Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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The Map Behind Trump’s Caribbean Circuit

A short AI video guide to the article: DR, Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and the old City of London-IMF machine.
Vivify Mariposa's avatar
Vivify Mariposa
Jun 29, 2026

Before you read the full article, watch this video.

This is a visual breakdown of my article “Trump, DR, China, Russia, and the Enemy They All Share.”

The Dominican Republic is not the side story. It is where Trump’s new hemisphere circuit becomes easier to see: ports, airfields, AI, data cables, rare metals, energy, sugar, debt, Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and the old City of London-IMF machine.

This video gives you the map before you read the full record.

The question is simple:

Who signed?
Who owns?
Who collects?
Who leaves with the key?

If this helps you see the board differently, please subscribe, share the video, and send it to someone who still only reads the headlines.

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Full article on Substack:

English

Trump, DR, China, Russia, and the Enemy They All Share

Vivify Mariposa
·
Jun 26
Trump, DR, China, Russia, and the Enemy They All Share

By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

Read full story

Vivify Mariposa 🦋
No Filter. Just Facts.

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