Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Chris Osborn's avatar
Chris Osborn
Jun 20

Wow you pump out so many amazing articles...when do you sleep!

I believe you are a reflection of the growing consciousness of the planet!

Truly Amazing and Inspiring!

Thank you for sharing.!

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1 reply by Vivify Mariposa
Anna's avatar
Anna
Jun 20

Tears 😢 and applause 👏

So much evil, and people comply. Your writing is stellar. Thank you.

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