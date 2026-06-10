By Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts.

It sounds insane the first time you hear it. Build a copy of the thing you want to destroy. Move your family there. Set up corporations that operate outside the laws of the country they sit in.

That is what is happening in Argentina right now. And once you see why, you stop laughing.

I sat down with Crypto Rich to walk through it. The whole conversation is below. This is the map you bring with you when you watch it.

The Copycat in the South

Peter Thiel moved himself and his family to Argentina. The reporting framed it as a man fleeing. It is the opposite. He is already inside the City of London through the surveillance contracts his company holds with the British state. He did not run from anything. He carried something with him.

What is being built in Argentina under Milei looks like the City of London. Corporations that answer to no national law. A legal island floating above the country it occupies.

The City of London uses that structure to extract. Trump is using the same structure to build something the City of London cannot reach. A financial space inside this hemisphere that does not route through London, does not clear through their rails, does not pay their toll.

You destroy the original by behaving exactly like it. In a place it does not control.

The Gates Are the Whole Game

Forget the speeches. Watch the chokepoints.

The City of London never had to own the cargo. It only had to own the road the cargo travels. The toll booth. The gate. Control the gate and you control everything that passes through it, and you take your cut every single time.

That is the entire machine. Drug money, oil money, loan money, insurance, shipping, the clearing systems the rest of the world is forced to use. Every flow runs through a gate somebody built on purpose.

Trump is not bombing the tentacles. He is draining the water out of the octopus. Cut the intelligence sharing. Close the offices that were selling visas to cartel people. Order Treasury to freeze the accounts moving money out to client states. Stand up agencies inside the government so anyone dealing with Washington routes through the Treasury instead of the Federal Reserve.

Drain the water and the octopus dies on its own. You do not have to fight every arm. You take the water.

South America, Closing One Gate at a Time

He does not treat any two countries the same. Neither does the City of London. That is the tell.

Colombia voted toward a sovereigntist who backs him and talks about jailing the corrupt. He did not invade. He supported a man and let the people do the rest.

Bolivia and Ecuador are burning, and the cameras call it a racial protest, a drug protest, anything except what it is. The money the City of London skims off the cocaine is being cut, and a color revolution is the receipt. When the drug flow stops, the proxies have nothing left to fund the chaos with, so they manufacture chaos to hide the loss.

Brazil eats itself next. When the money dries up, the bribes dry up. The favela has nothing, then the middle class has nothing, then the elite cannot buy a single judge. Domino.

Mexico is the last gate. The cartels do not influence the government there. They are the government. That gate comes down last because of its size, and because too many people on both sides of the border were paid to keep it open.

Spain Is the Door Into Europe

Here is the part most people miss. Britain left the European Union. So the drug money that used to wash through London needs another door to come out clean on the other side. That door is Spain.

Every Spanish-speaking country connects back to Spain. The money moves up through that connection and becomes legal inside the European Union on the way through.

So when you read that the Spanish prime minister is under investigation, his family in court, his party offices raided, the previous prime minister followed by the courts too, you are not reading a corruption story. You are reading a message. The City of London is being told its deals are exposed. The gate is compromised.

And the response was instant. Open the country to more illegal migration, because the drug money stopped arriving and the state needs a new flow of bodies to tax and, eventually, to vote.

You read the news by asking one question. Who is this actually talking to? Half the time it is not talking to you. It is talking to London.

The Elite Are Educated in the Same Building

Look at the corrupt of any nation and you find the same wiring. Property in the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth country. Children sent to the same handful of English schools. Trained in the same rooms to think the same way and serve the same interest, often without ever knowing whose interest it is.

They do not hold their wealth in the country they govern. They hold it where the City of London can see it. That is the leash.

And every time the leash gets noticed, the conversation is steered back to race. Black against white here. Haitian against Dominican where I am from. Native against city in Bolivia. Always skin. Never class. Because the moment you talk about class, you are talking about them.

The City of London has no face. People keep asking me to name the face, name the family, name the religion. There is no face. They built it that way on purpose. A faceless thing cannot be hated, cannot be voted out, cannot be put on trial. It only counts money. It does not care what color you are or what god you pray to. It cares how much it can take.

That was its greatest strength for eight hundred years. It is now the reason it cannot fight back.

The System Being Built Beside It

Russia and China already built rails outside the British banking system and the clearing network it controls. The United States lining up beside them is the move that ends the old architecture. Not loudly. Not all at once. But finished.

Meanwhile the European Union is dismantling itself for free. Germany blew up its own coal mines so no future government could reopen them, shut its nuclear plants, and now pays neighboring countries to take the surplus power it cannot store. A government paying to give its own energy away is not a policy. It is a funeral.

Anyone who has ever threatened this model knows how the story ends. Escobar did it in everyone’s face and got too big to control, so they took him out from the inside. JFK, Reagan when he talked about gold, Lincoln, every leader who reached for control of their own money. The script does not change because the people who profit from it never changed.

Trump learned from every one of them. He is not doing it the way they did. He is doing all of it at once, while half the world is busy calling him a fool.

That is the disarming part. They underestimate him because they were told to.

Watch the Whole Thing

This is the map. The conversation is the territory. Crypto Rich and I go through Argentina, the gates, Venezuela, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, the drug-money rails into Europe, and what comes after the City of London, all in one sitting.

Watch it here:

Then come read the receipts. The City of London Series and the Machine Series lay out the documents behind every claim in that conversation.

I do not do mythology. I follow money and behavior. Watch what gets repositioned. Then look at what sits at the center of all of it.

The gate is the whole game. And the gates are being taken back.

This one is free, because it needs to travel. Share it with the person who still thinks none of this is connected.

Share

Subscribe to follow the rest of the work.

Vivify Mariposa 🦋 No Filter. Just Facts. nofilterjustfacts.substack.com