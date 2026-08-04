TRUMP IS CHANGING THE DR–HAITI BORDER: Who Profits When the Pressure Valve Finally Closes?

The wall is visible. The extraction is not.

Dominicans are taught four words from childhood: Los haitianos nos invaden. While the country watches the border, foreign companies operate its airports, control its largest gold mine, hold major concessions, and move the profits through financial systems Dominicans do not control.

This investigation follows the contracts, corporate ownership, political history, and payment pipelines hidden behind the migration headlines. It examines how Haiti was conditioned through punishment, while the Dominican Republic was conditioned through fear, keeping two populations fighting each other instead of asking who profits from the entire island.

Recognizing Haiti’s exploitation does not mean the Dominican Republic must absorb its collapse. Sovereignty requires both a protected border and control over the nation’s resources, infrastructure, and financial ledger.

While everyone is watching the fence, the real arrangement is being written in the boardroom.

Watch the video, read the investigation, and examine the record for yourself.

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Vivify Mariposa 🦋