Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
9h

The first time I was fooled by footnotes was when reading a book, can’t remember the name, that had all the “facts” about Trump and Christopher Steele and what he made up or reported or whatever.

It took me until a bit before COVID to figure out I was fooled because my young adult son was living with us and showed me his YouTube independent creators and thankfully, by God’s grace 😉, I stopped trusting the narrative and started looking for my own sources, kept my family and some friends from the vax etc.

Now I know footnotes also depend on the bias of the source and hold knowledge lightly.

I have always loved truth and I have recognized that, as you say, I can look anything up in a few minutes. Truth is harder to find but more valuable because of it.

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
11h

No worries, real men will stand with you for a long time, dear.

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