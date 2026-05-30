Most people still think the drug war is about drugs.

That is why they miss the machine.

I joined Rich Does Politics and Tom Luongo for a conversation about Guatemala, cartels, drug-money flows, intelligence agencies, the City of London, and why President Trump’s moves in this hemisphere are not random.

Guatemala is not random.

Colombia was not random.

Venezuela is not random.

Panama, the UAE, Turkey, Iran, gold flows, NGO money, laundering networks, and non-state actors are not separate stories.

They are pieces of the same octopus.

The old empire did not disappear. It changed management structure.

It learned how to move through banks, agencies, cartels, NGOs, free zones, intelligence networks, media narratives, and political puppets.

That is why I keep saying people need to stop chasing symptoms and start studying architecture.

A cartel does not survive on violence alone.

It needs banking access.

It needs protection.

It needs corrupt agencies.

It needs political cover.

It needs money laundering.

It ne…