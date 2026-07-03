Everyone is watching the old war map.

Ukraine. Iran. Israel. China. Russia. Europe.

But in this conversation with Rich, I wanted to pull the map back to the Caribbean, because that is where Trump’s new hemisphere structure becomes easier to see.

The Dominican Republic is not the side story.

It is the bridge.

It sits between the United States, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. That is why the ports, data cables, energy, tech companies, drug routes, immigration pressure, rare metals, and debt structure all matter.

This video is not the full record. It is the map before the record.

We talk about why Argentina matters as the first print of the new structure. We talk about how the United States is moving around the old IMF and City of London architecture. We talk about Puerto Rico as the warning, Haiti as the punished neighbor, Cuba as the next island being forced open, and the Dominican Republic as the platform where the new circuit becomes readable.

The question is not whether the Dominican Republic is growing.

It is.

The question is who controls the growth.

Who owns the port?

Who controls the data?

Who holds the debt?

Who controls the energy?

Who benefits from the labor?

Who controls the border?

Who collects?

That is why I always say: sovereignty is not a word on a banner.

Sovereignty is control.

This conversation is a simple entry point for people who are not ready to read the full article yet. Watch the video first. Then read the full record.

Read the entries. Not the headlines.

If this helps you see the board differently, share it with someone who is still only watching the old war map.

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Full article: [link]

Video conversation with Rich: [link]