put up the paywall. The count dropped. I watched it drop, number by number. And the wall stayed up, because the number was never the mission.

What the drop actually measured was simple. It revealed which part of the count was load-bearing and which part was vapor, people who wanted the meal as long as somebody else covered the kitchen. The readers who stayed are not an audience. They are the funding architecture of independence, in pieces too small to hold the pen, exactly the way it has to be.

I am fifty-eight years old. I am not a twenty-six year old with a vision instead of a plan, pouring myself into an algorithm that decides whether I eat. My career already happened. I spent it as an accountant inside the financial machinery of tech companies, watching money move and learning what it buys. Writing is the hobby that earns, not the lottery ticket that must hit. The work would exist if the revenue went to zero, and the revenue exists because the work refused to chase anyone.

I do not write for fame. Fame would be nice, and I am not chasing it. I write because I love to share my ideas, and because I came to add my grain of sand to the world: to wake people from a conditioning so deep they are handing it to their own children, the belief that a machine will give a child the one thing no machine has ever given anyone. Intelligence.

I use the machines the way a free person uses a tool. When I type to one, I leave my misspellings in on purpose and hand it the sweeping, because that is the only job it gets. The moment it tells me my message needs to be sharper or shorter, I recognize the move. Sharper means softer. Shorter means gutted. The machine can hold the broom. It will never hold the pen.

Capture requires a hostage. I never gave them one.

Our society is now being conditioned to become a society of pleasers. Anyone who thinks or acts the way I do is a problem for the system.

My favorite subjects are history, language, and the City of London: how one corporation controls history, controls language, controls how people behave, and how the algorithm follows. Nothing is by chance.

People look for politeness. People who came from the same academia now create podcasts and channels claiming they are against the system, yet they follow everything the machine conditioned them to follow and are unable to do the opposite. Do you ever wonder why?

I was told I needed to change how I interact with others. I refused. I was told that, as a woman, I needed to decorate my face. I refused that too.

I refuse everything I am told I need to follow, and I refuse to follow the algorithm too. They tell you that when you reach my age, your mind will become weaker, your memory will weaken, and your movement will slow down. I am doing the opposite. I refuse to follow the narrative.

My level of energy is ridiculous for my age. When I read how old I am supposedly supposed to be based on some test, I laugh because that test is also based on false assumptions.

Now you may wonder what this has to do with this article.

Nothing and everything.

I just showed you how your mind was conditioned to work. You were conditioned to expect a certain structure. You need to create artificial files and put everything in order. If you do not, people assume you are disorganized and have no idea what you are talking about.

Do you think I have no idea, or the opposite?

So the exit notes keep arriving, and the strangers keep instructing, and the inspectors keep checking for stamps, and I keep doing the only thing that was ever on offer here.

I keep writing.

I do not need believers. I want readers who went looking.

That is not hostility to the work. That is respect for it.

The reader keeps his mind. I keep the pen. Between them, the investigation stays alive.

This is for the writers who raised the wall and watched the number fall and kept the wall. For the creators who never apologized for something they did not mean. For everyone who makes things in the open while the fence line files its reports.

I see you. Hold the pen.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts. nofilterjustfacts.substack.com

BEFORE YOU GO

The public issue stays free because it needs to travel. Send it to the writer who got the exit note this week, and to the reader who was about to write one.

Paid readers keep the room running: the local-source research, the document comparison, the archive, the early drafts, and the deeper investigations.

The goal is 500 paid subscribers by August. If the record is worth reading, it is worth building.

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