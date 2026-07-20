Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Dave S's avatar
Dave S
4h

Good article, gracias/thank you! Unfortunately, especially after reading the Twitter/X exchange, I feel that country has a long way to go yet.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
2h

I agree with what you said for the most part. However.... regarding the use of that word "democracy," you are correct, we were established as a republic, if we can keep it, but getting the population to accept the word "republic" is like trying to turn a large ship around. That's what brainwashing does after decades and decades of "schooling." Many of us are trying to use the right word.

The other point is about Charlie Kirk. I don't buy the official narrative that was forced upon us when he keeled over and appeared to die. The alleged murderer is innocent until proven guilty. I personally believe he is a patsy, set up to take the fall, a reincarnation of Lee Harvey Oswald. The recent evidentiary hearing was not a trial, although it was treated as though it was one. Susan Kokinda retold a comment by Barbara Boyd on this point just this week in an interview with Rich. I'm not convinced Charlie Kirk is even dead, and there are many others who wonder the same. I felt something was off about the whole thing from the very start. I am no Candace Owens fan, I don't follow her. I just know to be critical of what I see when it defies logic, and to question the "official" narrative that erupted around the event when it doesn't make any sense. Several substack writers wrote brilliantly immediately after the event, questioning everything they observed, including the discrepancies, which resonated with my own gut instincts.

But to your greater point, yes, the square mile has hypnotized many generations. I believe Trump has their number, and their number is about to be up.

As usual, a great article, Vivify.

And my condolences to you and your family on your loss.

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