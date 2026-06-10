Vivify Mariposa

Vivify Mariposa

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
Jun 11

Thanks for the clarity. I’ve always observed/intuited a “Global Cabal”. Near infinitly wealthy but “faceless”.

I’ve always refered to the Global Security Apparatus as the muscular enforcement arm of that apparatus with CIA/MI5 etc as the exposed “hand” of that arm.

You’ve clarafied the Who and Where of the Big Money “Circulatory and Central Nervous System “ of that Beast ( which I will still call the manifestation of Evil.)

I’m a US patriot but …

I have always believed Trumps actions are best explainable as “Taking the entire Beast on At Once.”

China and Russia look a lot like Allies in this Global War which is why US/MSM propaganda against them looks so irrationally staged.

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ARNOLD's avatar
ARNOLD
Jun 11

"That was its greatest strength for eight hundred years. It is now the reason it cannot fight back." This BLEW ME AWAY! Is London going to buy Bitcoin while it can? Thank you Viv.

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