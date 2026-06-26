Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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An-cap's avatar
An-cap
7d

Well that was a pretty good essay about something that is so complicated that I actually had to reread. My sense of loss was stimulated just like when I remember what life was like here in New Mexico back in the 60s and 70s. Yes there was corruption but it was honest corruption.lol. I was in DR about 15 yrs ago and it was much like New Mexico back in the 70s. I really liked it.

I understand that in order for true liberty to reign in this world we are all going to have to stand together. That’s what I got from your essay and that’s what is think I’m seeing DJT doing around the world but intensely in this hemisphere. It’s not about defeating enemies as much as not having an enemy at your back and as much as I would love to label the communists as enemies, which they are, the true enemy would enslave the world with its globalist ambitions of dominance and rule that would turn mankind into slaves at best and research animals at worst. So the city of London has to go as does any vestige of European hegemony.

But then again, your essay was pretty broad in its coverage of the necessity of actions that appear to be anathema to liberty.

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Anna's avatar
Anna
7d

This was complicated to read. I haven't read it a second time. What you described in the machine changing hands seemed like same story, different owner, yet I did not think that was what you were actually saying. When you said at the end that you were going to move to a red state or retire back to the DR, that gave me the most clarity.

Trump does things that enrage many people, but he's playing a shell game of sorts, moving things around so that the confused stay confused, and the crabs who move sideways, see what he is doing. The City knows the game and knows they are being choked out.

I look at who reacts the loudest and opposes Trump and read that signal as alignment with the old order. It's a brave new world, but not the one Orwell wrote about. I am looking forward to a better ending.

Thanks, Vivify.

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